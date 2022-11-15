72 Weird Jobs You Might Not Have Heard About
As the world grows and becomes more connected with many different industries, some jobs become obsolete, and others become more unique in their own way. But some jobs can only be categorized under the category of weird jobs. Important to some, odd to others. Not obsolete, but also quite rare for current times. There are a lot of interesting jobs that pay well, so it isn’t strange to see these jobs as normal everyday jobs. And there are a lot of weird jobs that don’t require a degree at all!
As we all might know, the internet has opened the floodgates to a lot of information. We have the chance to see what others are doing all around the world. Odd jobs that seem ordinary in one part of the world might be ridiculed in another for being “too weird” for their taste. An odd job there, and another there, might reveal how some unique jobs can lead to unfamiliar careers for other people. Maybe some of the weird jobs that exist might even pique your curiosity?
As there are plenty of jobs to look at, and maybe even consider, be sure to upvote a job that seems strange to you and see the list below to find a job that might raise some eyebrows. And maybe check out the comments below, who knows - maybe someone is interested in that weird job you disliked and might want to find out more about it.
Professional Apologizer
This may be your greatest suit if you have a strong "I'm sorry" or consistent apology quality. The professional apologizer is among the strangest professions we are considering. A person who apologizes on behalf of others in their place is known as a professional apologizer. They continually offer their condolences to a hurting individual until their objective is achieved.
Iceberg Mover
They keep track of iceberg locations and offer safe detours around them. They could also need to tow the iceberg away from a specific location. The concept was developed following the Titanic disaster in 1911, and it undoubtedly prevented a great number of additional tragedies. The anticipated salary? An average iceberg mover makes around $20,000 (£15,000) annually.
Online Dating Ghostwriter
Millions of profiles on various online dating platforms demonstrate how many individuals are looking for love. But since not everyone can sell themselves to the hunk or the beauty, some people hire a specialist to write their online dating profile. Enter the ghostwriter for online dating. Depending on your writing abilities, the pay will vary, but you can expect to make an average of $900 (£670) every month.
Paper Towel Sniffer
Let's face it: when you buy six rolls of paper towels, the aroma is what you care about the most. The paper towel sniffer, however, is a new kind of hero who will make sure that paper towel producers produce high-quality goods devoid of an offensive odor. Not all heroes have capes, but if you like to sniff paper, you could make $52,000 (£38,600) per year doing it.
Professional Snuggler
People who have serious previous trauma or who are lonely, depressed, ill, or have medical needs can find solace from professional cuddlers. It's not hard to become a professional cuddler, but you need empathy, decent values, and good ethics. Cuddlers frequently promote their services online and are paid between $20 and $40 (£15 and £30) per hour.
Professional Mourner
Hiring professional mourners is not rare in various societies. The family will engage professional mourners to attend the funeral service when a significant person passes away without any friends. The objective is to improve the deceased's reputation. These people can earn $40 to $100 (£30 to £75) every session and take part in the meal that follows the burial.
Professional Line Stander
A skilled line stander will do precisely what the term of the position implies: wait in line for others. It’s a position that is useful on significant occasions like Black Friday or the introduction of new products, like the iPhone. They are able to earn about $1,000 (£750) per week.
This might work outside the UK, but if you get someone standing in line for someone else then that person turns up it would incite a riot here .. You stand in line.. you do your own time 😂
Soap Boiler
A soap boiler is what? In this job, fat is converted into neat soap, which is utilized to make bars and powders. Boilers for soap can earn $20 (£15) per hour.
Ostrich Babysitter
This task is simpler than that of a human babysitter. Why? Because all you have to do is watch the baby ostriches to make sure they don't peck one another.
Bed Warmer
Being a bed warmer is among the world's funniest jobs. Bed warmers may be useful if you enjoy sleeping in a warm, comforting bed, especially in the winter. These folks assist in keeping you warm and comfortable while you are in bed.
Panda Fluffer
Being an endangered species, pandas are famously challenging to encourage to procreate. China's Panda Fluffers utilize feather dusters and considerable caution to help them perform in order to get these reserved animals in the mood. A Panda Fluffer at the China Giant Panda Protection and Research Centre in Ya'an, Sichuan Province, can make 200,000 yuan (£22,900) per year.
Ok where do I sign up? I'll do it for panda cuddles no money needed 💖...oops read it too quickly ... I don't want to be a love guru for pandas 🤣
Dog Food Taster
Dogs - the perfect best friends, so why not give them the best possible food? Dog food testers do an odd job that has quite a simple task - making sure the food your dog eats is safe for him, by first making sure it is safe for you, human.
