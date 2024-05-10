27 Quirky Comics That Dabble In The Ridiculousness Of Life By Pierre Mortel (New Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re a fan of peculiar humor, unexpected twists, and a touch of darkness, this post is perfect for you. Once again, we'd like to introduce you to Pierre Mortel from France, whose work has already captured the funny bone of our Bored Panda community.

As Pierre shared in one of his first posts back in 2021: “Some people find them very funny, which is weird because that’s not my intention at all. I’m a very serious guy.” But don't take his word for it—judge for yourself, dear readers. Is Pierre truly a serious guy, or is he not as serious as he claims? Scroll down to learn more about the cartoonist and explore his latest works.

#1

We got in touch with Pierre again and asked him some questions about his work. Since his comics often feature unique and memorable characters, we wanted to know how the artist goes about developing characters that fit the tone of his series. We found out: “My two priorities are that they look weird and are easy to draw. So a paper bag with a hat, or a kid with a spaghetti neck are my kind of designs!”
#2

Klondike Penguin
Klondike Penguin
Klondike Penguin
Community Member
44 minutes ago

Oh, that’s why! I thought it was because you’re head looks like a spaghetto (which means a singular spaghetti noodle).

#3

Danish Susanne
Danish Susanne
Danish Susanne
Community Member
16 minutes ago

If that is what AI can do, cartoonists need not worry about their jobs in the near future.

Mortel has also shared with us his personal favorite storyline and character that he created: “Beyond the Quackening, there are many storylines that I really like. One that got a lot of reactions was the Toxic Snake: everyone was arguing about whether he was poisonous or venomous, but he’s neither. He just has a toxic personality.”
#4

Danish Susanne
Danish Susanne
Danish Susanne
Community Member
14 minutes ago

I don't feel convinced that salty water is the best moisturizer.

#5

We were curious how Pierre’s style evolved over time, and the artist told us: “I’m always trying to make my drawing both efficient and full of life. I started adopting my ‘shaky’ line work because of an injury that forced me to draw with my non-dominant hand, and I liked the resulting looseness.”

The cartoonist mentioned a few other artists who influenced his style: “I enjoy so many artists that it feels unfair to single only a few of them out. Still, I’d recommend Alex Krokus’s comics, 03_mania’s brilliant animations and FalseKnees beautiful and hilarious birds.”
#6

#7

Lastly, Mortel shared with us what in his opinion makes a good comic: “I think a good comic is made by really committing to whatever you like rather than trying to imitate some trend and hoping to get more attention that way. The biggest mistake is never finishing your stuff. Even if it’s bad, just finish it and make a better one! Keep finishing!”
#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

Klondike Penguin
Klondike Penguin
Klondike Penguin
Community Member
26 minutes ago

Today’s pop singers in a nutshell. They’ll write a song about anything horribly traumatic and still make it too catchy.

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

Klondike Penguin
Klondike Penguin
Klondike Penguin
Community Member
27 minutes ago

I can relate (the hot sauce pouring in the eyes not the stabbing part)

#20

#21

Klondike Penguin
Klondike Penguin
Klondike Penguin
Community Member
25 minutes ago

If at first you don’t succeed, take your anger out on inanimate objects and then try, try again.

#22

#23

Klondike Penguin
Klondike Penguin
Klondike Penguin
Community Member
23 minutes ago

Is the third panel supposed to be distorted like that or is there a tiny glitch on this site?

#24

#25

#26

#27

