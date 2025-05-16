ADVERTISEMENT

Young people like to say that the older people are, the grumpier they get. That's where the "Old man yelling at cloud" meme comes from. Some complaints older folks have might seem silly and insignificant, but they're opinions people are ready to stand behind firmly.

Also, you don't have to be old to complain about things. The authors of these tweets are proof that people of all ages can be mad about things as trivial as the lack of physical menus at restaurants or the price of gas. So, scroll through these boomer-esque takes and let us know your 'boomer complaints' in the comments, Pandas!

#1

Tweet discussing boomer complaints about technology requiring accounts, referencing preferences for simpler physical car keys.

LyleRath Report

    #2

    Tweet screenshot showing a boomer complaint about lengthy stories before recipes, highlighting young people’s boomer complaints.

    SariaSlays_ Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     29 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Most recipes I see online have a button that says, "jump to recipe." I'm ok with this. They give you a free recipe. They need to include ads to fund their published recipe. They need space for those ads so they add content. Not hard to navigate. BTW, I'm a boomer.

    #3

    Tweet text by Anu expressing a desire for a physical menu at cafes and restaurants shared as a boomer complaint.

    Escapeplace__ Report

    mike_loux avatar
    Bacon Tentacles
    Bacon Tentacles
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Compromise - physical menu, but a QR code I can scan to pay (or that Ziosk thing at Chili's). Don't make me wait for the server to notice me after I'm done eating to pay and leave.

    Most of us complain almost every day: the coffee's too cold, the neighbor's being too loud, or the weather's too bad. In 2024, the language-learning company Preply set out to explore the things most Americans complain about and which states have the most complainers.

    Mississippi, Alabama, and Nevada were the states with residents most prone to complaining. Connecticut, Georgia, and Oregon were the states where residents had the fewest things to complain about. What were people's biggest grievances? How expensive everything has gotten, bad drivers, and the poor quality of things.

    #4

    Tweet by Austine expressing a boomer complaint about missing physical keys for cars and older technology preferences.

    theereal_one Report

    #5

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing boomer complaints about car features and preferences for physical keys.

    burkebythelake Report

    mike_loux avatar
    Bacon Tentacles
    Bacon Tentacles
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Especially since the app typically only works in portrait mode and as such is absolutely useless on tablets. Looking at you, Facebook. A******s.

    #6

    Tweet screenshot showing a young person’s boomer complaint about wanting real ownership, not subscriptions.

    osmosisRicky Report

    mike_loux avatar
    Bacon Tentacles
    Bacon Tentacles
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    YES. I buy it. I own it. I do not pay for upgrades unless I get actual upgrades, not paying every month for the same functionality. F**k that.

    Preply also explored how annoying complaining can be. They found that Americans don't shy away from cutting off people who they think complain too much, as a third of the respondents admitted to doing so. 64% believe that complaining harms your mental health, as well.

    It might feel good to get things off our chest and verbalize our annoyances. But we often don't realize how trying it is for other people to hear us complain. That's why we often judge people who complain too much. And one topic that one in four Americans wishes they'd never hear a complaint about ever again is politics.
    #7

    Tweet saying I want a physical key for my car, expressing boomer complaints about modern car technology.

    4everinblujean Report

    mike_loux avatar
    Bacon Tentacles
    Bacon Tentacles
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like my push button start and being able to leave my keys in my pocket thanks very much.

    #8

    Tweet discussing the desire for a physical key for cars, reflecting common boomer complaints among young people.

    Numbuh_27 Report

    juliannejohnson avatar
    Julianne Johnson
    Julianne Johnson
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I was a kid, many shows had 38 episode seasons. By the time I was in high school, 22-24 was pretty standard. 8 just isn't a season to me. It's a mini-series.

    #9

    Tweet screenshot showing a young person sharing a boomer complaint about TV shows being too quiet and ads too loud.

    ajjordanphoto Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Volume is all over the place on TVs. Always grabbing the remote to adjust. It's annoying.

    Hearing others complain might be irritating, but it can sometimes be a much-needed venting session. Our annoyance can be justified at times. Like when your car breaks down or you leave the house on a rainy morning and forget your umbrella. These are petty annoyances, but they're everyday irritants that trigger anger.

