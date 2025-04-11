80 Times Filmmakers Got Really Creative With Their Props (New Pics)
Movies want to take us to an alternate reality. But to create it, the crew has to use real-life things. So, they improvise.
The subreddit r/ThatsAbookLight is dedicated to dissecting these attempts, both the fascinating and the absurd—the members of this online community are exposing everyday household and commercial items being repurposed as something entirely different for the big screen.
Whether it's a calculator used as a bomb clock or a sponge meant to represent a belt pouch, nothing gets past these folks.
