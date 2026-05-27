Who Is Lily-Rose Depp? Lily-Rose Melody Depp is a French American actress and model known for her distinctive style and nuanced performances. She skillfully navigates both indie cinema and high fashion campaigns. Her work often showcases a quiet intensity that captures audience attention. Depp’s breakout moment arrived with her starring role in the HBO television drama series The Idol. This provocative project garnered significant buzz and further established her as a prominent young talent.

Full Name Lily-Rose Melody Depp Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Dating 070 Shake Net Worth $2 million Nationality French American Ethnicity French, English, Irish, German, African American Father Johnny Depp Mother Vanessa Paradis Siblings John Christopher “Jack” Depp III

Early Life and Education Growing up with famed parents, Lily-Rose Melody Depp split her formative years between Los Angeles and Paris. Her father, Johnny Depp, and mother, Vanessa Paradis, provided a multicultural upbringing that shaped her artistic sensibilities. Depp opted to leave high school in 2016 to focus entirely on her burgeoning acting career. This early decision allowed her to pursue film roles and modeling opportunities, quickly making her mark in the industry.

Notable Relationships Over the past decade, Lily-Rose Depp has had several well-documented relationships, including with model Ash Stymest and actor Timothée Chalamet. More recently, she was linked to rapper Yassine Stein before confirming her current partner. Since early 2023, Depp has been dating rapper and singer Danielle Balbuena, known professionally as 070 Shake. The couple often shares glimpses of their connection on social media, expressing mutual support for their careers.

Career Highlights Lily-Rose Depp’s career soared with her leading role in the HBO series The Idol in 2023, where she also contributed to its soundtrack. Her single “One of the Girls” notably charted on the Billboard Hot 100 and surpassed one billion streams on Spotify. Beyond acting, she became a prominent Chanel brand ambassador at just 16 years old, personally chosen by Karl Lagerfeld. This enduring partnership has solidified her status as a fashion icon, gracing numerous magazine covers and campaigns.