Couple Finally Buys Their Dream Home, Both Moms Immediately Want To Move In

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Buying your first home together is one of those milestones most couples dream about—even more so after a decade of living in cramped, underwhelming apartments.

After five years of aggressive saving, this couple finally got there, purchasing an older four-bedroom house in a beautiful area. But the celebration didn’t last long, and their pride and joy turned into frustration after each of their mothers visited for the first time. Instead of simply offering their congratulations, both women landed on the exact same idea: maybe there’s room here for me too.

Perplexed, the wife couldn’t let one question go: Why would either of their mothers want to live with them? So she turned to Reddit to vent.

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After years of saving and making do with cramped apartments, a couple finally bought a home of their own

Image credits: Jonathan Borba / Pexels (not the actual photo)

It should have been a win. But the woman found herself venting after both her mom and MIL floated the idea of moving in

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Image credits: Anna Shvets / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: SHVETS production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Some commenters offered their thoughts, and the woman provided more details

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Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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Multigenerational homes are more common than you might think—and the “reverse-boomerang effect” is on the rise

On the surface, although certainly audacious after the first “no,” it’s not impossible to fathom why OP’s mom and MIL would float the idea of moving in.

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After all, multigenerational homes, where two or more adult generations share the same roof, are hardly anything new. In the US, it was more of a norm during the first half of the 20th century, before housing began to center on the nuclear family and Americans became healthier, lived longer, and accumulated more wealth. It became least popular during the 1980s, but with the 2008 financial crisis and the pandemic, the arrangement has become more popular in recent years. In fact, in 2021, according to the Pew Research Center, a quarter of US adults ages 25 to 34 resided in a multigenerational family household, up from 9% in 1971.

While this statistic consists mainly of young adults living in their parents’ homes, Pew’s 2021 findings also show that 15% of 25- to 34-year-olds in multigenerational households were living in their own home and had a parent or other older relative living with them. Up from 12.7% in 2011, this arrangement, called the “reverse-boomerang effect,” is also on the rise.

Describing this effect, Oyin Adedoyin, writing for The Wall Street Journal, explains that a greater share of parents aren’t waiting for retirement or urgent healthcare needs to move in with their adult children. Pew attributes this to changing attitudes about family life, high housing costs, and challenges in finding affordable childcare. But for a subset of these families, Fortune’s Jasmin Li offers a more pointed take: one rooted less in preference and more in financial necessity, where the driver isn’t cultural or logistical but rather a retirement shortfall.

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Millennials are catching the blast of a demographic “time bomb”

According to Li, many boomers are reaching retirement age without enough saved to support themselves, and so they’re turning to their adult children for help. The outlet cites one estimate putting the median retiree’s savings at around $142,000—far short of the roughly $1 million many say they’d need for a comfortable retirement. A separate Federal Reserve survey found that as of 2022, nearly half of Americans ages 65 to 74 had no retirement savings at all, despite most in that age group owning their own homes.

OP’s mother and in-laws, all in their sixties, seem to fit that broader trend. She explains that her in-laws “blew their retirement” on “investment art,” and that her mother—who she suspects might have a gambling problem—“has barely anything saved for retirement and spends any money she gets her hands on.” OP and her husband, by contrast, “aggressively saved for like 5 years” to afford their home—no small feat when nearly a quarter of millennials believe they’ll never save enough for a down payment, according to Bankrate. In that light, they look like the type of millennials Business Insider’s Emily Stewart had in mind when she wrote: “They’re doing everything right to save for their golden years. Their baby boomer parents didn’t.”

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And that’s possibly the real sting for OP: the implication (or expectation) that she and her husband, like many “seething millennials,” according to Li, should have to bear the consequences of their parents’ financial choices. Maybe it isn’t just that her mother and in-laws want to move in—it’s the why she keeps circling back to in her post. They already have places to live. They complain about the cold every time they visit. They have opinions on everything the couple does. And they’ve said themselves that caring for their own aging parents was awful.

So perhaps the answer to OP’s question has less to do with preference or misfortune than with financial necessity brought about, at least in part, by their own choices. Maybe that’s what makes a “joke” about having so much space land so wrong: it hints at something bigger, what Stewart calls an “intergenerational financial contagion,” where, as she puts it, “One generation’s under-saving rewires another’s math and rewrites their future.”

How would you have handled OP’s situation? Would you have shut the idea down immediately, or would you have considered letting a parent move in? Share your thoughts in the comments.

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Many commenters firmly supported the couple’s “no”

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