Around 50,000 to 200,000 girls and women from Korea, China, the Philippines... suddenly disappeared in the 1930s and 40s.

They were told they'd get jobs....but none of them knew they were being sent into a nightmare.

Some cried until they couldn't cry.anymore. Some.just.sat quietly, staring at nothing... waiting for the next knock on the door.

They were forced to endure dozens of soldiers a day.

Their bodies broke down.

Their minds broke down faster.

Many were only 13, 14, 15,

Some survived. But even decades later, the pain never left. They carried it alone... because the world stayed silent for too long.

The story of the “comfort women” is honestly one of the darkest parts of World War II, and the saddest thing is that most of the victims were just teenagers. In the 1930s and 40s, the Japanese Imperial Army set up military brothels across Asia. They needed “women” for soldiers, but the way they got those women was through lies, kidnapping, and force. Girls from Korea, China, the Philippines, Indonesia, and other places were taken with fake promises of jobs, nursing work, or factory work. Many didn’t even know what was happening until the doors locked behind them.



Once inside those “comfort stations,” life became a daily nightmare. The girls were trapped in tiny rooms, often not allowed to leave or write home. Some were forced to serve 20 to 50 soldiers a day. Their bodies were pushed past human limits. Many got infections, injuries, or diseases because there was no rest and barely any medical care. Some tried to escape but were beaten or k**led. Others survived physically, but mentally they broke down they stopped recognizing themselves, started dissociating, and lived in constant fear.



The worst part is how long they had to suffer in silence. When the war ended, many survivors went home but couldn’t talk about what happened. Society often blamed them instead of protecting them. Some families didn’t accept them back. So many women carried this trauma alone for decades, pretending nothing happened because they didn’t want to be judged. It wasn’t until the 1990s almost 50 years later that some brave survivors stepped forward and demanded the world to listen.



Even today, it’s still a sensitive issue between countries. Historians agree the Japanese military organized this entire system, but there are still political arguments about responsibility and apology. What’s never in doubt, though, is the reality of what these girls suffered. They weren’t “comfort women.” They were victims of war and they deserved justice long before the world finally started paying attention.

