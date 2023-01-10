Whoever thought of putting humans into hunks of metal connected together to form a box shape with an engine propelling it all forward must not have realized how incredibly chaotic things could get. Thank you, Karl Benz, very cool! Now, one of the most popular ways to travel is also one of the most deadly as well, thanks to what we know as human error.

We tend to overestimate our skills by quite a bit, and although we may not be confident in asking our crush out for a date, we’re willing to crash our car just to make it through that orange light in time. Silly humans we are. Those silly moments have been captured in pictures or in meme form by the members of the Facebook group called “Bad Drivers,” from which all these wonderfully chaotic pictures that you’re scrolling through have come.