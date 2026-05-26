Speaking of which, someone online asked , “What’s the most terrifying thing that happened to you that nobody believes?” And people did not hold back. From creepy encounters and spine-chilling coincidences to near-impossible situations people somehow lived through, these stories are equal parts fascinating and unsettling. Some will make you laugh nervously, some will give you goosebumps, and a few might make you double-check your locks tonight. So go ahead, Pandas…keep scrolling if you dare.

Have you ever told someone about a genuinely terrifying thing that happened to you… only for them to laugh and go, “Yeah, okay, sure”? Because honestly, some experiences are so wild , creepy , or unbelievably unlucky that they sound completely made up. And while movies love dramatic plots, real life sometimes comes up with stories that are somehow even more bizarre. One minute you’re living your normal life, and the next you’re in a situation that feels straight out of a horror film, thriller, or Final Destination scene.

#1 I was racing my dad on a bike at a golf course at night in Florida, and our usual finish line is this tunnel that’s like 50 ft long. I saw big log at the end and decided to bunny hop it because I was pretty good at freestyle biking back then. I realized it was a gator at last second cuz it like hissed kind of. No time for me to brake or turn so I yelled Gator! And bunny hopped it. I was terrified, but my dad thought I knew it was a gator all along, and was happily yelling “Gator!” As I hopped it. so even to his d***h bed, he thought he had a b****s son.

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#2 My first time skiing I was talked into a Black Diamond course. Ended up going down alone and almost skied right off the cliff as I was headed toward the only sign I saw. I fell down just in time.

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#3 My appendix burst and I was misdiagnosed for 3 weeks. I should be d**d. My intestines just walled that gunk out until I was finally “dude you’ve dropped from 155-115 pounds in like 3 weeks maybe we should check you out more”



Someone here asked “did you ever have a malpractice case that you didn’t pursue” and I was, yeah. This was one doctor she said I was a dumb guy I wanted her to apologize in court. Wasn’t about the money. I got massively downvoted on that “nuh uh you’re lying” what do I get out of lying?

Pandas, some of these stories sound so extreme that you can understand why people reacted with disbelief. When someone tells you they escaped a bizarre accident, witnessed something eerie, or went through a situation straight out of a thriller movie, the first reaction is often shock. But beyond these rare cases, trust itself is a complicated thing in everyday life. ADVERTISEMENT Most of us naturally hesitate around people who seem dishonest, manipulative, or are constantly changing their stories. After all, trust is built on feeling like someone is dependable, reliable, and truthful. It’s why broken trust hurts so much; once doubt enters the picture, even believable things can suddenly sound questionable.

#4 This got longer, than I expected, I’m so sorry.



After a year of recurring, severe abdominal pain (I never had that much pain in my entire life) with throwing up, sometimes shivering attacks and being both hot and cold at once, always and ONLY on the same day of the month (weird enough), the hospital sent me home when it escalated on the last weekend of June and diagnosed me with all sorts of things like period pain, gastritis, and so on. My inflammation marker was 31. Normal is up to 5.



Secretly, I think they thought I'd drank or eaten too much because it was the weekend and my father had a small barbecue and unfortunately also a few beers already, so not even the emergency service he HAD to call, because I couldn‘t move and he didn‘t want to drive because of the alcohol, took us seriously and kinda treated me like I was dumb. I hate alcohol with a huge passion and have never had anything to do with it.



I had to go to the hospital twice in a row that night. The first time, they sent me home with painkillers, but when they wore off, I suddenly got a HUGE cramp in my right side and fell to the floor. I think this is what the pain level of giving birth feels like. The second time, the doctor said, "What are YOU doing here again? I told you I couldn‘t find anything the first time." It was the middle of the night and he was completely exhausted and tired. I spent the night there and screamed because of the pain and it took so long until a nurse felt like getting here from her cigarette pause to give me an infusion. I was completely left alone, my father wasn‘t allowed to get to me and they didn‘t give him information. He sat in the ER for the whole night. He‘a not really a great father unfortunately, but this was genuinely a huge gesture of him.



