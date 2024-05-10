ADVERTISEMENT

We invite you to go through some "moody comics" by the artist Yaplaws.

Moody, probably because a lot of them touch on mental health struggles, whether it's doubting oneself or closing off to the world, and have a sad undertone, yet a few might make you chuckle. Sadness and happiness can go hand in hand, and this is how we feel about Yaplaws.

However, the artist previously shared his point of view regarding the themes in his comics: “I make comics as a means to express feelings and questions that I don’t know how to ask in another way. My comics are not necessarily about making readers smile. I always hope to connect with them on a deep emotional level. It also helps to create things others can relate to.”

More info: Instagram | yaplaws.substack.com | youtube.com | patreon.com