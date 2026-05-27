Sometimes, we even learn things we didn’t know we needed to know. And that’s likely to happen if you head over to a page called “ How does this work .” The community is dedicated to teaching each other cool stuff, from the mundane and random to the wildly fascinating. Bored Panda has put together some of their best posts, to enlighten you and beat the boredom. Don’t forget to upvote the ones you find most interesting.

Back in the day, we had to grab an encyclopedia, or even travel to the local library to broaden our knowledge. Thanks to the internet, there’s a wealth of information at our fingertips. Online tutorials, Youtube videos, and other useful posts can take us from amateur to pro in a few days, if not hours, flat.

Curiosity might be fatal for the cat but it’s great for us. Human beings are curious creatures. We are wired to explore and investigate. If we weren’t, there would be no learning, innovation, or problem-solving, and we might very well still be stuck in the stone ages.

#1 Why Does This Metal Floor Of A Carnival Ride Interior Holes With Extruding Edges, But Interior Holes That Lie Flush With The Surface? Is It Just Aesthetic? Or Does It Serve Some Purpose For Drainage, Traction Or Otherwise? SiriusGD:

Flush holes for drainage and raised holes for traction. Without flush holes more water would accumulate. Without raised holes you'd slip.



“But why?” If parents put a dollar in a jar every time they heard those words from their kids, they might be able to pay for a year’s worth of school fees. Children are naturally curious. They want to learn how the world around them works… and why. When it comes to adults, some are more curious than others. “There are two key components to curious individuals,” explains the VIA Institute on the Character site. “They are interested in exploring new ideas, activities and experiences, and they also have a strong desire to increase their own personal knowledge.” According to the institute’s experts, research has found that curiosity is one of the five character strengths most reliably linked to satisfaction with life. “Curiosity is also associated with happiness, health, longevity, and positive social relationships,” they reveal. ADVERTISEMENT

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#2 How Does This Illusion Work? I SWEAR IT MOVES Wi1dWitch:

Light and dark tell brain where light source from, therefore what is indented vs. …outdented?

Because the middle row is flipped, your brain goes whoops! Light source is the other way! Then sees the third row and goes whoops! Again. Because your eyes are constantly moving between the rows, your brain keeps flipping them.

To “turn off” this illusion, cover 2 of the rows and the remaining row will suddenly look normal and stable.



#3 This Thermometer It's a Galileo thermometer. It is a thermometer containing a clear liquid and several glass vessels of varying density. The individual floats rise or fall in relation to their respective density and the density of the surrounding liquid as the temperature changes.



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Being curious isn’t just about learning for the sake of learning, it actually helps us to survive. “The urge to explore and seek novelty helps us remain vigilant and gain knowledge about our constantly changing environment, which may be why our brains evolved to release dopamine and other feel-good chemicals when we encounter new things,” explains Berkeley College’s Greater Good Magazine. ADVERTISEMENT It can also increase our empathy towards others. That’s because when we are curious and bother to talk to people outside our usual social circle, we get to see a different perspective. “We become better able to understand those with lives, experiences, and worldviews different than our own,” the magazine notes.

#4 This Cheap Handheld Carnival Fan. I Saw A Spring Inside So I Think How This Works Might Have Something To Do With That But Honestly, I'm At A Loss. Anyone Have Any Ideas? DrachenDad:

Rack and pinion, ratchet clutch, flywheel, return spring. When you squeeze the trigger (rack) it spins the pinion attached to the flywheel. When you release the trigger the rack disengages and the flywheel maintains momentum.

Dis_Bich:

I think the other guy explained it well. But I’ll translate it to English. The fans are attached to a piece of plastic with lots of gears. The force of the spin makes the blades go out in the fan way. So when you squeeze the trigger, you’re making lots of gears move all fast at the same time and then you get spinny wind



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#5 How Does This Paper Chip Work? How Can Such A Paper Chip Repel Mold? Is It Safe To Be Reused? xulazi:

It's treated with an antimicrobial agent that slowly releases as vapor over time to inhibit spores. It's meant for small spaces and will probably lose efficacy fairly quickly in the grand scheme of things. If you want to protect your clothes I would get damprid for that.