I couldn't walk or sit in any position at all. I was sent home again, after the painkillers kicked in, and I was weak but very much okay the rest of the weekend. Probably only because of the high dose of painkillers. But I still felt something. I thought it was just muscle soreness from vomiting so much, like it had been the months before. But this time something was different. On sunday, I felt okay, going to the pool with my boyfriend and my sister, but then it worsened again and I couldn‘t walk properly and kinda started to be in a trance. The fact that it was super hot outside, made it worse. I didn‘t even make it to the entrance, when both said that I should go home. My boyfriend drove me to his house and luckyly he had air conditioning and with another pain killer, I was kinda okay again. I even ate some tomatoes and cucumber pieces.



Well, when my condition worsened again on Monday, my sister and mother, a registered nurse, had a bad feeling and took me to a different hospital. There, a very dedicated doctor noticed fluid in my intestines during an ultrasound that absolutely should NOT have been there and immediately ordered a CT scan. The inflammation marker was at 400 now. But it had been that high before and doctors never questioned it and even said that it wasn’t a problem. I thought it was just my skin condition (raising awareness for acne inversa/hidradenitis suppurativa, because it‘s not talked about enough), which constantly causes small inflammations in my body. But THAT doctor was totally alarmed and I didn’t understand why.

Apparently it is REALLY REALLY bad to have your inflammatory markers at 400. I didn't realize it was almost heart attack level.



Outcome: My appendix was so inflamed that an abscess had already formed, which burst and leaked into my abdominal cavity, almost causing a sepsis. My whole abdomen was full of pus and had to be flushed with 8 liters of fluid in an urgent surgery. I had to learn how to walk again, even tho I was only laying in bed for one day. My recovery lasted more than two months. I was perfectly healthy before that and also I‘m very young. Maybe that’s why doctors don’t take you serious. If I hadn't gone to the hospital at the warning of my mother and sister, I probably wouldn't have survived the week.



Nine days in the hospital, including one day in ICU. All because of a harmless case of appendicitis that should have been discovered much MUCH earlier. Now, at 27, I have a 20cm scar that runs across my entire belly. My boyfriend at least thinks that scars look super cool. My sister, mother, and that doctor saved my life.



Soo, the most horrifying thing that ever happened to me is getting surgery you weren‘t prepared for and when you have to wait 3 hours more than you were told, it‘s even more terrible. Laying on a surgery table and being put to sleep is something straight out of a horror movie. When I woke up totally nauseous, it was even worse. They told me that surgery wasn’t some little routine appendix thing, but that they like I said, had to clean my whole stomach. They apparently didn‘t knew themselves how bad it was and only noticed it during surgery. That‘s at least what I was told.



What was also terrifying that I missed a once in a lifetime chance to go to a VIP concert for once. I got Green Day VIP Tickets for Christmas and the incident happened exactly on the day of the show.

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#5 After dinner my date took me to a park with a lake late at night and tried to get me to take off my shoes and go into the park. He said it would be romantic. I told him it was probably closed and we should leave right away. Luckily it was locked up and he couldn’t get in. I discovered he had rope in the back seat of his car when he got out of the car to check the gate (he had locked me in). When he was back I told him I got a call from my mom, there was an emergency at home and she was expecting me home in the next 30 minutes. He drove me home and blocked me on the dating app. Always share your date’s name, license plate (car pic, face pic) and location with family or friend. I didn’t do any of those things and have no proof it happened. No one believes me, but if the park gate was open I know I would have been m******d that night.

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#6 I was forced into Mormonism as a child, then forced to go on a Mormon mission. Two years in South America. When I came home I immediately officially left the Mormon church. What I’m about to tell you, none of my Mormon friends or family believed me.



I was starving to d***h, I’d go 96 hours in between meals because the mission president was withholding money that was alloyed to me.



I saw d**d bodies and d**d baby’s, I was almost st**bed over my daily planner, I had members of the church put glass in my food, I had companions that had been s****************d by other companions.



