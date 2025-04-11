ADVERTISEMENT

Movies want to take us to an alternate reality. But to create it, the crew has to use real-life things. So, they improvise.

The subreddit r/ThatsAbookLight is dedicated to dissecting these attempts, both the fascinating and the absurd—the members of this online community are exposing everyday household and commercial items being repurposed as something entirely different for the big screen.

Whether it's a calculator used as a bomb clock or a sponge meant to represent a belt pouch, nothing gets past these folks.

#1

60s Batman's Utility Belt Pouches Were Sometimes Made From Kitchen Sponges

Batman and Robin in a classic scene, showcasing creative filmmaker use of props and costumes.

Hogmaster_General , 20th Century-Fox Television Report

    #2

    Galaxy Quest: 'Scanning Tool' For Sigourney Weaver's Face Is A Vaginal Speculum

    A woman with blond hair looks surprised at a creative film prop resembling a mechanical arm in a sci-fi setting.

    Vocalscpunk , DreamWorks Pictures Report

    #3

    That's A Dog

    Actors in a sci-fi scene carrying a creative prop: a fluffy creature resembling a dog with a horn.

    Kichigai , Paramount Pictures Report

    #4

    Iron Sky (2012): Spaceship Radio Klaus Is Talking Into Is A Head Lamp

    Man speaking into a device; creative filmmaker prop resembles a headlamp, highlighting innovative use.

    reddit.com , 27 Films Production Report

    #5

    Karate Training System From Cobra Kai Is Lazer Tag Vest From 1986

    Person in a futuristic vest prop, discussing with another individual outside, showcasing creative filmmaking props.

    XPav , Sony Pictures Television Report

    #6

    Bomb Timer In S.W.A.T. Is Just A TI-83 Plus Calculator

    Creative filmmaking prop with calculator timer mounted on equipment.

    xXEndMiiXx , Spelling-Goldberg Productions Report

    #7

    The Book Of Boba Fett [2022], 100 Litre Water Butt Is A Background Droid In Mos Espa, Tatooine

    Creative filmmakers use a water butt as a prop, transforming it into an alien costume on a film set.

    LadFarquaad , Lucasfilm , Golem Creations Report

    #8

    "Locator Device" In Spy Kids [2001] Is A Painted/Modified Electronic Handheld Battleship Game

    Actress holding a creative prop resembling an electronic handheld Battleship game.

    cheeseburgertwd , Troublemaker Studios Report

    #9

    Sony Earbuds As Medical Equipment In X-Men Last Stand On Jean Grey/Phoenix

    Creative filmmakers' prop showing clear suction cups on a person's skin, demonstrating innovative use in film.

    BillBowermanBallsack , 20th Century Fox Report

    #10

    Was Watching Angel And I Instantly Saw Something I Recognized. Their 'Lab Thingies' Are Actually Toilet Brushes From IKEA !

    Creative filmmakers use a metallic toilet brush holder as a sci-fi movie prop.

    Snakehole12 , 20th Century Fox Report

    #11

    Andor S01e04 - Sainsbury Egg-Slicers Do Well As Sci-Fi Lights!

    Filmmakers use egg slicer as spaceship control switch in creative prop setup.

    Gedankenklo , Lucasfilm Report

    #12

    The Gamesphere From Drake & Josh Was A Memorex Boomball

    Filmmakers showcase creative props with a red spherical boomball stereo CD player in a comedic scene.

    dinkaro , Nickelodeon Productions Report

    #13

    The Machine In Michael's Pod In Warrior Nun Is An Upside Down Canon Printer

    Futuristic film prop resembling advanced medical equipment in a creative sci-fi movie setting.

    sixinaboxdesign , Reality Distortion Field Report

    #14

    Thought This Might Be Appreciated Here

    Creative filmmaking prop: Batman's Batsuit boot using an Air Jordan sneaker as the base.

    moviedetail Report

    #15

    In The Fifth Element [1997], The ZF-1 Remote Is An Old Handheld Electronic Game Painted Black

    Creative filmmaking props: a digital storage device and a retro handheld football game.

