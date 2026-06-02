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It's all fun and games watching Gordon Ramsay descend on a failing restaurant and lift the lid off a container of something that has been in the kitchen since a previous administration. It is theatre. It is cathartic. But Kitchen Nightmares is not always on. And restaurants, unfortunately, are. Which means that at some point, in some dining room, there will be red flags Gordon can't save you from.

The question is whether you can spot it yourself. Because not all dodgy restaurants announce themselves with a health code violation notice on the door. Some of them are considerably more subtle about it. These red flags were compiled from seasoned diners and people who learned the hard way, so that you do not have to. Consider this your crash course in dining with your eyes open.

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#1

Restaurant red flags note massive menu suggests use of frozen ingredients

AuraFarmingCat Report

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    #2

    Large restaurant menu size linked to worse food quality

    iamamuttonhead Report

    10points
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    #3

    Server advises ordering something other than chicken in restaurant red flags

    Poultrygeist74 Report

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    Before you even look at the menu, it is worth knowing which items are statistically most likely to send you home early and horizontal. According to the CDC, produce accounts for nearly half of all foodborne illnesses, with raw vegetables and leafy greens being among the biggest culprits.

    Undercooked poultry is not far behind. The reason is straightforward: these items cannot rely on high heat to remove bacteria the way a well-cooked (not well done! BIG difference) steak can. Norovirus and E. coli do not need much of an invitation. A limp Caesar salad at a restaurant you already felt uncertain about is a full evacuation notice.

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    #4

    Restaurant red flag with menu stained more than the tablecloth

    RichQuack Report

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    #5

    Seeing Gordon Ramsay yelling at staff is a notable restaurant red flag

    ArthurshatHasAplan Report

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    #6

    Open kitchen doors with unhygienic cooking conditions raise alert in restaurants.

    easternunion01 Report

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    fred_18 avatar
    FreeDragon
    FreeDragon
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Waiter, this soup is too salty."

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    The professional kitchen operates on a color-coded system that most diners have no idea exists, and the absence of it is one of the clearest signs that a kitchen is not running the way it should. Red equipment handles raw meat. Blue is for seafood. Yellow is for poultry. Green is for produce.

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    This system exists entirely to prevent bacteria from raw proteins transferring onto food that will not be cooked again before it reaches your plate. Cross-contamination is one of the leading causes of foodborne illness in restaurant settings. If you ever catch a glimpse of a kitchen that does not appear to be operating any kind of separation protocol, your instincts are right, and your coat is right where you left it.
    #7

    Empty Mexican restaurant with no guests is a restaurant red flag

    KSJ_Kreative Report

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    #8

    Unfriendly staff behavior as a restaurant red flag

    Quantumpardox Report

    9points
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    #9

    Restaurant red flag nobody acknowledges or greets customers

    LostAmidMyExistence Report

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    Social media has added an entirely new layer to the restaurant red flag conversation, and food critic Candy Hom has something to say. "When every post or review is from a hosted experience, I can't trust that." Influencer reviews built on complimentary meals and curated lighting setups are not the same as honest feedback from a paying customer.

    An Instagram grid full of sponsored content tells you more about a restaurant's marketing budget than its actual food. There is also, Hom notes, the very real issue of influencers and their lighting equipment actively disrupting the experience of every other person in the room who just wanted a quiet dinner. The ring light is a red flag with a filter on it.
    #10

    Dim restaurant lighting is a common red flag

    hyrulian_princess Report

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So they can serve you roadkill as brisket easier.

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    #11

    Restaurant red flags microwaved food served very quickly

    scorpiopluto_8 Report

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    #12

    Menu items described as cooked to perfection in restaurant red flags

    STO_Neal Report

    8points
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    lissmerriweather avatar
    Bonesko
    Bonesko
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Got that beat. I worked at a restaurant and the description for the liver was "supposedly full of iron, protein and vitamin A, just in case you need some encouragement to try them. SMILE!" Word for word!

