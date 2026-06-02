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At some point, the proposal stopped being about the person and started being about the post. The ring, the photographer hidden in the bushes, the scattered rose petals, the whole cinematic moment, all of it engineered for a post on the grid that will get three hundred likes and then disappear into the algorithm forever.

And look, nobody is anti-romance here. Love is great. Proposals are great. But somewhere between “will you marry me” and “hold on, let me get the shot,” something went wrong. Because one photographer showed up to Black Beach on the North Shore for a sunrise session and found the aftermath. And she had something to say about it.

More info: Reddit

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Image credits: Ethereal Visuals Photography / Facebook

A photographer showed up at a beach for a couple’s shoot to find that another couple had left behind tons of plastic rose petals from their own proposal

A photographer showed up to Black Beach for a sunrise session with clients and found the beach covered in fake rose petals. Hundreds of them, scattered across one of the North Shore’s most visited and beloved destinations. Someone had proposed, or eloped, and used the beach as their personal romantic backdrop, and then walked away. No cleanup. No second thought. Just vibes and plastic debris.

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So the photographer picked them all up herself, posted about it on Facebook, and did not mince a single word. “Nothing says forever quite like covering Black Beach in hundreds of fake rose petals and then leaving them there for everyone else to clean up,” she wrote. She made clear that Black Beach is not a private venue; it is a public space that thousands of people visit every year, a place that locals live alongside and love.

“The North Shore isn’t your personal venue,” she wrote. “If you bring it in, take it out. It’s really not a difficult concept.” “To whoever just proposed at Black Beach — I hope she said no.” Mic drop.

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Image credits: syda_productions / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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She took almost two hours out of her day to pick up every petal by hand to try to dispose of them properly

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Image credits: electronico1406 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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She posted the mountain of fake rose petals, and the result was a heap almost as big as her two massive dogs combined

The cleanup alone took nearly two hours. The photographer collected so many fake petals that the pile she ended up with was roughly the size of her two 70-pound dogs combined, which is a concerning amount of plastic debris to leave on a public beach and walk away from without a second thought. But if the couple thought they had made a clean getaway, the internet had other plans.

It did not take long at all for people online to identify who was responsible, and the backlash was swift enough that the man involved made his TikTok account private shortly after being found. The comments section had arrived, and it wasn’t taking any prisoners.

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Image credits: Ethereal Visuals Photography / Facebook

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People wasted no time tracking down the couple, and the man soon had to make his accounts private to avoid further backlash

The photographer, meanwhile, was not expecting what happened next. Her original post went viral, racking up more than 100,000 reactions, and she posted a follow-up video saying she was completely overwhelmed by the response.

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What started as a frustrated but reasonable call-out from someone who had just spent two hours cleaning up a stranger’s romantic gesture had turned into a fully viral moment, shared, debated, and dissected across every platform. The internet, it turns out, did have an ounce of decency left, saying exactly what they thought when it comes to litterbugs and view-count-hungry attention hogs.

Image credits: Ethereal Visuals Photography

Image credits: Ethereal Visuals Photography / Facebook

The photographer was also overwhelmed with positive outpourings, and people were quick to leave her some stellar reviews for her selfless actions

A quick look online reveals that 70 cups of real rose petals (actual, biodegradable, natural, will-not-persist-in-the-ocean-for-500-years rose petals) can be delivered to Minnesota for $110. The plastic version from the same company? $60. The difference between leaving a public beach covered in microplastics for the next half a millennium and leaving it covered in something that will naturally decompose is, apparently, $50.

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For a proposal that presumably involved a ring, a photographer, a carefully scouted location and enough planning to pull off a sunrise moment on one of the North Shore’s most beloved beaches, the decision was made to save $50 on the petals. The bar is pretty low right about now.

Image credits: 10Kfireants

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At first, it just looks like some trash, but below the surface, those petals will break down into microplastics and do much more harm for centuries to come

Beyond the inconvenience and the entitlement of it all, there is a real environmental cost to what happened on Black Beach that gets lost in the viral outrage cycle. Fake rose petals are plastic. And plastic rose petals take anywhere from 20 to over 500 years to decompose, depending on the material and the conditions they end up in. But they never truly vanish.

What actually happens is that they slowly break down into microplastics, tiny fragments that work their way into the soil, the water, and the ocean, where they persist indefinitely. Marine animals ingest them. They enter the food chain. They show up in fish, in seabirds, and increasingly in human bloodstreams.

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The couple left a mess that, if it had not been picked up, could have been breaking down in that ecosystem for the next several centuries. A proposal lasts one moment. The petals it leaves behind last considerably longer. And unfortunately, no amount of TikTok content can balance that equation.

Image credits: bellakadife / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The fake rose petal situation is frustrating, but it’s far from the first time that the intersection of public spaces, personal milestones, and a complete failure to think about consequences has produced terrible outcomes.

In 2020, a gender reveal party in San Bernardino County, California, resulted in a pyrotechnic device igniting dry grass at El Dorado Ranch Park. The fire that followed burned over 22,000 acres and destroyed homes, and firefighter Charlie Morton lost his life. Yes, a member of the Big Bear Interagency Hotshot Crew didn’t make it after battling a blaze that started because someone wanted a dramatic way to announce a baby’s gender.

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The El Dorado Fire became one of the most visceral examples of what happens when a personal celebration is staged in a public or natural space without any real consideration for what could go wrong. The scale is incomparable to fake rose petals on a beach, but the root impulse is not entirely different. The moment matters more than the place. The content matters more than the consequence.

How do you think we can stop the social media epidemic that causes these inconveniences? Share some thoughts in the comments!

People in the comments did not hold back, but somehow, there were still people who thought the photographer was wrong to call out the couple

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