Dog Surfing Instructor
Unbelievable as it may seem, there is a market for teaching dogs to surf. Professionals are hired to instruct owners and their pets in surfing. Additionally, instructors who specialize in teaching dogs can make about $13 (£10) per hour.
Fortune Cookie Writer
The opportunity to write fortune cookies may have been right in front of you the entire time. They are independent contractors or staff writers who create unique and intriguing fortunes for fortune cookies. These individuals can earn about $40,000 (£30,200) annually.
Professional Sleeper
In order to evaluate the comfort of their beds, a hotel in Finland engaged a staff member to serve as a "professional sleeper." Each night, the person uses a different hotel bed and reviews them all to determine which one she prefers.
Scuba Diving Pizza Delivery Man
If the existence of an underwater hotel in Florida wasn't odd enough, they also have a scuba diver who delivers pizza to them by swimming through the water, carrying it in a watertight case.
Legal Bank Robber
Imagine robbing a bank without the potential for punishment and the unpleasantness of the shower. You may work as a penetration tester, or, as they are called in the industry, a licensed bank robber. The role's objective is to evaluate the security measures in place, and in the past, the job simply involved breaking into the bank. Even while there are still fictitious robbers, penetration testing has expanded to include identity theft, computer hacking, calling operators to deceive them into giving over customer information, and even posing as police officers to install surveillance equipment in vaults. It sounds like a riot and like a profession that former secret agents would be good at.
Zombie
Annual auditions for the zombie roles in London Dungeons' exhibitions are held, and with an average income of £30,000, it's clear that this is no dead-end profession. Really, it's quite simple: Your task would be to frighten visitors who knowingly pay for the opportunity to be pursued by fictitious strangers through dark passageways. If you're good, you can advance your profession by becoming a tormentor or perhaps Jack the Ripper.
Dice Quality Inspector
Unbeknownst to most people, dice need to have very precise dimensions and weight balances in order for you to have a reasonable probability of seeing any of the numbers face up when you roll a die. Any game you play with a die is inherently rigged since even the slightest imbalance can change the probabilities and alter the outcome. How can you guarantee that every die you produce is flawless? It is often the responsibility of a Dice Quality Inspector to conduct expert quality control tests to ensure that the dice adhere to all specifications. The dice won't be packaged until they have passed inspection and are deemed suitable for sale.
Rental Boyfriend
In Tokyo, finding a boyfriend is as simple as it gets if you have the money. Although I have no idea what the boyfriends will do, it seems like fun. The day the Japanese introduce the idea of "Rental Girlfriends," we'll be moving to Tokyo.
Nail Polish Namer
Anyone who has ever painted their nails has certainly pondered where those distinctive—and even absurd—names for nail polish came from. It turns out that there isn't a single solution. Some businesses leave it up to the top executives to decide—Essie Weingarten of the well-known "Essie" brand once christened all of the brand’s nail polishes—while others hire creative experts from the advertising or marketing departments to handle the task.
Professional Hitchhikers
The idea of hitchhiking is completely upside down in this situation. Professional hitchhikers are paid to ride in strangers' automobiles in Jakarta, Indonesia's capital. One of the strangest jobs is this one. Jakarta's poor infrastructure is to blame for the terrible traffic in the city. Three-in-one zones, which may only be accessible by cars carrying three passengers, were created by traffic officials to cut down on traffic bottlenecks. Poor Indonesians from Jakarta's outskirts are therefore seen waiting up on the route to hitchhike and expedite the driver's travel.
Hangover Helpers Party Cleaners
By turning up at locations where parties with copious amounts of alcohol transpired, hangover helpers and party cleaners earn $20 per roommate. They arrive the morning after the party, delivering burritos and Gatorade to aid with the hangover and cleaning up all the trash the partygoers left behind. Marc Simons, the creator of Hangover Helpers Party Cleaners, began by cleaning party houses for some extra money before realizing he could build a business around it given that there are always people throwing parties and those same individuals never want to clean up the enormous mess.
Paranormal Guide
From invisible ghosts to other unearthly beings, there are a lot of paranormal beings that you might not see but that a paranormal guide might guide you to. There are opportunities for this weird job in the US and across Europe, for which one can make quite a buck.
Intimacy Coordinator
You might have questioned how a love scene was arranged if you've ever seen a movie with one. Were the acts mentioned in the script? The intimacy coordinator, who provides guidance on the ideal scene and what is best for the performers in the event of simulated sexual intercourse or even a kiss, put it all together.
