Who Is Michael Imperioli? Michael Imperioli is an American actor known for his compelling and often volatile character portrayals. His distinctive voice and intense screen presence have made him a memorable figure in crime dramas and beyond. He first gained widespread public attention playing Christopher Moltisanti in The Sopranos, a role that earned him critical acclaim and a Primetime Emmy Award. Imperioli’s nuanced performance as the troubled mob associate anchored much of the series’ dramatic tension.

Full Name Michael Imperioli Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Married Victoria Chlebowski Net Worth $20 million Nationality American Ethnicity Italian American Education Brewster High School, Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute Father Dominic Ralph Imperioli Mother Claire Linda Imperioli Siblings John Imperioli Kids Vadim Imperioli, David Imperioli, Isabella Chlebowski

Early Life and Education A talent for acting ran in the family for Michael Imperioli, whose parents were both amateur performers. Born in Mount Vernon, New York, he spent his early years there before moving to Brewster, New York, at age eleven. After graduating from Brewster High School in 1983, Imperioli opted out of pre-med studies to pursue acting, enrolling at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in Manhattan.

Notable Relationships Over the past three decades, Michael Imperioli has maintained a stable personal life alongside his acting career. He married Victoria Chlebowski in 1996, and they have built a family together. The couple shares three children, including Victoria’s daughter from a previous relationship, and they prioritize family values. Imperioli and Chlebowski also co-founded Studio Dante, an Off-Broadway theater.

Career Highlights Michael Imperioli first broke through with his powerful supporting role in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas, establishing his ability to embody complex characters. He then starred as Christopher Moltisanti in The Sopranos, a performance that earned him a Primetime Emmy Award in 2004 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Beyond acting, Imperioli has expanded his creative footprint, co-writing the film Summer of Sam with Spike Lee and directing his own feature, The Hungry Ghosts. He is also a New York Times bestselling author and the guitarist and vocalist for the band Zopa.