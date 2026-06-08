Doctor Sounds The Alarm On Miami Swim Week Model’s 600-Calorie Low-Carb Diet: “It’s Starvation”

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A health professional has sounded the alarm over the 600-calorie diet followed by reality star Stassi Schroeder to prepare for a runway show.

Last month, the Vanderpump Rules icon modeled a bright orange bikini at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show in Miami.

The show is hosted annually by the American magazine Sports Illustrated and features top models, athletes, and other celebrities.

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Highlights Stassi Schroeder reportedly followed a 600-calorie-a-day diet for months to slim down for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show.

Reports of her diet prompted concern, with people debating beauty standards and speculating about its impact on Stassi’s health.

Dr. Rajshri Roy, an expert in nutrition and dietetics, described the diet as “extremely restrictive” and outlined its health risks.

Stassi Schroeder’s reported pre-runway diet has sparked concern after a doctor described the eating plan as “extremely restrictive”



Image credits: Stassi Schroeder

Stassi, 37, is believed to have dieted for months before the event, with social media users questioning the extreme measures she reportedly took to prepare for her time on the catwalk.

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A source close to the star told The Daily Mail, “Stassi really wanted to look incredible for the show so went on a massive diet.

“She skipped breakfast, had only a salad for lunch and then did not touch a carb after 5pm, so she was having only about 600 calories a day.”

Image credits: Stassi Schroeder

The friend added, “The weight just melted off her body, but that kind of diet is very hard to do because the cravings are insane, Stassi said… But the results are amazing and she felt great about herself.”

While most people agreed that modeling a bikini on a catwalk can be intimidating, Stassi’s reported diet sparked major health concerns online.

One fan wrote, “No one should ever do this; it’s not a diet, it’s starvation,” while another commented, “Wow just openly celebrating disordered eating again in 2026.”



Dr. Rajshri Roy warned that the reality star’s diet could carry serious health risks

Image credits: Stassi Schroeder

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Dr. Rajshri Roy, a senior lecturer in Dietetics at the University of Sydney, told Bored Panda that a 600-calorie diet like Stassi’s is “extremely restrictive and well below what most adults need to meet their basic nutritional and energy requirements.”

Dietary guidelines in the United States state that adults should consume between 1,600 and 3,000 calories per day.

Though daily calorie needs vary based on factors such as height, weight, age, and activity level, consuming just 600 calories a day can lead to a range of serious health issues.

“Very low-calorie diets can sometimes be used in medical settings under close supervision for specific health conditions, but they are not typically recommended for the general public, particularly over long periods of time,” the registered dietitian warned.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit)

The potential health risks of very low-calorie diets include severe nutrient deficiencies over time, as well as fatigue, dizziness, headaches, muscle loss, hormonal disruption, poor concentration, and low immune function.

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“For women, chronic under-eating may also affect their menstrual health, bone density, and fertility,” Dr. Roy explained.

“In the longer term, severe calorie restriction can slow metabolic rate and can potentially increase weight regain once you start eating normally again.”

Image credits: Stassi Schroeder

When a similar diet is combined with regular exercise and long work hours, additional issues can arise, as the body requires adequate nutrients to support physical activity and other tasks that demand high levels of energy.

“People may initially lose weight quickly, but can experience exhaustion, irritability, sleep disturbances, poor training performance, and increased risk of getting injured.

“This may also contribute to an unhealthy relationship with food and body image.”



Stassi reportedly avoided carbs after 5 p.m. to look slim for the runway show



Image credits: Stassi Schroeder

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Asked whether avoiding carbohydrates, including potatoes, bread, and pasta, after a certain time of day is an effective weight-loss method, Dr. Roy said this approach does not take into account all the elements of a healthy diet.

“Your body can’t tell time! Weight is influenced more by overall dietary patterns, portion sizes, food quality, physical activity, sleep, and long-term consistency and not whether carbohydrates are eaten after 5 p.m.

“Carbohydrates themselves are an important source of energy and nutrients, particularly for active individuals. Cutting them out at night is not inherently beneficial if it leads to unnecessary restriction or poor dietary balance.”

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) recommends that people fill half their plate with fruits/vegetables, one-quarter with whole grains (brown rice, oatmeal, whole-grain pasta) and one-quarter with protein (meat, poultry, fish, beans, eggs).



Image credits: Stassi Schroeder

In 2019, Stassi said she was practicing intermittent fasting to stay slim for her wedding. The term refers to a pattern of eating based on time limits. It can take many forms, from eating only during a specific window of time each day to more extreme approaches, like eating normally six days a week and then fasting for 24 hours.

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Stassi and her husband, Beau Clark, joked that they were testing out “mild starvation” ahead of their nuptials.

“I can still have ranch dressing and anything I want to eat, but only from 11-6. I don’t feel deprived,” the reality star said on her podcast Basically Stassi.

Stassi’s comments about intermittent fasting have resurfaced amid growing concerns about her eating habits

Image credits: Stassi Schroeder

The mother of two reportedly consumes a can of a caffeinated energy drink in the morning and skips breakfast.

For lunch, she has a Chinese chicken salad, which includes chicken, lettuce, carrot slices, ginger, and almonds.

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However, she sometimes has a “happy hour,” during which she treats herself to pizza or a Caprese salad with burrata cheese, saying, “I justify it in my head by it all being before 6:00.”

According to Dr. Roy, intermittent fasting can help people reduce mindless snacking, but it does not appear to be the most effective weight-loss method.

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The key, the expert said, is whether it is sustainable in the long term and whether people are still getting the nutrients they need.

“Research shows that intermittent fasting can support weight loss for some individuals, but it does not appear to be superior to other balanced calorie-controlled approaches when total energy intake is similar.

“Skipping breakfast, for example, is not automatically unhealthy if someone is still meeting their nutritional needs across the day. But, for others it may increase overeating later, reduce concentration and energy levels, or negatively affect mood and physical performance.”

The dietitian explained that there is no such thing as a diet that works for everyone.

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“The healthiest and most sustainable approach to weight management is one that supports adequate nutrition, physical and mental wellbeing, enjoyment of food, and long-term habits,” Dr. Roy noted.