Who Is Nancy Pelosi? Nancy Patricia Pelosi is an American politician known for her sharp legislative skills and strategic leadership. Her long career has shaped significant policy and propelled her to national prominence. She first rose to public consciousness upon becoming the first female Speaker of the House in 2007. This historic achievement cemented her role as a formidable figure in US politics.

Full Name Nancy Patricia Pelosi Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Married Paul Pelosi Net Worth $283 million Nationality American Ethnicity Italian American Education Trinity College, Washington Father Thomas D’Alesandro Jr. Mother Annunciata M. D’Alesandro Siblings Thomas J. D’Alesandro III Kids Nancy Corinne Pelosi, Christine Pelosi, Jacqueline Pelosi, Paul Pelosi Jr., Alexandra Pelosi

Early Life and Education Family ties to Baltimore politics deeply influenced Nancy Patricia Pelosi’s early life. Her father, Thomas D’Alesandro Jr., served as the city’s mayor and a US Congressman. Her mother, Annunciata M. D’Alesandro, also actively organized Democratic women. Pelosi attended the Institute of Notre Dame, an all-girls Catholic high school, before earning a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Trinity College in Washington in 1962.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc defines the enduring partnership between Nancy Patricia Pelosi and her husband, Paul Pelosi, whom she married in 1963. Their relationship has spanned over six decades, navigating the demands of public life. The couple shares five children: Nancy Corinne, Christine, Jacqueline, Paul Jr., and Alexandra. They often credit their sustained marriage to mutual dedication and prioritizing family amidst a demanding political career.

Career Highlights Nancy Patricia Pelosi’s career is marked by her historic tenures as Speaker of the House, serving from 2007 to 2011 and again from 2019 to 2023. She became the first woman to hold this powerful position, overseeing pivotal legislative periods. Beyond her speakership, Pelosi led House Democrats for two decades, championing key legislation like the Affordable Care Act and the American Rescue Plan. Her strategic influence shaped major policies impacting millions across the nation. In recognition of her extensive public service, Pelosi was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Joe Biden in 2024. This honor solidified her legacy as one of the most impactful politicians in modern US history.