Who Is Ramy Youssef? Ramy Youssef is an American comedian, actor, and writer known for his insightful, semi-autobiographical storytelling. His distinctive voice resonates with audiences exploring themes of faith and identity in modern life. He rose to prominence with the Hulu comedy series Ramy, which earned critical acclaim for its nuanced portrayal of a first-generation Muslim American. The series garnered him a Golden Globe Award, solidifying his unique comedic perspective.

Full Name Ramy Youssef Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $2 million Nationality American Ethnicity Egyptian American Education Rutherford High School, Rutgers University–Newark, William Esper Studio Father Farouk Youssef Mother Maysa Hassan Kids Rumi

Early Life and Education Born in Queens, New York, Ramy Youssef was raised in Rutherford, New Jersey, by his Egyptian immigrant parents. His father, Farouk Youssef, became a manager at the Plaza Hotel in New York City after emigrating. Youssef attended Rutherford High School, where he engaged in comedic skits for the school’s television program. He later studied political science and economics at Rutgers University–Newark before leaving to train at William Esper Studio to pursue acting.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Ramy Youssef’s journey, though he maintains privacy in his personal life. He married a Saudi Arabian visual artist in 2022, meeting her through his Ramy co-star, May Calamawy. Youssef shares a son named Rumi with his wife, and he values their privacy, choosing not to disclose her personal details publicly. He has not confirmed other significant public relationships since.

Career Highlights Ramy Youssef’s groundbreaking Hulu series Ramy earned a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Television Series Musical or Comedy. The semi-autobiographical show also collected a prestigious Peabody Award, highlighting its cultural impact and critical success. Beyond acting, Youssef co-created the Netflix comedy series Mo and directed an Emmy-nominated episode of The Bear. He also signed an overall television production deal with A24, developing new projects for streaming platforms.