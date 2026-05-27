Woman Over The Moon After Guy Proposes, But One Message From A Family Member Makes Everything Way Worse

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The day that a couple gets engaged may be one of the most exciting days of their life. The person who planned the proposal can finally relax once their partner says yes. And the one who said yes may feel shocked and overwhelmed, while simultaneously thrilled about the future.

The bliss that comes along with getting engaged doesn’t always last until the wedding, though. For one couple, it barely lasted a day. A woman who recently got engaged reached out to Reddit for advice after it was brought to her attention that her engagement ring previously belonged to her fiancé’s late wife. Below, you’ll find the full story, as well as some of the replies readers shared.

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This woman was thrilled to get engaged to her partner

Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova (not the actual photo)

But when she realized that the ring used to belong to his late wife, she started having second thoughts

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Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Over-Cellist-6224

Choosing the perfect engagement ring for your partner can be tricky

If you’ve decided that it’s time to propose, choosing the right engagement ring might be one of the biggest decisions of your life. You obviously want your partner to say yes because they love you, but you also want them to be ecstatic about the piece that you’ve chosen for them. An engagement ring is mostly symbolic, but let’s be honest, it’s what everyone is going to be looking at for months.

To avoid making any expensive mistakes when choosing an engagement ring, Vogue has some advice. First, they warn not to get caught up in jewelry trends. This ring should be a timeless piece that your partner will love forever. Don’t worry about what’s most popular on social media at the moment.

If you can, get some advice from your partner (or their friends) on what they’ll like. Don’t go into this guessing blindly; make sure you choose a piece that works for them as an individual. Vogue also notes that a stone doesn’t have to be perfect on paper to make a beautiful ring. Don’t worry too much about the “four Cs.”

It’s also wise to get the ring from a store that has a great exchange policy. Just in case your partner isn’t a fan of the ring or the wedding doesn’t end up coming to fruition, it would be nice to know that you’re not stuck with the ring forever. Especially considering that the average cost of an engagement ring is over $5,000.

If you want to reuse an old engagement ring, make sure you go about it the right way

In this particular story, however, the man obviously didn’t go out to buy a brand new ring. Instead, he wanted to use a piece that he already had, which certainly isn’t unheard of. It’s common to turn family heirlooms into new rings or simply use the same ring that a mother or grandmother wore.

Reusing the exact same ring that a late spouse wore can be a bit controversial, though. In fact, some people even believe that reusing an engagement ring can be bad luck.

It can be seen as a symbol of a relationship that has ended or a reminder of the past, rather than a symbol of the future. Everyone deserves their own love story, so they can feel cheated if they have to wear a ring that was chosen for someone else.

Instead of simply handing over the exact same ring that was used before, Springer’s Jewelers recommends resetting the diamond. It can have a completely new look, and it will feel personal for the woman who’s wearing it now.

The jewelry experts also noted that honesty is key in any relationship. So whether or not your partner will mind that her ring isn’t brand new, she deserves to know where it came from and decide for herself whether she wants to wear it or not.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this engagement drama in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this woman responded appropriately to finding out that the ring was worn by her fiancé’s late wife? Feel free to weigh in, and then you can find another Bored Panda article discussing ring drama right here.

Readers assured the author that her reaction was valid, and some shared advice on how to proceed