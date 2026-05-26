Happy birthday to Lauryn Hill , Matt Stone , and Helena Bonham Carter ! May 26 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Singer and Actress Lauryn Hill, 51 An American rapper and singer, Lauryn Hill rose to international fame as a member of the Fugees before her groundbreaking solo debut. Her album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill cemented her as a music icon and earned five Grammy Awards. She is celebrated for her powerful lyrics and genre-blending artistry.



Little-known fact: Before her music career, Lauryn Hill had acting roles in the soap opera As the World Turns and the film Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit.

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#2 Actor and Producer Matt Stone, 55 American animator and writer Matt Stone carved his niche by co-creating the iconic animated series South Park. His work often challenges social norms with satirical humor and quick cultural commentary. He also co-wrote the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical The Book of Mormon, solidifying his diverse creative impact.



Little-known fact: His father initially insisted he pursue a "practical" major, leading Stone to double-major in mathematics alongside film at university.

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#3 Actress Helena Bonham Carter, 60 A British actress recognized for her versatile and often eccentric portrayals, Helena Bonham Carter commands the screen in both period dramas and fantasy blockbusters. Her notable work includes roles in the Harry Potter series and a compelling turn as Princess Margaret in The Crown. She is also celebrated for her distinctive fashion sense.



Little-known fact: Helena Bonham Carter used prize money from a national poetry contest to fund her first casting directory photo.

#4 Singer and Actor Lenny Kravitz, 62 Recognized for his eclectic musical style, American singer-songwriter Lenny Kravitz blends rock, funk, and soul into chart-topping hits. He is an accomplished multi-instrumentalist and actor. Kravitz has earned four consecutive Grammy Awards and appeared in films like The Hunger Games, showcasing a diverse talent.



Little-known fact: Lenny Kravitz's uncle, Leonard M. Kravitz, was a Korean War martyr after whom he was named.

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#5 Actress Pam Grier, 77 An American actress, singer, and martial artist, Pam Grier rose to prominence with her strong, assertive roles in 1970s blaxploitation films. She is celebrated for her performances in Coffy and Foxy Brown, later experiencing a career resurgence with Jackie Brown. Grier has also made notable appearances in television series like The L Word.



Little-known fact: Pam Grier uses her own truck and trailer to help rescue horses during wildfires in Douglas County.

#6 Singer Hank Williams Jr., 77 Emerging from his father's iconic shadow, American singer and musician Hank Williams Jr. forged a unique sound blending country, rock, and blues. His numerous chart-topping albums and singles solidified his outlaw country persona. He is also a multi-instrumentalist.



Little-known fact: His famous nickname "Bocephus" was given to him by his father, Hank Williams, after a ventriloquist dummy.

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#7 Actor and Television Host Jason Manford, 45 Renowned for his relatable humor, British comedian and presenter Jason Manford first found fame as a witty team captain on the panel show 8 Out of 10 Cats. His career has expanded to include successful stand-up tours and acclaimed roles in West End musicals. He also released a Top 10 album, A Different Stage.



Little-known fact: A keen football fan, Jason Manford supports Manchester City FC and holds a season ticket with his father and three brothers.

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#8 Actress Genie Francis, 64 Her impact on popular culture is undeniable, as American actress Genie Francis created one of television's most iconic characters. She is widely recognized for her enduring role as Laura Spencer on General Hospital, captivating audiences for over four decades. Francis also starred in the ABC miniseries North and South, further showcasing her dramatic range.



Little-known fact: Before her breakthrough on General Hospital, Genie Francis made her acting debut at age 14 with a guest appearance on the television series Family.

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#9 Actress Margaret Colin, 68 An American actress recognized for her compelling roles, Margaret Colin gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of White House Communications Director Constance Spano in the hit film Independence Day. She is also celebrated for her long-running role as Margo Hughes on As the World Turns and Eleanor Waldorf in the popular series Gossip Girl. Her career spans successful turns on Broadway and an ensemble Screen Actors Guild Award for the series Veep.



Little-known fact: Margaret Colin's father was a New York City police officer, and her early acting career included playing a police officer on As the World Turns.

#10 Author and Cartoonist Raina Telgemeier, 49 American cartoonist Raina Diane Telgemeier has redefined middle-grade literature with her honest graphic novels. She is best known for her autobiographical works like *Smile* and *Sisters*, which explore common childhood experiences. Telgemeier's books consistently land on bestseller lists and have garnered multiple Eisner Awards.



Little-known fact: Raina Diane Telgemeier kept a private illustrated diary in comics format between the ages of eleven and twenty-five.

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