    MattgomeryBurns , Gaumont Report

    #16

    Sci-Fi Diagnostic Equipment? Nah, Barcode Scanner (Star Trek: Into Darkness, 2013)

    Filmmaker creatively uses a barcode scanner as a futuristic prop in a sci-fi film scene.

    HalDimond , Paramount Pictures Report

    #17

    The Keypad In Dark Matter Is A Kitchen Scale

    Creative filmmakers use a small scale as a prop in a TV show, matching scenes from "Dark Matter" Season 3, Episode 5.

    Franceseye , Sony Pictures Television Report

    #18

    I Love When They Adapt Something Without Any Effort. A Scene From An Indian TV Show

    Filmmakers creatively use a Scotch-Brite scrubber as a medical prop in a hospital scene.

    unclefishbits , Tent Cinema , www.amazon.in Report

    #19

    Obi-Wan Kenobi Used A Kodak Service Range Finder As A Communicator

    Filmmaker creativity shown with Kodak range finder used as a film prop.

    spectaclephoto , Lucasfilm Report

    #20

    That Thing In Mandalorian Is Definitely A Rotisserie Skewer, Or Whatever It's Called

    Creative filmmaker prop: a kitchen tool resembling sci-fi robot design.

    QuestionableGoo , Lucasfilm Report

    #21

    Loki - Tva Terminal Is A Weltron 8 Track Player

    A filmmaker uses a retro orange spherical prop with gauges creatively in a movie scene.

    ALudB47 , Marvel Studios Report

    #22

    Robot Jox (1989) A "Medical Injector" Used To Tranq The Hero Is Actually A Repainted Thermogrip 208 Hot Glue Gun

    Actors in sci-fi costumes with a retro grip 208 glue gun used creatively as a prop in the scene.

    TheWoodchuck , Empire Pictures Report

    #23

    This Remote Device To Activate The Red Scare From "The Tick" (2001) Is A Repurposed Bumble Ball Toy

    Man holding creative film prop resembling a futuristic device; similar to a colorful toy on a green carpet.

    leo_cor63 , Columbia TriStar Television Report

    #24

    In Knives Out (2009) The Frame For The Knife Display Is The Fan Guard From A Commercial Air Conditioner

    Filmmakers creatively use a knife display as a prop in a room and an air conditioning unit on a rooftop.

    MyMomSaysIAmCool , MRC Report

    #25

    The Expanse S3e2 - A Car Topper Is Used As A Pediatric Cryo Stasis Pod

    A filmmaker inspects a futuristic cryogenic stasis chamber prop.

    reddit.com , Alcon Entertainment Report

    #26

    The Security Camera In This Mcr Music Video Is A Polaroid Sx70

    Creative use of a Polaroid SX-70 camera as a sci-fi prop.

    Cinephobe , My Chemical Romance , www.ebay.com Report

    #27

    In The Phantom Menace, The Tool? Ornament? Hanging On Anakin's Wall Is Actually A Children's Ball Thrower

    Creative filmmakers use a blue scoop prop in a movie scene.

    my_life_is_trashh , Lucasfilm Report

    #28

    Tomy Dingbot As Smoke Alarm In "Aliens"

    A creative filmmaker prop shown: a toy fitting seamlessly into a film scene, demonstrating inventive use of props.

    wander17 Report

    #29

    Boss Of Booklights [dynamo Dream]

    Filmmaker uses creative props, wearing a device with glowing lights and working at a cluttered desk in a dimly lit room.

    Vinnidict , Futureproof Workshop Report

    #30

    In The Flash Ep 713, The Eeg Scanners On Barry's Head Appear To Be Just A Bunch Of Shure Headset Mics

    Creative use of Shure WH20 headset microphone as a prop in a film scene.

    SayNO2AutoCorect , Warner Bros. Television Studios Report

    #31

    At The Mandalorian, Season 3, You Can See These Modern Lamps At The "The Resistor" Bar Tables. It Is Not A Lamp, But A Thanos 3-1 Bug Zapper L66 Modified

    Creative use of a freshener as a film prop, with robotic arm in the background, highlighting movie prop creativity.

    the-rebel-agent , Lucasfilm Report

    #32

    The "Remote Mines" In Goldeneye Are The Base Of A Saitek Megagrip Joystick

    Creative filmmaking props: a handheld device and joystick used innovatively in films.

