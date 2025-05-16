“I Want A Physical Key For My Car”: 67 Young People Share Their “Boomer Complaints” (New Pics)
Young people like to say that the older people are, the grumpier they get. That's where the "Old man yelling at cloud" meme comes from. Some complaints older folks have might seem silly and insignificant, but they're opinions people are ready to stand behind firmly.
Also, you don't have to be old to complain about things. The authors of these tweets are proof that people of all ages can be mad about things as trivial as the lack of physical menus at restaurants or the price of gas. So, scroll through these boomer-esque takes and let us know your 'boomer complaints' in the comments, Pandas!
This post may include affiliate links.
Most recipes I see online have a button that says, "jump to recipe." I'm ok with this. They give you a free recipe. They need to include ads to fund their published recipe. They need space for those ads so they add content. Not hard to navigate. BTW, I'm a boomer.
Compromise - physical menu, but a QR code I can scan to pay (or that Ziosk thing at Chili's). Don't make me wait for the server to notice me after I'm done eating to pay and leave.
Most of us complain almost every day: the coffee's too cold, the neighbor's being too loud, or the weather's too bad. In 2024, the language-learning company Preply set out to explore the things most Americans complain about and which states have the most complainers.
Mississippi, Alabama, and Nevada were the states with residents most prone to complaining. Connecticut, Georgia, and Oregon were the states where residents had the fewest things to complain about. What were people's biggest grievances? How expensive everything has gotten, bad drivers, and the poor quality of things.
Especially since the app typically only works in portrait mode and as such is absolutely useless on tablets. Looking at you, Facebook. A******s.
YES. I buy it. I own it. I do not pay for upgrades unless I get actual upgrades, not paying every month for the same functionality. F**k that.
Preply also explored how annoying complaining can be. They found that Americans don't shy away from cutting off people who they think complain too much, as a third of the respondents admitted to doing so. 64% believe that complaining harms your mental health, as well.
It might feel good to get things off our chest and verbalize our annoyances. But we often don't realize how trying it is for other people to hear us complain. That's why we often judge people who complain too much. And one topic that one in four Americans wishes they'd never hear a complaint about ever again is politics.
I like my push button start and being able to leave my keys in my pocket thanks very much.
When I was a kid, many shows had 38 episode seasons. By the time I was in high school, 22-24 was pretty standard. 8 just isn't a season to me. It's a mini-series.
Volume is all over the place on TVs. Always grabbing the remote to adjust. It's annoying.
Hearing others complain might be irritating, but it can sometimes be a much-needed venting session. Our annoyance can be justified at times. Like when your car breaks down or you leave the house on a rainy morning and forget your umbrella. These are petty annoyances, but they're everyday irritants that trigger anger.
Clinical psychologist Dr. Mark Crawford says that, luckily, we can overcome our "fight or flight" response. "It is adaptive," he told CNN. "We can almost 'reprogram' this by techniques like breathing and particularly mindfulness meditation."
Plus touch screens on a moving vehicle are a heck of a lot more dangerous than physical controls.
As you scroll through this list, you might agree with some of these 'boomer takes.' Take passwords, for example: according to NordPass, an average person has 168 passwords for personal purposes.
But alas, nowadays we can switch to passkeys. They use biometric information and cryptographic keys, and are considered a safer and more convenient alternative.
Phone calls on speaker! Do you not understand how to operate a phone? If I wanted to hear your conversation, I’d ask you
Had to tell a co-worker (at the time she was in her 40's) she needed to go buy some beige panties to wear under her white pants - she had on green bikinis.
Twitter user @Escapeplace_ isn't the only one to complain about the obsolescence of physical restaurant menus. But QR menus have some upsides too.
For one, they store our past orders so we might be able to order the same thing again more easily next time. In some cases, you can also pay the bill with a QR code, making it easier for the waiters in understaffed restaurants.
Agree, but no one ever uses "male" as an adjective to describe accomplishment. "Female" sounds pejorative somehow. First woman to be elected president sounds better.