    Clinical psychologist Dr. Mark Crawford says that, luckily, we can overcome our "fight or flight" response. "It is adaptive," he told CNN. "We can almost 'reprogram' this by techniques like breathing and particularly mindfulness meditation."
    #10

    Tweet about a Boomer complaint on customer service greetings, reflecting young people's views on physical keys for cars.

    Mahottie Report

    #11

    Tweet text from young person sharing boomer complaints about reading challenging books and personal growth.

    michael___wave Report

    #12

    Screenshot of a tweet complaining about car companies removing physical buttons and dials, expressing desire for a physical key.

    idk_alana Report

    mike_loux avatar
    Bacon Tentacles
    Bacon Tentacles
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Plus touch screens on a moving vehicle are a heck of a lot more dangerous than physical controls.

    As you scroll through this list, you might agree with some of these 'boomer takes.' Take passwords, for example: according to NordPass, an average person has 168 passwords for personal purposes.

    But alas, nowadays we can switch to passkeys. They use biometric information and cryptographic keys, and are considered a safer and more convenient alternative.
    #13

    Tweet from a young person sharing a boomer complaint about struggling with two-step authentication daily on apps and services.

    themissy14 Report

    Tweet about people watching videos on phones in public, reflecting common boomer complaints about modern behavior.

    NicLiamo Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Phone calls on speaker! Do you not understand how to operate a phone? If I wanted to hear your conversation, I’d ask you

    #15

    Screenshot of a social media post sharing a young person’s boomer complaint about lost understanding of clothing foundations.

    bronze_bombSHEL Report

    karenevans avatar
    AuntKaren12
    AuntKaren12
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Had to tell a co-worker (at the time she was in her 40's) she needed to go buy some beige panties to wear under her white pants - she had on green bikinis.

    Twitter user @Escapeplace_ isn't the only one to complain about the obsolescence of physical restaurant menus. But QR menus have some upsides too.

    For one, they store our past orders so we might be able to order the same thing again more easily next time. In some cases, you can also pay the bill with a QR code, making it easier for the waiters in understaffed restaurants.
    #16

    Tweet from actually it’s good explaining a common boomer complaint about language use with woman and female as noun and adjective.

    yungchomsky Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Agree, but no one ever uses "male" as an adjective to describe accomplishment. "Female" sounds pejorative somehow. First woman to be elected president sounds better.

    #17

    Tweet about young people sharing boomer complaints on electronics use and outdoor play in the park.

    AllegedlyLola Report

    Close-up images of laptop touchpads with separate left and right physical buttons highlighting boomer complaints.

    knowlesstallion Report

    Remember the days when laptops had disc drives? This might sound like a 'boomer complaint,' but for some, it's very valid. The truth is that manufacturers rejected internal CD/DVD drives in favor of a lighter, slimmer design.

    Naturally, it's more cost-effective for them, but the era of subscriptions also played a role. With most entertainment now being available on digital platforms, the use of physical media has significantly declined.
    #19

    Tweet about filling up a car with gas for 20 dollars, expressing a boomer complaint about modern car keys.

    1turkeyleg Report

    jazzsinger49 avatar
    Janet Sparrow
    Janet Sparrow
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had a Kharman Ghia in the 70’s. I could fill it up for $6. I loved that car.

    #20

    Tweet from user Partialmean8 expressing distrust of computers in cars, reflecting boomer complaints about car technology.

    partialmean8 Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Touch screens in cars. We’ve already established that distracted driving kills. Explain to me how the touchscreen on your phone is different from the touchscreen in your dash

    #21

    Tweet about young people’s boomer complaints highlighting desire for straightforward checkout without accounts or apps.

    mickeywon234 Report

    Is there a reason why most TV shows nowadays are eight to 10 episodes and not around 24 like they used to be in the past? The 2023 writers' strike is at fault for any shorter recent releases. Brock Elsesser, professor of Digital Media, Audio and Cinema, says that it's a way for production studios to increase revenue.

    However, he predicts that the current situation won't last long. "I think things will be a little more streamlined. I think we're kind of still in the Wild West of how things are being produced and how people can take in the content."
    #22

    Screenshot of a tweet sharing a boomer complaint about people filming concerts with their phones.

