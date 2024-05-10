ADVERTISEMENT

All About Photo is pleased to present "The 544" by Sarah Ketelaars.

"This ongoing project is a memorial to 544 psychiatric patients who were victims of the atrocities committed by the Nazis in 1941 in Latvia. The figurative images I’ve made are all cyanotypes. Eventually, there will be one for each man, woman, and child lost."

Part of the exclusive online showroom developed by All About Photo, this exhibition is on view for the month of May 2024 and includes eighteen photographs from the series "The 544".

Curator: Christy Karpinski, Founder and editor of F-Stop Magazine.

More info: all-about-photo.com