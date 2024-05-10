12 Pics Of Abandoned Swimming Pools Around The World That I Took
Welcome to the captivating world of abandoned swimming pools around the world, captured through the lens of Dimitri Bourriau, an architectural photographer based in Paris. In this unique series, Dimitri invites us to dive into the enigmatic and evocative atmosphere of these forgotten places.
Through his artistic gaze, Dimitri reveals the striking beauty and poetry that emanate from these once lively spaces, now frozen in time. Each image is imbued with a silent history, where the contrast between past grandeur and present decay creates a gripping visual tension.
Immerse yourself in this captivating series of photographs, and let yourself be carried away by the emotion and fascination they arouse.
Italy
Showcasing swimming pools with varied architecture, from large once-lively complexes to modest abandoned neighborhood pools, this series explores the diversity of abandoned places around the world. Each photograph is a testimony to the imprint left by man on his environment, and the way in which nature is gradually regaining its rights.
Greece
Germany
Through his images, Dimitri Bourriau invites us to contemplate the aesthetics of decadence, to reflect on the ephemerality of human greatness and to discover the beauty hidden in the vestiges of our past. This photo series of abandoned swimming pools is more than just a visual exploration; it is a meditation on the passage of time, on the fragility of our achievements and on the cyclical nature of life itself.