Movie Watcher
Many streaming services pay people to view and evaluate movies and TV episodes. They're only made public if they receive favorable reviews. You don't need any prior experience to enjoy movies, but you do need to be able to distinguish between good and terrible films. The income ranges from $12 to $15 (£9 to £11) per hour, which is not very high. Whatever the case, it is safe to conclude that most people would consider this to be their ideal career.
Gross Stunt Tester
Admire programs like Survivor or I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here? You may have a career as a gross stunt tester if you've viewed the challenges and thought, "I could do that." You would need to practice and put all the obstacles to the test. You would be in charge of making sure that tasks are safe and contain the most grossness possible. The upside is that you may make up to $800 every day, albeit you have to question whether there is actually much competition for the positions.
Bicycle Fisher
The world's capital city with the best cycling infrastructure is Amsterdam. It should come as no surprise that many of these two-wheelers find themselves in a canal, giving rise to a new line of work known as bicycle fishing. An estimated 14,000 rusted bikes are pulled out of Amsterdam's rivers each year.
Face Feelers
These sensory scientists evaluate the efficacy of skincare items like lotions, facial cleansers, and razors using their hands. These sensory scientists can earn up to $25 (£19) per hour by feeling various faces, but it does take some training.
Professional Paint-Dry Watcher
Ever have a job that was only somewhat more enjoyable than watching paint dry? In fact, there is a job that requires waiting for paint to dry. The main responsibility of the post is to paint cardboard sheets to test new paint's mixing capabilities and drying times.
Adult Toy Tester
Adult toy testers are employed to evaluate the novelty, aesthetic appeal, and utility of prototypes or new adult toy goods. Toy testers for adults can earn about $25 (£19) per hour.
Hippotherapist
Hippotherapy literally translates as "treatment with the aid of the horse." You use horses' movement and therapeutic qualities to assist human patients in overcoming speech, physical, or mental health issues. But having experience with them and loving them is insufficient. Before you can specialize in this area, you must meet the requirements and obtain licensure as a physical therapist, occupational therapist, or speech-language pathologist.
Teddy Bear Surgeon
The title should actually be "Teddy Bear Repair Technician," but "surgeon" seems so much more appealing. It's this technician's job to sew arms, legs, and eyeballs back on "damaged" teddy bears in every major Build-A-Bear retailer. Additionally, there are numerous separate teddy bear hospitals. Basically, being able to sew is one of the necessary abilities. A teddy bear would be brought to the hospital if the person had the patience to cope with such a person.
IMAX Screen Cleaner
Over time, the enormous movie screens for IMAX films may become shockingly grimy. When they don't like what's happening in a movie, some viewers will toss candy or popcorn at the screen, and those food items cling. More often than not, these movie screens tend to gather a lot of dust. In light of this, a few workers have the responsibility of cleaning these screens to maintain the clarity of your movie-watching experience. Because of the sheer size of the screens and the amount of material that may accumulate on them, each screen cleaning ends up taking several hours.
Keeper Of The Cup (The Stanley Cup)
The National Hockey League winning club receives the Stanley Cup each year. There are no backups available in case the original Stanley Cup trophy is damaged. It is a sizable, extremely expensive cup. Due to the significance of the Stanley Cup, a "Keeper of the Cup" is always employed to guard the trophy and travel with it wherever it goes. Consider it a trophy for watching children.
Vomit Cleaner
Your breakfast is certain to come out the wrong way on some roller coasters since they dip, rise, and turn at such odd angles. Since the owners of amusement parks were aware of this, this position was created.
Car Plate Blocker
Iran has a peculiar regulation whereby cars with license plates ending in odd and even numbers are only permitted on the road on alternate days in an effort to lessen traffic congestion. To prevent their license plates from being captured by cameras, Iranians pay guys to stroll behind their vehicles.
Human Scarecrow
This may come as a surprise to you if you are familiar with scarecrows that are filled with straw. There are tales of people doing this as a job right now. They consistently chase the birds away while remaining in the spot of a fake scarecrow. One of the jobs you didn't know existed should be this one.
Human Mannequins
You might wish to dabble in the human mannequin industry of business if you're desperate for some quick and good money. It seems that the hourly wage for human mannequins is around $100. Due to the job's hard nature—which includes remaining still for extended periods of time—the pay is fairly substantial. For several hours each day, the job entails looking like a mannequin, so it's not for those who get bored easily.
Detecting Landmines With Rodents
The sad aftermath of any global conflict will most commonly be the harmful landmines. As millions of mines were buried during the Vietnam war, actions were taken to eliminate most of them and rodents, with their handlers, were tasked to fulfill this vital duty for a handsome reward.
