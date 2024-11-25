Tom's choice of characters is equally intriguing. While the man, Ken, is a familiar character type, the boar, Russell, is a much more unusual choice that isn't often seen in comics. The artist told us that he's an anxious person and he's always related to neurotic characters. "I also find it funny in certain settings when people are blunt or obnoxious, so I knew I wanted to make characters with those personality types.

Visually I didn’t want just two humans and originally it was going to be an anxious guy that had an alligator as a roommate, but I saw another comic having a similar pairing. I was trying to figure out what other animal I could make in anthropomorphic form to pair with the guy and settled on a boar.

I’ve been putting this out weekly for four years now, and within the comic, it has yet to be addressed that there’s a character who’s a walking-talking boar."