#6 An Ice Cube Came Out Like This. How And Why Does This Ice Cube Seem To Defy Gravity? igottaknife:

When the ice cube starts to freeze, it creates a tiny hole. Water expands when it freezes. So, as it continues to freeze, the expansion continues, and the water is forced upward. This action continues until It’s completely frozen ending up in a spike like you have there.



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A good level of curiosity can even improve healthcare. "Most people have the human capacity for empathic curiosity, for genuine interest in and emotional responsiveness to another person's perspective, but they can turn it on and off," says Dr. Jodi Halpern, a bioethicist at the University of California, Berkeley. "Doctors actually learn to turn it off at work, and that's a big mistake."

#7 This Sign What / How Peacockmantis_shrimp:

The pixel block that is showing the E has come loose and fallen down at an angle. It’s not a font nor is there extra pixels.



#8 What Caused This Impression Pattern On My Hood? 1Steelghost1:

Open the hood, look underneath. There are support beams. They hold onto the engine heat longer than the rest of the thinner hood.



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#9 My Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice Separated In The Fridge. Can Someone Explain This? mayovegan:

It's just density. The denser particles sink, leaving the clear liquid at the top. This is not a sign of your juice going bad, actually it's a sign that it is fresh and without additives to prevent this like in shelf stable juice!



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Halpern is the author of Empathy and Patient-Physician Conflicts, which was published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine. The expert’s research found that when doctors are genuinely curious about their patients’ perspectives, things tend to go better. "Caregivers who can learn to sustain their genuine curiosity about and receptivity to patients' perspectives, even in the midst of emotionally charged interactions, not only reduce levels of anger and frustration for both parties, they can significantly improve decision-making on both ends and increase the effectiveness of treatment," said Halpern.

#10 How Do The Stylus Tips On These Pens Work? UMCPEnt:

The little rubber nubbin at the tip is electrically conductive, so it simply conducts the resistance / capacitance of your squishy bits through the pen into the screen.



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#11 Saw This Today, How Is This Even Possible? SmokyMcPots420:

The construction-duty equivalent of jacking up a car. Im not 100% sure of the process but after hurricane Sandy my house was lifted 12 feet and sat on wooden blocks like that for over a year.

Fresno_Bob_:

In crawlspace houses, the floor is made of horizontal beams (joists) that sit on top of a foundation wall and are supported in the middle by posts to keep the joists from sagging. It's mostly empty space under the house.

To do what you see in the picture, moving companies open holes in the foundation wall and run steel beams under the house perpendicular to the joists. Then they use heavy duty jacks to raise the house off the foundation wall and posts. A second set of steel beams goes perpendicular to the first and the whole thing is bolted or clamped together to form a rigid platform for the house to sit on.

Here they've stacked cinder blocks under the beams while the house waits to be moved. Cinder blocks are plenty strong to support a house, as they're a common material for foundation walls.



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#12 Oil Water Sensory Toy? MagicOrpheus310:

Oil with food colouring, it's heavier than the water and since they won't mix, gravity will pull the oil to the bottom



Besides visiting pages like "How does this work,” there are many ways to lean into, or feed, your curiosity. “Try reading something new each day, listening to podcasts outside your usual interests, or asking thoughtful questions during conversations,” suggests the VIA Institute on Character. “Let yourself follow ideas that spark your attention, even if they lead you in an unexpected direction.”

#13 I Think It's An Anti Mosquito Fogging Machine, But Not Sure What The Heated Coil Is Supposed To Achieve NoRealAccountToday

My Dad had a similar one. The coil is simply a flash boiler. The idea is that you pump some pressure into the tank that holds the bug juice. When you open the valve, it flows under pressure into that (red hot) coil. At that point it boils violently and escapes as a dense fog out that nozzle. The one my Dad had put out some serious fog...better than any disco smoke machine



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#14 What Is This Visual Illusion Called And How Does It Work Ninfyr:

When a grid's misaligned

with another behind

That's a moiré.

