Happy birthday to André 3000 , Paul Bettany , and Lily-Rose Depp ! May 27 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Rapper André 3000, 51 An American rapper and multi-instrumentalist, André 3000 redefined hip-hop with his innovative sound and distinctive lyrical approach. He gained global fame as half of OutKast, known for chart-topping singles like “Hey Ya!” and the Grammy-winning album Speakerboxxx/The Love Below. His recent instrumental album, New Blue Sun, showcased his exploration of the flute.



Little-known fact: He co-created and voiced the lead character in Cartoon Network's animated series Class of 3000.

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#2 Actor Paul Bettany, 55 A commanding presence on screen, British actor Paul Bettany is known for embodying complex characters in a range of films. He achieved global recognition as Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and garnered an Emmy nomination for WandaVision. He also made his directorial debut with the film Shelter.



Little-known fact: He once busked on the streets of London, playing guitar for money, before attending drama school.

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#3 Actress and Model Lily-Rose Depp, 27 Renowned for her captivating screen presence, French American actress and model Lily-Rose Depp has carved a unique path in both film and high fashion. She gained widespread recognition for her starring role in the HBO series The Idol and her long-standing ambassadorship with Chanel. Off-screen, Depp is known for her distinctive personal style and bilingual fluency.



Little-known fact: Lily-Rose Depp initially aspired to be a singer, much like her mother, before focusing on acting.

#4 Chef and Author Jamie Oliver, 51 Renowned for his vibrant cooking style and relentless food activism, British chef and restaurateur Jamie Oliver inspires millions to cook from scratch. His early hit series The Naked Chef launched a global career in television and publishing. Oliver also champions healthier eating in schools and has founded restaurants that provide training for young people.



Little-known fact: Jamie Oliver openly discusses struggling with severe dyslexia during his school years.

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#5 Actor and Screenwriter Adam Carolla, 62 With sharp wit and a no-nonsense approach, American radio personality Adam Carolla rose to fame as co-host of Loveline. He later co-created The Man Show and launched the record-breaking The Adam Carolla Show podcast. Carolla is also a New York Times bestselling author.



Little-known fact: He once listed “Lakers” as his middle name on a driver’s license application as a joke, and it was processed without notice.

#6 Actor and Singer Chris Colfer, 36 American actor and author Chris Colfer rose to fame as Kurt Hummel on the hit musical series Glee. He is also a New York Times bestselling author of The Land of Stories children's book series.



Little-known fact: As a child, he was confined to a hospital bed for three months after lymph node surgery, which he credits for sparking his interest in fictional worlds.

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#7 Actor Joseph Fiennes, 56 Known for his captivating presence, English actor Joseph Fiennes has graced both stage and screen with memorable performances. He is recognized for his commanding roles in historical dramas and contemporary series, often portraying complex characters with depth.



Fiennes secured critical acclaim playing William Shakespeare in Shakespeare in Love and as Commander Fred Waterford in The Handmaid's Tale, earning an Emmy nomination. He also enjoys a passion for exploring new literary works.



Little-known fact: Joseph Fiennes once worked as a graphic designer and spent six months restoring a 12th-century villa in Italy before pursuing acting.

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#8 Actor Richard Schiff, 71 With a thoughtful intensity, Richard Schiff emerged as an American actor known for transforming complex characters into memorable performances. Schiff is celebrated for his Emmy-winning role as Toby Ziegler on The West Wing and his later portrayal of Dr. Aaron Glassman in the medical drama The Good Doctor.



Little-known fact: Before finding success as an actor, Richard Schiff worked diverse jobs, including driving a taxi and cleaning Greyhound buses in New York City.

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#9 Singer-Songwriter and Musician Neil Finn, 68 Hailing from Te Awamutu, New Zealand, Neil Finn is a renowned singer and songwriter whose melodic craftsmanship has influenced generations. He first rose to prominence with Split Enz and then achieved global success as the frontman of Crowded House. Finn's enduring career also includes acclaimed solo works and a recent tenure with Fleetwood Mac.



Little-known fact: His family nicknamed him 'The Ant' in childhood due to his determined and ambitious nature.

#10 Singer and Actress Dee Dee Bridgewater, 76 Renowned for her dynamic stage presence, American jazz singer and actress Dee Dee Bridgewater has earned critical acclaim throughout a multifaceted career. She is best known for her Tony Award-winning performance in The Wiz and as a three-time Grammy Award winner.



Little-known fact: At just 16 years old, Dee Dee Bridgewater was already performing in Michigan clubs as part of a rock and R&B trio.

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