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    A menu the length of a short novel is either a sign of an impressively equipped kitchen or a sign that very little of what you are about to order is fresh. Chef Guy Vaknin of City Roots Hospitality says a giant menu tells him that either the kitchen has serious capacity, or that many of the dishes are not made fresh.

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    The logic is simple. A kitchen genuinely cooking everything from scratch has a natural limit on how many dishes it can execute well. A kitchen with a forty-page laminated menu and a photograph of every item is telling you something important, and it is not that everything is handmade this morning.
    #13

    Restaurant red flags sticky menus and poor health hygiene tips

    Art0fRise_ Report

    8points
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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't get the third one. Never seen that show.

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    #14

    Restaurant red flags dirty bathrooms and utensils warnings

    MariRoz Report

    8points
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    #15

    Restaurant red flag when waiter asks how well chicken should be cooked

    kristileilani Report

    8points
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    lissmerriweather avatar
    Bonesko
    Bonesko
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, that could be an accident. I asked a table once how they wanted their salmon burger cooked

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    Counterintuitively, if food safety is your primary concern, the statistically safest place to eat is a high-volume fast food chain. Places like McDonald's operate under hyper-standardized supply chains with zero tolerance policies for contamination, heavily automated prep processes, and corporate oversight that local restaurants simply do not have.

    Pre-frozen, heavily cooked, and rigorously monitored does not make for the most exciting dining experience, but it does make for a considerably lower risk of spending the following day regretting your lunch. The Michelin-starred experience comes with creativity and craft. It also comes with a human in the kitchen making judgment calls. Sometimes that is the risk.

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    #16

    Signs of bad restaurants including unkempt staff and lack of genuine reviews

    JefferyThomas Report

    8points
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    #17

    Mouse traps indicating a red flag in restaurants

    jorgsbj Report

    8points
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    conocuinn avatar
    Con O Cuinn
    Con O Cuinn
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Every place I've worked that sell food has had these as default. Supermarkets, cafes, hotels.

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    #18

    Restaurant red flag rude host making customers leave

    fabave Report

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    The biggest warning sign isn't always in what you can see. There are invisible forces at play too. Restaurant menus have been found to carry an average of 185,000 bacteria per item, including E. coli and Salmonella, with harmful bacteria surviving on laminated surfaces for up to 24 hours.

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    Most restaurants do not have any menu cleaning protocol in place whatsoever. The menu has been handled by every person who sat at this table before you, passed between every member of your group, and possibly propped against a condiment bottle that has its own separate bacteria situation going on. Order quickly. Put it down. And maybe do not touch your face again until you have washed your hands.
    #19

    Large desperate banners advertising specials indicate restaurant red flags

    Silly_Accident3137 Report

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    #20

    Empty restaurants during rush hour are a suspicious restaurant red flag.

    Tyeknee Report

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    #21

    Dirty windows and door handles signal poor cleanliness in restaurants.

    baloneysamwhich Report

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    Among all the green flags a restaurant can show you, one of the most reliable is a menu built around seasonal ingredients. Executive chef Henry Wesley III says that seasonal dishes center on what is freshest and most abundant in the area. A kitchen with a seasonal menu is a kitchen that is sourcing carefully, cooking with what is actually good right now.

    They are paying attention to quality rather than simply maintaining a static list of dishes year-round. A restaurant serving the same menu in January and August without any variation is either operating from frozen stock or not thinking very hard about either one. Seasonality is not a trend. It is a sign that somebody in that kitchen actually cares.
    #22

    Sticky menus in restaurants are a common hygiene red flag to watch for.

    Illustrious-Chip-245 Report

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    #23

    Restaurant red flags foreign cuisine without matching ethnicity customers

    Sandlicker Report

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    gordontate avatar
    Gordon Tate
    Gordon Tate
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are you saying that only persons of a certain race can cook certain foods? VERY RACIST of you.

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    #24

    Red flag of serving canned pop instead of glass served pop

    giantegg175 Report

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    gordontate avatar
    Gordon Tate
    Gordon Tate
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Pop"? It's "coke". As in: Customer: "I'll have a coke." Server: "What kind?" Customer: "Diet Dr. Pepper, please." It is a Southern thing.

