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A good way to approach dating is to consider what you bring to the table (sometimes literally) but way too often, people think that they can put in zero effort and get their dream partner just because they feel like it.

So we’ve gathered some of the best posts from this Facebook group dedicated to men vastly overestimating their market value and getting shamed for it online. Get comfortable as you scroll through, brace yourself for some truly hot takes, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own stories and examples in the comments down below.

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#1

Text message about feeling uncomfortable at the club and awkwardness over meal payment

Men are so confused about their current market value Report

9points
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    #2

    Screenshot of a humorous text exchange about relationship standards and step-parenting

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    8points
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    #3

    Post comparing six female body types asking which is liked most with a man commenting

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    6points
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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "for some reason" ... it is truly a mystery XD

    2
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    #4

    Tweet about daughters, parenting, and competition among men for women

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    6points
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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wouldn't that just teach the daughter that men can be horrible, controlling, and cruel, and teach her independence and the value of hard work and of providing for herself? XD It seems to me that those are all qualities/lessons that these kinds of men wouldn't want the women to learn XD

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    #5

    Social media comment exchange questioning the definition of a woman in confused market value context

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    6points
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    #6

    Chat conversation about trad wife lifestyle and relationship balance revealing market confusion

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    6points
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    #7

    Chat about generosity and political lifestyle involving a Republican lifestyle

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    5points
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    #8

    Dating profile of a man seeking a conservative woman with feminine qualities

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    5points
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    #9

    Dating profile of Mark, 29, seeking short-term fun and discreet connections

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    5points
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    #10

    Tweet listing strict criteria a man wants in a girl highlighting market value confusion

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    5points
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    ghtqbmfs5q avatar
    ghtqbmfs5q
    ghtqbmfs5q
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Robot. What you want is a robot

    1
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    #11

    Close-up of unique black tile flooring with scalloped patterns causing installation issues

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    5points
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    #12

    Dating profile self-summary about open relationships and postpartum jail period explained

    This is probably the most disgusting interaction I've ever had with a man. I didn't just see red, I was transported straight to hell

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    5points
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    #13

    Social media comment discussing financial strain linked to a woman's body count in relationships

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    5points
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    #14

    Text message showing a man confused about his current market value and explaining not trusting secondary locations

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    5points
    POST
    #15

    Screenshot of aggressive and sarcastic messages from a man

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    5points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Social media post with conversation about loneliness and men, highlighting confused market value humor

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    5points
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    #17

    Text joke about boys returning from Jupiter and being more stupid

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    5points
    POST
    #18

    Social media post debating men's need for therapists versus feminine nurturance

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    5points
    POST
    #19

    Social media rant about dating becoming transactional and personal dating experiences

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    5points
    POST
    #20

    Tweet discussing feminism and misandry impacting civilization with men and family roles

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    5points
    POST
    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one really needs a psych evaluation.

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    #21

    Screenshot of tweet about girlfriend failing relationship test and breakup with market value keyword

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    5points
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    #22

    Screenshot of a text message apologizing for leaving a trivia game early to avoid ruining others' fun

    I hate men…

    I invited a guy out SECOND date to a trivia night. He said he would love to go.

    We get In the car. Mind you our last date was a week ago, only texting since then.

    So I say “I haven’t seen you in some time, I’m happy you decided to go.” He proceededs to say “ya well it’s only been a couple of days since our last date. I just met you” (like boy get out of my car🙄) then tells me “if my social battery runs out I’ll have to leave.” Which I assume means he will let me know… and we will leave..

    He seemed really anxious when we arrived so I said: “you seem anxious, are you ok?”

    He said: “No, but you seem anxious.” (Ya.. BC YOUR MAKING ME ANXIOUS-)

    We sit down with a group of people we planned to meet up with, it was like a social group, I’m chatting these people up, he doesn’t say a word to me. We sit for not even 5 min, he gets up, introduced himself to another member of the group. Then left without a word. About an hour later I get this message.

    I drove him here… idk how he got home. Why men bro? Why do you think it’s socially acceptable to leave without a word on A DATE? Let’s just say I stopped swiping today.

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    4points
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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's absolutely valid and okay to have massive anxiety and to not be able to handle a social situation. Plus OP describes it as a "date"... but they were meeting up with a group of people for trivia night? That's more of a hangout, not a date, IMO. Of course the guy should have been an adult and told OP he had to leave, but it's okay to be overwhelmed by a social situation. Perhaps the guy thought he could handle it, but got overwhelmed once he was in the situation itself. Again, that is okay and valid, but he definitely should have at least told OP he couldn't handle it and had to leave.

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    #23

    Man with tattoos and chain necklace posing in front of shelves full of collectible figurines

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    4points
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is that the pawn shop guy from Parks & Rec? The one with the nìpple piercing that almost became Leslie's wedding ring?

