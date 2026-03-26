Steven Tyler: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Steven Tyler
March 26, 1948
New York City, New York, US
78 Years Old
Aries
Who Is Steven Tyler?
Steven Tyler is an American singer and songwriter, famed for his flamboyant stage presence and powerful vocals. He leads the iconic rock band Aerosmith, a group recognized for its enduring blues-infused hard rock sound.
Tyler first captivated audiences in the 1970s with Aerosmith’s breakout single “Dream On.” His energetic performances and distinctive scarves hanging from his microphone stand became instantly recognizable.
|Full Name
|Steven Tyler
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|5 feet 9 inches (175 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Dating Aimee Ann Preston
|Net Worth
|$150 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Italian American, German American, Polish American, English American, African American
|Education
|Quintano School for Young Professionals
|Father
|Victor A. Tallarico
|Mother
|Susan Ray Tallarico
|Siblings
|Lynda Tallarico
|Kids
|Liv Tyler, Mia Tyler, Chelsea Tyler, Taj Monroe Tallarico
Early Life and Education
Family life shaped Steven Tyler, born Steven Victor Tallarico, in Manhattan, New York, with a classical musician father and a secretary mother. His early exposure to music profoundly influenced his future path.
He attended Roosevelt High School in Yonkers but was expelled before graduating due to marijuana use. Tyler later earned his diploma from Quintano School for Young Professionals.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Steven Tyler’s life, including marriages to Cyrinda Foxe and Teresa Barrick. He is currently dating Aimee Ann Preston, a relationship that began in 2016.
Tyler shares four children: Liv with Bebe Buell, Mia with Cyrinda Foxe, and Chelsea and Taj Monroe with Teresa Barrick. He maintains close relationships with his children, many of whom have pursued careers in the arts.
Career Highlights
Steven Tyler’s blues-rock albums like Toys in the Attic and Rocks, with Aerosmith, dominated the 1970s music scene, yielding hit singles such as “Dream On” and “Walk This Way.” The band’s consistent success across decades solidified their status as rock legends.
Beyond recording, Tyler launched his own motorcycle company, Dirico Motorcycles, reflecting his passion for custom vehicles. He also served as a popular judge on American Idol from 2011 to 2012, showcasing his enduring appeal to a wider audience. To date, Tyler has collected four Grammy Awards, six American Music Awards, and four Billboard Music Awards.
Signature Quote
“Dream until your dreams come true.”
See Also
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