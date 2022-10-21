59 Relatable And Funny Comics About The Little Moments In Life, Mental Health Issues, And Other Situations Made By This Artist Interview With Artist
Comics are one of the many mediums that artists use to express themselves and their thoughts. An artist by the name of "Yaplaws Comics" is no different as they use said art form to talk about their everyday thoughts, mental health, and just life in general.
Bored Panda reached out to "Yaplaws" with some questions! First, we wanted to know how the artist got started and was inspired to start making comics.
"I grew up reading all sorts of traditional comics—but as an adult, I preferred alt comics like Chris Ware, Seth, Gabrielle Bell, the Hernandez Brothers, and Jeffrey Brown. I can’t leave out Edward Gorey—even though he was not a comic artist."
When it comes to getting inspired and making comics for a reason, the artist revealed that, “I make comics as a means to express feelings and questions that I don’t know how to ask in another way. My comics are not necessarily about making readers smile. I always hope to connect with them on a deep emotional level. It also helps to create things others can relate to.”
Surprisingly enough, the artist was rather busy with comics as he told us that at times he used to make around 10 comics a day, however, later the number dropped as he told us himself, “I make one or two daily now, though I had been doing as many as ten a day and barely sleeping, at the beginning of 2018. I typically get up and ride to the coffee shop in the wee hours of the morning. I take a few hours to write and draw my comic in ProCreate on my 2nd Gen iPad Pro.”
When it comes to being an artist, Yaplaws told us that he was always involved in the industry in one way or another. “I have always loved art as well as the commercial art world of books and print. I just love the printed object and how it can say so much about the time it was created. I had not made any art after art school, but was jump-started again when I was posting on the site ello.co. My handle there is @agency, it’s a place to show your art online and alongside some really talented creators. I used to make mostly vector art that was flat - and totally different. I eventually started making comics which I felt allowed me to tell a more specific story than art for art's sake.”
This makes me feel sad but good at the same time.
Aside from liking commercial art of books and print, the artist also went to study Fine Art and finished the course with a Bachelor's degree. “I went to the Cooper Union in NY City where I earned my Bachelor's in Fine Art. I have always appreciated art and felt that school gave me the power of analysis which allowed me to look at it critically. When I like something, I can articulate why - even if only to myself.”
Quite a few of Yaplaws comics have gone viral not only on Instagram but also all over the internet, therefore we were wondering how it felt having one's work be seen by hundreds of thousands of people. “Seriously, it feels like vindication. I have been creating a few thousand comics by this point and it often feels pretty thankless. I have been fortunate to be included in a few small books and even had signed with a literary agent (which sort of fell through, but it still felt good).”
Lastly, we asked if the artist had any advice to share with those of you who might be stuck in their art journey, be it feeling unmotivated or just burnt out.
“I talk to a lot of young and new creators, and I always say you don’t have to learn how to draw. Just figure out how you draw and keep doing that. As far as creating comics, you need to always think about the story - the writing, and who you are talking to. Not all comics are going to find that audience, but they should keep going and make it with no expectation of reward and feedback. As long as you keep making art, you will get better and have a treasure chest of work to use how you want down the road.”