Remember the days when laptops had disc drives? This might sound like a 'boomer complaint,' but for some, it's very valid. The truth is that manufacturers rejected internal CD/DVD drives in favor of a lighter, slimmer design.
Naturally, it's more cost-effective for them, but the era of subscriptions also played a role. With most entertainment now being available on digital platforms, the use of physical media has significantly declined.
I had a Kharman Ghia in the 70’s. I could fill it up for $6. I loved that car.
Touch screens in cars. We’ve already established that distracted driving kills. Explain to me how the touchscreen on your phone is different from the touchscreen in your dash
Is there a reason why most TV shows nowadays are eight to 10 episodes and not around 24 like they used to be in the past? The 2023 writers' strike is at fault for any shorter recent releases. Brock Elsesser, professor of Digital Media, Audio and Cinema, says that it's a way for production studios to increase revenue.
However, he predicts that the current situation won't last long. "I think things will be a little more streamlined. I think we're kind of still in the Wild West of how things are being produced and how people can take in the content."
Maybe I'm wrong, but I can't imagine that having a bad video of what I saw in my teens of an epic band would be better than the memory of the vibe I had watching them. Put down the phones, ppl.
A big pet peeve for a lot of people is folks who don't use headphones in public spaces. Some call them 'loudcasters,' and around 40% of Brits are guilty of doing it. Ofcom's survey data shows that teenagers are four times more likely to be 'loudcasters.' Men (52%) also blast music or videos with full sound in public more often than women do (40%).
To film or not to film the concert with your phone? That is the great generations debate. When StubHub asked concertgoers if they take their phones out to film performances, 78% said they put their phones down when their favorite song plays.
While it's okay to record some moments from a show, don't be that person who has their phone up through the entire event. Or, even worse, livestreams the concert on Discord or Instagram Live.
As long as all your bits are covered, I don’t really care
The Brits have this one right - more s*x, less violence.
Which 'boomer takes' from this list do you agree with, Pandas? And which ones do you think are too nitpicky even as 'boomer complaints'? Let us know in the comments if you have any particular hot takes of your own. And if you want to see more funny complaints, head over here!
Very determinedly yell at the automated voice, "REPRESENTATIVE." You may have to do it twice, but it'll get you through to a human.
But it's so cool to disregard the weather. Kids have been doing this since the 60s.
Yeah, even as a "you do you" type of person, as a boomer, this is my take.
Yeah, I can't get anyone to acknowledge thank-yous, god bless you, or the other stuff that requires a response to be polite. These days, I feel like I come from another world.
I have this exact same remote from the left picture on the table next to me. I use like 2 buttons. Get rid of the f*****g presets - i don't have Disney or Netflix and hate that these buttons exist. Wish I could remap them to YouTube and Pandora, which I use daily.
This. I have BT wireless headphones and love them, but almost all of them come with cords in case the battery dies...but with no jack to plug them into...
She's a very kinky girl....the kind you don't take home to mother...
You know, when I was growing up (6-14), I don't remember any leaf blowers. People had rakes.
I know, you get used to it being a certain way, they change it, and you have to hunt for the olives. If they're going to change the layout, they should at least give you a map.
I have problems with all the information companies want. Why do they need my phone #? They're going to send me an email that it's on the way, and one that tells me it's on my porch.
Wasn't that just Heaven? To be away, no one can find you, until you show back up.
My most boomer complaint is the old "everyone's a snowflake" spiel, but in a different way this time. People are growing more offended by opposing viewpoints (especially when its nature is political) to the point of spouting death threats, and it's everywhere on Reddit and BP alike. I believe more people need a disciplinary swat for the heinous c**p that comes out of their mouth (or on the screen, for that matter). I'm all for freedom of speech, but people are getting away with literal death threats with no consequences.
My most boomer complaint is the old "everyone's a snowflake" spiel, but in a different way this time. People are growing more offended by opposing viewpoints (especially when its nature is political) to the point of spouting death threats, and it's everywhere on Reddit and BP alike. I believe more people need a disciplinary swat for the heinous c**p that comes out of their mouth (or on the screen, for that matter). I'm all for freedom of speech, but people are getting away with literal death threats with no consequences.