I had people threaten to k**l me openly, I got heat exhaustion, borderline heat stroke. I almost froze to d***h in the south during winter. And here’s the icing on the cake.



I was fed human by an old Bolivian woman who got tired of her husband so she m******d him and tried to hide the evidence by making empanadas out of him. She got caught when the neighbors got suspicious and followed her one night when she tried to toss a duffle bag into the river and short stroked it and it landed on the bank.



Same time same place I went to get my over half off empanadas and the police were tearing down her food stand. I asked the cops and they told me everything and froze when they found out that I had been eating there since day one. Three weeks of eating this guy.



Not only that, I was in such a state of utter survival that it did not bother me at the time or my brain refused to process the information but my comp had a total meltdown about it and I did not and the other missionaries found out they all started to call me Elder Dahmer before I even knew who Jeffery was.

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The truth is, trusting other people is far more layered than we think. Psychology Today highlighted how Patrick Sweeney, an Army colonel and social psychologist, studied how soldiers develop trust in their leaders. He found that trust often comes down to what he called the “3 C’s” — competence, character, and caring. In simple words, people trust someone when they believe that person knows what they’re doing, has good morals, and genuinely cares about others. Think about it: if someone constantly changes behavior, disappears when things get hard, or says one thing and does another, trust naturally starts cracking. But when a person consistently shows up, keeps promises, and treats others with empathy, trust tends to grow much more naturally.

#7 Something that I never talk about out of embarrassment; when someone is in a horror/thriller movie and they pee, that isn’t for theatricals; it actually makes the film incredibly realistic.



When you are truly in fear, your brain will forget about your bladder- literally. The muscles completely relax and you will pee yourself.



I never mention the stories I have behind this, and when I do, I skip that part. But, it's anonymous so I’ll share it here I guess. My stepdad is a narcissist, he’s put hands on my mother before so knowing this didn’t help my outreaching fear of him. He’s since grabbed my throat, but we won’t talk about that.



I had a very hard senior year for reasons I won’t list, but it had me taking a nap when I’d get home out of pure exhaustion from mental and emotional stress. Typically my nap would be 1-2 hours long, then I’d get up and do chores.



One day after I got home, I accidentally slept for 3 hours instead of two, and when he got home the dishes weren’t done- the only thing I needed to do that day. I woke up to him grabbing my feet trying to drag me off my bed- something he’d done to my mother before as well.



He stopped when he realized I had peed myself, and I wasn’t crying over him scaring me, or him being mad or me oversleeping, I was crying over that.



Please don’t traumatize your children. That’s all.

#8 A few years ago, I was up around 3 AM debugging some code for a project. I had my noise-canceling headphones on, completely in the zone, but I kept feeling this faint, rhythmic thumping through the floorboards of my apartment.



I finally took off my headphones, and the silence of the room hit me. Then I heard it—someone was aggressively, violently jiggling my front door handle. Not like they had the wrong apartment, but like they were trying to snap the lock mechanism.



I froze. I slowly got out of my chair, trying not to make the floor creak, and crept over to the peephole.



Through the lens, I saw a guy in a heavy dark hoodie. He was holding what looked like a long, flathead screwdriver, trying to wedge it into the doorframe. My heart was pounding so hard I was terrified he could hear it through the door. I grabbed my phone and dialed 911, whispering to the dispatcher.



Here is the terrifying part: While I was on the phone, the guy suddenly stopped. He pulled the screwdriver out, stood perfectly still, and then leaned in to look directly into the peephole. Logically, I know it's a one-way mirror and he couldn't see me, but it felt like he was staring right into my eyes. He smiled, tapped the door twice with his knuckles, and calmly walked away down the hall.



The cops arrived a few minutes later, but he was gone. They found deep scratch marks all around the deadbolt. I broke my lease and moved out a week later. To this day, I can't wear noise-canceling headphones when I'm home alone.

#9 Several years ago I was having issues with blood pressure dropping really low (unbeknownst to me it was my muscle relaxer tizanidine ) my lowest reading I managed to get a pic of was 55/38. I should’ve been d**d several times



But also when I was 3 I was almost kidnapped from my grandparents front yard.

