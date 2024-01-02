ADVERTISEMENT

Pierre Mortel is a French artist who humorously refers to himself as the "starving skeleton artist from rural France." He's known for his amusing and quirky comics featuring relatable life experiences and absurd situations and has captivated an audience of over 37 thousand followers on Instagram.

"I’ve been drawing ever since I was barely a bone. Since I wasn’t good at it, I decided to focus on making up stories. Year after year I created many comics, until I came up with a character called Sadboy. As I wrote Sadboy, a whole universe started revealing itself to me, a universe called Sad City," the artist shared on Bored Panda.

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook | youtube.com | twitch.tv | patreon.com | pierremortel.bigcartel.com