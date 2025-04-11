Whether it's a calculator used as a bomb clock or a sponge meant to represent a belt pouch, nothing gets past these folks.

The subreddit r/ThatsAbookLight is dedicated to dissecting these attempts, both the fascinating and the absurd—the members of this online community are exposing everyday household and commercial items being repurposed as something entirely different for the big screen.

Movies want to take us to an alternate reality. But to create it, the crew has to use real-life things. So, they improvise.

#1 60s Batman's Utility Belt Pouches Were Sometimes Made From Kitchen Sponges Share icon

#2 Galaxy Quest: 'Scanning Tool' For Sigourney Weaver's Face Is A Vaginal Speculum Share icon

#3 That's A Dog Share icon

#4 Iron Sky (2012): Spaceship Radio Klaus Is Talking Into Is A Head Lamp Share icon

#5 Karate Training System From Cobra Kai Is Lazer Tag Vest From 1986 Share icon

#6 Bomb Timer In S.W.A.T. Is Just A TI-83 Plus Calculator Share icon

#7 The Book Of Boba Fett [2022], 100 Litre Water Butt Is A Background Droid In Mos Espa, Tatooine Share icon

#8 "Locator Device" In Spy Kids [2001] Is A Painted/Modified Electronic Handheld Battleship Game Share icon

#9 Sony Earbuds As Medical Equipment In X-Men Last Stand On Jean Grey/Phoenix Share icon

#10 Was Watching Angel And I Instantly Saw Something I Recognized. Their 'Lab Thingies' Are Actually Toilet Brushes From IKEA ! Share icon

#11 Andor S01e04 - Sainsbury Egg-Slicers Do Well As Sci-Fi Lights! Share icon

#12 The Gamesphere From Drake & Josh Was A Memorex Boomball Share icon

#13 The Machine In Michael's Pod In Warrior Nun Is An Upside Down Canon Printer Share icon

#14 Thought This Might Be Appreciated Here Share icon

#15 In The Fifth Element [1997], The ZF-1 Remote Is An Old Handheld Electronic Game Painted Black Share icon

#16 Sci-Fi Diagnostic Equipment? Nah, Barcode Scanner (Star Trek: Into Darkness, 2013) Share icon

#17 The Keypad In Dark Matter Is A Kitchen Scale Share icon

#18 I Love When They Adapt Something Without Any Effort. A Scene From An Indian TV Show Share icon

#19 Obi-Wan Kenobi Used A Kodak Service Range Finder As A Communicator Share icon

#20 That Thing In Mandalorian Is Definitely A Rotisserie Skewer, Or Whatever It's Called Share icon

#21 Loki - Tva Terminal Is A Weltron 8 Track Player Share icon

#22 Robot Jox (1989) A "Medical Injector" Used To Tranq The Hero Is Actually A Repainted Thermogrip 208 Hot Glue Gun Share icon

#23 This Remote Device To Activate The Red Scare From "The Tick" (2001) Is A Repurposed Bumble Ball Toy Share icon

#24 In Knives Out (2009) The Frame For The Knife Display Is The Fan Guard From A Commercial Air Conditioner Share icon

#25 The Expanse S3e2 - A Car Topper Is Used As A Pediatric Cryo Stasis Pod Share icon

#26 The Security Camera In This Mcr Music Video Is A Polaroid Sx70 Share icon

#27 In The Phantom Menace, The Tool? Ornament? Hanging On Anakin's Wall Is Actually A Children's Ball Thrower Share icon

#28 Tomy Dingbot As Smoke Alarm In "Aliens" Share icon

#29 Boss Of Booklights [dynamo Dream] Share icon

#30 In The Flash Ep 713, The Eeg Scanners On Barry's Head Appear To Be Just A Bunch Of Shure Headset Mics Share icon

#31 At The Mandalorian, Season 3, You Can See These Modern Lamps At The "The Resistor" Bar Tables. It Is Not A Lamp, But A Thanos 3-1 Bug Zapper L66 Modified Share icon

#32 The "Remote Mines" In Goldeneye Are The Base Of A Saitek Megagrip Joystick Share icon

#33 Dune Costume Design - Utilizing A Washing Machine Hose / Clamp Share icon

#34 This Tool In The Book Of Boba Fett Is The Same Torch I Have Share icon

#35 I'm Pretty Sure This Guy In Andor Is Carrying A Cymbal Hardcase Share icon

#36 Remember In Star Trek Vi: The Undiscovered Country When Kim Cattrall Controlled The Uss Enterprise With A Drum Machine? Share icon

#37 Empire Strikes Back (1980) - 2-1b Medical Droid's "Mouth" Is A Shure Sm55 (The Elvis Mic) Microphone Grill Share icon

#38 In The Expanse, This Medical Device On The Table Of A Ship Medbay Is Actually A Kitchenart Spice Dispenser Share icon

#39 That's A Barcode Scanner From 2014. In The TV Show "The Rookie" Share icon

#40 In Deep Space 9 S02e15 “Paradise” [1994], The Penal Box Is A Standard 40”x48” Collapsible Gaylord Bin With Lid Share icon