When the spacing is tight

And the difference is slight

That's a moiré.



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#15 How Did The Water Become Such A Bright Teal Color? Next-East6189:

Minerals, light conditions, micro organisms

madladdie:

Little plant or algae growth in or on the water, the sediment has settled to the bottom, and white rocks/sand/clay reflecting up light.



You can also engage in hobbies, traveling, reading, cooking, visiting museums, learning a new language, or exploring nature. Puzzles, games, or anything that challenges your thinking is also useful, say the experts. “Rather than getting stuck, you tend to ask, ‘What else is possible?’ or ‘What haven’t I tried yet?’ This mindset helps you stay flexible, open to solutions, and less afraid of the unknown,” notes the institute’s site. ADVERTISEMENT

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#16 How Do Party Horns/Blowers Work? Do They Need The Red Roll Up Thing Or Is Only The Plastic Mouth Piece Needed For Sound? When you blow air into it, it inflates the tube and pushes it out of its rolled-up position to fully extend and inflate.

In my experience, the one in your picture doesn’t make a noise, just a “thwump” as it extends.

Other ones that are open on both ends will make a noise from air passing over a hole.



#17 Playground Merry Go Round. Turn The Knob On The Right Clockwise To Slowly Spin The Thing Through Great Effort And Stop After Less Than A Minute Notice how the plate is at ground level? This is a merry go round specifically made to be wheelchair accessible without having to be removed from the chair. Kids in wheelchairs are able to roll onto it, lock their wheels, and then use the steering wheel to spin themselves. It spins slowly because some kids in wheelchairs could have small spinal injuries and fast whipping motions can injure that further. The slow start and stop help these kids have fun while also being as safe as possible!



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#18 I Bought My Scissors In China Town Over 10 Years Ago. They Clearly Have Extra Features, But Beyond Crushing My Fingers While I Cut, I'm Not Sure What They're For Audiene:

the center part looks like it's supposed to be a bottle opener.

LengthinessBroad644:

You can also use the finger crusher to slide down cilantro/ parsley stems and get just the leaves



Annika Rose is a Wellbeing Scientist, Keynote Speaker, Mindfulness Teacher, Author and Founder of The Wellbeing Collective. She suggests asking open-ended questions if you want to feed your curiosity. “When catching up with a friend or colleague, instead of asking, ‘How was your day?’ try something like, ‘What was the most interesting thing that happened to you today?’ or ‘What’s something you’re excited about right now?’” Rose advises. These kinds of questions invite richer conversations and encourage others to share more of themselves.

#19 My Mother Gave Me This Knife Sharpener... How Does It Work? Roll the knife the same number of times on each side and don't press too hard.



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#20 How ??? anonymous:

so im assuming this is an ice lake and that temperatures here are very low

so the way water freezes is the outside first then the inside and also water expands as it freezes - so when the water began to freeze on the outside and expand it pressured the water on the inside so much that it burst out - and now the water is in a 'less dense' position it can freeze almost instantly

this is very rare !



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#21 How Should I Put Clothes In This Cabinet? EspenJoris:

Coat hangers up top, and fold your pants over the bottom ones.



According to experts, not all curiosity is good. “It’s important to emphasize that there are different kinds of curiosity,” says Jonathan Schooler of the University of California Santa Barbara. He is one of four researchers who looked into whether or not curiosity leads to virtuous behavior. ADVERTISEMENT The team focused their research on two kinds of curiosity: general-interest curiosity and deprivation curiosity. "General-interest curiosity celebrates a lack of knowledge as an opportunity to gain more knowledge. People who exhibit this trait are motivated to learn for learning’s sake," explains the Greater Good Magazine.

#22 How Does This Toy Work? How Would A Plastic Toy Give Birth Magically? VelveteenDream:

I have this toy. You fill their little water bottle, and it starts an invisible timer that triggers the babies to drop from the ceiling.



#23 The Microwave Still Turns On And Appears To Function. Is This Not Dangerous? It Still Hums Which Makes Me Assume The Transformer Is Still In There. Shouldn’t It Be Able To Pass Through The Stained Glass? I Can’t Put Anything In It nileo2005:

They probably just glued the stained glass onto the front of the microwave's existing window.