    Mentoch Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe I'm wrong, but I can't imagine that having a bad video of what I saw in my teens of an epic band would be better than the memory of the vibe I had watching them. Put down the phones, ppl.

    #23

    Tweet about boomer complaints with a close-up of a colorful wild card from a party game held in hand.

    liwetweets Report

    #24

    Screenshot of a social media post sharing a boomer complaint about wanting a physical key for their car.

    drgurner Report

    A big pet peeve for a lot of people is folks who don't use headphones in public spaces. Some call them 'loudcasters,' and around 40% of Brits are guilty of doing it. Ofcom's survey data shows that teenagers are four times more likely to be 'loudcasters.' Men (52%) also blast music or videos with full sound in public more often than women do (40%).

    #25

    Tweet from user Bre expressing frustration with modern washers and dryers, preferring old-fashioned models with fewer features.

    itsbreannanicol Report

    #26

    Tweet by CharOnTwitch sharing a boomer complaint about preferring physical car keys over digital alternatives.

    CharOnTwitch Report

    #27

    Tweet showing a boomer complaint about bright car headlights, relating to physical key and car issues from young people.

    AYO_Ricky Report

    To film or not to film the concert with your phone? That is the great generations debate. When StubHub asked concertgoers if they take their phones out to film performances, 78% said they put their phones down when their favorite song plays.

    While it's okay to record some moments from a show, don't be that person who has their phone up through the entire event. Or, even worse, livestreams the concert on Discord or Instagram Live.
    #28

    Tweet by Baseball Bill sharing a boomer complaint about wearing pajamas in public as tacky fashion.

    chillywilly214 Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As long as all your bits are covered, I don’t really care

    Tweet screenshot showing a young person sharing a boomer complaint about dark mode being the default causing discomfort.

    himbofication Report

    #30

    Screenshot of a social media post sharing boomer complaints about modern TV shows and plots.

    esjesjesj Report

    Which 'boomer takes' from this list do you agree with, Pandas? And which ones do you think are too nitpicky even as 'boomer complaints'? Let us know in the comments if you have any particular hot takes of your own. And if you want to see more funny complaints, head over here!
    #31

    Tweet showing a young person sharing a boomer complaint about automated calls and lack of human assistance.

    euphoriajatoria Report

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Very determinedly yell at the automated voice, "REPRESENTATIVE." You may have to do it twice, but it'll get you through to a human.

    #32

    Tweet expressing a boomer complaint about youths not wearing coats or jackets in cold weather.

    BlackIdrisElba Report

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But it's so cool to disregard the weather. Kids have been doing this since the 60s.

    A tweet showing a complaint about not accepting cash, reflecting boomer complaints shared by young people.

    bblackfr Report

    Tweet sharing a common boomer complaint about unruly kids in public spaces, reflecting generational frustrations.

    robva___ Report

    #35

    Social media post expressing frustration about constant ads while scrolling on a mobile device.

    dayytonerr Report

    #36

    Hands holding physical keys over a welcome mat with text reflecting boomer complaints about car keys.

    awwhalenawl Report

    #37

    Screenshot of a social media post sharing boomer complaints about tattoos, music, and wearing crocs in public.

    BilltheCatGuy1 Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, even as a "you do you" type of person, as a boomer, this is my take.

    #38

    Tweet from Michelle sharing her boomer complaint about kids’ dress code and stomachs showing in class discussions.

    TheBaddestMitch Report

    #39

    Screenshot of a tweet sharing a boomer complaint about manners in modern communication on social media.

    kyushaii Report

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, I can't get anyone to acknowledge thank-yous, god bless you, or the other stuff that requires a response to be polite. These days, I feel like I come from another world.

    #40

    Screenshot of a tweet sharing a boomer complaint about store checkout lines and item limits with an eye-roll emoji.

    SydneVanar Report

    Young woman reacting with skepticism in a meme about boomer complaints and physical key preferences for cars.

    JadeAndwele Report

    #42

    Side-by-side image of modern and older TV remotes illustrating boomer complaints about technology upgrades.

    anniedundun Report

    mike_loux avatar
    Bacon Tentacles
    Bacon Tentacles
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have this exact same remote from the left picture on the table next to me. I use like 2 buttons. Get rid of the f*****g presets - i don't have Disney or Netflix and hate that these buttons exist. Wish I could remap them to YouTube and Pandora, which I use daily.