Research also suggests that trust issues are often deeply connected to our personal experiences and relationships. From childhood onwards, our interactions with parents, siblings, friends, and classmates quietly shape how safe we feel trusting others. When those close relationships are supportive and reliable, people usually grow up believing the world is emotionally safer. But repeated betrayal, dishonesty, bullying, abandonment, or manipulation can slowly teach someone the opposite. Over time, a person may start expecting disappointment before it even happens. That’s why people who’ve had their trust broken repeatedly may struggle to fully open up, even when someone genuinely means well. It’s not always about being “dramatic”; sometimes the brain is simply trying to protect itself from getting hurt again.

#10 One night I was driving home, it was late and dark. I was on long single lane interchange. I saw a pair of headlights in my rear view mirror flying up to my car. Must have been over 100 miles an hour. They weren’t stopping and my stomach dropped and I scrunched my eyes closed. Then I heard a loud rumbling noise and looked up and saw two motorcycles in front of me. These two jokers were riding in sync and flying by cars, one on either side. Scared the s**t out of me.





Another time was I was on my own motorcycle on the highway and there must have been an accident because debris was all over the highway. There were these uneven planks of wood and I had no way around them so I just accepted my fate. I don’t know how but I must have just hit them at the right angle because I felt a tiny bump and was fine. It was terrifying though.

#11 My one uncle (A) died suddenly one night in a tragic accident. Middle of the night my parents got the call and left our house to go my my aunt while we were sleeping. I was 15. I didn't know what was happening or why they left, it was way before cellphones. I went back to sleep. I dreamt my other uncle (B) was in a tragic accident. My mom woke me up to tell me uncle A had passed away, and described the exact accident I dreamt about having happened (in real life) to uncle A. .

#12 I have a ghost. She's pretty tame. She opens doors that are locked and deadbolted, opens the curtains, occasionally knocks stuff over. I have a shed door with a bent frame, so the door gets really stuck. I have to throw my weight against it a few times to open it. She flings it open like it's nothing. I have s**t on video, but my friends just write me off. My cats respond to her though.

According to the social learning perspective, trust is not something fixed forever — it constantly changes based on our experiences and interactions. In other words, every relationship, friendship, workplace environment, or emotional experience subtly reshapes how much faith we place in others. If someone repeatedly encounters honesty, support, and kindness, they may become more open and trusting over time. But if they constantly deal with betrayal, lies, or emotional hurt, their walls naturally grow higher. This also explains why two people can experience the exact same situation but react completely differently. One person may easily forgive and move on, while another may become deeply suspicious. Our past experiences quietly influence how we interpret people’s actions in the present, often without us even realizing it.

#13 More frustrating: Got up early after a heavy snow and saw a bobcat in the roof of the detached garage at the family vacation home. House-full of people no one believes me. They even denied the prints. It felt like a prank at first and slowly over the years I’ve started to doubt it myself.

#14 I saw time go backwards. My cat literally rewound itself and walked backwards then immediately continued and repeated the steps it had just done. I felt really funny afterwards for about an hour.

#15 Nine months before it happened, I knew what day my grandmother would d*e.

And here’s something important to remember: even genuinely kind and trustworthy people are not automatically trusted by everyone. Sometimes the issue has less to do with them and more to do with the other person’s emotional history. People with trust issues may constantly fear betrayal, rejection, or disappointment, even in safe relationships. They may overthink small actions, question someone’s intentions, or struggle to fully relax emotionally around others. Some people become suspicious when someone is “too nice,” while others avoid closeness altogether because vulnerability feels unsafe to them.

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#16 I met Richard Nixon on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial when I was with a student group visiting DC. It was dusk. No secret service - no security. Just Tricky D**k alone - He asked us what we thought of DC...

#17 I smoked w*ed in October of 2014 and had a really bad panic attack. I have been high ever since. Every single day. No one believes me and I can’t prove that I'm high. I’ve been under this spell for so long and it is mentally exhausting.



