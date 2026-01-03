ADVERTISEMENT

It's almost an unwritten rule that the younger generation disagrees with the older generation on most things. For example, Millennials and Gen Z tend to agree on most social and political issues, according to the Pew Research Center. Gen X, Baby Boomers, and the Silent Generation, in turn, share similar opinions among themselves, but mostly disagree with what younger people have to say.

Some might say that it's just the way it's supposed to be, but that doesn't mean folks born in different eras can't agree on some things. It turns out that young people actually share many similar opinions with the older generation. People shared some examples in an online thread where one netizen asked, "What is a boomer opinion you absolutely agree with?" See the most popular answers below and let us know which hot takes you agree or disagree with!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Young woman taking a selfie and making a playful pose indoors, capturing a casual and fun moment related to boomer opinions. Social media was one of the worst things that happened to society.

Prevue-1988 , look_studio (not the actual photo) Report

12points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Woman using a smart refrigerator touchscreen to check food inventory, illustrating boomer opinions on modern technology use. Not everything needs to be smart or AI integrated. Sometimes analog just works better.

    KingOfEthanopia , TonyTheTigersSon (not the actual photo) Report

    10points
    POST
    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's all marketing and data capture. I generally avoid anything IoT related.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #3

    Young woman wearing glasses smiling while holding a tablet, reading opinions about boomer culture and trends. Can I just read the article instead of watching the video? .

    webelos8 , insta_photos (not the actual photo) Report

    10points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Recepe, yes. How to fix something, no..

    0
    0points
    reply
    #4

    Young man expressing frustration during a discussion, illustrating boomer opinions in an intense conversation setting. The mental illness you have diagnosed yourself with does not make you interesting or quirky, and doesn't give you an excuse to be a jerk.

    Friendly chatting with strangers in public is prosocial, not "weird".

    elucify , Pressmaster (not the actual photo) Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Band performing live on stage with energetic musicians and vibrant green lighting during a boomer opinions event. Music was better back then. No auto tune. They actually played the instruments. It had something to say.

    zdrads , zamrznutitonovi (not the actual photo) Report

    10points
    POST
    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a Gen-Xer, I do not agree. There's plenty of good music being created now, you just have to know where to look for it. Ana Tijoux makes very thought-provoking music, check out her song "Antifa Dance". Lido Pimienta is an awesome Colombian songwriter. Bomba Estereo (also Colombian) while usually just fun dance songs, also have a lot to say about the connectedness of modern society. Gloria Groovy is challenging conventions on sexuality, and she's possibly the biggest Drag Queen in Latin America. Her video for the song "A Queda" is awesome. Mayra Andrade, from Cape Verde, and Yola Semedo from Angola, are both excellent musicians and singers. Mayra sings mostly in Verdean Creole, so I can only understand like every 12th word, lol. For English only listeners I think Alicia Keys and Fiona Apple still have a lot to say, as does Sufjan Stevens. I would argue that with services like Spotify, you have access to more music from around the globe than you ever did in the 80s or 90s.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Young woman showing frustration while using laptop indoors, illustrating common boomer opinions in digital age discussions. If it took 1-click to subscribe, it should take 1-click to unsubscribe.

    colorme1965 , yanishevskaanna (not the actual photo) Report

    9points
    POST
    #7

    Young girl making a funny angry face outdoors, illustrating boomer opinions with a fierce expression. Permissive parenting is creating an entire generation of entitled, spoiled & unprepared kids who are going to be miserable as adults.

    I’m not saying that boomers were great parents - not at all.. but the pendulum has swung so far the other way.. with kids facing no consequences, having a disability that excuses everything and parents who either justify it all or are to lazy or overworked to parent properly.

    Roadrage000 , alinabuphoto (not the actual photo) Report

    9points
    POST
    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I completely agree with this. Children need healthy boundaries, and thrive in structure. Being overly permissive creates unhappy children, as they are unable to appreciate what they have and are unable to have healthy relationships with their peers.

    2
    2points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Person in green apron holding tablet displaying digital menu, related to people sharing their most boomer opinions. Don’t make me download an app to access the menu.

