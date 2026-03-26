Who Is Diana Ross? Diana Ernestine Earle Ross is an American singer and actress, celebrated for her distinctive vocal delivery and glamorous stage presence. Her impactful career spans decades, solidifying her status as an enduring cultural icon. She first captivated audiences as the lead singer of The Supremes, a group that quickly became Motown’s most successful act. Their debut single, “Where Did Our Love Go,” shot to number one, establishing a legendary sound.

Full Name Diana Ernestine Earle Ross Gender Female Height 5 feet 4.5 inches (164 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $350 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Cass Technical High School Father Fred Ross Sr. Mother Ernestine Moten Siblings Barbara Ross-Lee, Rita Ross, Arthur Ross, Fred Jr., Wilbert Ross Kids Rhonda Ross Kendrick, Tracee Ellis Ross, Chudney Ross, Ross Naess, Evan Ross

Early Life and Education Growing up in Detroit, Michigan, Diana Ross was the second of six children born to Ernestine and Fred Ross Sr., in a household where music was a constant presence. Her family affectionately knew her as Diane. She attended Cass Technical High School, studying fashion design and participating in school plays. This early creative environment fostered her burgeoning talent and passion for performance.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Diana Ross’s life, including a marriage to music executive Robert Ellis Silberstein and later to Norwegian shipping magnate Arne Næss Jr. Ross is a mother to five children: Rhonda Ross Kendrick (with Berry Gordy Jr.), Tracee Ellis Ross, and Chudney Ross (with Silberstein), and Ross Naess and Evan Ross (with Næss Jr.). She co-parents with her former partners.

Career Highlights Diana Ross achieved record-breaking success with The Supremes, scoring twelve number one pop singles on the US Billboard Hot 100 during the 1960s. This unprecedented run established them as the most successful girl group in history. Her solo career launched with hits like “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” and expanded into acting, notably starring in films such as Lady Sings the Blues and Mahogany. She also co-produced television specials. Ross earned an Academy Award nomination for her role in Lady Sings the Blues and has received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, cementing her as a fixture in modern pop culture.