Reasonable_Zebra_174:

If what you're saying is that you smoked w*ed once and have experienced prolonged effects, it's possible you have Aspergillus poisoning. (When I first looked this up years ago it said it was ergot mold that caused it, but Google is telling me now that ergot mold doesn't grow on marijuana).



So whatever type it is it causes side effects that can mimic the feeling of being high. Especially if you are allergic to that mold.



I've enjoyed a little of the devil's lettuce on a couple of occasions, and each time I would feel high for like a month. Which to some people sounds like a great time, but not to me.



I felt like I was on a boat in a storm, it seemed like the room was moving every which way, to the point I was experiencing motion sickness, it was not a good time. Turns out it was an allergic reaction to the mold.

#18 I'm not sure i have an entry for this. Nobody doubts this *terrifying thing* happened to me. It's just very few people understand how terrifying it was.



Short version: while on a road trip with my sister and her kids, we stopped at an interstate rest area. While we congregated at a park bench, my 5 year old nephew wandered off to a different bench about 30 feet away. We found him quick enough, about 3 or 4 mins after we noticed his absence. But holy f**k was that ever the longest & most horrid 4 mins of my life. The only positive to come out of it; there is nothing else that ever terrified me in comparison to that. Tragic car accident? I'd have one of those everyday of my life if it meant I never had to experience a missing child. A miscarriage of justice puts me in a maximum security prison with a *Kick Me* sign glued to my back? If it means I never have to feel what I felt when my nephew disappeared, I'll bring the glue. Attacked by a couple of rabid pitbulls? C'mon Rover & Spot, let's get this show started.



The slowest of slow painful deaths is preferable to not having to deal with the life I would've lived had my nephew not been found.

There are also several common signs that may suggest someone struggles with trust issues. Constant suspicion is one of the biggest indicators — they may frequently assume the worst even without strong evidence. Some people make repeated false accusations or overanalyze harmless situations. Others become emotionally reactive, quickly defensive, or deeply sensitive to small changes in behavior. Trust issues can also show up through fear of abandonment, difficulty forgiving mistakes, or unhealthy codependency in relationships. Over time, these patterns can become exhausting not only for the person experiencing them, but also for the people trying to love and support them. Unresolved mistrust can slowly damage friendships, family bonds, romantic relationships, and even professional connections.

#19 That I was kidnapped at 5 years old in a small city. Really nothing happens here and I just happen to have a d**g dealer uncle (who was my babysitter) He owed money to his dealer so he took me as collateral until he can pay. I remember it all and it forever changed my view on hard d***s and I guess the good thing is it made me fearless as an adult.

#20 Sleepwalking is no joke.



1. Sleep paralysis paired with sleepwalking is pretty gnarly. I was on Ambian briefly in college and I woke up to a person in my dorm (dorm was the original building-about 100 years old), it was a little boy playing. I realized he was hiding and he became scared and hid in my closet. I could not move to help him. He started screaming. I found myself then in the hallway chatting with a girl in a long nightgown with red marks around her neck. I woke up in the bathroom. Next day I go check out the archives/ history. Picture of boy is the founders kid (d**d since Ww1) and the girl allegedly fell pregnant and hung herself.



2. Little me woke up at a retreat center and walked down the hall (pink walls)to the bathroom. It was hot so I went to the fire escape and then went up to the third floor and walked through the hall with purple walls. The place we were staying had wide porches on the front on each floor. A lady was sitting on a swing smoking and she invited me to sit with her. I told her about school and how I struggled to sleep. She eventually shooed me back to me room down to the 2nd floor after putting her b**t in the coffee can next to the swing. Next morning I looked for her- nowhere. No butts in any of the coffee cans because they banned smoking in the forms three years ago. My pj shirt faintly smelled like old timey cigarettes-weird. There was no 3rd floor, it burned down in the 30’s.

#21 I saw a demon in the basement of my family home when I was 8 years old.

#22 Was driving home on a quiet rural road back in high school when I came across this guy walking in the dark, on the side of the road, away from me, in a black business suit with a briefcase. For context, it was about 2 AM, heavily forested, and about 40 miles from the nearest town, so there was absolutely no reason for this guy to be out here.