Feng Shui Consultant
Sometimes, one must connect with the inner self - with the spirit within you. In the eastern countries of Asia, it is usually called Chi. People hire feng shui professionals to arrange their residences, workplaces, gardens, and condominiums. Per consultation, you can easily earn $500 to $1,000 (£380 to £750).
Odour Sniffer
The perfume, deodorant, and cosmetics industries collectively generate more than $1 trillion annually. They use aroma sniffers to check that the product smells good and to establish and validate the duration of the fragrance. Odor detectors can earn anywhere between $20 and $25 (£15 to £19 per hour).
Professional Bridesmaid
The skilled bridesmaid works for the bridal party. Choosing a dress, getting it fitted, shopping, planning the bachelorette party, making a gift registry, and many other wedding-related tasks are all part of the labor. Although no formal training is necessary, the individual must be completely knowledgeable about the process leading up to a wedding. Bridesmaids that work professionally might easily earn up to $7,000 (£5,300) each month.
Professional Mermaid
Wait a second. Do mermaids in fact exist? Maybe professionally, they do. These are certified mermaids who perform at events and instruct others on how to swim like one. At birthday celebrations, they can make about $300 (£230) per hour.
Professional Foreigner
These people are hired to dress professionally and shake hands with influential businessmen. They are occasionally hired to go to real estate events and act like foreigners and famous people. Many of these people can earn $1,000 (£750) each week for a certain task or event.
Human Statue
If you can locate the perfect work opportunity, being a human statue is a unique career that pays handsomely. You are a living mannequin dressed or painted in the title of the position. Some stores may pay generously for a human statue to model clothing or add some originality to their brand. A person who remains motionless can make about $100 (£75) each hour.
Airplane Painter
Old airplane paintings must be updated with modern designs by an aviation painter. By doing this, individuals can earn about $20 (£15) per hour.
Thief Hunter
Who are you going to call if the police are unable to solve a crime? A hunter of thieves. That's accurate. A thief hunter will be sure to catch the offender if you are a victim of a petty crime or a pickpocket by using a wide range of strategies and instruments to ensure they restore your belongings. You could make about $50,000 (£37,100) a year dealing with criminals if that's something you're interested in.
Fake Wedding Guest
These are guests who are paid to show up at weddings in order to make the occasion appear busy and give the bride, groom, or both a positive social image. Some couples would even go as far as to include fictitious guests in their entire wedding party.
Train Pusher
You should see the trains in Japan if you think the London Underground is bad. The purpose of "Oshiyas" is to push passengers onto a train as quickly as possible by pushing them from outside until the doors close.
Marmite Taster
People often claim that you either love something or despise it, and in St. John Skelton's case, he really takes that statement to heart. He works with a team of marmite tasters to ensure that every batch of marmite has the proper flavor, texture, and consistency. He has consumed almost 3,000 jars of the substance during his thirty years of employment there!
Water Slide Tester
Water slide testers evaluate the fun and safety of the water slides in resorts, amusement parks, and hotels. Just picture how wonderful it would be to show up for work each day.
Worm Picker
Earthworms are gathered and "hunted" by worm pickers in the open air. You can work for universities or other institutions that utilize the worms for teaching and research, or you might be hired by fishing firms to catch and package bait. Worms can also be sold directly to fishermen for use as bait. There are no formal requirements, but if you're paid per thousand worms collected, you'll need some skills and dedication if you want to make a livelihood from this employment.
Gumologist
All of the wonderful flavors that are bursting through your tongue when you eat a piece of chewing gum are what you taste. It turns out that an entire scientific procedure is needed to produce the small one-gram stick. Gumologists use science and technology to provide you with that taste blast that will blow your bubbles, which is why they exist.
Furniture Tester
This work is quite cool, as long as the furniture is not made of cactus. To evaluate the comfort of the furniture, you must sit, move around, and even sleep on it. It's strange how cool this job is.
Wrinkle Chaser
The name speaks for itself. When shoes are rushed out of the factory, wrinkle chasers make sure there are no creases. Yes, shoes. How else do you suppose those high heels seem so sophisticated?
Elevator Inspector
These inspectors ensure a smooth elevator ride for you, but their duties extend beyond that. To make sure they adhere to safety and compliance standards, these inspectors inspect and repair all lifting and transporting equipment, including escalators, elevators, moving sidewalks, ski lifts, and even amusement park attractions. You now have someone to thank the next time you ascend to your floor without falling to the earth.
Sewer Flusher
Sewer flushers don't have the most attractive occupations, but they are essential to keeping the nation's sewer systems operating. In order to unclog clogs brought on by the accumulation of non-biodegradable trash and congealed layers of cooking fat and oil in pipes, sewer flushers are utilized.