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    #24

    Dating profile of a man talking about being casual and honest about mismatches

    Cheating on his wife and admitting he’s mass swiping without thinking while hiding his face… Don’t all line up at once! Women, stop giving these guys your bodies (if anyone is even up to that nonsense). It is our herd responsibility to let them go extinct

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    4points
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    #25

    Tweet criticizing women who use foul language and its perceived impact on femininity

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    4points
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    #26

    Dating profile of Dillon, 32, seeking long-term relationship with preferences

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    4points
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    #27

    Social media post dismissing women with many cats by Kansas City men

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    4points
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Real men aren't interested in me! Oh no. Anyway! XD (I do actually have a house full of cats...)

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    #28

    Dating profile screenshot showing controversial personal beliefs

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    4points
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    #29

    Social media post criticizing a woman’s dating profile picture

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    4points
    POST
    samday_1 avatar
    LancePoekinhos
    LancePoekinhos
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A little levity is always attractive

    1
    1point
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    #30

    Profile description seeking loyal white woman and commitment in dating profile

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    Tweet outlining a critical timeline of modern women's life, linked to confused market value narrative

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    4points
    POST
    samday_1 avatar
    LancePoekinhos
    LancePoekinhos
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    strangely prescient. extra bitter, but prescient

    1
    1point
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    #32

    Screenshot of dating chat about personal questions and relationship doubts

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    4points
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    #33

    Text about men dating cooler girls and low self esteem in relationships

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    4points
    POST
    samday_1 avatar
    LancePoekinhos
    LancePoekinhos
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    you censored “succumb?”. pathetic

    0
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    #34

    Protest sign with vintage image and text about making women meek modest and submissive

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    4points
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Men like this conveniently ignore the last segment of 1 Peter 3:7: "Husbands, in the same way be considerate as you live with your wives, and treat them with respect as the weaker partner and as heirs with you of the gracious gift of life, so that nothing will hinder your prayers."

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    #35

    Screenshot of confusing late night dating chat about friends with benefits and trauma

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    4points
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    #36

    Social media post giving relationship advice from women to men

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    4points
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    #37

    Chat messages with spicy content and blurred photo in dating app conversation

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    4points
    POST
    #38

    Post claiming postpartum depression is an excuse for women, with controversial comments

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    4points
    POST
    #39

    Text conversation about giving a relationship one last chance and comments on male perspectives

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    4points
    POST
    #40

    Man messages dating app asking for compliments showing confusion about his market value

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    4points
    POST
    #41

    Man responds with face selfie to comment on conservative and liberal women attractiveness

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    4points
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, I'm definitely not a conservative woman... so Pandas, tell me the truth, am I ugly?? XD (photo of real me in comment below)

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    #42

    Man taking selfie with dating profile confused about therapist's advice on hitting women

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    4points
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    #43

    Text conversation with photo, discussing talking to someone else in 24 hours

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    4points
    POST
    #44

    Long-term social media messages showing unreciprocated interest and market value issues

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    4points
    POST
    #45

    Comment saying women can't make decisions and shouldn't vote on a man

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    4points
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, OP made the decision about how his facial hair would look, and that alone tells me that he isn't intelligent enough to make decisions, so he shouldn't vote either.

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    #46

    Tweet listing reasons how a woman's rating can change instantly

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    4points
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    #47

    Text message conversation showing confusion about current market value in relationships

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    4points
    POST
    #48

    Man in green hat seeking apocalypse partner illustrates confusion about current market value

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    4points
    POST
    #49

    Text post advising about sincere approach in dating and market value

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    4points
    POST
    #50

    Text message exchanging gardening and family talk shows confusion about current market value

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    4points
    POST
    #51

    Twitter post about ex-wife's change after divorce with market value context

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    4points
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let's see, what was the catalyst for the change? Hmm... what got removed from her life? Hmm... a mystery indeed! XD

    0
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    #52

    Man in beige blazer taking mirror selfie on dating app profile with market value caption

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    4points
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    #53

    Social media post questioning women's self-respect and market value

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    4points
    POST
    #54

    Man named Robert Proctor shares a personal tweet about being in heat

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    3points
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    #55

    Dating profile of a man named Malcolm explaining his controversial views and partner preference

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    3points
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    #56

    Text message conversation about confusion on current market value and relationship expectations

    We matched on Tinder earlier this week. I told him a little about me and said we probably wouldn't work out because we seem to have different hobbies and status in life. He said he didn't really see it that way but we could probably be friends with benefits. He texts me yesterday around 2 pm and I respond, then don't answer for the rest of the night. The next day in the afternoon he's messaging me upset because I haven't contacted him in 24 hours. I don't message fwb everyday, but I have been answering everyday! Just not enough apparently.