I was wondering if the guy had broken down somewhere and started wandering, because people from the city did that sometimes and would end up walking for hours. I wanted to try and help somehow. I wasn’t stupid enough to get out of my car, but apparently I was stupid enough to stop, and the guy didn’t even react. Like, he just kept hobble-walking away even though it would have been obvious a car was stopped behind him by the high-beams on his back. Was like I wasn’t even there. My dumb a*s, of course, decided the next best course of action was to roll my window down and yell out to ask if he was okay.



He reacted to the sound of my voice though, and he reacted STRONGLY. Dude whipped around with a bug eyed, d**d expression and *immediately* sprinted towards my car, then started beating the s**t out of my hood with his briefcase. The briefcase must have been made of metal because it left full-blown *gashes* in my car. I was completely frozen in fear, and in that time he climbed onto my hood, pounding cracks into my windshield with his briefcase hand and trying to reach in my window with the other, all the while STILL staring at me with this unblinking, deadpan expression. After a few seconds I came to my senses and slammed that s**t in reverse, and he slid off my hood on to the ground about fifteen feet in front of me. My car was a manual transmission and I still wasn’t confident with it, so while I was panicking with the gear shift he got up, now covered in dirt and drag marks, and started limping towards me again. I finally got it in gear just in time, lurching forwards and swerving inches around his outstretched arm. Stayed in high gear and didn’t slow down, and it took me hours to fully calm down again. At no point did I pass any abandoned vehicles before or after the encounter, and the nearest other road was miles away, so how that guy got there is a mystery to me.



Told my parents the *instant* I got home, but to this day they’re convinced it’s just some elaborate lie I told to hide the fact I “hit a deer”… Y’know, the deer that apparently leave deep, angular gash marks all over the front of your car I guess. Everyone else I’ve told otherwise says it sounds more like a campfire story than something that actually happened. In hindsight I consider myself lucky that it wasn’t a setup for an ambush and was “just” an amped-up m**derous salaryman, because I left myself utterly vulnerable to it either way.



I’ve had a few theories over the years of what he was doing, ranging from some kind of d**g trip to an overblown prank, but none of it feels like a good answer. When I drove through that area a few days later there wasn’t a single sign of him having been there so I don’t think I’ll ever get one.

That's why it’s so important to actively work through your trust issues, even when it feels incredibly daunting. When you've been burned before, your natural instinct is to build a massive wall to protect your heart, but those same walls can end up keeping out the good things, too. Healing definitely doesn’t happen overnight, and there will be days when you want to pull back and retreat. But true growth starts in those small, uncomfortable moments where you choose to stay open. Learning to communicate your fears honestly, seeking support from people who genuinely care, and slowly rebuilding that emotional safety can make a massive difference over time. It is a slow, daily practice of letting your guard down, but every tiny step forward helps you reclaim your peace and build deeper, more meaningful connections.

#23 My father m**ested/r***d me. I have a younger sister and bro. They still don't believe me. When they got older, they wanted to reconnect with dear old dad.

#24 D**g induced, sleep deprived sleep paralysis. Anytime I stayed up for 48hrs or more on m**h it happened.

#25 When I was little, coiled around a lamppost near where my family was living at the time, I saw what could only be described as a demon.



I also saw a ghost in the basement of my great-aunt and uncle’s house at the time, floating across the floor.

#26 I grew up in an old house and we found out that one of the previous owners was sh*t in the back yard and died in the living room.



I often told my parents the house was creepy and I thought it was haunted. But every creek or pop or other weird noise was explained away by “it’s just an old house”.



I eventually grew up and got used to it. Still, uncomfortable when I was alone, but fine.



I still lived with my parents in my 20s and they went on a long vacation, like a month, and I had the home to myself.



The absolutely creepiest place in the house was the basement. It was an old stone basement with only a couple lights and arranged into rooms with many dark corners.



Now, the washer and dryer were in the basement…. So I often had to go down there.



