#1

Peter Buitenhuis

22 points
Nigel Rodgers
Nigel Rodgers
Community Member
21 minutes ago

Wait... they have a blinker switch?

Whoever thought of putting humans into hunks of metal connected together to form a box shape with an engine propelling it all forward must not have realized how incredibly chaotic things could get. Thank you, Karl Benz, very cool! Now, one of the most popular ways to travel is also one of the most deadly as well, thanks to what we know as human error. 

We tend to overestimate our skills by quite a bit, and although we may not be confident in asking our crush out for a date, we’re willing to crash our car just to make it through that orange light in time. Silly humans we are. Those silly moments have been captured in pictures or in meme form by the members of the Facebook group called “Bad Drivers,” from which all these wonderfully chaotic pictures that you’re scrolling through have come. 
#2

Peter Buitenhuis

22 points
#3

Alex Kotieno

19 points
4 minutes ago (edited)

I sense there is a joke here about cops going underwater to be undercover, but it’s not coming to me.

Let’s start from the very beginning—why do we love to drive in the first place? According to Despairrepair.com, the main factor is freedom. Not only does it give you a sense of control, but it also gives one the independence to choose when to travel, by which routes, when to stop, and what tunes to blast. 

It’s comfortable, it’s personable—there’s a reason a lot of people nickname their cars—and it's a fulfilling skill that needs continuous practice to upkeep. You can make it smell like your favorite perfume compared to the musty dusty stench of public transportation, and you don’t have to deal with strangers on the same scale. Not to mention the adrenaline rush that comes over you when you get to speed up. Lots of wins there for sure! 
#4

Alex Kotieno

18 points
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
20 minutes ago (edited)

YES. Stop the car and run to the left!

#5

Car Society

18 points
#6

Daily Animal Videos

18 points
Pelican
Pelican
Community Member
40 minutes ago

Best. Decision. Ever.

However, there are those cases where things don’t go according to plan. Horrid weather conditions, an issue with the car itself, a negligent driver, or the simplest of human errors can cause some pretty gnarly accidents. The sheer possibility of that happening can keep a person from ever picking up driving or cause quite a bit of a headache for those who have no other choice. 

So let’s look at some of the ways to help prevent one from landing up on a list such as this, beginning with the mechanical side of things. A dirty air filter, a dead battery, a flat tire, and random scratches are just a few of the most common issues that any driver will come across in their life. Thankfully, these seem to be easy enough to fix! 
#7

Robert Claville

17 points
#8

Adam Dkrory

17 points
#9

Daily Animal Videos

16 points
According to Find And Fund My Car, these are the best ways to fix common car problems. A dirty filter can lead to cooling and heating problems, so to replace an air filter, simply open the top of the filter box, which is found under the hood, towards the right-hand side. To replace it, simply buy a new one and slot it into the air filter box. Place it exactly like the old filter, and you shouldn’t run into any problems.

A dead battery is one of the most common car breakdown problems, but to change it one needs a new battery, a wrench, a pair of gloves, and knowledge of electrical wiring. Firstly, remove the negative cable from the negative terminal; the two should be labeled with a + and -. Secondly, remove the positive cable from the positive terminal. Following that, loosen the battery hold-down, connectors, and fasteners.

If this sounds like too much already, just call a mechanic or ask your neighbor for help, but if you’re going to continue, then take the battery out. Give the clamps a good clean, place a new battery in, and secure all the connectors to the terminals. If it works, then your car will have power, if not, then… 
#10

Daily Animal Videos

16 points
#11

Qavas Biumaiwai

15 points
LK
LK
Community Member
25 minutes ago

Hmm.... the clutch is 'pause'?

#12

Robert Claville

15 points
To be fair, they seem easy enough to fix, but as someone that doesn’t drive, I think this is all rocket science. Not to mention, these are just the tip of the iceberg of the potential problems that can occur. According to Servicing Master, other common car problems include but aren’t limited to: tires wearing unevenly, alternator failure, a leaking radiator, etc. It can get overwhelming. 

Even if the car is fine, the negative feelings that follow the journey to the driver’s seat can be anything but pleasant. Brian Wind, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist at JourneyPure, argues that most people are afraid to drive because they fear something negative will happen. 

“Sometimes, people have a panic attack when driving and then have a significant fear of that happening again. This leads some people to stop driving altogether,” he said. According to Wind, some other causes include past experiences of car accidents, being lost, traveling through heavy traffic, watching a bad car accident on television, having someone you know experience an accident, and a lack of trust in your driving skills. 
#13

Peter Buitenhuis

15 points
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
17 minutes ago

Ι know it's funny but I wonder how many people would actually think this is true...

#14

Robert Claville

15 points
Margaret H
Margaret H
Community Member
30 minutes ago

This was supposed to be a thread about bad drivers. True, the design of this car is lousy, but who says the driver is bad? It could be Grandma with a perfectly clean record driving her a**hole of a grandson's car! (Though KittyGotClaws has a point - it IS Wal-mart, after all!)