    Powerful-Tale-6073 , DragonImages (not the actual photo) Report

    8points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just give me a physical menu to look at otherwise I am leaving.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #9

    I’m sorry, but american tipping culture is out of control. 20% is the max i’ll tip a server at a sit down restaurant and that’s if the service is great. otherwise, 10-15% for bad to average service. don’t get me started on the places that swing an ipad around in my face and say, “it’s gonna ask you a couple questions.” don’t bombard me like that. .

    hamncheesecroissantt Report

    7points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Restaurants in the U.S. Can legally pay their wait staff less than the minimum wage. Tipping is for e,exceptional service only, it is NOT the norm.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Customer service representative wearing headset smiling and talking with coworkers in a modern office setting. I want to talk to a human in customer service when I need help, not a chat bot.

    Bibblegead1412 , monkeybusiness (not the actual photo) Report

    6points
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    AI is NOT an improvement.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Kitchen appliances including air fryers and bread makers displayed on store shelves illustrating common boomer opinions on household gadgets. Appliances built before 1995 really were better.

    ProperlyEmphasized , totalknifecare (not the actual photo) Report

    6points
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I still have an oven from 1978. Do not tell me new appliances are.better.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #12

    Person placing a vinyl record on a turntable, illustrating nostalgic boomer opinions on classic music formats. Furniture used to be built to last.

    Everyone should know how to sew a button.

    Butter is better.

    I want a living person when I call customer service.

    Vinyl is a better listening experience.

    Owning your media is better than streaming.

    It was nice to not be reachable at every moment.

    toooooold4this , Pressmaster Report

    6points
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember when you got on a plane and were unreachable.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #13

    I dont want an app to set a thermostat, oven, or an alarm.

    cross_hyparu Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Being polite and respectful to others is worth it.

    RainbowSnapdragons Report

    6points
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It also creates an environment of decency.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #15

    Woman in kitchen with colorful insulated tumblers, illustrating popular boomer opinions on drinkware and lifestyle trends. While I don’t agree with the literal statement “if you stopped buying coffees you’d be able to buy a house” I do believe that in modern society we spend way too much money on things we don’t need to spend money on. I think if we stopped doing that we would all be better off.

    Rare_Pirate4113 , justtkass Report

    5points
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We have always overspoiled ourselves as much as we're able.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #16

    I shouldn't have to worry about your pronouns.

    If you look like a dude, I'm gonna assume you are.

    Vice versa for women.

    And past that, I really do not care what your gender is. You're my co worker/acquaintance and that is it.

    Psychological-Big334 Report

    5points
    POST
    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, and no. I think young people today place way to much emphasis on the labels they call themselves, as if an identity can be defined by a word. I am not heterosexual, or latino, or white, or short, or plump. Yes I am all those things, but I'm a lot more than that too. I am just Rafael, and that's enough for me. However, just like if somebody asking me to call them Bill instead of William, why would I complain if Bill wants to be referred to as they/them if that's what makes them feel more comfortable in their skin. It costs me literally nothing at all. He, she, they, it's a syllable. A single utterance that only has meaning to those who assign it meaning. So why are people so up in arms about it? If Bill wants to be Sue, then that's cool too. It has ZERO effect on my life.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    If your website/app makes me click away more than 1 pop up ad before I can read your article, I am just closing the page....

    It is not a hard concept for businesses to understand but the less accessible they make their product, the less people will consume it.

    moccasinsfan Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Those headlights are too bright.

    Professional_Ideal68 Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    Young woman in a red dress smiling while using her phone outdoors, reflecting on boomer opinions and trends. If you are walking, then the phone should not be in your face. Put your phone away and concentrate on where you are going, and don't just step out into the street.

    Belle_TainSummer , mimagephotography (not the actual photo) Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Child holding a basket of fresh vegetables, illustrating boomer opinions on gardening and traditional food practices. Vegatables don't have to be deep fried to be delicious.

    Dr_MJI , solovei23 Report

    4points
    POST
    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is more a national cultural cuisine issue than a generational issue. My nephews and nieces are deep frying veggies. Deep frying anything is uncommon in my country of origin.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #21

    Two women shopping for clothes, sharing opinions and enjoying a lively conversation in a boutique setting. People should dress better in public. You won’t need to wear a three piece suit but don’t wear pajamas out even if it’s just to get a gallon of milk. Have some respect for yourself. Get some better fitting clothing if you don’t feel comfortable in non pajamas.

