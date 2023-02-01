One may think a dystopia is just a trope of science fiction writing. Outlandish possibilities of human, or not-so-human realities, where all that we fear becomes an inescapable fact of daily life. Again, it’s just fiction, right? Well, sometimes the present is a lot more disturbing than meets the eye. 

The “Boring Dystopia” subreddit has been sharing the posts that show just how broken the matrix is, or, mayhaps, the fact that one of those is just a matter of imagination, as a completely controlled environment would not allow for this much chaos. How did we end up here; your guess is as good as mine. How do we get out is the question we need to start asking. 

As you scroll through this list, make sure to upvote the worst of the worst that reality has to offer, leave some comments below, and if you’re craving some more bitterness to further ruin your day, here is another article for you. Now let’s get into it.

#1
Had I Also Given A Donation?



Mohsie Supposie

Worse is when they are not even asked to pay!

#2
This Is So Painful



Emma Kilcup

That's just SAD... and super cruel.

#3
They're Not Wrong



#4
Please Be Careful



I O

I live in the Middle East and I could argue with you guys :)

#5
The Minimum Wage Workers Called "Heroes" But



JoMeBee

Hey, whatever is needed for the sound bite at the time. We don't have the attention span to actually see positive change through...

#6
Death/Penalty



blobby_grrl

wtf is this actually happening over in America...

#7
I'm A Buffalo Fan And I Hate This



Emma Kilcup

:'( The wrong people are in charge because we believe that an object has incredible value.e

#8
A Big Sham



Olivia Lisbon

I never understood this. If I hadn't had my parents as co-signers on my mortgage my bf and I and the cats would be living in my car by now. And yet we both rented separately for years with no problem.

#9
This Is What We Are Here For?



JoMeBee

No, if we lost the cold war the cockroaches would be in charge. Maybe it's time to give them a shot...

#10
Conditioning



Ches Yamada

I always believed this. Homework only ever

Paid Off Your Loan "Too Fast"

Paid Off Your Loan "Too Fast"

Elaine N
Elaine N
I have no words 🤦🏼‍♀️

Celeb Charity

Celeb Charity

Przemo
Przemo
No, it isn't. They donate, they do charity commercials for free and use their publicity for a good cause, it still counts. You are not a better person by making others look bad.

Stealing Might Be The Word For It

Stealing Might Be The Word For It

Just In Case You Didn't Know

Just In Case You Didn't Know

InvincibleRodent
InvincibleRodent
This comment has been deleted.

What Do You Do?

What Do You Do?

Emma Kilcup
Emma Kilcup
Unfortunately, it's very American nowadays. At least our government thinks so... and the people who try to stop it are shut down or too scared to be able to make a difference.

The Root Of Our Dysfunction

The Root Of Our Dysfunction

Annette V
Annette V
Who controls the money? That's the real problem

100%. Not Even A Question

100%. Not Even A Question

Cathy
Cathy
Ok I am done. This article makes me sad

Ahhh, No Wonder The End Of Civilization Is So Boring

Ahhh, No Wonder The End Of Civilization Is So Boring

Andrew Neil
Andrew Neil
There are too many people in the world.

It Shouldn't Matter

It Shouldn't Matter

JoMeBee
JoMeBee
It's still a terrible story regardless of race: girl sees boy, girl falls in love with boy based on appearance, girl gives up EVERYTHING to be with boy... Catchy songs but I absolutely hate the premise.

Exactly

Exactly

What's The Cause?

What's The Cause?

Andrew Neil
Andrew Neil
Due to the people who steal.

America Is A Joke At This Point

America Is A Joke At This Point

JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Unless, of course, you and/or your husband (must be MALE!) has a good job with benefits. Then you're good to go! (I do hope everyone realizes I'm being ironic...) Oh, and you hafta pay for daycare, oh, but you can't work from home, and oh, of course you can't bring yer kid to work ever, and on and on...

If You Protest When Cops Kill People... * Checks Notes * They'll Let Children Die?

If You Protest When Cops Kill People... * Checks Notes * They'll Let Children Die?

Corrsfan
Corrsfan
This view by some law enforcement officers (not just the US but in my part of the world as well) is essentially "well if we can't just murder people instead of taking them through the legal process then we might as well do nothing." And how is it demonisation to call out extra judicial killings?

God Save Us All

God Save Us All

Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
I wonder how many decent livelihood those jewelries could pay for......

That's Why No One Has Kids?

That's Why No One Has Kids?

Plenty Pineapples
Plenty Pineapples
And why I don't own real estate because I eat avocado

Must We Apply Whatever We've Learned?

Must We Apply Whatever We've Learned?

Andrew Neil
Andrew Neil
That the super-rich can get way richer and no-one cares?

Pro-Life? Nah, I Think The Right Term Is Pro-Birth

Pro-Life? Nah, I Think The Right Term Is Pro-Birth

JoMeBee
JoMeBee
But they give "thoughts and prayers" every time something happens! Isn't that enough!?!

Word Of The Day Is Respect

Word Of The Day Is Respect

Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
As long as it’s the woman’s own choice, it’s fine.

Should They Have To Charge?

Should They Have To Charge?

Andrew Neil
Andrew Neil
Look at the 2008 crash. No-one went to prison. And now bankers make more than ever.

The Part At The Bottom Does Make Me Angry

The Part At The Bottom Does Make Me Angry

LeighAnne Brown-Pedersen
LeighAnne Brown-Pedersen
I hope it hasn’t changed, but 3 years ago, a patient at the hospital where I work in the USA was managing his disbetes with insulin over the counter from Walmart. It was not the newer fancy insulin, but he could afford it. And did this without doctor bills.

