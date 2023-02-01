One may think a dystopia is just a trope of science fiction writing. Outlandish possibilities of human, or not-so-human realities, where all that we fear becomes an inescapable fact of daily life. Again, it’s just fiction, right? Well, sometimes the present is a lot more disturbing than meets the eye.

The “Boring Dystopia” subreddit has been sharing the posts that show just how broken the matrix is, or, mayhaps, the fact that one of those is just a matter of imagination, as a completely controlled environment would not allow for this much chaos. How did we end up here; your guess is as good as mine. How do we get out is the question we need to start asking.