Elephant Trainer
A few elephants have the ability to sketch, paint, throw a ball, spray water, play the drums, sit down, stand on their hind legs, and even sing. The task of an elephant trainer is to impart good manners and remarkable feats to these enormous creatures. You may use food or physical contact as bribes when training elephants, and you'll probably have to clean up after the big animals and provide them with food and water. Additionally, you'll provide them with exercise and make sure they have enough cerebral stimulation to prevent boredom and potential destruction in these clever beings. Around the world, amusement parks, zoos, circuses, and film studios all frequently hire elephant trainers.
Olive Oil Regulator
Europe is quite serious about its olive oil. So serious that maintaining the requirements of flavor and aroma for various grades of olive oil creates jobs in Italy, Spain, Greece, and other high-production countries. Additionally, these authorities guarantee that vendors offer the required paperwork and that labels adhere to all IOC specifications.
Chicken Sexer
The work of a chicken sexer is easy. While it may not be all that intriguing, at least they get to work with animals! All they have to do is determine the gender of the chicks!
You mean work with animals for 5 seconds before they die ... Male chicks are mass destroyed in the chicken industry, google it, but please be advised that it is an horrific death they have :(
Human Alarm Clocks
A company called Daily Wake Up Call can assist you in waking up each morning by allocating a real live person to do it. In addition to waking up their "bosses," human alarm clocks also call them to remind them of their daily obligations and timetables. The business has entered a highly lucrative industry that enables them to benefit from the bustle of others. And what difficulty can there possibly be in calling folks each morning to inform them of their daily tasks?
Milking Snakes
When imagining milking an animal, one’s mind might first jump to a cow, but few will think of a venomous snake. By extracting the venom from a venomous snake, you get the needed material for one of the most vital pieces of medicine - antivenom. And this being a dangerous job, one can expect quite a salary to accompany this odd job.
Dinkey Operator
A dinkey operator is what, in the name of God? Well, they operate power controls and levels for dinkey engines, especially in the rail business, to carry rock, coal, and timber. Operators of dinkeys can make about $24 (£18) per hour.
Golf Ball Diver
Ever wonder what happens to all the golf balls that fall into the water? These balls are located by golf ball divers, who then bring them back to the course so they can be cleaned and used once more. Consequently, if you enjoy diving, this odd job would be perfect for you, and you might make about $200 (£150) every day.
Full-Time Netflix Viewer
Imagine receiving a daily salary to watch TV! For one fortunate employee, this wish has come true. To assist us viewers find the exact program we're looking for, whether it's a romantic crime movie based on classic literature or a clever talking-animal TV show, Netflix has employed someone to watch all of their content before it is made available to the general public.
Warden Of The Swans
Christopher Perrins, an emeritus fellow at Wolfson College in Oxford, holds this bizarre position, which is part-time. Swans on the Thames are counted every year by Perrins. Even though she only used her right of possession in the Windsor area, the Queen technically owned them all, therefore it matters to someone how many there are. If you believe that this is an outdated post that has no relevance today, you are mistaken. It was only made in 1993 after the Keeper of the Swans position was split into two positions due to concerns that it was too demanding.
Deodorant Tester
You frequently snoop around in other people's affairs. Well, these people prod their noses into other people's armpits to evaluate how well deodorants mask body odor. That is what you refer to as a stinking job.
Electric Shock Giver
Guys who carry a little wooden box that administers electric shocks are known as toques in Mexico. While inebriated bar patrons endure this torment to sober up, others think it provides them with a new high. Maddening!
Cuidacarro
When you park your automobile in Costa Rica, you'll run into a cuidacarro. It's not as difficult as it sounds to do his job. A cuidacarro only watches your vehicle while you are away to prevent theft (unless he himself has taken a fancy to it).
Google Maps Trekker
Want to trek and stroll in locations across the world that are difficult for cars to reach - Hawaii, the Grand Canyon, jungles, and other locations? Want to climb those trails while toting a massive camera around? Perfect! To do this, Google employs Google Map Trekkers. This can be the ideal career for a fit global traveler. It allows you to experience the great outdoors, witness breathtaking sights, and contribute to the mapping of the globe so that others can travel while seated at home. For hikers, explorers, and outdoor enthusiasts, this is the opportunity of a lifetime.
A Dinosaur Land Manager
Dinosaur Land, a roadside attraction with life-size fiberglass dinosaurs and other animals, is located in White Post, Virginia. The creator of Dinosaur Land passed away in 1987, and his daughter now manages the site.