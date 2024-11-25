ADVERTISEMENT

"Soup or Salad" is a webcomic series created by Tom Mike Hill. It's a slice-of-life and comedy comic centered on the mild adventures of characters Ken and Russell. The series is hosted on platforms like WEBTOON and Tapas, where it has garnered a niche following for its humor and lighthearted storytelling.

In addition to his webcomic work, Tom Mike Hill is an illustrator and designer who has worked on a variety of creative projects, including logo design, poster design, and podcast art. But for now, scroll down to dive into his hilarious "Soup or Salad" comics. We’re also excited to share an exclusive interview with Tom Mike Hill, where he discusses the inspiration behind the series, his creative process, and more!

More info: Instagram | tommikehill.com | webtoons.com | tapas.io

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

"Soup Or Salad" Comics By Tom Mike Hill

souporsaladstrip Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

Tom revealed that it all started during the pandemic in 2020, a time when creativity seemed to clash with the harsh realities of social distancing and isolation. "I wanted to make a short film, but that required collaboration with people, which didn’t seem possible at that time. So I wanted to work on a creative project that I could do independently. That’s when the idea of making a comic happened.  It took me months trying to figure out the art, tone, and a few of the storylines before feeling comfortable enough to release it."
RELATED:
    #2

    "Soup Or Salad" Comics By Tom Mike Hill

    souporsaladstrip Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    "Soup Or Salad" Comics By Tom Mike Hill

    souporsaladstrip Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    "Soup or Salad" is an intriguing title that immediately evokes the familiar choice we face at a restaurant—soup or salad as a starter. Naturally, we were curious about the inspiration behind the name for Tom's comic series. "There’s absolutely no meaning behind the name," Tom shared. "To me, it sounded like a name of a comic you’d hear in the Sunday Funnies. The name came long before the comic itself was fleshed out."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    "Soup Or Salad" Comics By Tom Mike Hill

    souporsaladstrip Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    "Soup Or Salad" Comics By Tom Mike Hill

    souporsaladstrip Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Tom's choice of characters is equally intriguing. While the man, Ken, is a familiar character type, the boar, Russell, is a much more unusual choice that isn't often seen in comics. The artist told us that he's an anxious person and he's always related to neurotic characters. "I also find it funny in certain settings when people are blunt or obnoxious, so I knew I wanted to make characters with those personality types.

    Visually I didn’t want just two humans and originally it was going to be an anxious guy that had an alligator as a roommate, but I saw another comic having a similar pairing. I was trying to figure out what other animal I could make in anthropomorphic form to pair with the guy and settled on a boar.

    I’ve been putting this out weekly for four years now, and within the comic, it has yet to be addressed that there’s a character who’s a walking-talking boar."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    "Soup Or Salad" Comics By Tom Mike Hill

    souporsaladstrip Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    "Soup Or Salad" Comics By Tom Mike Hill

    souporsaladstrip Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    When asked about any special rituals or routines that help him get into the creative zone, Tom shared that he often feels most inspired after returning from a long walk. "If I have an idea that feels close to being finished, but there’s something that’s missing or not working, I’ll usually hop in the shower. It’s a place I feel at peace without any technology or distraction and I focus on what needs to be fixed in the story."
    #8

    "Soup Or Salad" Comics By Tom Mike Hill

    souporsaladstrip Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    "Soup Or Salad" Comics By Tom Mike Hill

    souporsaladstrip Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The creative process is rarely smooth, and artists often face creative blocks or other challenges along the way. For Tom, these hurdles can vary—sometimes it’s the dialogue that proves difficult, other times it’s working out the concept or determining if the humor lands as intended. "I have family and friends who I sometimes go to, to see if what I’m conveying makes sense. I’m very fortunate that they’re honest with me.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    On my phone there’s a list of ideas that are at different stages. Some have been there for days, others years. Every time I work on a story it feels like a challenge, I get my most sense of enjoyment when I feel satisfied with the outcome and feel ready to share it with the world."
    #10

    "Soup Or Salad" Comics By Tom Mike Hill

    souporsaladstrip Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    "Soup Or Salad" Comics By Tom Mike Hill

    souporsaladstrip Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    When we asked Tom what he hopes people take away from his comics, his answer was both humble and thoughtful, reflecting his belief in the power of art to evoke a range of emotions.

    "As long as it’s not apathy, I’m happy. I like that art can bring out different feelings depending on who’s viewing it. Whether someone finds it relatable and funny or is annoyed by a character or situation, I’m glad when it can connect with people in some way."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    "Soup Or Salad" Comics By Tom Mike Hill

    souporsaladstrip Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    "Soup Or Salad" Comics By Tom Mike Hill

    souporsaladstrip Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    "Soup Or Salad" Comics By Tom Mike Hill

    souporsaladstrip Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    "Soup Or Salad" Comics By Tom Mike Hill

    souporsaladstrip Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    "Soup Or Salad" Comics By Tom Mike Hill

    souporsaladstrip Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    "Soup Or Salad" Comics By Tom Mike Hill

    souporsaladstrip Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    "Soup Or Salad" Comics By Tom Mike Hill

    souporsaladstrip Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    "Soup Or Salad" Comics By Tom Mike Hill

    souporsaladstrip Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    "Soup Or Salad" Comics By Tom Mike Hill

    souporsaladstrip Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    "Soup Or Salad" Comics By Tom Mike Hill

    souporsaladstrip Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    "Soup Or Salad" Comics By Tom Mike Hill

    souporsaladstrip Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    "Soup Or Salad" Comics By Tom Mike Hill

    souporsaladstrip Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    "Soup Or Salad" Comics By Tom Mike Hill

    souporsaladstrip Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    "Soup Or Salad" Comics By Tom Mike Hill

    souporsaladstrip Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    "Soup Or Salad" Comics By Tom Mike Hill

    souporsaladstrip Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    "Soup Or Salad" Comics By Tom Mike Hill

    souporsaladstrip Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    "Soup Or Salad" Comics By Tom Mike Hill

    souporsaladstrip Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    "Soup Or Salad" Comics By Tom Mike Hill

    souporsaladstrip Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    "Soup Or Salad" Comics By Tom Mike Hill

    souporsaladstrip Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!