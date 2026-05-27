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If you're pretty, the whole world is at your feet – is that just an overly simplistic statement by insecure people or a universal truth about how unfair the world is? There is research to back up the latter. According to a 2023 study, attractive people can earn a salary that's 2.4% higher than that of "plain" people, proving that it pays to be attractive.

But money isn't the only thing that attractive people might get more of. Those who enjoy "pretty privilege" experience more benefits in all facets of life. Whether it's free drinks at a bar, calling a cab, or emotional manipulation, some things just come easier when you're deemed conventionally attractive. Bored Panda has found some first-hand stories from people who say that they have experienced "pretty privilege," and you can read the most surprising ones below.

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#1

Jobs and favors gained through pretty privilege including upgrades and free drinks

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    #2

    College girl benefiting from pretty privilege with multiple guys supporting her

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    #3

    Pretty privilege helps in getting jobs despite bad interviews and experience

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    "Pretty privilege" is proof that we, humans, are visual creatures. For decades, sociologists have found that attractive people have more advantages in life than those who are deemed "plain" or unattractive. They're more likely to be hired for jobs, receive promotions, and get higher salaries.

    Dario Maestripieri, Ph.D., a professor of comparative human development, evolutionary biology, and neurobiology at the University of Chicago, theorizes that this phenomenon is all about the desire for physical intimacy. He uses salesmen as an example: people buy things from them because they think it increases their chance of sleeping with them. One needs only to remember why Danny Cordray was the top salesman at Dunder Mifflin.

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    #4

    Pretty privilege shown as attractive coworker receives leniency in dress code

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    #5

    Pretty privilege story about never paying for drinks at clubs due to attractiveness

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    #6

    Discussion about getting a cab in Manhattan highlighting the challenge without pretty privilege

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    This might not make sense, but Maestripieri argues that it's how our brains are wired. "The male mind is designed in such a way when it comes to [intimacy] that heterosexual men will do anything to increase their chances to have [relations] with an attractive woman, no matter how small these chances are, and even if what they do only increases the probability from 0.01 to 0.015%," he writes for Psychology Today.

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    Women do it too, he argues, as it is an unconscious behavior. Most people are driven by the biological need to reproduce. It's undoubtedly weird that this needs manifests in ways where we're more likely to give away our money to people just because they're attractive, but hey – that's what pretty privilege is.
    #7

    Story of sister benefiting from pretty privilege with free gifts and services from men

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    #8

    Explanation of pretty privilege impact on perceptions of quiet or attractive people in school

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    Pretty privilege helps men with niche hobbies appear more interesting to women

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    Beautiful people have an advantage even when they're borrowing money from the bank. A 2007 study found that attractive people are 1.41% more likely to receive a loan and be offered a lower interest rate by 81 basis points. However, this lending strategy often backfires on banks, as attractiveness does not correlate with creditworthiness. In fact, attractive people are three times more likely to default on their loans than their average-looking peers.
    #10

    Pretty privilege leads some men to believe looks alone attract women easily

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    #11

    Pretty privilege makes attractive men favored in meetings despite their flaws

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    #12

    Pretty privilege includes awkwardness being seen as charming by others

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    Attractiveness isn't always about physical traits. Daniel Hamermesh, a professor of economics at the University of Texas at Austin and author of the book Beauty Pays: Why Attractive People Are More Successful, told Business Insider that people are attracted to how a person carries themselves.

    "Beauty may just reflect self-esteem," he posited. "Perhaps people's self-confidence manifests itself in their behavior, so that their looks are rated more highly, and their self-esteem makes them more desirable and higher-paid employees. [...] Beauty and the attractiveness of one's personality are positively related, and it is the general sparkle of one's personality, not one's beauty, that increases earnings."

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    #13

    Explanation of beauty bias linking attractiveness to intelligence and social ease

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    #14

    Text about better treatment of attractive people showing pretty privilege effects

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    #15

    Pretty privilege gifting courtside basketball seats worth 30k

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    Attractive people also have the upper hand in many social situations. Psychologists call this the "Halo effect." Essentially, we deem attractive people kinder, more trustworthy, and more intelligent even when we have no evidence to support these claims. In the 1920s, psychologist Edward Thorndike coined this term, explaining how we assume a person has more positive traits after perceiving a single positive quality.

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    #16

    Story of average-looking woman facing questions about her stunning roommates and pretty privilege

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    #17

    Account highlighting pretty privilege linked to social media influence and support

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    #18

    Pretty privilege advantages such as free entry, gifts, and social challenges

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    The "Halo effect" isn't always about physical beauty, but, according to psychologist Kia-Rai Prewitt, PhD, it's where people notice it most. The opposite of the "Halo effect" is the "Horn effect." It refers to the tendency to see one negative quality in a person and assume that they must be in some way bad. In the world of dating, that can sometimes look like perceiving a less-attractive suitor on a dating app as "a creep," when they're a kind, funny, and thoughtful person in reality.
    #19

    Pretty privilege example with a friend receiving freebies for her looks

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    #20

    Story about pretty privilege with free soda and nachos at a bowling alley snack bar

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    #21

    Pretty privilege lets friend enter exclusive club party by giving number

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    Have you ever experienced "pretty privilege," Pandas? Or maybe you've been a victim of the "horn effect?" Share your stories with us and your fellow Pandas in the comments! If you'd like to read more about "pretty privilege," check out our overview of the phenomenon here, and don't forget to read how "pretty privilege" affects men as much as women.
    #22

    Story about social exclusion highlighting pretty privilege effect in social settings

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    #23

    Credit card held with manicured nails illustrating pretty privilege spending

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    #24

    Tweet describing personal experience with pretty privilege after transitioning

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    #25

    Pretty privilege benefits attractive women with compliments and better social opportunities

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    #26

    Discussion of pretty privilege with benefits and challenges in social life

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    #27

    Pretty privilege helping to secure jobs with positive looks noted by manager

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    #28

    Pretty privilege leading to large cash offers from men in early adulthood

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    #29

    Recollection of dating attractive person and experiencing increased kindness and help

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    #30

    Work experience with attractive women showing pretty privilege in professional behavior

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    #31

    Incident of missed flight resolved quickly due to looking awesome and pretty privilege

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    #32

    Personal story illustrating pretty privilege in social attention during sports event

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    #33

    Pretty privilege lets attractive girls skip queues and enter clubs for free

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    #34

    Tweet illustrating pretty privilege affecting perceptions of compliments

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    #35

    Explanation of pretty privilege allowing leniency despite personality flaws

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    #36

    Personal story describing experiences of pretty privilege and its real impact

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    #37

    Experience of pretty privilege as a man resembling Thor attracting female attention

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    #38

    Detailed story explaining the pros and cons of pretty privilege in daily life

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