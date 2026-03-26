Happy birthday to Diana Ross , Steven Tyler , and Nancy Pelosi ! March 26 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Singer-Songwriter, Producer, and Actress Diana Ross, 82 Known for her electrifying stage presence and soulful vocals, American singer and actress Diana Ross emerged as a global superstar. She rose to fame as the dynamic lead singer of The Supremes, one of Motown's most iconic groups. Her career extends beyond music, with notable acting roles in films like Lady Sings the Blues and successful solo albums that produced multiple chart-topping hits.



Little-known fact: Her birth certificate mistakenly recorded her name as Diana, though her mother intended to name her Diane.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 American Singer-Songwriter and Actor Steven Tyler, 78 With a dynamic stage presence and iconic vocals, American singer-songwriter Steven Tyler rose to prominence as the frontman of Aerosmith, shaping hard rock with hits like “Dream On.” Tyler's prolific career includes multiple platinum albums and an enduring influence on rock music. He also enjoyed a popular stint as a judge on American Idol.



Little-known fact: Tyler once worked in a bakery before Aerosmith's rise to fame.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 American Lawyer and Politician, 52nd Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, 86 Known for her decisive leadership, American politician Nancy Pelosi shattered glass ceilings throughout her distinguished career. She left an indelible mark on US politics as the first female Speaker of the House.



Beyond her historic speakerships, Pelosi championed landmark legislation like the Affordable Care Act and earned the Presidential Medal of Freedom.



Little-known fact: Her mother, Annunciata M. D'Alesandro, organized Democratic women and taught Nancy vital political skills from a young age.

#4 American Computer Scientist and Businessman, Co-Founder of Google Larry Page, 53 An American computer scientist and internet entrepreneur, Larry Page is best known as the visionary co-founder of Google. He revolutionized information access with the PageRank algorithm, a key innovation from his Stanford University doctoral work. Page also served as CEO of Google and its parent company, Alphabet Inc., guiding its vast expansion.



Little-known fact: As an undergraduate at the University of Michigan, he famously built a working inkjet printer out of Lego bricks.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 English Actress Keira Knightley, 41 Renowned for her expressive range, English actress Keira Knightley rose to prominence with her role in the 2002 film Bend It Like Beckham. She is best known for anchoring acclaimed period dramas like Pride & Prejudice and for her work in the Pirates of the Caribbean film series.



Beyond her successful film career, Knightley has garnered numerous award nominations and contributes to charitable causes.



Little-known fact: Keira Knightley was originally intended to be named "Kiera" after a Russian ice skater, but her mother misspelled it on the birth certificate.

#6 American Actress Leslie Mann, 54 American actress Leslie Mann is celebrated for her expressive comedic performances in hit films. Known for her natural charm, she frequently collaborates with her husband, director Judd Apatow. Her work in Knocked Up and This Is 40 showcases her ability to blend humor with heartfelt character portrayals.



Little-known fact: Before her acting breakthrough, Leslie Mann appeared in numerous television commercials, starting her career at age 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 American Singer-Songwriter and Guitarist Kenny Chesney, 58 With a relaxed stage presence and an ability to craft anthemic country tunes, American singer-songwriter Kenny Chesney has become a beloved figure in music. His expansive tours consistently sell out stadiums, underscoring his widespread appeal and the strength of his dedicated fanbase. Chesney’s career highlights include multiple CMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year awards.



Little-known fact: Few realize he once aspired to be an athlete, playing both baseball and football in high school.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 American Actor and Comedian Ramy Youssef, 35 With a sharp wit and a unique perspective, American comedian, actor, and writer Ramy Youssef gained prominence for his Golden Globe-winning series Ramy. He explores the complexities of faith and cultural identity through his work. Youssef also co-created the Netflix series Mo and recently appeared in the acclaimed film Poor Things.



Little-known fact: Few know that Ramy Youssef’s maternal grandfather served as a French and Arabic interpreter at the United Nations.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 American Actor and Singer Jonathan Groff, 41 Theatrical prowess and a compelling screen presence define American actor and singer Jonathan Groff, renowned for his dynamic performances across Broadway and Hollywood. Groff garnered Tony nominations for Spring Awakening and Hamilton, also voicing Kristoff in Disney's Frozen franchise. His impactful roles in Mindhunter and Merrily We Roll Along further showcase his expansive talent.



Little-known fact: At seventeen, Jonathan Groff directed and starred in a high school production of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” earning a community award.