We matched on Tinder earlier this week. I told him a little about me and said we probably wouldn't work out because we seem to have different hobbies and status in life. He said he didn't really see it that way but we could probably be friends with benefits. He texts me yesterday around 2 pm and I respond, then don't answer for the rest of the night. The next day in the afternoon he's messaging me upset because I haven't contacted him in 24 hours. I don't message fwb everyday, but I have been answering everyday! Just not enough apparently.



Cut to him saying "I'll just leave you alone." Instead of answering my questions meant to clarify the situation and what I'm missing. I think the answer is that he wants my full attention whether I'm a hookup or a girlfriend, and I don't like that. I hate when men try to make me the villain when I'm just giving the energy I receive. ALL OF OUR CONVERSATIONS HAVE BEEN S*XUAL. I was like "well I can't be s*xting all the time in public or around friends and family??"



Tell me if I'm crazy or if he's being incredibly whiny about a situation he agreed to.



Just in: "I guess I talk to my friends everyday so that's why." Buddy, fwb aren't the same as your childhood buddy Brandon.



Edit: I just wanted to feel vindicated in my decision tbh. Sometimes I convince myself I’m being harsh when I’m not. I was never going to meet up with a dude that complains about me before we meet with no open communication

