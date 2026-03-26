Who Is Larry Page? Lawrence Edward Page is an American computer scientist and entrepreneur, widely recognized for his visionary role in shaping the digital age. He has profoundly influenced how information is accessed and organized globally. Page’s groundbreaking work on the PageRank algorithm at Stanford University marked his entry into the public eye. This innovative system fundamentally transformed internet search, leading to the creation of Google.

Full Name Lawrence Edward Page Gender Male Relationship Status Married Net Worth $269 billion Nationality American Ethnicity White Education University of Michigan, Stanford University Father Carl Victor Page Sr. Mother Gloria Page Siblings Carl Page Jr. Kids Two children

Early Life and Education An academically enriched home in Lansing, Michigan, shaped Lawrence Edward Page’s early years. His father, Carl Victor Page Sr., was a pioneer in computer science, and his mother, Gloria, taught computer programming, fostering a keen interest in technology. Page attended a Montessori school, which cultivated independence and creativity. He later earned a computer engineering degree from the University of Michigan before pursuing graduate studies in computer science at Stanford University.

Notable Relationships Larry Page married research scientist Lucinda Southworth in December 2007, a relationship that has remained largely private over the years. The couple shares two children, though their names are not publicly known. Page maintains a very low public profile regarding his family life.

Career Highlights Co-founding Google with Sergey Brin in 1998 stands as Lawrence Edward Page’s most significant professional achievement, revolutionizing internet search globally. Their PageRank algorithm, developed at Stanford, became the foundational technology for Google’s success. Page served as Google’s first CEO, later leading its parent company, Alphabet Inc., until 2019, overseeing expansion into diverse areas like self-driving cars. This leadership cemented his legacy as an influential figure in the tech industry. His innovations have earned him numerous accolades, including the Marconi Prize in 2004 and recognition as a World Economic Forum Global Leader for Tomorrow.