93 Men Who Are “So Confused About Their Current Market Value”
A good way to approach dating is to consider what you bring to the table (sometimes literally) but way too often, people think that they can put in zero effort and get their dream partner just because they feel like it.
So we’ve gathered some of the best posts from this Facebook group dedicated to men vastly overestimating their market value and getting shamed for it online. Get comfortable as you scroll through, brace yourself for some truly hot takes, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own stories and examples in the comments down below.
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Wouldn't that just teach the daughter that men can be horrible, controlling, and cruel, and teach her independence and the value of hard work and of providing for herself? XD It seems to me that those are all qualities/lessons that these kinds of men wouldn't want the women to learn XD
This is probably the most disgusting interaction I've ever had with a man. I didn't just see red, I was transported straight to hell
I hate men…
I invited a guy out SECOND date to a trivia night. He said he would love to go.
We get In the car. Mind you our last date was a week ago, only texting since then.
So I say “I haven’t seen you in some time, I’m happy you decided to go.” He proceededs to say “ya well it’s only been a couple of days since our last date. I just met you” (like boy get out of my car🙄) then tells me “if my social battery runs out I’ll have to leave.” Which I assume means he will let me know… and we will leave..
He seemed really anxious when we arrived so I said: “you seem anxious, are you ok?”
He said: “No, but you seem anxious.” (Ya.. BC YOUR MAKING ME ANXIOUS-)
We sit down with a group of people we planned to meet up with, it was like a social group, I’m chatting these people up, he doesn’t say a word to me. We sit for not even 5 min, he gets up, introduced himself to another member of the group. Then left without a word. About an hour later I get this message.
I drove him here… idk how he got home. Why men bro? Why do you think it’s socially acceptable to leave without a word on A DATE? Let’s just say I stopped swiping today.
It's absolutely valid and okay to have massive anxiety and to not be able to handle a social situation. Plus OP describes it as a "date"... but they were meeting up with a group of people for trivia night? That's more of a hangout, not a date, IMO. Of course the guy should have been an adult and told OP he had to leave, but it's okay to be overwhelmed by a social situation. Perhaps the guy thought he could handle it, but got overwhelmed once he was in the situation itself. Again, that is okay and valid, but he definitely should have at least told OP he couldn't handle it and had to leave.
Is that the pawn shop guy from Parks & Rec? The one with the nìpple piercing that almost became Leslie's wedding ring?
Cheating on his wife and admitting he’s mass swiping without thinking while hiding his face… Don’t all line up at once! Women, stop giving these guys your bodies (if anyone is even up to that nonsense). It is our herd responsibility to let them go extinct
Real men aren't interested in me! Oh no. Anyway! XD (I do actually have a house full of cats...)
Men like this conveniently ignore the last segment of 1 Peter 3:7: "Husbands, in the same way be considerate as you live with your wives, and treat them with respect as the weaker partner and as heirs with you of the gracious gift of life, so that nothing will hinder your prayers."
Well, I'm definitely not a conservative woman... so Pandas, tell me the truth, am I ugly?? XD (photo of real me in comment below)
Well, OP made the decision about how his facial hair would look, and that alone tells me that he isn't intelligent enough to make decisions, so he shouldn't vote either.
Let's see, what was the catalyst for the change? Hmm... what got removed from her life? Hmm... a mystery indeed! XD
We matched on Tinder earlier this week. I told him a little about me and said we probably wouldn't work out because we seem to have different hobbies and status in life. He said he didn't really see it that way but we could probably be friends with benefits. He texts me yesterday around 2 pm and I respond, then don't answer for the rest of the night. The next day in the afternoon he's messaging me upset because I haven't contacted him in 24 hours. I don't message fwb everyday, but I have been answering everyday! Just not enough apparently.
Cut to him saying "I'll just leave you alone." Instead of answering my questions meant to clarify the situation and what I'm missing. I think the answer is that he wants my full attention whether I'm a hookup or a girlfriend, and I don't like that. I hate when men try to make me the villain when I'm just giving the energy I receive. ALL OF OUR CONVERSATIONS HAVE BEEN S*XUAL. I was like "well I can't be s*xting all the time in public or around friends and family??"
Tell me if I'm crazy or if he's being incredibly whiny about a situation he agreed to.
Just in: "I guess I talk to my friends everyday so that's why." Buddy, fwb aren't the same as your childhood buddy Brandon.
Edit: I just wanted to feel vindicated in my decision tbh. Sometimes I convince myself I’m being harsh when I’m not. I was never going to meet up with a dude that complains about me before we meet with no open communication
Oh, right, I honestly forget sometimes that we're a separate species from men!
These always make me so grateful I'm not attracted to cis guys.
These always make me so grateful I'm not attracted to cis guys.