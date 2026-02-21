Happy birthday to Jordan Peele , Sophie Turner , and Jennifer Love Hewitt ! February 21 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actor and Director Jordan Peele, 47 American filmmaker and comedian Jordan Peele quickly captivated audiences with his unique blend of horror and social commentary. Peele garnered an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for his debut film Get Out, while also co-creating the popular sketch series Key & Peele.



Little-known fact: Jordan Peele initially pursued puppetry as a major at Sarah Lawrence College before discovering his passion for comedy.

#2 Actress Sophie Turner, 30 Renowned for commanding dramatic roles, British actress Sophie Turner rose to international fame as Sansa Stark in HBO’s Game of Thrones. She is recognized for her compelling performances across fantasy and superhero franchises, including the X-Men film series. Turner continues to engage audiences with new projects.



Little-known fact: Sophie Turner had a twin who tragically died in utero, a fact that has profoundly shaped her life.

#3 Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt, 47 American actress and singer Jennifer Love Hewitt rose to prominence with her role in the Fox teen drama Party of Five. She is best known for her work in the horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer and the supernatural series Ghost Whisperer. Jennifer Love Hewitt also has a career as a producer and director.



Little-known fact: Before her acting career took off, Jennifer Love Hewitt performed "The Greatest Love of All" at a livestock show at just three years old.

#4 Actor Kelsey Grammer, 71 The definitive voice for animated villains and beloved sitcom characters, Kelsey Grammer is an American actor known for his distinct gravitas. He achieved enduring fame as Dr. Frasier Crane on Cheers and its spin-off Frasier, a role he recently reprised. Beyond his extensive television work, he has garnered six Emmy and three Golden Globe Awards.



Little-known fact: Kelsey Grammer once used his Twitter account specifically to correct other users' grammar.

#5 Businessman and Producer David Geffen, 83 An American record executive and film producer, David Geffen built an entertainment empire. He is known for his sharp business acumen and ability to spot raw talent. He co-founded iconic labels like Asylum Records and Geffen Records, shaping the careers of legendary artists, and later established the film studio DreamWorks SKG. Geffen is also a significant philanthropist in education and the arts.



Little-known fact: Geffen once faked a UCLA degree to secure his first job in the mailroom at the William Morris Agency.

#6 Actor Anthony Daniels, 80 English actor and mime artist Anthony Daniels is celebrated for his unique ability to imbue droids with human emotion. He became a cinematic icon through his portrayal of C-3PO in the Star Wars saga.

Daniels holds the rare distinction of appearing in every theatrical Star Wars film and has expanded his creative footprint by authoring a memoir and contributing to various franchise spin-offs.



Little-known fact: He initially walked out of Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey after ten minutes, only later to rewatch it at George Lucas's recommendation to study HAL 9000's voice for C-3PO.

#7 Actress Mélanie Laurent, 43 The French actress and filmmaker Mélanie Laurent captivated international audiences with her nuanced performances. Her roles in films like Inglourious Basterds and Now You See Me showcase her remarkable range. She has also directed several acclaimed features, including the César Award-winning documentary Tomorrow.



Little-known fact: Mélanie Laurent's father is the French voice actor for Ned Flanders in The Simpsons.

#8 Actress Aunjanue Ellis, 57 Recognized for her profound versatility, American actress Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor has carved a distinguished career in film and television. She is best known for her numerous critically acclaimed roles, including her Oscar-nominated performance in King Richard. Ellis-Taylor also earned an Emmy nomination for the impactful series When They See Us.



Little-known fact: Before making her screen debut, she performed as Ariel opposite Patrick Stewart in a 1995 Broadway revival of The Tempest.

#9 Actor and Singer Corbin Bleu, 37 Bursting onto the scene as a talented American actor and singer, Corbin Bleu captured audiences with his role in the High School Musical franchise. He skillfully balances screen and stage work, delivering energetic performances. Beyond film, Bleu has starred in Broadway hits and competed on Dancing with the Stars.



Little-known fact: Corbin Bleu was a child model for Ford Modeling Agency by age four, appearing in print ads for major retailers like Macy's and Gap.

#10 Actress Ashley Greene, 39 Renowned for her captivating screen presence, American actress Ashley Greene soared to international fame as Alice Cullen in The Twilight Saga. She is also recognized for roles in films like LOL and Butter, expanding her versatile acting career. Greene, an entrepreneur, co-founded the reproductive health brand Hummingway.



Little-known fact: Ashley Greene initially wanted to be a fashion model but was told she was not tall enough, which led her to focus on acting instead.

