Some might say that it's just the way it's supposed to be, but that doesn't mean folks born in different eras can't agree on some things. It turns out that young people actually share many similar opinions with the older generation. People shared some examples in an online thread where one netizen asked , "What is a boomer opinion you absolutely agree with?" See the most popular answers below and let us know which hot takes you agree or disagree with!

It's almost an unwritten rule that the younger generation disagrees with the older generation on most things. For example, Millennials and Gen Z tend to agree on most social and political issues, according to the Pew Research Center. Gen X, Baby Boomers, and the Silent Generation, in turn, share similar opinions among themselves, but mostly disagree with what younger people have to say.

#1 Social media was one of the worst things that happened to society.

#2 Not everything needs to be smart or AI integrated. Sometimes analog just works better.

#3 Can I just read the article instead of watching the video? .

#4 The mental illness you have diagnosed yourself with does not make you interesting or quirky, and doesn't give you an excuse to be a jerk.



Friendly chatting with strangers in public is prosocial, not "weird".

#5 Music was better back then. No auto tune. They actually played the instruments. It had something to say.

#6 If it took 1-click to subscribe, it should take 1-click to unsubscribe.

#7 Permissive parenting is creating an entire generation of entitled, spoiled & unprepared kids who are going to be miserable as adults.



I’m not saying that boomers were great parents - not at all.. but the pendulum has swung so far the other way.. with kids facing no consequences, having a disability that excuses everything and parents who either justify it all or are to lazy or overworked to parent properly.

#8 Don’t make me download an app to access the menu.

#9 I’m sorry, but american tipping culture is out of control. 20% is the max i’ll tip a server at a sit down restaurant and that’s if the service is great. otherwise, 10-15% for bad to average service. don’t get me started on the places that swing an ipad around in my face and say, “it’s gonna ask you a couple questions.” don’t bombard me like that. .

#10 I want to talk to a human in customer service when I need help, not a chat bot.

#11 Appliances built before 1995 really were better.

#12 Furniture used to be built to last.



Everyone should know how to sew a button.



Butter is better.



I want a living person when I call customer service.



Vinyl is a better listening experience.



Owning your media is better than streaming.



It was nice to not be reachable at every moment.

#13 I dont want an app to set a thermostat, oven, or an alarm.

#14 Being polite and respectful to others is worth it.

#15 While I don’t agree with the literal statement “if you stopped buying coffees you’d be able to buy a house” I do believe that in modern society we spend way too much money on things we don’t need to spend money on. I think if we stopped doing that we would all be better off.

#16 I shouldn't have to worry about your pronouns.



If you look like a dude, I'm gonna assume you are.



Vice versa for women.



And past that, I really do not care what your gender is. You're my co worker/acquaintance and that is it.

#17 If your website/app makes me click away more than 1 pop up ad before I can read your article, I am just closing the page....



It is not a hard concept for businesses to understand but the less accessible they make their product, the less people will consume it.

#18 Those headlights are too bright.

#19 If you are walking, then the phone should not be in your face. Put your phone away and concentrate on where you are going, and don't just step out into the street.

#20 Vegatables don't have to be deep fried to be delicious.

#21 People should dress better in public. You won’t need to wear a three piece suit but don’t wear pajamas out even if it’s just to get a gallon of milk. Have some respect for yourself. Get some better fitting clothing if you don’t feel comfortable in non pajamas.

#22 Help clean up and put your plate away as a guest in someone's house and make kids play outside.

#23 Doing DoorDash while complaining about being broke is stupid. .

#24 Slow down! If you need to speed because you’re running late, then you need to work on your time management skills.

#25 People *are* becoming too sensitive. There are things we no longer tolerate in society, yes, but we don’t need to victimise ourselves for every tiny thing when it clearly wasn’t about that.

#26 Why does every thing need to have me make an account? I just want to buy tickets to this random thing in a town I will never come back to.



I don’t need to create a user name and password just sell me the ticket.

#27 Guarding one's personal boundaries and inner peace is really becoming a code for "I'm selfish and won't reciprocate.".

#28 Right to repair. Companies making everything proprietary and inaccessible so that they can squeeze money out of people for repairs is inconvenient and just downright outrageous. Some industries need to be able to fix their own machinery in order to reduce down time or financial loss. So kicking a person while they’re down by charging them for parts, labor, and a whole list of arbitrary things is dead wrong.

#29 Not every negative experience is a ‘trauma’ - some actually instill valuable lessons.

#30 Not everything needs to be shared online.

#31 People my age make a ton of excuses for themselves instead of just doing the things they should be doing.

#32 Sometimes you gotta do stuff yourself and not have everything handed to you.

#33 If it ain't broke, why fix/upgrade.

#34 I happened to be visiting a business when someone showed up in pajamas and asked about job openings. To their credit, the business sent them on their way, and didn’t give the pajama-clad person an application.

#35 Stop taking calls on speakerphone in public.

#36 Kids don’t need phones at a young age or social media.

#37 Schools function better without parents making excuses for their kids. Also, kids need homework. The number of high school students who did all their reading for class IN CLASS, being read to by the teacher, is insane.

#38 I shouldn’t have to start a fake order to be able to look at your website’s food menu.

#39 Kids these days don’t seem to know how to study?! I’m Gen Z and the class average in my college classes are staggeringly low. Two of my professors made a point of saying they’ve never had such low class scores. And I’m in the sciences!

#40 That giant trucks American men love take way too much parking space.

#41 For retail workers: It’s not hard to say hi or thank you to a customer.



I mean I’m not asking for much- just acknowledge my existence ffs.

#42 I agree, all the subscriptions defeat the purpose of replacing cable. For me, I don't think under 16s should have constant access to tech, also I think they should have NO access to social media.

#43 Everything is too violent nowadays.

#44 Save for retirement. Government may not be there to take care of you in your golden years.

#45 Put a coat on, for Christ's sake. It's cold out.

#46 Just give me a physical menu, not a QR code..

#47 Have some pride in your home, mow your front lawn every now and then.

#48 Couples get divorced/break up too easily and for too trivial of reasons.

#49 You should be able to read a map without GPS.

#50 Listen, I have a cart load of groceries. I do not want to do it myself. I want someone to scan them and beg them. A good cashier is gonna do it. Probably four times faster than me.

#51 If you don't have the money to buy it outright, you can't buy it.



With 2 exceptions. Education and a house.

#52 Harsh punishment works.

#53 Everyone needs to stay off my lawn and absolutely no one needs to ring my doorbell EVER or knock on my doot unless I'm expecting them. And we all should know less about each other.

