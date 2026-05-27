ADVERTISEMENT

If you're pretty, the whole world is at your feet – is that just an overly simplistic statement by insecure people or a universal truth about how unfair the world is? There is research to back up the latter. According to a 2023 study, attractive people can earn a salary that's 2.4% higher than that of "plain" people, proving that it pays to be attractive.

But money isn't the only thing that attractive people might get more of. Those who enjoy "pretty privilege" experience more benefits in all facets of life. Whether it's free drinks at a bar, calling a cab, or emotional manipulation, some things just come easier when you're deemed conventionally attractive. Bored Panda has found some first-hand stories from people who say that they have experienced "pretty privilege," and you can read the most surprising ones below.