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    The red flags on this list are not here to make you paranoid about eating out. They are here because the difference between a meal that becomes a memory and a meal that becomes a warning story you tell for the next decade is almost always visible before the food even arrives.

    The too-big menu, the suspiciously spotless dining room that smells faintly of something being masked, the server who cannot answer a single question about the kitchen ... They are all signs of a restaurant telling you exactly what it is before it has to. Gordon Ramsay built an entire career spotting them. All you have to do is pay attention.

    What is your biggest restaurant red flag? Share a warning with us in the comments!
    #25

    Red flag of restaurant staff soliciting customers outside

    Robbyrobbb Report

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    #26

    Smell of rancid oil upon entering a restaurant as a red flag

    Misty0410 Report

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    #27

    AI generated images seen on restaurant menus indicating red flags

    LegendaryBengal Report

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    #28

    Restaurant red flags CEO calling food a product red flag

    Johannes_silentio Report

    7points
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    #29

    Restaurant red flags crowded bar area over booth seating

    Lain_Racing Report

    7points
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    #30

    Restaurant red flags serving food on styrofoam plates and plastic cutlery

    vbchelsea Report

    7points
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    #31

    Restaurant red flag showing extra fancy names of dishes on menu

    techbharat Report

    7points
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    #32

    Red flags in restaurants like few guests and no paper hand towels

    MichaelD8 Report

    7points
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    #33

    Pushy waiter constantly offering meals as a restaurant red flag

    claudiocanciola Report

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    #34

    Restaurant red flag dirty window sills near entrance

    bill.dineen Report

    6points
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    #35

    Waiters ignoring customers for 15 minutes is a common restaurant red flag

    spareribsfromjericho Report

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    #36

    Restaurant red flags include signs showing sub par health and safety scores on the door

    anonymous Report

    6points
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    #37

    Flies indicating possible maggots are a major restaurant red flag to avoid.

    SpleenBender Report

    6points
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    #38

    Strong fish odor signals bad restaurant hygiene

    Mr___Wrong Report

    6points
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    #39

    Agency chefs indicate restaurant may have poor management

    anonymous Report

    6points
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    #40

    Restaurant menu missing main ingredients raises red flags

    frantichairguy Report

    6points
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    #41

    Restaurant red flags bad fundamentals in ethnic cuisine

    Square_Tangelo_7542 Report

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    #42

    Restaurant red flags no menu prices listed online or outside

    graciemeow01 Report

    6points
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    #43

    Restaurant red flag of overly happy owner greeting customers

    anonymous Report

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    #44

    Restaurant red flag of beer taps smell indicating poor cleanliness

    Toastwaver Report

    6points
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    #45

    Restaurant red flag when seasoning and ketchup are missing with pizza order

    3rdEyeDude Report

    6points
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    #46

    Restaurant red flags include patrons wearing flip flops inside the restaurant

    ryanpalomo Report

    5points
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    #47

    Restaurant red flags include not using masks gloves and hair nets for all staff

    dean._.sf Report

    5points
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    #48

    Sticky floors are a key restaurant red flag to watch out for

    anonymous Report

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    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ah you've been to Wetherspoon's then

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    #49

    Red flags restaurant cockroach infestation popcorn smell warning

    greencannondale Report

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    #50

    Frequent changes in restaurant ownership as a red flag

    anonymous Report

    5points
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    #51

    Sysco truck unloading food shipment signaling uniform restaurant appetizers

    novemb-r Report

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    #52

    Restaurant red flags warning about reviews claiming best restaurant experience

    jpetroce Report

    4points
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    #53

    Restaurant red flag use of QR code menus

    foodplugry Report

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    #54

    Restaurant red flag presence of a DJ booth

    __t.h.e.__m.d.a__ Report

    4points
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    #55

    Restaurant red flags mention pineapple on pizza as sign of fake Italian restaurant

    lucaoz85 Report

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