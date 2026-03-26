Who Is Steven Tyler? Steven Tyler is an American singer and songwriter, famed for his flamboyant stage presence and powerful vocals. He leads the iconic rock band Aerosmith, a group recognized for its enduring blues-infused hard rock sound. Tyler first captivated audiences in the 1970s with Aerosmith’s breakout single “Dream On.” His energetic performances and distinctive scarves hanging from his microphone stand became instantly recognizable.

Full Name Steven Tyler Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Dating Aimee Ann Preston Net Worth $150 million Nationality American Ethnicity Italian American, German American, Polish American, English American, African American Education Quintano School for Young Professionals Father Victor A. Tallarico Mother Susan Ray Tallarico Siblings Lynda Tallarico Kids Liv Tyler, Mia Tyler, Chelsea Tyler, Taj Monroe Tallarico

Early Life and Education Family life shaped Steven Tyler, born Steven Victor Tallarico, in Manhattan, New York, with a classical musician father and a secretary mother. His early exposure to music profoundly influenced his future path. He attended Roosevelt High School in Yonkers but was expelled before graduating due to marijuana use. Tyler later earned his diploma from Quintano School for Young Professionals.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Steven Tyler’s life, including marriages to Cyrinda Foxe and Teresa Barrick. He is currently dating Aimee Ann Preston, a relationship that began in 2016. Tyler shares four children: Liv with Bebe Buell, Mia with Cyrinda Foxe, and Chelsea and Taj Monroe with Teresa Barrick. He maintains close relationships with his children, many of whom have pursued careers in the arts.

Career Highlights Steven Tyler’s blues-rock albums like Toys in the Attic and Rocks, with Aerosmith, dominated the 1970s music scene, yielding hit singles such as “Dream On” and “Walk This Way.” The band’s consistent success across decades solidified their status as rock legends. Beyond recording, Tyler launched his own motorcycle company, Dirico Motorcycles, reflecting his passion for custom vehicles. He also served as a popular judge on American Idol from 2011 to 2012, showcasing his enduring appeal to a wider audience. To date, Tyler has collected four Grammy Awards, six American Music Awards, and four Billboard Music Awards.