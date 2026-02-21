Who Is Mélanie Laurent? Mélanie Laurent is a French actress and filmmaker with a captivating screen presence. Her versatile performances often bring complex emotional depth to her characters. She garnered international attention for her starring role as Shosanna Dreyfus in Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds. This critically acclaimed performance showcased her remarkable intensity and dramatic range.

Full Name Mélanie Laurent Gender Female Height 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $8 million Nationality French Ethnicity Jewish (Ashkenazi and Sephardic ancestry) Father Pierre Laurent Mother Annick Laurent Siblings Mathieu Laurent Kids Léo Laurent, Mila

Early Life and Education Mélanie Laurent was born in Paris, France, into an artistic family; her mother was a ballet teacher and her father a voice actor. She was discovered at age fifteen by Gérard Depardieu, who encouraged her natural talent and offered her a role in his film, The Bridge, without formal acting training. By age sixteen, Laurent had begun her acting career with a small part. Her early experiences shaped a career focused on instinct and diverse roles across French cinema.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Mélanie Laurent’s public life, though she keeps much of it private. She was in a long-term relationship with French actor Julien Boisselier from 2005 to 2009. Laurent confirmed her marriage in 2013, though the identity of her husband remains largely undisclosed to the public. She shares a son, Léo, born in 2013, and a daughter, Mila, born in 2019, with her husband.

Career Highlights Mélanie Laurent garnered critical acclaim early in her career, establishing herself in French cinema. Her compelling portrayal in the 2006 drama Don’t Worry, I’m Fine earned her a César Award for Most Promising Actress. Beyond acting, Laurent expanded her artistic reach by venturing into filmmaking as a director and screenwriter. She directed her first feature film, The Adopted, in 2011 and co-directed the César Award-winning documentary Tomorrow in 2015. To date, Laurent has collected two César Awards and a Lumière Award. These accolades cement her status as a versatile and influential artist in both French and international cinema.