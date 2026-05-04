But when one woman shared a video of her partner’s nerves visibly bubbling to the surface before he popped the question, the comments came flooding in. It turns out, most engagement stories are a symphony of sheer chaos. On this thread, you won’t find a single perfect moment, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.

Big Wedding will have you believe that every engagement involves a sunset, a hidden photographer, and a ring that catches the light at exactly the right moment. And for a lucky few future brides, that Pinterest moment pans out.

#1 My husband of 21 yrs and I went on a yurt trip in the mountains, it was snowing, beautiful, he seemed very anxious. He took out a ring and said “here babe”. I thought it was a gift (my ring is not a typical engagement/wedding ring, but a gorgeous antique piece - perfect for me). I kissed him and said thank you, I adore this. We had a magical rest the stay. A few days later on our way to the airport for his flight (at the time we were long distance), he said, so when do we set the date? I said, FOR WHAT??…he said, to get married! I said, OH MY GOD, WE’RE ENGAGED?!?

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 Mine was going to propose at the Grand Canyon until we went (he had the ring in his pocket) and I watched another couple get engaged and said “God who proposes at the Grand Canyon? I’d HATE that” and he threw up 😂🤦🏻‍♀️he proposed in Sedona instead the following day

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 My kids found the ring putting his socks away, I was in the shower and heard what sounded like a heard of elephants running down the hall as he pleaded “wait I have a plan this isn’t the plan!” I opened the door to him on one knee and them yelling “YOU HAVE TO SAY YES!” 😂

One proposal in particular set the bar for public romantic failure. In November 2014, a programmer in Guangzhou, China, arranged 99 iPhone 6s into the shape of a heart and proposed to his girlfriend in front of a crowd. He spent approximately $82,000 on the phones. That was two years ' worth of his salary. She said no, and the awkward photos went viral on Weibo within hours. The choice of Singles' Day (China's annual celebration of being unattached) as the backdrop for a very public commitment proposal is either deeply ironic or extremely poorly researched. The assumption that 99 smartphones arranged in a geometric shape would communicate love more effectively than, say, a conversation, also raises serious questions that $82,000 cannot answer. ADVERTISEMENT The lesson, if there is one, is that grand gestures only land when the foundation is already there. No amount of iPhones, skywriting, flash mobs, or hired photographers can manufacture a yes from someone who isn't ready to say it.

#4 Mine now husband took me to WALK through Christmas lights the night he proposed. Homie was so nervous I had to run to keep up with him. And his proposal speech was so sweet and anxious. He said “are you having a good time?” Then pulled out the ring and said, “do you want to keep having a good time?”

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 I came home and found a fedex box on our table. I asked him what came in it and he blurted out “your engagement ring”. I just looked at him thinking he was joking and he said “I was going to lie and say it was something else, but I panicked”.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 We were at a park with our dog and he stopped and said, “Hold my hand. Now hold the dog’s paw.” I was like, “No, what is this, a prayer circle?” And he yelled, “I don’t know!!” I thought he was going to black out 🤣

In 2019, a video went viral in South Africa of a man proposing to his girlfriend at a KFC. Sadly, the internet did what the internet does — it laughed. Hard. The comments were brutal, the memes were immediate, and the couple found themselves at the center of a global joke about romance and ambition. What happened next, however, is where we should take notes. A groundswell of South Africans, and eventually people from around the world, decided that the mockery had been completely misplaced and that two people visibly in love deserved better than a punchline. Donations came in. Businesses offered their services. What started as a viral joke became a viral redemption arc, and the couple ended up with a wedding of their dreams! ADVERTISEMENT The story became something of a cultural reset about what proposals are actually supposed to be. Not a performance for strangers on the internet. Not a production budget, a location, or a ring that photographs well. Just one person asking another person a question and meaning it. The KFC couple meant it completely. We see a joke about “ring-finger licking good” brewing…

#7 Mine was so nervous he started the proposal saying „Well, I think we get along pretty well, don‘t we?!“ 😅😂 my family still talks about this 10 years later.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Mine was walking me to the spot he was going to propose and was so nervous he randomly blurted “my wife” in a borat voice by accident

#9 My husband proposed at the Grand Canyon. As we were driving into the park, he was holding my hand and randomly started stroking my ring finger. He just would not stop touching it for 20+ mins. Then the song “I think I want to marry you” randomly came on in the car and he started sweating, said he needed to throw up, and changed the song. I asked him why he was so nervous and sweaty and he said “I’m just so excited to see the Grand Canyon”😭

