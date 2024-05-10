ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome to the captivating world of abandoned swimming pools around the world, captured through the lens of Dimitri Bourriau, an architectural photographer based in Paris. In this unique series, Dimitri invites us to dive into the enigmatic and evocative atmosphere of these forgotten places.

Through his artistic gaze, Dimitri reveals the striking beauty and poetry that emanate from these once lively spaces, now frozen in time. Each image is imbued with a silent history, where the contrast between past grandeur and present decay creates a gripping visual tension.

Immerse yourself in this captivating series of photographs, and let yourself be carried away by the emotion and fascination they arouse.