#15

Hudson Hudde Tiemmah

15 points
Elita One
Elita One
Community Member
34 minutes ago (edited)

This makes me very glad that Australian logging trucks have gates on the back of the trailers to stop this from happening.

The fact is: no matter how good you think you are, there’s always room for improvement when it comes to driving. As stated by RAC, the key to becoming a better human on the road is consistent practice and obedience to the rules. Speed limits are a maximum, not a target; adjust your driving to fit the hazards (such as rain, ice, tornado, etc.); don’t tailgate (you’re just being nasty); and treat driving with respect. 

If you’re being safe and respectful, there’s at least one less hazard on the road that could cause trouble for all around them. So what did we learn today? Keep your car nice and working, and don’t be a donkey on the road, otherwise you’ll end up on a list that makes people cackle. As you continue scrolling, keep upvoting, leaving comments in your wake, and I shall see you in the next one! 
#16

Jeremy Ripp

14 points
#17

Jos Slangen

14 points
#18

Nicky Dale

14 points
#19

Nicky Dale

14 points
#20

Ti Le N

14 points
#21

Ti Le N

14 points
#22

Слави Генов

14 points
#23

Doug Ward

13 points
JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
25 minutes ago

What?! How!?! I use more twine to hold my xmas tree on!! Why would anyone think this was gonna work out okay???

#24

Peter Buitenhuis

13 points
#25

Peter Buitenhuis

13 points
#26

Meme Bro

13 points
From beyond the Banana Bread
From beyond the Banana Bread
Community Member
18 minutes ago

I would argue that most people who buy a Tesla don't do it to save the environment but to boost their ego, but that's just me.

#27

Daily Animal Videos

13 points
KittyGotClaws
KittyGotClaws
Community Member
19 minutes ago

Couldn't afford store delivery

#28

Hudson Hudde Tiemmah

12 points
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
1 minute ago

Seems like good driving to me.

#29

Mark P Anderson

12 points
François Bouzigues
François Bouzigues
Community Member
22 minutes ago

The sun screen is still a good idea. Prevents plastis from fadding, and really helps maintain a reasonable temperature in summer.

#30

Dimitris Papanikolopoulos

12 points
JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
40 minutes ago

What is the car made out of, marshmallow?

#31

Nicky Dale

12 points
KittyGotClaws
KittyGotClaws
Community Member
28 minutes ago

Well, if you're in Ireland, I would be passing you on the right so there!

#32

Robert Claville

12 points
KittyGotClaws
KittyGotClaws
Community Member
27 minutes ago

I thought this was bad drivers not s****y vehicles!

#33

Ti Le N

12 points
Salmon Shark/Forbidden pupper
Salmon Shark/Forbidden pupper
Community Member
20 minutes ago

Open it! Open it! Open it! Open it! Open it! Open it!

#34

Ulf Alexandersson

12 points
rs_adahl1971
rs_adahl1971
Community Member
36 minutes ago

This is to to funny 😂🤣

#35

Joe Van Cuyk

12 points
#36

Solomon Gachomo

12 points
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
19 minutes ago

I mean, you have to be ready if a sudden urge hits

#37

Haji Ishfaq Dar

12 points
Raven Sheridan
Raven Sheridan
Community Member
40 minutes ago

If it's stupid, but it works, then it ain't stupid.

#38

Daily Animal Videos

12 points
#39

Daily Animal Videos

12 points
#40

Robert Claville

11 points
Margaret H
Margaret H
Community Member
20 minutes ago

Great rubber on those brake pads.

#41

Car Society

11 points
#42

Lillian Saleh

11 points
KittyGotClaws
KittyGotClaws
Community Member
9 minutes ago

What you don't know won't hurt you! Maybe...

#43

Ed Hernandez

11 points
#44

Nicky Dale

11 points
KittyGotClaws
KittyGotClaws
Community Member
6 minutes ago

No kiddos were hurt in the making of this film...

#45

Robert Claville

11 points
#46

Ti Le N

11 points
KittyGotClaws
KittyGotClaws
Community Member
25 minutes ago

Come on in, the water's fine!

#47

Szlobonyi Szabina

11 points
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There's a reason why there are so many road accidents in Russia.

#48

Robert Claville Report

11points
#49

Daily Animal Videos Report

11points
#50

Daily Animal Videos Report

11points
#51

Daily Animal Videos Report

11points
#52

Peter Buitenhuis Report

10points
KittyGotClaws
KittyGotClaws
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just try hooking up the positive to the negative & vice versa...

#53

Nicky Dale Report

10points
LK
LK
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one took me a good 5 seconds to work out what was being commented on - driving on the left, as opposed to driving on the right. Yes, the driver might well be high, but they might also be from a country where people drive on the left. They might have forgotten for a moment they are in a right-drive country.

#54

Daily Animal Videos Report

10points
JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's one way to add a garage.

#55

Komolbek Isroilov Report

10points
#56

Daily Animal Videos Report

10points
#57

David Nash Report

10points
ThatG
ThatG
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Go home Optimus… you’re drunk!

#58