#41 At It Again. In The Mandalorian "Chapter 3: The Sin" (2019), They're Using Ice Cream Makers Now As Portable Safes Share icon

#42 Mmmm, Fried Facehuggers - High-Tech Lab Equipment On Lv426 Is A Deep Fat Fryer (Aliens 1986) Share icon

#43 Contact [1997] Uses An Eventide Dsp4000 To Translate Alien Signals Share icon

#44 Found This In An Agents Of Shield Episode. It’s The Layout For A Pioneer Dj Fx Unit Share icon

#45 Cpt. Picard With What Looks To Be A Box Cutter Share icon

#46 Jurassic Park: The Lower Lenses On The Ford Explorers Were Slurpee Lids From 7/11 Share icon

#47 Wall Panels On The UK Game Show “Crystal Maze” Are Presswood Shipping Pallets Sprayed Silver Share icon

#48 Forbidden World - 1982: The Wall Panels On This Space Station Are Just To-Go Boxes Share icon

#49 This Item Is A Metal Detector Used At The First Episode Of Andor Season 1. But Actually, Is A Vintage Safeway Electric Knife Share icon

#50 Transporter Test Cylinder Is A Sonobuoy Case Share icon

#51 [deadpool 2] I've Marked Out Which Nerf Blasters Were Used As Guns In This Post-Fight Scene Share icon

#52 In Star Trek Picard S02e10, A Character Needs To Hack A Device That Seems To Be Controlled By A Powered Off Korg Nanokontrol Mixing Interface Share icon

#53 Star Wars Andor Loves Their LED Up Cycles Share icon

#54 The Helmets In The Original Tron Movie Were The Popular Cooper Sk2000 Hockey Helmet Share icon

#55 In Back To The Future II [1989] Biff’s Matchbook Holder Is Made From A 1968-72 Volvo 140 Hubcap Share icon

#56 Pacific Rim Had My Old Volume Knob Share icon

#57 Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) John Harrison's Blood Vial Canister Is An Eyeglasses Case Share icon

#58 In Maniac: E3, Jonah Hill Has His Brain Scanned With A Cooler Master Vortex Plus Cpu Cooler And Some Parallel Ports Share icon

#59 In Macgruber [2010], Macgruber's Keypad Lock To His Secret Agent Stash Is The Handheld Electronic Game Lights Out Released In 1995 By Tiger Electronics Share icon

#60 Klingons In Star Trek: Deep Space Nine [1994] Drink Out Of Measuring Cups Share icon

#61 Mind Flayer In The Mandalorian Is A C-Arm Used To Take X-Ray’s In Operating Theatres Share icon

#62 Matrix Resurrections - I Count This Specifically Because He's Using It Backwards Share icon

#63 Legends Of Tomorrow "Detonator" Kind Of Device Is Obviously A Gaming Mouse Share icon

#64 Stargate Sg-1 Scanners (Tricorders :p) Are Old Touchscreen Philips Remotes Share icon

#65 [tv] In Battlestar Galactica [1979], These "Fruits" Are Just Balloons Share icon

#66 Ghostbusters II - Zeddmores Scanner Is Made Of Kitchen Utensils Such As A Potato Masher & Strainer Share icon

#67 The Doctor's Lash-Up Device Seen In "Doctor Who" S6 E2 Is... Literally A Book Light Share icon

#68 In The Flash S2e21 [2016], Two Steinberg Cmc Cubase Music Software Controllers (The Ones With The Colored Leds) Were Used To Open A Portal To The Speed Force. Also Later Used To Tap Information From A Mind-Controlling Gorilla Share icon

#69 This Uturistic Space Keyboard In Marvel Studios' Loki Is A Volca Keys Entry-Level Synthesizer Share icon

#70 Air Coolers Are The Bomb….literally Share icon

#71 2019 Episode Of Dust Had A Brain-Downloading Supercomputer. I Had To Pause To Grab Mine From A Box Downstairs Share icon

#72 Noticed A Few Sawed-Off And Re-Painted Nes Zappers Used As Gun Props In This Episode Of Stargate. (Season 4 Episode 10) I Think They Were Rigged To Fire Squibs Too, Which Is Cool Share icon

#73 These “Weapon Pods” On Top Of The New Orleans Class Ships From Star Trek Are Just Repainted Highlighter Markers Share icon

#74 Scanning Data With A Stereo Microphone From Radio Shack. St:tng S3e02 "The Ensigns Of Command" Share icon

#75 In Dune (2021) Duke Leto Atreides Thopter Headset Is A Modified Frankenquest 2 Headatrap Share icon

#76 Hunter Prey Using A Nerf Gun Share icon

#77 Ski/Snowboarding Goggles As A VR Headset. (Ready Player One : 2018) Share icon

#78 The Prison In Raised By Wolves Is Made From Plastic Pallets Share icon

#79 Power Rangers Turbo, Episode 43: Three Tiger R-Zone Super Screens Bolted Together As The Villains' Megazords Triple Controller Share icon

#80 [stargate Sg1 S. 4 Ep. 10 "Beneath The Surface"] The Alien Gun Is Just A Nintendo Zapper Painted Red Share icon