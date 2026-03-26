Who Is Jonathan Groff? Jonathan Groff is an American actor and singer, recognized for his potent stage presence and distinctive vocal delivery. His versatility across genres has earned him critical acclaim in both theater and film. Groff first captivated audiences starring in the Broadway rock musical Spring Awakening as Melchior Gabor. This Tony-nominated performance quickly established him as a compelling new talent in the industry.

Full Name Jonathan Drew Groff Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Conestoga Valley High School Father Jim Groff Mother Julie Groff Siblings David Groff

Early Life and Education Born into a Mennonite family in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Jonathan Groff discovered a love for performing early, staging plays with his older brother, David, in their barn. His parents, Jim and Julie Groff, encouraged his artistic interests. He attended Conestoga Valley High School, where he immersed himself in drama, even directing and starring in a festival-winning production of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.”

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Jonathan Groff’s journey, including relationships with actors Gavin Creel and Zachary Quinto, and New Zealand choreographer Corey Baker. He publicly came out as gay in 2009. Groff is currently single, having stated in 2024 that he feels ready and open to new possibilities. He has no children.

Career Highlights Jonathan Groff has built an impressive career with flagship roles on stage and screen, including his Tony-nominated performance as Melchior Gabor in Spring Awakening and the memorable King George III in Hamilton. He recently earned a Tony Award for his role in Merrily We Roll Along. Beyond acting, Groff co-produced the HBO documentary Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known, which reunited the original Broadway cast for a 15-year anniversary concert. To date, Groff has collected a Tony Award, a Grammy Award for the Hamilton cast recording, and an Emmy Award nomination for the Disney+ film adaptation of Hamilton.