    Some_Ad7515 , BGStock72 (not the actual photo) Report

    4points
    POST
    kitwench avatar
    Kit Black
    Kit Black
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nah, that's too conformity coded. Absolutely fine to have a dress code at work, and to require people to stick to it. But wanting people in public to dress to suit your personal idea of what's appropriate - nah, that's just a dressed up way of saying, you don't like people who are different.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Help clean up and put your plate away as a guest in someone's house and make kids play outside.

    Mykidsrmonsters Report

    4points
    POST
    kitwench avatar
    Kit Black
    Kit Black
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Help clean up, sure. Putting things away should only be if you know the people well enough to know where they go. But ~making~ kids play outside, as a guest? That's never an automatic assumption.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Doing DoorDash while complaining about being broke is stupid. .

    Euphoric-Usual-5169 Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Slow down! If you need to speed because you’re running late, then you need to work on your time management skills.

    imacone417 Report

    4points
    POST
    #25

    People *are* becoming too sensitive. There are things we no longer tolerate in society, yes, but we don’t need to victimise ourselves for every tiny thing when it clearly wasn’t about that.

    Ill_Sherbert1007 Report

    4points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I take offence at you suggesting that people are too sensitive!

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Why does every thing need to have me make an account? I just want to buy tickets to this random thing in a town I will never come back to.

    I don’t need to create a user name and password just sell me the ticket.

    brazilliandanny Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    Guarding one's personal boundaries and inner peace is really becoming a code for "I'm selfish and won't reciprocate.".

    prickliestdrink Report

    4points
    POST
    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Never tolerate a***e. But nowadays, "I disagree" equals "they're toxic" equals "they're not human."

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #28

    Right to repair. Companies making everything proprietary and inaccessible so that they can squeeze money out of people for repairs is inconvenient and just downright outrageous. Some industries need to be able to fix their own machinery in order to reduce down time or financial loss. So kicking a person while they’re down by charging them for parts, labor, and a whole list of arbitrary things is dead wrong.

    BrainlessTay Report

    4points
    POST
    liseduhamelthat_u_scully avatar
    lise duhamel (That_U_Scully)
    lise duhamel (That_U_Scully)
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is incredibly important. It impacts farmers immensely and goes against the entire principle of buying something and owning it.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Not every negative experience is a ‘trauma’ - some actually instill valuable lessons.

    Cledaddy23 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Person browsing a laptop, reading and sharing boomer opinions in a cozy indoor setting with warm lighting. Not everything needs to be shared online.

    sad8lxxo , LesiaScotch (not the actual photo) Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    Young man in a suit making a confused gesture, illustrating common boomer opinions and generational reactions. People my age make a ton of excuses for themselves instead of just doing the things they should be doing.

    Crazy-Plastic3133 , Prostock-studio (not the actual photo) Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Man with braided hair and a beard, wearing a black t-shirt, posing against a green screen background expressing boomer opinions. Sometimes you gotta do stuff yourself and not have everything handed to you.

    anon , LaBeouf, Rönkkö & Turner Report

    3points
    POST
    #33

    Hand holding a pink iPhone outdoors with green bushes and building windows in the background, illustrating boomer opinions. If it ain't broke, why fix/upgrade.

    EmotionalGoodBoy , Future (not the actual photo) Report

    3points
    POST
    kitwench avatar
    Kit Black
    Kit Black
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Which is why they deliberately break it in order to force you to ~upgrade~

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    I happened to be visiting a business when someone showed up in pajamas and asked about job openings. To their credit, the business sent them on their way, and didn’t give the pajama-clad person an application.

    Technical-Pen9125 Report

    3points
    POST
    kitwench avatar
    Kit Black
    Kit Black
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    See, ok - *this* is an appropriate situation to say ~no you shouldn't wear pajamas for that~

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    Stop taking calls on speakerphone in public.

    Thedomuccelli Report

    3points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What if you are hard of hearing and need to put the phone on speaker mode?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #36

    Kids don’t need phones at a young age or social media.

    Socketwrench11 Report

    3points
    POST
    #37

    Schools function better without parents making excuses for their kids. Also, kids need homework. The number of high school students who did all their reading for class IN CLASS, being read to by the teacher, is insane.