    NyteMyre , Eon Productions Report

    #33

    Dune Costume Design - Utilizing A Washing Machine Hose / Clamp

    Creative use of bathtub handle as sci-fi costume prop showcasing filmmakers' inventive prop design.

    lumpyferret , Legendary Pictures Report

    #34

    This Tool In The Book Of Boba Fett Is The Same Torch I Have

    Creative filmmakers using innovative props, with a close-up of a hand holding a futuristic flashlight prop.

    OliOrange15 , Lucasfilm Report

    #35

    I'm Pretty Sure This Guy In Andor Is Carrying A Cymbal Hardcase

    Film crew using a creative prop resembling a cymbal case in a scene.

    RolandBrice , Lucasfilm , www.thomann.de Report

    #36

    Remember In Star Trek Vi: The Undiscovered Country When Kim Cattrall Controlled The Uss Enterprise With A Drum Machine?

    Creative use of DMX drum machine as spaceship control panel in film scene.

    Sarenord , Paramount Pictures Report

    #37

    Empire Strikes Back (1980) - 2-1b Medical Droid's "Mouth" Is A Shure Sm55 (The Elvis Mic) Microphone Grill

    Creative filmmaker prop: a robot with a microphone as its head, showcasing inventive set design.

    I_Think_I_Cant , Lucasfilm Report

    #38

    In The Expanse, This Medical Device On The Table Of A Ship Medbay Is Actually A Kitchenart Spice Dispenser

    Filmmakers creatively use spice rack as futuristic prop in spaceship scene.

    corgblam , Alcon Entertainment Report

    #39

    That's A Barcode Scanner From 2014. In The TV Show "The Rookie"

    Filmmakers creatively use scanner prop to match fingerprints in a scene.

    SavingsTask , 20th Century Fox Report

    #40

    In Deep Space 9 S02e15 “Paradise” [1994], The Penal Box Is A Standard 40”x48” Collapsible Gaylord Bin With Lid

    Creative use of shipping container props for filmmaking, showing a closed and open view on set and in studio.

    gigadanman , Paramount Pictures Report

    #41

    At It Again. In The Mandalorian "Chapter 3: The Sin" (2019), They're Using Ice Cream Makers Now As Portable Safes

    Man in dark coat interacting with a sci-fi prop in a dimly lit setting, showcasing creative filmmaking use of props.

    icoulduseanother , Lucasfilm Report

    #42

    Mmmm, Fried Facehuggers - High-Tech Lab Equipment On Lv426 Is A Deep Fat Fryer (Aliens 1986)

    Film scene with soldiers using a kitchen appliance as a creative prop.

    spinefinger , Brandywine Productions Report

    #43

    Contact [1997] Uses An Eventide Dsp4000 To Translate Alien Signals

    Actor adjusts audio equipment used creatively as a prop in film scene.

    YellowOnline , South Side Amusement Company Report

    #44

    Found This In An Agents Of Shield Episode. It’s The Layout For A Pioneer Dj Fx Unit

    A woman using futuristic film props with a DJ mixer, showcasing creative filmmaking.

    Ilikestuffandthingz , Marvel Television Report

    #45

    Cpt. Picard With What Looks To Be A Box Cutter

    Actor holding a prop in a sci-fi setting, alongside a close-up of the prop and a similar orange utility cutter.

    cincyphil , Paramount Pictures Report

    #46

    Jurassic Park: The Lower Lenses On The Ford Explorers Were Slurpee Lids From 7/11

    Colorful vehicle from a movie, showcasing creative filmmaker prop design, driving on a tropical path.

