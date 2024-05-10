27 Quirky Comics That Dabble In The Ridiculousness Of Life By Pierre Mortel (New Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re a fan of peculiar humor, unexpected twists, and a touch of darkness, this post is perfect for you. Once again, we'd like to introduce you to Pierre Mortel from France, whose work has already captured the funny bone of our Bored Panda community.

As Pierre shared in one of his first posts back in 2021: “Some people find them very funny, which is weird because that’s not my intention at all. I’m a very serious guy.” But don't take his word for it—judge for yourself, dear readers. Is Pierre truly a serious guy, or is he not as serious as he claims? Scroll down to learn more about the cartoonist and explore his latest works.

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook | youtube.com | twitch.tv | pierremortel.bigcartel.com | patreon.com