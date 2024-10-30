Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Get A Life”: Jenna Dewan’s Fiancé Seemingly Laughs At Channing Tatum And Zoë Kravitz’s Breakup
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Get A Life”: Jenna Dewan’s Fiancé Seemingly Laughs At Channing Tatum And Zoë Kravitz’s Breakup

Marina Urman
BoredPanda staff
Jenna Dewan’s fiancé seemingly poked fun at the breakup of the actress’s exChanning Tatumand Zoë Kravitz.

Steve Kazee shared a post on Tuesday (October 29), just hours after People magazine reported that Channing and Zoë had ended their three-year relationship.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the Tony winner wrote “HA” multiple times in all caps over a black background.

Highlights
  • Steve Kazee appeared to laugh at Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz's breakup.
  • The Tony winner is engaged to Jenna Dewan, who was previously married to the Magic Mike actor for nine years.
  • Steve's post was made hours after it was announced that Channing and Zoë had ended their three-year relationship.

Fans quickly interpreted the post as a jab at Jenna’s ex regarding his romantic issues.

Steve Kazee, Jenna Dewan’s fiancé, appeared to make fun of Channing Tatum’s recent split from Zoë Kravitz
"Get A Life": Jenna Dewan’s Fiancé Seemingly Laughs At Channing Tatum And Zoë Kravitz's Breakup

Image credits: Jenna Dewan

However, a representative for the Broadway actor told PageSix that Sean was actually laughing at a video he shared on the next slide about people who struggle to water their plants, “something he’s notorious for at home.”

In response to the speculation surrounding his message, Steve posted a follow-up story, writing, “A guy can’t laugh about a houseplant Tik Tok in today’s world I see…”

“See? It’s funny because it’s relatable. Get a life,” he added, sharing different photos of his houseplants.

Channing and Zoë called off their engagement this month, ending their three-year relationship

"Get A Life": Jenna Dewan’s Fiancé Seemingly Laughs At Channing Tatum And Zoë Kravitz's Breakup

Image credits: Tommaso Boddi/Variety via Getty Images

Prior to dating Steve, Jenna Dewan was married to Channing Tatum for nine years, from 2009 to 2018. 

Jenna and Channing met on the set of the 2006 teen romance film Step Up. They share an 11-year-old daughter, Everly Elizabeth, born in 2013. 

The actors finalized their divorce last September, six years after their initial split.

Just hours after the actors’ breakup was announced, Steve made a bizarre post on his Instagram stories

"Get A Life": Jenna Dewan’s Fiancé Seemingly Laughs At Channing Tatum And Zoë Kravitz's Breakup

Image credits: Steve Kazee

Before dating Steve, Jenna was married to the Magic Mike star for nine years

"Get A Life": Jenna Dewan’s Fiancé Seemingly Laughs At Channing Tatum And Zoë Kravitz's Breakup

Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Jenna began dating Steve in 2018—the same year she filed for divorce from Channing. The stars got engaged in February 2020 and share two children: a four-year-old son, Callum, and a four-month-old daughter, Rhiannon. 

The couple met when Jenna went to see Steve’s Broadway play, Once, and they had an “eye-catching moment” while she waited for the cast by the stage door after the show.

Meanwhile, Channing met Zoë while they worked together on the thriller Blink Twice, which she directed and he starred in. They became an item in the summer of 2021.

The Magic Mike star and the Batman actress announced their engagement in October 2023 but have recently called it off. Neither Channing nor Zöe have commented on the split. 

Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Author, BoredPanda staff

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Author, BoredPanda staff

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

scorpioptld avatar
Mr. Jones
Mr. Jones
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well that was a s****y and immature response. I hope he doesn't break his arm patting himself on the back. Remember douchebag, the guy you s**t on and your fiance have to coparent their kids for the rest of your life. And you aren't married yet d**k head.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
