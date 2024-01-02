40 Comics By Pierre Mortel About Ridiculous Stuff That Goes On In A City He ImaginedInterview With Artist
Pierre Mortel is a French artist who humorously refers to himself as the "starving skeleton artist from rural France." He's known for his amusing and quirky comics featuring relatable life experiences and absurd situations and has captivated an audience of over 37 thousand followers on Instagram.
"I’ve been drawing ever since I was barely a bone. Since I wasn’t good at it, I decided to focus on making up stories. Year after year I created many comics, until I came up with a character called Sadboy. As I wrote Sadboy, a whole universe started revealing itself to me, a universe called Sad City," the artist shared on Bored Panda.
More info: Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook | youtube.com | twitch.tv | patreon.com | pierremortel.bigcartel.com
This post may include affiliate links.
We reached out to Pierre Mortel to learn more about his creative process and himself. We were curious to know how his journey as a comic artist started. The artist shared that he has been drawing comics ever since he was a kid! "But I also do painting and live drawing; I like to explore art as much as I can," he added.
We asked Pierre if there are particular themes or elements that consistently appear in his comics or that he enjoys exploring. "I guess most of my comics stem from how absurd life is and how short it is! After all, my name means mortal," the artist replied.
Diving into the world of making comics has its challenges, and Pierre, a comic artist, knows this well. He admits he can be a bit lazy, which makes it hard for him to do as much as he wants. "Also, properly composing a comic panel is a neverending challenge."
But there are good parts too. The artist says the best thing is when he turns his ideas into real comics, and it makes people happy. "I feel very lucky to have so many readers."
Talking about future projects, Pierre is very excited to share that he is working on a long-form graphic novel based on his most popular strip about the rise of monstrous mutant ducks. "It’s called the Quackening, and it is the main thing I will be working on in 2024." So, stay tuned to see how the duck-filled adventure unfolds!