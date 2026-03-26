Who Is Leslie Mann? Leslie Mann is an American actress known for her sharp comedic timing and expressive roles. Her performances often blend vulnerability with a distinct, witty charm. She first gained wide attention in the 1996 film The Cable Guy, a performance that also led to meeting her future husband, Judd Apatow. Mann later solidified her comedic presence in Apatow-produced hits like The 40-Year-Old Virgin.

Full Name Leslie Mann Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $160 million Nationality American Ethnicity Irish American, Scottish American, Finnish American, German American Education Corona del Mar High School, Joanne Baron / D.W. Brown Acting Studio, The Groundlings Father Richard Hand Mother Janet Mann Kids Maude Apatow, Iris Apatow

Early Life and Education Raised in Newport Beach, California, Leslie Mann was primarily brought up by her mother, Janet. She has openly discussed her limited relationship with her biological father. After graduating from Corona del Mar High School, Mann pursued acting, studying at the Joanne Baron / D.W. Brown Acting Studio. She also trained with the renowned comedy improv troupe The Groundlings.

Notable Relationships On the set of the 1996 film The Cable Guy, Leslie Mann met director and producer Judd Apatow, whom she married on June 9, 1997. Their long-standing union is a prominent Hollywood partnership. Mann and Apatow share two daughters, Maude Apatow and Iris Apatow, who have appeared in several films alongside their mother. The couple remains married and actively supports various charities.

Career Highlights Leslie Mann has anchored numerous hit comedies, notably with her husband, Judd Apatow. Her roles in Knocked Up and its spin-off This Is 40 garnered critical praise and significant box office success. Beyond acting, Mann actively engages in philanthropy, supporting organizations like 826LA, which aids disadvantaged youth in developing writing skills. She also champions the UCLA Rape Treatment Center’s Stuart House.