The tradition of the engagement ring as we know it is not an ancient romantic custom. It is, almost entirely, a marketing campaign. In 1947, De Beers advertising agency N.W. Ayer created the slogan "A Diamond is Forever," and with it, single-handedly convinced an entire generation that a diamond ring was a measure of love. A non-negotiable. The "two months' salary" rule was also invented by De Beers. In a later advertising push, they simply suggested the figure, repeated it often enough, and watched it calcify into social expectation. It worked so well that most people today treat it as an established norm. The average engagement ring in the United States currently costs around $6,000, which is a remarkable return on a single piece of copywriting. None of which means engagement rings aren't meaningful. They clearly are, to millions of people, and that meaning is entirely real and valid. But the next time someone implies the size of a ring reflects the size of a feeling, it's worth remembering that particular equation was written by people who were selling diamonds.

#10 Mine was so nervous he forgot to ask “will you marry me?” Instead he held up the ring and said “do you want this?” 😂

#11 I knew mine was coming. How? He asks me “we should go on a fancy date night. Like you wear a dress and I wear a suit”. Me: “yeah, that sounds nice! When?” Him: “how about August 26th around 7pm at this specific spot” like sirrrr

#12 Mine proposed in a restaurant on his birthday. I told the staff about his bday and he told them about the proposal. They bring the ring out, he proposes, he’s still down on one knee when the staff starts singing happy birthday😭

But the humbling truth is that no matter how much planning goes into them, someone is probably going to have notes. According to a survey of 2,000 engaged or married Americans, just 39% gave their proposal an A+. Two in five couples would award a perfect score, which means three in five have at least one thing they'd do differently. The average grade was an A-. Not quite the dream... The list of things people would change is both specific and slightly brutal. 35% would change the location, 18% would change how the ring was actually delivered, and 13% would change the words their partner said. The "are you ready to be promoted" gentleman is presumably in this category. The most important finding, though, is that the proposals people remember most fondly had very little to do with location, delivery, or diamond cut. They just had the right person asking the right question.

#13 all these stories reminds me of my papa proposing to my nana and he was so nervous and sweating profusely that his eyesight was blurry and he ended up kissing his own hand trying to kiss hers when she said yes 🤣

#14 My husband didn’t know how I saw it coming. He asked me in July if I’d like to go to a local park in October.

#15 My husband remembered I wanted my nails done and an hour before we left offered to paint my nails. He only painted my left hand.

The proposal industrial complex has a lot to answer for. It has convinced an entire generation that the moment needs a hidden with all the bells and whistles. It has set expectations so cinematic that nearly two-thirds of people walk away from their own engagement with notes. Notes! On the best day of their lives! This is what happens when Pinterest gets involved in human emotion. And yet. The proposals in this thread that land the hardest are almost never the elaborate ones. They're the ones where something went slightly wrong, and both people laughed. The ones where the speech was imperfect but completely sincere. The KFC couple understood something that $82,000 worth of iPhones apparently couldn't communicate. So if you're currently planning a proposal and spiraling about the details, here is the only note that actually matters. Get the person right. Everything else is just staging. The hidden photographer can go home. The diamond lobby can keep its opinions. And if something goes slightly, gloriously, hilariously wrong in the process? Even better. Trust the chaos. It knows what it's doing. What is the cringiest proposal you have ever seen? Spill some tea in the comments!

Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

#16 My husband forgot he never proposed and started questioning why we hadn't started planning the wedding yet. 🤣 His eyes were so big when I told him he never asked. The next day he officially proposed. This June will be our 18th wedding anniversary.

#17 mine is so nervous that he accidentally said "I'm just really excited to go to Florida with you mainly because of the proposal" .... what proposal bro Florida is in June 💀

#18 Mine got scared while proposing and during his speech he said “I wouldn’t know how to make spaghetti without you” and then got on a knee and asked :)

#19 My husband asked me to be his husband….im a woman

#20 I accidentally told him that he doesn’t need wear chinos bc it’s not like we’re getting engaged at family photos… we in fact did get engaged at family photos

#21 I picked out my engagement ring, but had no clue when I would be getting proposed to. One night we were at dinner, food was served and he wasn't eating which is really weird. I asked him if there was something wrong with the food and he blurted out "I have the ring".