VStarlingBooks:

Since it's an interactive art exhibit, the microwave emitter is more than likely removed or at least disabled.



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#24 Why Can I Do This? thedaNkavenger:

Possible Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome

budgie02:

Please don’t do this, it seems like a fun party trick but if it is EDs, or hypermobility this can actually damage your joints and make issues a lot worse.



Deprivation curiosity, on the other hand, wants an answer to fill a gap in knowledge. "Its motivation is to squelch the discomfort of uncertainty," notes the magazine. "Because deprivation curiosity clamors for information as a way to avoid unknowing, it’s linked to a lack of intellectual humility." Schooler says that when you lack intellectual humility, or feel like you need to know everything and you realize there’s something you don’t know, it can lead to an uncomfortable gap. So go ahead, ask questions and be curious. Just remember to stay humble in your thirst for knowledge.

#25 I Can’t Make Sense Of These Apples thedaNkavenger:

Those aren't just apples. It's apple processed with sugar so there's probably not as much apple as you'd expect from actual dried apple. The serving size is 1/20th of the bag. If you were to eat the whole bag you might get some fiber but the individual serving size amount is negligible.

Basically you're eating candy with real apple in it.



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#26 Intercom At My Friends House. This Intercom Is Wired Throughout The House But They Can’t Figure Out How To Get It To Work. They Can Listen But Can’t Talk. ABunnywithlongEars:

It works by flipping each switch at the top with the corresponding room. Then you turn on the 8 switch then pull down on the top left switch to talk. You also need to turn on one of the dials not sure which one.



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#27 What Is This Shape Called And Is There Any Specific Reason For This Shape Other Than To Stink 10x More Than The Standard Bowl? willem_79:

When a toilet bowl is made, it’s cast into a plaster mould using a liquid clay that forms and hardens onto the mould as the water gets sucked into the plaster (slipcasting). The inside is complicated because you need the lip so the form wouldn’t just pull out so this is made in a few sections that can be pulled out in sections: what i think has happened here is that the plaster form has a fault which has caused either a weird suction rate that’s deformed the shape, or it’s been damaged and the clay has formed to the defect. Either way it doesn’t look deliberate, but more like a flaw. In some countries, the defective pieces are sold at a heavy discount depending on how bad they are aesthetically, to at least make some money vs scrapping it.



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#28 Any Reason Why The Sunburn Landed Like It Did? FreddyFerdiland:

the palm and finger skin is different to normal ( as in back of hand ) skin

this highlights the line that divides the two types

the palm,finger , and sole of foot have the extra thick epithelium layer.



#29 How Does Diesel Flow Through This? How Does That Connection Piece Not Restrict The Speed Or Anything Like That ? nileo2005:

It does restrict the flow, just not enough to completely shut it off. Anything varying from a straight pipe will restrict flow, and even then a straight pipe will still have pressure losses and flow restriction to a minor amount.



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#30 Color Changing Candle From Michaels- Pretty Sure Its An LED Light At The Bottom But It Only Turns On When You Light The Wick/Put A Match Near It? How!? The "plastic piece" beside the wick is actually a clear optical fiber designed to detect the light of the flame and activate the internal color-changing LEDs.



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#31 What Does The Hole On This Salad Spinner Do? it looks like a hole to put your thumb while using the slicer to allow you a good hold on the bowl/topper.



#32 Little Golf Bag? Super Curious As To How The Clubs Would Stay In There it will probably have elastic straps or velcro that hold the clubs



#33 Found This In My Dad’s “Random Finds.” It Has Two Different Voltage Settings? It's a clothes iron. it's for everyday clothing care. The voltage settings are likely because it is a travel iron so if you are across the pond for business or whatever you can change voltage to whatever voltage standard that country uses.



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#34 I Cannot Figure Out How This Is Used It is for holding the hose. You loop the hose around the slanted part.



