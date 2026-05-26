Who Is Lenny Kravitz? Lenny Kravitz is an American singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and actor known for his distinctive blend of rock, funk, soul, and R&B. His music often features a retro style and a powerful, raw energy that resonates with global audiences. He rose to widespread public attention with his hit single “Are You Gonna Go My Way” in 1993, showcasing his dynamic stage presence and guitar prowess. The song’s critical and commercial success firmly established his rock icon status.

Full Name Leonard Albert Kravitz Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $60 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American, Bahamian, and Jewish Education Beverly Hills High School Father Sy Kravitz Mother Roxie Roker Kids Zoë Kravitz

Early Life and Education A creative household shaped Leonard Albert Kravitz in New York City, where he was born the only child of television producer Sy Kravitz and actress Roxie Roker. He began playing drums at age three and soon added guitar, absorbing a rich mix of R&B, jazz, and rock music from his parents’ diverse tastes. After the family relocated to Los Angeles, Kravitz attended Beverly Hills High School, joining the California Boys Choir. This environment further sharpened his musical talents, cultivating a desire to pursue music professionally.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Lenny Kravitz’s life, most notably his marriage to actress Lisa Bonet. They wed in November 1987 and had daughter Zoë Isabella Kravitz before divorcing amicably in 1993. He later dated French singer Vanessa Paradis from 1991 to 1996 and was briefly engaged to Nicole Kidman in the early 2000s. Kravitz shares his daughter, Zoë Kravitz, with ex-wife Lisa Bonet, maintaining a close co-parenting relationship. He is currently single but has expressed openness to having more children if the right partner desired it.

Career Highlights Lenny Kravitz’s career ignited with his debut album Let Love Rule in 1989, followed by iconic tracks like “It Ain’t Over ’til It’s Over,” “Are You Gonna Go My Way,” and “Fly Away,” which charted globally. His music sold over 40 million albums worldwide. Beyond music, Kravitz founded Kravitz Design Inc. in 2003, a creative studio for branding, graphic, and interior design projects that has undertaken numerous commissions for hotels and private residences. He also appeared in films such as Precious and The Hunger Games series. To date, Kravitz has collected four consecutive Grammy Awards for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance from 1999 to 2002, a record in the category, cementing his legacy as a rock icon.