#22 We had a big argument the night before and mine started the question with “you’ve made this really difficult”

#23 mine proposed on top of a castle in Ireland. I was videoing the landscape and I pan by him, and he's just standing in the corner facing the wall like it's the end of Blair Witch Project. he was trying to get the ring out of his pocket!

#24 Not engagement but My husband got notification the ring would be delivered on the day of his uncle’s funeral and spent the entire morning stressing about being back in time to sign for “an important package that they might leave in the mailbox cause it would fit but might not because it’s expensive”, had me go to the luncheon by myself (3 blocks from our house) so he could sign for it and showed up as giddy as I’ve ever seen him. To his uncle’s funeral luncheon.

#25 My husband proposed at a destination four hours from where we lived. I knew it was coming when on the car ride there he was growing increasingly nervous. At one point he blurted out “your middle name is Marie, right?!?”

#26 my proposal is one of my prouder moments. took her to a waterfall, said "this is pretty, isn't it?" when she said yeah I said "what if you had something pretty to go with it?" and popped out the ring. sometimes I'm still impressed with how well I did lol

#27 My dad planned a big proposal for my mom. He got her whole family involved. On the way to the surprise, they got stuck in traffic (this was before cell phones), and my dad started to panic. (He thought for some reason her family would be like, “actually, you were late today, so we don’t want you to marry her.”) So he’s tapping stuff, sweating, mumbling… and my mom just turned to him & said, “hey, I know we are stuck in traffic, but I was thinking we should get married. Do you want to get married?” And my dad shouted, “No!” 😂 Because she ruined his surprise & he panicked lol. He ended up pulling the ring out and handing it to her. She told him she could act surprised at her parent’s house, and my dad was like, “I AM NOT STARTING OUR MARRIAGE ON A LIE ALISA!” And my mom thought it was hilarious. My dad took it all so seriously, and she’s just casually making it harder for him 😝

#28 mine was so nervous he didn't say anything and couldn't decide which knee he wanted to get down on so he jus kept doing lunges and switching legs lmao

#29 he proposed to me in a zoo and got so nervous he forgot what he wanted to say and went “penguins. pebbles. you.”

#30 When my husband proposed, it sounded more like a breakup, he said it’s been nice knowing you

#31 i thought he would be so obvious that i knew it was coming JOKES here’s actual footage of me not realizing I’m being proposed to 🙂🧐

#32 My husband was so nervous he forgot how to spell marry 😂

#33 We were in Costa Rica- he knew I wanted it to be outside- well it’s a rainforest…he was nervous of me being out in the rain, he ran inside the hotel 3-4 times in the span of an hour cancelling then uncancelling, then cancelling & uncancelling our engagement to our friends and hotel staff. Anyway- the rain made for some awesome mist off the hot springs 10/10- glad it wasn’t cancelled

#34 Mine cried so hard even before saying a single word I thought he was dumping me

#35 Mine proposed at Disney World. We had been there ALL day. All day. He waited until the castle was lit up, got on one knee, pulled a ring out. No box in sight. This man……went on so many rides….with a loose ring…..in his pocket. All day long. 😂

#36 This was my husband! I was fixing my hair in the bathroom and he looked so sick I kept asking if he was okay until he finally just asked me!😂 So anyways I got engaged in the bathroom while only down the road from the beach! Married 21 years!

#37 😭 I panicked and meowed at him when he asked- I still don’t know why I did that.

#38 We took this picture right before he got down on one knee and I asked him why his heart was racing so fast? He said allergies. 😂

#39 Mine said “I have a confession” and I thought it was something bad and said “I don’t want to hear it.”

#40 Mine meant to say “can I ask you a question?” but instead came out with “can I give you a quest?”

#41 my husband picked me up from my dorm and was shaking so hard. he had a flower in this car (it fell out of the bouquet he bought for the proposal) and when I asked about it he screamed "I FOUND IT IN THE PARKING LOT AND THOUGHT IT WAS COOL."

#42 I told him we didn’t have to go on our date because his stomach was obviously bothering him. He said NO WE HAVE TO GO

#43 I made us late to the proposal he planned because he took me to a pumpkin patch before and they had a petting zoo area and I refused to leave before I pet the mini pig. He looked nauseated 😂

#44 Mine had an asthma attack right after lmao

#45 mine threw up 10 minutes before. he claimed it was "breakfast wasn't sitting right" we didn't have breakfast yet