    KnowOneDotNinja , Universal Pictures Report

    #47

    Wall Panels On The UK Game Show “Crystal Maze” Are Presswood Shipping Pallets Sprayed Silver

    Filmmakers showcase creative use of props: actors in gray suits with colored stripes, and stacks of textured panels.

    carl0071 , Fizz and RDF West Report

    #48

    Forbidden World - 1982: The Wall Panels On This Space Station Are Just To-Go Boxes

    Two actors in white robes walk through a sci-fi corridor, showcasing creative use of film props.

    rocketbosszach , New World Pictures Report

    #49

    This Item Is A Metal Detector Used At The First Episode Of Andor Season 1. But Actually, Is A Vintage Safeway Electric Knife

    Creative filmmakers use an electric knife as a futuristic prop, showcasing inventive movie prop designs.

    the-rebel-agent , Lucasfilm Report

    Transporter Test Cylinder Is A Sonobuoy Case

    A filmmaker uses creative props on set, including re-purposed industrial tubes from a hardware store.

    NeilFraser , Paramount Pictures Report

    [deadpool 2] I've Marked Out Which Nerf Blasters Were Used As Guns In This Post-Fight Scene

    Creative use of Nerf gun props in a film scene with a central character surrounded by people on the floor.

    SillyTheGamer , Marvel Studios Report

    #52

    In Star Trek Picard S02e10, A Character Needs To Hack A Device That Seems To Be Controlled By A Powered Off Korg Nanokontrol Mixing Interface

    Creative filmmakers using music controller as a prop in a movie scene, highlighting its versatility.

    Perrylicious , Paramount Pictures Report

    #53

    Star Wars Andor Loves Their LED Up Cycles

    Film prop creativity with a medical cart; top shows usage in a scene, bottom shows the actual cart with items.

    bonwag , Lucasfilm Report

    #54

    The Helmets In The Original Tron Movie Were The Popular Cooper Sk2000 Hockey Helmet

    Creative use of props: an actor in futuristic costume and a hockey player in a yellow helmet.

    arghthor , Walt Disney Productions Report

    #55

    In Back To The Future II [1989] Biff’s Matchbook Holder Is Made From A 1968-72 Volvo 140 Hubcap

    Creative filmmaker props shown with detailed hubcaps and custom matchbooks.

    MattgomeryBurns , Amblin Entertainment Report

    #56

    Pacific Rim Had My Old Volume Knob

    Creative filmmakers use a PowerMate knob as a futuristic control panel prop.

    xQcKx , Legendary Pictures Report

    #57

    Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) John Harrison's Blood Vial Canister Is An Eyeglasses Case

    Filmmaker creatively uses glasses case as a spy gadget prop, showcasing innovation in props.

    HellOfAThing , Paramount Pictures Report

    #58

    In Maniac: E3, Jonah Hill Has His Brain Scanned With A Cooler Master Vortex Plus Cpu Cooler And Some Parallel Ports

    Creative filmmaking prop resembling a tech device worn on man's head.

    Dabnician , Paramount Pictures Report

    #59

    In Macgruber [2010], Macgruber's Keypad Lock To His Secret Agent Stash Is The Handheld Electronic Game Lights Out Released In 1995 By Tiger Electronics

    Filmmakers creatively used a handheld electronic game as a futuristic movie prop.

    bradferg Report

    #60

    Klingons In Star Trek: Deep Space Nine [1994] Drink Out Of Measuring Cups

    Creative use of aluminum measuring cup as alien prop in film scene.

    TheNearestAirlock Report

    #61

    Mind Flayer In The Mandalorian Is A C-Arm Used To Take X-Ray’s In Operating Theatres

    Creative use of medical equipment as film prop in sci-fi scene showing advanced technology.

    X-RayDRJones , Lucasfilm Report

    #62

    Matrix Resurrections - I Count This Specifically Because He's Using It Backwards

    A creative approach to props with a glowing ergonomic mouse and TV reflection in a tech setup.

    illustratum42 Report

    #63

    Legends Of Tomorrow "Detonator" Kind Of Device Is Obviously A Gaming Mouse

    Actress holding a creative prop in a dramatic scene with Portuguese subtitles visible at the bottom.

    reddit.com Report

    #64

    Stargate Sg-1 Scanners (Tricorders :p) Are Old Touchscreen Philips Remotes

    A handheld vacuum cleaner creatively used as a prop in a movie scene with a masked character in red and black attire.

    reddit.com Report

    #65

    [tv] In Battlestar Galactica [1979], These "Fruits" Are Just Balloons

    Creative film prop resembling unique fruit hanging from a tree.

    heidismiles , Universal Television Report

    Ghostbusters II - Zeddmores Scanner Is Made Of Kitchen Utensils Such As A Potato Masher & Strainer

    Two filmmakers in a creative scene discussing props on a patterned marble floor.