#35 How Do I Use The Hook On The Left Side Of My Suitcase? You can hang the entire suitcase up by either the handle, or another hidden hook. You then open the suitcase and use the hook on the left to keep it from sagging. It allows you to have clothes hung up without having to unpack them completely, or leave the suitcase laying out all the time.



#36 How 2 Servings 1=0 But 2=10 The FDA only requires food labels to list ingredients if they meet a certain threshold. My guess is 1 serving is “sub threshold” for sugar and 2 services is “beyond the threshold.”



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#37 I Don't Know What This Tool Does. Found In The Dirt, In An Old Tool-Shed. Might Have Belonged To A Plumber Or General Contractor. Crimping, Stamping, Just Know It Puts A Lot Of Pressure Against The Anvil When Squeezed It is a tool to align the teeth of a saw.



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#38 Found Buried In The Bushes At Waddesdon Manor In England. What Is It? Looks Like It’s Made Of Iron And Very Old. 10.5’’x 6.5’’ And Weighs Nearly 2 Lbs it held gas and water lines in old churches and structures long ago



#39 Pedestrian Crossing Button In Berlin, Germany If you're not blind, you don't need to care about these. The traffic light is automatically switching to green at some point. Those things are for blind or sight-impaired people. On the bottom, there's a button which can be pressed. If pressed, during the next green phase, there will either by a noise or vibration signal or both to give the impaired person a non-visual signal.

There are traffic lights where you have to request a green phase, but they will be different. They are explicitly marked with »Bitte berühren« meaning »Please touch« and the top section is red and will light up once the touch has been registered. Usually, those will also feature the button on the bottom for visually impaired for the described used above.



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#40 What Is This Weird Hanger Supposed To Be Used For? ties, scarves, airdrying shoes



#41 How Does Doan's Back Pain Reliever Specifically Target Your Back? JoseSpiknSpan:

So, basically, how this works is by blocking an enzyme, which in turn reduces the production of chemicals in your body that cause inflammation. It doesn't specifically affect your back. It just goes everywhere, and since your back pain is due to inflammation in your back, it helps with that. It is part of the class of medications called NSAIDs. These include Tylenol, Ibuprofen, and Aspirin.



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#42 Fuel Swivel temporary62489:

The two black gaskets hold the fuel in. The bearings allow it to spin. The snap rings hold everything together.



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#43 I've Always Wondered How Do People That Are Color Blind From Birth Figure Out That They Are Color Blind coffeegrunds:

But a lot of the times they don't realize for a long time, until someone points out that the blue crayon they're holding isn't blue, or that the brown blanket is actually red. There are little image tests online everywhere, just look up color blind test.



#44 Daughter’s Shoes Many dance shoes have this closure for quick changes. The strap is designed to slide into the hook with the buckle holding it in place.



#45 In The Apartment Building Next To Mine There Is An Attic Window/Vent. This Window/Vent Has A Hose Coming Out Of It That Periodically Spits A Stream Of Water. What The Heck Is This?! Condensation line from HVAC would be my guess.



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#46 How Come I Can See The Sun In The Glare In The Photo? Because there’s space between the lens of your phone camera and the cover lens (I think) so you get a reflection of what you’re looking at cast on the lens taking the photo.

I mostly see this happen with phone pictures that I’ve taken of a few beautiful sunsets of my own. It’s the sort of think Michael Bay loves, but his were bigger because film cameras a larger, but there’s also a good chance it was added in post for funsies



#47 Anyone Know How To Eat This? || Kiwano Melon I think you have to cut it in half and spoon out the middle. I don't think it's worth it, though. It takes like watery cucumber



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#48 I Just Wanted Some Chicken Man Heated air inside the lid expands and creates a pressure gradient with the air outside the lid. As interior cools, the expanded air collapses causing lower pressure inside the lid vs outside the lid. The higher pressure air on the outside then presses the lid against the pot creating a pressurized seal. Moisture on the lip of the lid likely sucks and tightens the seal against the pot even more.

*Source: Educated guess



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#49 What’s The Purpose Of A Hospital Having A Toilet Seat Riveted Down So It Doesn’t Lift? can't be stolen or used as a weapon