    Cut to him saying "I'll just leave you alone." Instead of answering my questions meant to clarify the situation and what I'm missing. I think the answer is that he wants my full attention whether I'm a hookup or a girlfriend, and I don't like that. I hate when men try to make me the villain when I'm just giving the energy I receive. ALL OF OUR CONVERSATIONS HAVE BEEN S*XUAL. I was like "well I can't be s*xting all the time in public or around friends and family??"

    Tell me if I'm crazy or if he's being incredibly whiny about a situation he agreed to.

    Just in: "I guess I talk to my friends everyday so that's why." Buddy, fwb aren't the same as your childhood buddy Brandon.

    Edit: I just wanted to feel vindicated in my decision tbh. Sometimes I convince myself I’m being harsh when I’m not. I was never going to meet up with a dude that complains about me before we meet with no open communication

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    3points
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    #57

    Screenshot discussing male loneliness epidemic and high value woman expectations

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    3points
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    #58

    Dating profile of Greenstone, 29, describing interests and relationship goals

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    3points
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    #59

    Screenshot of a conversation about hymen myths and virginity value

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    3points
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    #60

    Man wearing t-shirt with political and demographic labels, reflecting confused market value theme

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    3points
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    #61

    Tattooed man profile seeking BookTok girl with dark romance fantasies

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    3points
    POST
    #62

    Dating profile of man asking to be stepped on and degraded

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    3points
    POST
    #63

    Man in a black eye mask and mustache on Tinder profile, illustrating confused market value meme

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    3points
    POST
    #64

    Dating profile of John, 34, astrophysicist with humorous bio about luxury and badassery

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    3points
    POST
    #65

    Social media post discussing male loneliness epidemic and personal responsibility

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    3points
    POST
    #66

    Man’s video with text about traditional romance and chivalry decline

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    3points
    POST
    #67

    Facebook chat with man asking about job and sending messages

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    3points
    POST
    #68

    Tinder profile of a man with tape over his face, humorously critiqued in comments

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    3points
    POST
    #69

    Woman with text about pregnancy risks and man leaving in outdoor selfie

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    3points
    POST
    #70

    Text post discussing confusion about men's current market value and comparisons to FTM individuals

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    3points
    POST
    #71

    Man chatting about using peach as pillow shows confusion about market value

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    3points
    POST
    #72

    Comment claiming men are always right with women talking until men give up

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    3points
    POST
    #73

    Dating profile of Aiden, 21, wearing a construction helmet and sunglasses

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    3points
    POST
    #74

    Social media post about women and healthy masculine men with a response comment

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    3points
    POST
    #75

    Tweet image comparing dating choices and market value of men

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    3points
    POST
    #76

    Social media chat displaying awkward communication about market value

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    3points
    POST
    #77

    Twitter exchange joking about a man not using soap and not smelling bad

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    3points
    POST
    #78

    Dating profile of Shawn, 28, stating the key to his heart is not being a headache

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    3points
    POST
    #79

    Man in tank top criticizes younger men reflecting confusion about current market value

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    3points
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    oh my lort I hate his hair SO much XD

    0
    0points
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    #80

    Online chat where man asks about impregnating shows confusion about current market value

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    3points
    POST
    #81

    Profile of man named Hanz, 38, joking about being a prober at gynecology

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    3points
    POST
    #82

    Screenshot of a dating message expressing attraction to a woman's profile

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    3points
    POST
    #83

    Facebook comment about female approval with humorous market value reply

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    3points
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, right, I honestly forget sometimes that we're a separate species from men!

    0
    0points
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    #84

    Dating profile selfie of man with long hair and beard with controversial description

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    3points
    POST
    #85

    Dating profile of Trey 39 oil gas geologist rejecting app matches mentioning market value keyword

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    3points
    POST
    #86

    Social media post discussing men avoiding certain women and success with market value keyword

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    3points
    POST
    #87

    Text conversation on dating app discussing compatibility and market value

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    3points
    POST
    #88

    Dating profile of Adam 41 from Chatham Illinois seeking friendship and casual relationship with market value keyword

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    3points
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    #89

    Dating profile of ApexPursuit 42 about confident ideal match and energy after first date with market value keyword

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    3points
    POST
    #90

    Text conversation displaying disrespectful messages on Bumble

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    3points
    POST
    #91

    Bumble dating profile with unusual bio and interests

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    3points
    POST
    #92

    Dating app chat showing confusion in conversation on Bumble

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    3points
    POST
    #93

    Bumble dating bio of man confused about his current market value

    Men are so confused about their current market value Report

    3points
    POST
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