    #43

    Tweet about a boomer complaint on bathrooms missing paper towels and relying on air dryers, highlighting generational differences.

    Nicholas_Crooks Report

    #44

    Screenshot of a tweet sharing a boomer complaint about missing headphone jack, related to car physical key frustrations.

    vivalaradicals Report

    mike_loux avatar
    Bacon Tentacles
    Bacon Tentacles
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This. I have BT wireless headphones and love them, but almost all of them come with cords in case the battery dies...but with no jack to plug them into...

    Tweet from a young person sharing a Boomer complaint about vulgarity in R&B music, reflecting generational differences.

    AskWhy05 Report

    mike_loux avatar
    Bacon Tentacles
    Bacon Tentacles
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's a very kinky girl....the kind you don't take home to mother...

    Tweet complaining about the increasing number of streaming services frustrating young people with boomer complaints.

    _HritikChhabra Report

    #47

    Tweet screenshot showing a user complaining about electric scooters being too fast on the pavement as a boomer complaint.

    OBSXSSION1 Report

    #48

    Tweet from a young person discussing boomer complaints about technology and longing for a physical car key.

    SANRIOJORDY Report

    Tweet screenshot showing a young person sharing a boomer complaint about leaf blowers needing to be illegal.

    justtrynab Report

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You know, when I was growing up (6-14), I don't remember any leaf blowers. People had rakes.

    Tweet from Drew sharing a boomer complaint about wanting a physical key for their car and dogs being taken everywhere.

    DREWINCOLOR Report

    #51

    Tweet from a young person sharing a boomer complaint about bar soap being superior to liquid soap.

    reachwriter Report

    #52

    Screenshot of a tweet sharing a common boomer complaint about grocery stores frequently rearranging items.

    andylanechapman Report

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know, you get used to it being a certain way, they change it, and you have to hunt for the olives. If they're going to change the layout, they should at least give you a map.

    Tweet from a young person sharing a boomer complaint about venues removing water bottle caps not making sense.

    blessedswift Report

    Tweet showing a young person sharing a boomer complaint about needing full name to connect to public WiFi.

    alexoo_meli Report

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have problems with all the information companies want. Why do they need my phone #? They're going to send me an email that it's on the way, and one that tells me it's on my porch.

    #55

    Social media post sharing a boomer complaint about missing physical coupons in the mail with limited email discounts.

    _edbrella Report

    #56

    Tweet showing a young person expressing a boomer complaint about wanting CD players and physical keys in cars.

    loribuugz Report

    Tweet from Su expressing back pain after working out, highlighting young people's complaints about physical car keys.

    marieannfred1 Report

    Tweet from a young person sharing a boomer complaint about restaurant lighting and tea light candles.

    eelleira_ Report

    #59

    Screenshot of a tweet about boomer complaints discussing why people no longer push in their chairs after use.

    arianaamarie_ Report

    #60

    Tweet showing a young person's boomer complaint about parking in driveways versus the street.

    _bellaSteezee Report

    Tweet from a young person sharing a boomer complaint about recipe websites on Pinterest having excessive ads.

    deja_jace Report

    Tweet by Lamine Jope sharing a boomer complaint about pools being too shallow, reflecting young people's boomer complaints.

    ENIMALwins Report

    #63

    Tweet by user expressing a boomer complaint about missing physical car keys and traditional landlines for communication.

    MarCIAlago Report

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wasn't that just Heaven? To be away, no one can find you, until you show back up.

    #64

    Tweet from Mr. Smith expressing a boomer complaint about wanting microwaves back in hotel rooms.

    bonxvivre Report

    Boomeer complaint about ultra mega toilet paper roll size not fitting standard tissue holder in a bathroom setting.

    CallmeMsParker Report

    Screenshot of a tweet sharing a boomer complaint about social media and music apps, referencing young people's opinions.

    ASVPXALMIGHTY Report

    #67

    Tweet discussing common boomer complaints about modern communication preferences among young people.

    IncredibleGoz Report

