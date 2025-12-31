“Grotesque”: New Year’s Eve Act Of Reserving Public Space Brutally Slammed By Locals

ADVERTISEMENT

Australia’s New Year’s Eve celebrations took a controversial turn after revellers attempted to reserve public space to watch Sydney’s world-famous fireworks.

Midnight has finally struck in the Land Down Under, where celebrations are in full swing as people usher in 2026 with a spectacular fireworks display.

The country is one of the earliest to welcome the new year, after Kiritimati Island, Tonga, New Zealand, and Samoa.

The city treats locals and tourists to 40,000 pyrotechnic effects, some shaped like native flora and fauna.

This year’s celebrations were marked by tributes to the 15 victims who lost their lives in the terror attack at Bondi beach.

A group of Australians sparked outrage after trying to secure VIP access to Sydney’s public fireworks display

Each year, many Australians and tourists flock to Sydney specifically for the dazzling firework show, which features 40,000 pyrotechnic effects stretching 7 km (4 miles) across buildings and barges along the harbour, including the iconic Harbour Bridge and Opera House, as per Reuters.

The eight-minute display also features pyrotechnics shaped like cockatoos, koalas, bottle brush, waratah, and other native flora and fauna.

Crowd gathered on grassy public space as a staff member holds a sign marking the start of a queue on New Year’s Eve.

Image credits: Getty/George Chan

However, during the countdown to the public spectacle, some revellers sparked outrage by attempting to secure VIP treatment at the New Year’s Eve show.

Before midday, people began erecting gazebos and setting up chairs at Manly Beach, one of Sydney’s affluent Northern Beaches, to get the best view of the night. One handwritten note read, “Please feel free to use this space until 5pm. Happy New Year!”

Public space reserved with striped tents and chairs on grass near waterfront, locals express outrage over New Year’s Eve act.

Controversy erupted when some revellers attempted to reserve the best spots at Manly Beach by setting up gazebos

Image credits: Facebook/Manly Whinging

As the photos circulated on social media, locals slammed the groups for attempting to claim public space.

“Seriously, it’s public space. They can’t claim public space otherwise they are squatting, aren’t they?” one person wrote.

“That is grotesque,” someone else fumed, while a separate user simply added, “The audacity.”

Handwritten sign requesting public space use until 5 pm on New Year's Eve amidst controversy over reserving public space.

Image credits: Facebook/Manly Whinging

Screenshot of a social media comment sarcastically reacting to the controversial New Year's Eve public space reservation act.

Woman expressing frustration with comment reading The audacity in a social media post about public space reservation.

Referring to the handwritten note left on the unattended gazebo, one person joked, “That’s one of the most considerate inconsiderate things I’ve ever seen.”

“Pretty simple, take them down and sell them,” read a separate comment. Someone else said the tents should be “torn down if left unattended.”

Some people used the viral photos and listed the gazebos on Facebook Marketplace, advertising “Free Gazebo’s, cool Cabana’s and Camp chairs” for $1, as per news.com.au.

Australia rang in 2026 with major New Year’s Eve celebrations, which featured about 40,000 pyrotechnic effects

Fireworks light up the sky over Sydney Harbour during New Year’s Eve public space celebrations.

Image credits: Getty/Izhar Khan

Celebrations in Sydney struck a more somber tone this year as people reflected on the antisemitic terror attack at Bondi beach that claimed 15 lives earlier this month.

One hour before the clock struck midnight, the city paused for a minute of silence to pay tribute to the victims, which included a 10-year-old girl named Matilda.

Naveed Akram and his father, Sajid Akram, are alleged to have opened fire at a Hanukkah event on December 14, in what was Australia’s worst mass shooting in nearly 30 years. Police said there was “no evidence” the pair was part of a militant cell.

Sydney observed a minute of silence before midnight to honor the victims of the antisemitic attack at Bondi Beach

🇦🇺 Australia falls silent in honour of the 15 lives lost in the Bondi Beach terror attack – New Year’s 2026 Millions of Australians around the country fell silent at 11pm AEDT in honour of the innocent lives lost on December 14. New Year’s at Sydney Harbour the bridge was lit… pic.twitter.com/37NKJr6t3T — George Free (@RealGeorgeFree) December 31, 2025

Sajid was executed by police during the attack, while his 24-year-old son has been charged with 59 offences, including 15 counts of m*rder and one of committing a terr*rist act. He is due to face court in April.

Before the New Year, Sydney’s Harbour Bridge was illuminated in white, and a menorah (a seven-branched candelabrum) was projected onto its pylons.

Crowd holding up phones with lights on at night, illustrating public space reserved on New Year’s Eve slammed by locals.

Image credits: Getty/Anadolu

The city had initially planned to light up the bridge with an image of a dove and the word “peace.”

The menorah was added to the tribute after more than 30 Jewish Australian artists wrote to Sydney’s Lord Mayor Clover Moore, urging her to project a “Jewish-specific symbol” in honor of the victims.

The community explained that the dove symbol seemed too generic and did not reflect the antisemitic nature of the attack.

The Harbour Bridge was lit in white with a projection of a menorah

“After a tragic end to the year for our city, we hope that New Year’s Eve will provide an opportunity to come together and look with hope for a peaceful and happy 2026,” said Moore before the event.

Charlie Pickering, one of the hosts of the televised event, said, “Our hearts are with everyone impacted by the tragedy, the victims and their families and those that showed such incredible courage and humanity, people from all backgrounds and in particular the Jewish community, which is my community.”

Sydney Harbour Bridge at night with city lights and boats, highlighting public space amid New Year’s Eve controversy.

Image credits: Getty/Izhar Khan

Security was also heightened for the celebrations, with around 3,000 police officers, some carrying Colt M4 carbines, being deployed across the city during the New Year celebrations.

The festivities typically attract over a million revellers, Reuters reported.

Sydney Harbour Bridge at night with peace and unity projected, highlighting public reaction to New Year’s Eve space reservation.

The attack claimed the lives of 15 people, including a 10-year-old girl

Image credits: Getty/Izhar Khan

Premier Chris Minns stated that Sydney would show “defiance” rather than be “cowered by this kind of terr*rism,” adding, “We are not going to change the way we live our life in our beautiful city.”

