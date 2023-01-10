This Facebook Group Showcases Examples Of Bad Drivers, And Here Are 100 Of Their Funniest Posts (New Pics)
Whoever thought of putting humans into hunks of metal connected together to form a box shape with an engine propelling it all forward must not have realized how incredibly chaotic things could get. Thank you, Karl Benz, very cool! Now, one of the most popular ways to travel is also one of the most deadly as well, thanks to what we know as human error.
We tend to overestimate our skills by quite a bit, and although we may not be confident in asking our crush out for a date, we’re willing to crash our car just to make it through that orange light in time. Silly humans we are. Those silly moments have been captured in pictures or in meme form by the members of the Facebook group called “Bad Drivers,” from which all these wonderfully chaotic pictures that you’re scrolling through have come.
Let’s start from the very beginning—why do we love to drive in the first place? According to Despairrepair.com, the main factor is freedom. Not only does it give you a sense of control, but it also gives one the independence to choose when to travel, by which routes, when to stop, and what tunes to blast.
It’s comfortable, it’s personable—there’s a reason a lot of people nickname their cars—and it's a fulfilling skill that needs continuous practice to upkeep. You can make it smell like your favorite perfume compared to the musty dusty stench of public transportation, and you don’t have to deal with strangers on the same scale. Not to mention the adrenaline rush that comes over you when you get to speed up. Lots of wins there for sure!
However, there are those cases where things don’t go according to plan. Horrid weather conditions, an issue with the car itself, a negligent driver, or the simplest of human errors can cause some pretty gnarly accidents. The sheer possibility of that happening can keep a person from ever picking up driving or cause quite a bit of a headache for those who have no other choice.
So let’s look at some of the ways to help prevent one from landing up on a list such as this, beginning with the mechanical side of things. A dirty air filter, a dead battery, a flat tire, and random scratches are just a few of the most common issues that any driver will come across in their life. Thankfully, these seem to be easy enough to fix!
According to Find And Fund My Car, these are the best ways to fix common car problems. A dirty filter can lead to cooling and heating problems, so to replace an air filter, simply open the top of the filter box, which is found under the hood, towards the right-hand side. To replace it, simply buy a new one and slot it into the air filter box. Place it exactly like the old filter, and you shouldn’t run into any problems.
A dead battery is one of the most common car breakdown problems, but to change it one needs a new battery, a wrench, a pair of gloves, and knowledge of electrical wiring. Firstly, remove the negative cable from the negative terminal; the two should be labeled with a + and -. Secondly, remove the positive cable from the positive terminal. Following that, loosen the battery hold-down, connectors, and fasteners.
If this sounds like too much already, just call a mechanic or ask your neighbor for help, but if you’re going to continue, then take the battery out. Give the clamps a good clean, place a new battery in, and secure all the connectors to the terminals. If it works, then your car will have power, if not, then…
To be fair, they seem easy enough to fix, but as someone that doesn’t drive, I think this is all rocket science. Not to mention, these are just the tip of the iceberg of the potential problems that can occur. According to Servicing Master, other common car problems include but aren’t limited to: tires wearing unevenly, alternator failure, a leaking radiator, etc. It can get overwhelming.
Even if the car is fine, the negative feelings that follow the journey to the driver’s seat can be anything but pleasant. Brian Wind, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist at JourneyPure, argues that most people are afraid to drive because they fear something negative will happen.
“Sometimes, people have a panic attack when driving and then have a significant fear of that happening again. This leads some people to stop driving altogether,” he said. According to Wind, some other causes include past experiences of car accidents, being lost, traveling through heavy traffic, watching a bad car accident on television, having someone you know experience an accident, and a lack of trust in your driving skills.
Ι know it's funny but I wonder how many people would actually think this is true...
This was supposed to be a thread about bad drivers. True, the design of this car is lousy, but who says the driver is bad? It could be Grandma with a perfectly clean record driving her a**hole of a grandson's car! (Though KittyGotClaws has a point - it IS Wal-mart, after all!)
The fact is: no matter how good you think you are, there’s always room for improvement when it comes to driving. As stated by RAC, the key to becoming a better human on the road is consistent practice and obedience to the rules. Speed limits are a maximum, not a target; adjust your driving to fit the hazards (such as rain, ice, tornado, etc.); don’t tailgate (you’re just being nasty); and treat driving with respect.
If you’re being safe and respectful, there’s at least one less hazard on the road that could cause trouble for all around them. So what did we learn today? Keep your car nice and working, and don’t be a donkey on the road, otherwise you’ll end up on a list that makes people cackle. As you continue scrolling, keep upvoting, leaving comments in your wake, and I shall see you in the next one!
I would argue that most people who buy a Tesla don't do it to save the environment but to boost their ego, but that's just me.
The sun screen is still a good idea. Prevents plastis from fadding, and really helps maintain a reasonable temperature in summer.
Well, if you're in Ireland, I would be passing you on the right so there!
Open it! Open it! Open it! Open it! Open it! Open it!
There's a reason why there are so many road accidents in Russia.
Just try hooking up the positive to the negative & vice versa...
This one took me a good 5 seconds to work out what was being commented on - driving on the left, as opposed to driving on the right. Yes, the driver might well be high, but they might also be from a country where people drive on the left. They might have forgotten for a moment they are in a right-drive country.