    Rags2Rickius , Columbia Pictures Report

    #67

    The Doctor's Lash-Up Device Seen In "Doctor Who" S6 E2 Is... Literally A Book Light

    Actor holding a decorative item in a dim scene above a flexible black reading lamp on a book, showcasing creative filmmaker props.

    leo_cor63 , BBC Studios Productions Report

    #68

    In The Flash S2e21 [2016], Two Steinberg Cmc Cubase Music Software Controllers (The Ones With The Colored Leds) Were Used To Open A Portal To The Speed Force. Also Later Used To Tap Information From A Mind-Controlling Gorilla

    Two filmmakers creatively using props to simulate a sci-fi scene with special effects and lighting.

    rsv_music , Warner Bros. Television Studios Report

    #69

    This Uturistic Space Keyboard In Marvel Studios' Loki Is A Volca Keys Entry-Level Synthesizer

    Filmmaker creatively uses a synthesizer as a prop in a film scene with a character in a prison uniform.

    reddit.com , Marvel Studios Report

    #70

    Air Coolers Are The Bomb….literally

    Creative filmmakers' prop in "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." episode, featuring a futuristic device with glowing blue elements.

    grtgbln , Marvel Studios Report

    #71

    2019 Episode Of Dust Had A Brain-Downloading Supercomputer. I Had To Pause To Grab Mine From A Box Downstairs

    Hand holding a computer chip in front of a screen, showing creative use of props by filmmakers.

    Worried_Place_917 Report

    #72

    Noticed A Few Sawed-Off And Re-Painted Nes Zappers Used As Gun Props In This Episode Of Stargate. (Season 4 Episode 10) I Think They Were Rigged To Fire Squibs Too, Which Is Cool

    Filmmakers creatively use a Nintendo Zapper as a prop in a sci-fi film scene.

    The_Dude_Abides2000 , MGM Television Report

    #73

    These “Weapon Pods” On Top Of The New Orleans Class Ships From Star Trek Are Just Repainted Highlighter Markers

    Creative filmmaking prop: a spaceship model paired with a highlighter pen.

    TheIrishNerfherder , Paramount Pictures Report

    #74

    Scanning Data With A Stereo Microphone From Radio Shack. St:tng S3e02 "The Ensigns Of Command"

    Creative filmmakers use a Realistic microphone as a prop in a sci-fi scene, demonstrating innovative prop usage in cinema.

    NeilFraser , Paramount Pictures Report

    #75

    In Dune (2021) Duke Leto Atreides Thopter Headset Is A Modified Frankenquest 2 Headatrap

    Creative film prop featuring headset-like device from a rear view.

    Work-Safe-Reddit4450 , Legendary Pictures Report

    #76

    Hunter Prey Using A Nerf Gun

    Creative filmmakers use Nerf gun as a sci-fi prop beneath movie poster with armored characters.

    Soeck666 Report

    #77

    Ski/Snowboarding Goggles As A VR Headset. (Ready Player One : 2018)

    Man wearing creative filmmaking prop goggles, smiling indoors.

    reddit.com Report

    #78

    The Prison In Raised By Wolves Is Made From Plastic Pallets

    Two actors in a dimly lit set with creative wall props, one wearing a long coat and the other in a tank top, explore the scene.

    UtmostPants Report

    #79

    Power Rangers Turbo, Episode 43: Three Tiger R-Zone Super Screens Bolted Together As The Villains' Megazords Triple Controller

    Creative use of retro game consoles as props with exposed wiring in a colorful kitchen setting.

    T-SquaredProductions Report

    #80

    [stargate Sg1 S. 4 Ep. 10 "Beneath The Surface"] The Alien Gun Is Just A Nintendo Zapper Painted Red

    Bald character holding a prop gun creatively designed, displayed on a laptop screen during a movie scene.

    reddit.com Report

