Pierre Mortel is a French artist who humorously refers to himself as the "starving skeleton artist from rural France." He's known for his amusing and quirky comics featuring relatable life experiences and absurd situations and has captivated an audience of over 37 thousand followers on Instagram.

"I’ve been drawing ever since I was barely a bone. Since I wasn’t good at it, I decided to focus on making up stories. Year after year I created many comics, until I came up with a character called Sadboy. As I wrote Sadboy, a whole universe started revealing itself to me, a universe called Sad City," the artist shared on Bored Panda

#1

A Comic About A Venomous Snake

We reached out to Pierre Mortel to learn more about his creative process and himself. We were curious to know how his journey as a comic artist started. The artist shared that he has been drawing comics ever since he was a kid! "But I also do painting and live drawing; I like to explore art as much as I can," he added.
#2

A Comic About Exercising

#3

A Comic About A Wild Flower

We asked Pierre if there are particular themes or elements that consistently appear in his comics or that he enjoys exploring. "I guess most of my comics stem from how absurd life is and how short it is! After all, my name means mortal," the artist replied.
#4

A Comic About A Toxic Snake

#5

A Comic About Hugging It Out

Diving into the world of making comics has its challenges, and Pierre, a comic artist, knows this well. He admits he can be a bit lazy, which makes it hard for him to do as much as he wants. "Also, properly composing a comic panel is a neverending challenge."

But there are good parts too. The artist says the best thing is when he turns his ideas into real comics, and it makes people happy. "I feel very lucky to have so many readers."
#6

A Comic About A Judgement-Free Zone

#7

A Comic About Buying A House

Talking about future projects, Pierre is very excited to share that he is working on a long-form graphic novel based on his most popular strip about the rise of monstrous mutant ducks. "It’s called the Quackening, and it is the main thing I will be working on in 2024." So, stay tuned to see how the duck-filled adventure unfolds!

#8

A Comic About Scarf Season

#9

A Comic About The Highest Tree

#10

A Comic About A Soldier At Ease

#11

A Comic About Being Great

#12

A Comic About Carrying A Heavy Rock

#13

A Comic About Leaving An Apartment

#14

A Comic About Having No Idea

#15

A Comic About Weird Life

#16

A Comic About Pinocchio 2

#17

A Comic About Hanging Out

#18

A Comic About A Mic Drop

#19

A Comic About Being A Ghost

#20

A Comic About The Perfect Woman

#21

A Comic About The Structure Of Our Universe

#22

A Comic About The Most Powerful Wizard

#23

A Comic About Weird Ideas

#24

A Comic About Needing A Boyfriend

#25

A Comic About Pain

#26

A Comic About Scrolling For Too Long

#27

A Comic About Saying Hi

#28

A Comic About Feeling Meh

#29

A Comic About Violence

#30

A Comic About Spaghetti Suzie

#31

A Comic About Lizard People

#32

A Comic About Levels Of Lying

#33

A Comic About Having A Stroke

#34

A Comic About Life Mistakes

#35

A Comic About Being On Fire

#36

A Comic About Talent And Hard Work

#37

A Comic About Being Random

#38

A Comic About Time Travel

#39

A Comic About Best Friend Rock

#40

A Comic About Ghosts

