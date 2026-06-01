This Photographer Captures The Hidden Patterns That Make Nature Look Like Art (20 Images)

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Jon McCormack’s photography is often framed to make you look closer, and then closer again. The Australian-born conservation and natural history photographer grew up surrounded by the stark landscapes of the Australian Outback, where life among sheep, cattle, drought, dust, and open space helped shape his respect for nature’s resilience and fragility. That early attention to the quiet details of the bush eventually grew into a body of work that moves between the microscopic and the monumental, revealing patterns, textures, and hidden structures that often go unnoticed.

In his images, wild places are not treated simply as scenery, but as living systems full of rhythm and connection. McCormack photographs everything from mineral formations, ice, rivers, coastlines, and aerial landscapes to wildlife and remote ecosystems, showing how nature repeats certain shapes and movements across wildly different scales. His first monograph, “Patterns: Art of the Natural World,” explores exactly this idea, tracing Earth’s “hidden geometry” across continents, from microscopic mineral blooms to vast aerial compositions. The book’s release this year coincided with Earth Day (22 April), with all proceeds benefiting Vital Impacts, a nonprofit founded by photographer Ami Vitale.

Scroll down to see Jon McCormack’s photography, and don’t forget to vote for the images that made you pause and look twice.

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