That's How Inflation Comes

That's How Inflation Comes

NotTodaySatan!!
NotTodaySatan!!
Why does money gained by someone who works for it in a different manner than others have to "trickle down"? Not worrying ourselves about the amount... I'd be mad too if I worked from home and made amazing investments, thereby netting me millions of dollars and Sally and James down the street, who refuse to work and have only pick up miscellaneous cash paying jobs when they need things for their personal vices, or fun money, show up at my door for their cut of my pay. Why others aren't irritated by this is beyond me. Just because someone is a millionaire doesn't mean they didn't work for what they have.

Nestle

Nestle

ginny weasley
ginny weasley
Nestle has done terrible things everywhere it goes from stealing water rights from indigenous peoples to selling tainted baby formula

Don't Know What To Say

Don't Know What To Say

NotTodaySatan!!
NotTodaySatan!!
And when asked, a good many of them state they choose to be homeless. Many are offered, or can afford, a place yet choose to not and just live on the streets.

Life Bad Money Good

Life Bad Money Good

Emma Kilcup
Emma Kilcup
Well if the companies paid everyone more, nobody would have to worry about this!

This Hurts My Soul

This Hurts My Soul

Does This Fit? I’m Still Figuring Out This Sub

Does This Fit? I’m Still Figuring Out This Sub

JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Definitely fits. Teachers do it because there's also that quiet kid who has a spark that needs to be nurtured. Huzzah for teachers!!

You Will Grow Nothing, And Be Happy About It

You Will Grow Nothing, And Be Happy About It

JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Wow, that's some kind of Big Brother action going on there. How the he|| did it come to corporate Pepsi's attention the kind of seed potatoes the planted!?!

But How?

But How?

ginny weasley
ginny weasley
This is what happens when people neglect local elections, the tea party Q Anon people are creeping into power this way. And of course they are horrible

Any Narrative Claiming Our Current Inflationary Environment Is Due To Anything Other Than Price Gouging Is Disinformation

Any Narrative Claiming Our Current Inflationary Environment Is Due To Anything Other Than Price Gouging Is Disinformation

1y Ago.. And What Has Changed? Shouldn’t Happen In A Developed Country

1y Ago.. And What Has Changed? Shouldn’t Happen In A Developed Country

General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Richest country, that spends more money on healthcare per capita than any other country but has third world coverage. So universal healthcare could be cheaper and cover everyone.

Saw This On Another Sub And Thought You Guys Would Like It

Saw This On Another Sub And Thought You Guys Would Like It

I Always Wondered How And Why "Public" Universities Got So Expensive In The U.s

I Always Wondered How And Why "Public" Universities Got So Expensive In The U.s

ginny weasley
ginny weasley
Interestingly the Reagan advisor wasn't wrong, only wrong in thinking it was a bad thing (it is bad for the tiny minority in power but not for the rest of us)

“ … In Case Anyone’s Wondering How Seriously We’re Taking The Climate Crisis”

“ … In Case Anyone’s Wondering How Seriously We’re Taking The Climate Crisis”

I Think Certain Straight White Men Literally Being Above The Law Counts As Dystopian

I Think Certain Straight White Men Literally Being Above The Law Counts As Dystopian

ginny weasley
ginny weasley
Gross. Should publish his name like they did with the Stanford swimmer who also got a slap on the wrist. Public opinion did punish him as he deserved.

And Nothing Will Change

And Nothing Will Change

Ches Yamada
Ches Yamada
They post it, adding new dates, every time.

When A Dystopia With Hungry Children Is Painted As A Feel Good Story

When A Dystopia With Hungry Children Is Painted As A Feel Good Story

This Journalist Retweets Every Statement Made In Light Of The Recent Shooting With The Amount Of Money The Person Speaking Has Gotten From The Nra

This Journalist Retweets Every Statement Made In Light Of The Recent Shooting With The Amount Of Money The Person Speaking Has Gotten From The Nra

JoMeBee
JoMeBee
So you hafta be over the $1M mark to be "horrified", otherwise it's just the trite "thoughts and prayers". Three referenced "heart-". Ya sure you have one? Cause we've been through this MANY times...

Government Failouts

Government Failouts

3 Months Later

3 Months Later

Leasing People Is Slavery

Leasing People Is Slavery

ginny weasley
ginny weasley
The 13th amendment allows prisoners to be treated as slaves as punishment. See the exclusion clause right in the middle of the text?Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.

Million Dollar Idea

Million Dollar Idea

He’s Not Wrong

He’s Not Wrong

Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
They should do a lot more than apologise.

They Actually Believe This

They Actually Believe This

AndThenICommented
AndThenICommented
These MAGA dill weeds make it into so many Irish family/history/move to Ireland fb groups, I’ve had to silence most of them

I Hate This Timeline

I Hate This Timeline

It Isn't The Economic Reality That Working People Can Be Satisfied With

It Isn't The Economic Reality That Working People Can Be Satisfied With

Even Gofundme Has Had Enough

Even Gofundme Has Had Enough

deejak
deejak
Good luck with that

Peanuts, Akin To Gold

Peanuts, Akin To Gold

Emma Kilcup
Emma Kilcup
"Just when you think you've hit rock bottom, you realize you're standing on another trapdoor". - Marisha Pessl

Is It Too Challenging?

Is It Too Challenging?

Returning To The Worst Parts Of The 1950s Once Again

Returning To The Worst Parts Of The 1950s Once Again

Gillbella
Gillbella
Wait... What?? Parts of the USA are allowing kids to be beaten at school??? Holey moley what is wrong with these people????

The Nice Walk:

The Nice Walk:

Kristof De Smet
Kristof De Smet
they do have different roofs however

How Long Until They Get Ones For Chickens?

How Long Until They Get Ones For Chickens?