    Truth-out246810 Report

    3points
    POST
    kitwench avatar
    Kit Black
    Kit Black
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is no relationship between the problem of high school students not actually doing any of the reading, and whether or not homework is valuable. Homework is not valuable for elementary school ages. And while it *is* helpful for older kids, in our current educational system, it is often over assigned while also managing to be pointless repetitive work that is not appropriate for the age.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    I shouldn’t have to start a fake order to be able to look at your website’s food menu.

    Background_Boat_6005 Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    Kids these days don’t seem to know how to study?! I’m Gen Z and the class average in my college classes are staggeringly low. Two of my professors made a point of saying they’ve never had such low class scores. And I’m in the sciences!

    not_like_dinosaurs Report

    3points
    POST
    holschrk avatar
    Bec
    Bec
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My students are cheating on everything that is not proctored and then failing the proctored exams, and failing them hard! Well below 50%. I'm not sure what their plan was.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #40

    That giant trucks American men love take way too much parking space.

    PickJason Report

    3points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They have big trucks in order to compensate for something...

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Customer and hardware store worker discussing products with tablet amid shelves filled with boomer opinions items. For retail workers: It’s not hard to say hi or thank you to a customer.

    I mean I’m not asking for much- just acknowledge my existence ffs.

    Raining__Tacos , Pressmaster (not the actual photo) Report

    2points
    POST
    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But then how do I know I'm still in Philadelphia? My favorite retail experience here was when I was walking up to the cashier at a local store. She was chatting on her cell phone, when she saw me walking towards her to ask if she could check a price for me. She says loudly into her phone "I know this mother-f-in cracker ain't comin' up here to ask me no question". I have never fallen in love so quickly, or felt so seen as a human being. Oh yes my darling, I am coming to ask you a question. And just for that, I will have a slew of other questions that my tiny brain will attempt to produce for the next 15 minutes.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    I agree, all the subscriptions defeat the purpose of replacing cable. For me, I don't think under 16s should have constant access to tech, also I think they should have NO access to social media.

    WhatsThePlanPhil95 Report

    2points
    POST
    #43

    Everything is too violent nowadays.

    rickcanty Report

    2points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Violent films and tv series from the U.S. better not show a b**b though..

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    Save for retirement. Government may not be there to take care of you in your golden years.

    JASPER933 Report

    2points
    POST
    #45

    Put a coat on, for Christ's sake. It's cold out.

    Ok-Macaron-5612 Report

    2points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is near zero here in the U.K. I have just been to the shops wearing a t-shirt. Not everyone feels the cold the same.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Just give me a physical menu, not a QR code..

    Simple_Occasion_7213 Report

    1point
    POST
    #47

    Have some pride in your home, mow your front lawn every now and then.

    JustGenericName Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    Couples get divorced/break up too easily and for too trivial of reasons.

    ThrowRAboredinAZ77 Report

    1point
    POST
    #49

    You should be able to read a map without GPS.

    ms_directed Report

    1point
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Listen, I have a cart load of groceries. I do not want to do it myself. I want someone to scan them and beg them. A good cashier is gonna do it. Probably four times faster than me.

    304libco Report

    1point
    POST
    kitwench avatar
    Kit Black
    Kit Black
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But the public doesn't really want good cashiers - they want cheap cashiers...

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    If you don't have the money to buy it outright, you can't buy it.

    With 2 exceptions. Education and a house.

    old_motters Report

    1point
    POST
    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have bought cars with a car loan. That said, your car payment shouldn't be comparable to a mortgage payment. My current car has been paid off for 10 years. I have a friend who's always complaining about not having enough money, but I learned she had a $1700/month car payment. Did you really need a Porsche SUV when you're having trouble making rent? My highest car payment ever was $150/month.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #52

    Harsh punishment works.

    Flexlex724 Report

    0points
    POST
    liseduhamelthat_u_scully avatar
    lise duhamel (That_U_Scully)
    lise duhamel (That_U_Scully)
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not if we're talking about crime. People who don't need tend to not commit crimes. Consequences for crime is different than punishing, punishment on it's own isn't the answer.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #53

    Everyone needs to stay off my lawn and absolutely no one needs to ring my doorbell EVER or knock on my doot unless I'm expecting them. And we all should know less about each other.

    kasiagabrielle Report

    -2points
    POST
    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Come and knock on my door; we've been waiting for yoot; where the places are hers and hers and his Three's Company toooo!"

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!