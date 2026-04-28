“WTH Does This Even Mean”: Channing Tatum Blasted Over “Cringe” Posts After Zoë Kravitz Gets Engaged

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Musician Harry Styles, 32, and actress Zoë Kravitz, 37, are reportedly engaged after dating for less than a year.

Kravitz first sparked engagement rumors on April 21 after she stepped out in London wearing a large diamond piece on her ring finger and was spotted kissing Styles.

Kravitz’s ex-fiancé, Channing Tatum, has been sharing uncharacteristic posts on Instagram ever since some media outlets confirmed the news, and fans believe it has to do with the engagement.

Highlights Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are reportedly engaged to be married only eight months after they were first spotted together in public.

Kravitz’s ex-fiancé, Channing Tatum, started sharing cryptic posts after the news broke, leading netizens to assume he hasn’t moved on from her.

An insider revealed that Styles is allegedly “smitten” with Kravitz, and her father has wholeheartedly blessed their union in the past.

“It’s been over a year since she and Channing split,” one user said, berating Tatum. “Let her live her life. I hope it works out for them.”

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Channing Tatum shared an emotional poem after Zoë Kravitz’s engagement was confirmed

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While the couple is yet to comment on the speculation, a source confirmed to People magazine on April 27 that Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz were indeed engaged and have shared the news with “a small circle” of people.

Styles has been linked to several Hollywood figures since his high-profile relationship with Olivia Wilde ended in 2022, including producer Ella Kenny and actress Taylor Russell. He said on The Zane Lowe Show this year that he would like to start a family sometime soon.

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Meanwhile, Kravitz married Pretty Thing actor Karl Glusman in 2019 after dating him for three years, and then divorced him in 2021.

She started dating Tatum the same year after meeting him on the set of her directorial debut, Blink Twice. They got engaged in 2023, but broke up a year later.

When Kravitz and Tatum split in October 2024, a source told People magazine that it was amicable: “They realized they’re at different stages in life.”

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A few months after their breakup, Kravitz told Elle magazine that she still cared for him “very much” and was proud of the movie they made together. “I’m so happy that all of it happened,” she said. “I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together.”

Shortly after People magazine reported Styles and Kravitz’s engagement, Tatum, 46, shared a deeply sentimental poem by John Roedel on his Instagram story.

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“My brain and heart divorced a decade ago,” the poem started, “over who was to blame about how big of a mess I have become. Eventually, they couldn’t be in the same room with each other.”

“Now my head and heart share custody of me. I stay with my brain during the week, and my heart gets me on weekends. They never speak to one another.”

The poem seemingly describes a person whose rational thoughts and emotions are at war over who is responsible for the miserable state the speaker finds themselves in.

Channing Tatum got mocked by the internet for his “cringe” reaction to Zoë Kravitz’s engagement

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Many of Tatum’s followers were annoyed over his post, while some believed Tatum was upset about his former partner’s engagement.

“He’s in pain,” a user said. Another commented, “It seems like he misses her since he posted such a message.”

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“This is either deep or extremely cringe, no in-between,” a third said.

“This is the kind of thing my divorced aunt shares on Facebook,” one joked.

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“I guess his much-younger girlfriend isn’t fulfilling him?” a person wrote, referring to Tatum’s current girlfriend, 26-year-old French-Australian model, Inka Williams.

“Not everybody obsessively follows what their exes are doing,” one said, suggesting that Tatum’s post was not about Kravitz at all.

As the internet debated Tatum’s post, he continued to share several more with a similar sentiment.

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He posted another video on his Instagram story of people participating in “noodle therapy,” where they playfully hit each other with noodle balloons.

“I might actually just do this in New York randomly,” Tatum wrote. “It seems so much fun.”

Another video he shared showed a female athlete giving an interview right after competing in a combat sport. “It didn’t go the way I wanted,” the woman says in the clip.

Harry Styles is “completely smitten” by Zoë Kravitz, according to an insider

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Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz were first linked in August 2025 when they were seen walking arm-in-arm in Rome.

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At first, the internet assumed that it was just another fling. However, a source later told Page Six that they had gone from “zero to 60” within months, and that Styles would not have “gone public” with Kravitz if it was not serious.

The pair has been seen together outside on multiple other occasions, including in March 2026, when they held hands as they walked into the Saturday Night Live after-party that the Watermelon Sugar singer hosted.

After the Batman actress was recently spotted wearing the ring, which allegedly costs between $600,000 and $800,000, another insider opened up to Page Six about the couple’s relationship.

“He is completely smitten,” the source said. “He would jump off a cliff for her.” Kravitz is also “on cloud nine” about the engagement.

“No one in their circle is surprised,” the source added.

According to reports, Zoë’s father, Lenny Kravitz, is also fond of his would-be son-in-law.

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A source previously told People magazine that the Human singer liked meeting Styles: “Friends of Lenny say he is very protective of Zoë, but it really seemed like he enjoyed meeting Harry. From what people could tell, he thought Harry was polite, down to earth, and genuinely interested in getting to know the family.”

“Lenny has always wanted Zoë to be with someone who respects her, and it looked like he felt Harry does. They were laughing a lot at lunch, and it came across that Lenny appreciated Harry’s sense of humor. He likes it when someone can keep things light.”

“I feel him.” Netizens voiced their opinion about Channing Tatum’s reaction to Zoë Kravitz’s engagement to Harry Styles

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