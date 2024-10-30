Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Call Off Engagement, Split After 3 Years Together

ADVERTISEMENT

Hollywood’s beloved duo, Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum, have called it quits, closing the curtain on a romance that blossomed both on and off set.

The director-actress, 35, and the actor, 44, have officially ended their engagement after three years together.

Though sources confirmed the breakup, the reason for the split was kept private.

Hollywood’s adored pair, Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum, called it quits after three years together

Share icon

Image credits: Tommaso Boddi/Variety via Getty Images

The two stars were first romantically linked during the summer of 2021 when they were spotted on numerous dates in New York City.

The Batman actress and Magic Mike star first connected after Zoë gave him the script of her directorial debut movie, Blink Twice, which premiered earlier this year.

Zoë opened up about how her former boyfriend had a calming presence on her during stressful moments as a director.

The couple, who got engaged last October, have decided to part ways, with the reason for their split kept under wraps

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uniform Display (@uniformdisplay)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serieously (@serieouslyfr)

“Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever—he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet,” she told GQ magazine in 2022. “I think if you can do something like that together, it’s a good test. And we came out even stronger.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She went on to describe him as a “wonderful” human being and spoke about how they spend their time together.

“He’s just a wonderful human. He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do,” she told the outlet. “We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other.”

Their romance ignited in 2021 after Zoë cast the Magic Mike actor to star in her directorial debut, Blink Twice

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sönder® (@sonder.mel)

News of their engagement broke out in October last year, two years after they began dating.

Last month, the Hollywood heartthrob shared an Instagram post, gushing over the edgy style icon and the hard work she poured into her directorial debut.

“This little sweet. She So tired bro. Every time I wondered if she’d break…. She just kept going and going and going,” he wrote in the caption. “Always on the dig for truth.”

“Thank you for finding me and seeing me. I got you forever,” Channing wrote in a post shared on Instagram last month

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Channing Tatum

“She pour’d every single ounce of her into this film,” he went on to say. “I’m so proud to stand ten toes down for her, this film and everyone in it. forever. Knowing what it took to make it. No one will ever know. Thank you for finding me and seeing me. I got you forever. Me and you back to back against it all. I’ll never blink. Let’s go. #blinktwice.”

Last week, the High Fidelity star was seen in public without her engagement ring during an outing with her Big Little Lies co-star Shailene Woodley in New York City.

Bored Panda reached out to representatives of Zoë and Channing for a comment.