One night I just showered and was getting ready to go out with my friends. Earlier in the day I did laundry so everything was down in the basement…. So I turned on the light switch at the top of the stairs which turned on one single 40 watt light bulb (yes, one) and went to the dryer, pulled the pull chain and turned on the second bulb.



Started grabbing my clothes from the dryer with nothing but my towel on and then I heard loud a creek near the top of the stairs, almost like someone was at the top of the stairs, and I paused and stood up.



Then the lights went out.



I froze…. Naked, terrified, in a pitch black basement of a m****r house with no straight sh*t to the stairs.



Instinctively I reached for the pull chain and “click” nothing happened…. Tried to grab my phone and find the flashlight app….



After a couple seconds of sheer terror the lights came back on and I head the dog walking around in the kitchen (the basement door was in the kitchen).



I grabbed my clothes and ran upstairs as fast as I could.



I slept with the all the lights on that night.

Coming back to these stories, it’s easy to see why some people struggled to believe the terrifying experiences being shared. Some of them sound almost unreal — like the kind of thing you’d only expect in a movie or creepy internet thread at 2 a.m. But just because something sounds unbelievable doesn’t automatically mean it never happened. Life can be strange, unpredictable, and honestly pretty terrifying sometimes. Pandas, have you ever experienced something so bizarre, creepy, or intense that nobody around you believed it actually happened?

#27 I think a few people I've told do believe this story but it's so horror movie levels of creepy and terrifying I don't tell people until we know each other really well.



So I was about 15-16 living with my dad, his gf, and her 4 yr old son. In this old 3 level house, upstairs, main level, basement. Now this place is old like the basement has a canning room old. So I have a friend over one night and we're smoking w*ed in the basement. My dad and his gf are asleep upstairs and her 4 yr old fell asleep on the living room couch on the main level. My friend and I are sitting in the basement talking when we both pause and look up because we hear heavy foot falls walking from the living room to kitchen. Almost like a man wearing boots. My dad shouldn't be up yet, it's like 1 or 2 in the morning.



Also we would have heard him come down the steps, we didn't. So behind these heavy foot steps we hear little pitter patter foot steps like the 4 yr old has followed them from the living room to the kitchen. After a few moments of silence the steps go in reverse. Heavy foot steps go from kitchen back to living room and right behind them the tiny child foot steps from kitchen back to living room. My friend and I look at each other confused and then decide we should go see what's going on.



We go up and find the 4 yr old sitting on the couch holding a big cooking spoon that was hung up behind the stove where he would've barely even been able to reach if standing on a chair. No chair was moved. We ask him "How did you get that?" He says "The man gave it to me." One of us asks "What man?" The 4 yr olds eyes get wide and without missing a beat he says "The bloody man.".

#28 My mother almost k****d both of us when I was 3, when she decided to leave my father while he was on a fishing trip. She drove halfway across the country, high on something and probably low on sleep, and flipped the car several times after trying to get off the road too fast.



I thankfully don't remember anything after being told to "hold on." I wasn't buckled in and was supposedly ejected from the back seat out the hatch back. Hit my head hard enough to crack it. She made up a story about it being the car's fault. I spent 6 weeks in the hospital and have a plate in my head.



Thankfully I can still walk and talk just fine. I didn't know the truth until a few decades later. She also lied about my dad, claiming he didn't come to see me, when he did. I don't remember much from the hospital aside from just a lot of waiting and staring up at the ceiling.

#29 I got r***d by a girl at a friend’s wedding and no one believed me after when I told them.

#30 Had a bear escape a circus truck and run up on our front porch when I was 6. I looked through the door blinds to a giant grizzly staring at me growling. I went upstairs and told my parents. They told me to go back to sleep. Lights lit up the area shortly after and they had to tranquilize it, but it knocked the darts out and ran through my neighbors yard being chased by cops and circus people.

#31 I was riding my motorcycle on the freeway when a minivan hauling a sailboat on a trailer lost a wheel on the trailer. It bounced a couple times as the sailboat was starting to fall when the wheel hit the end of a concrete guardrail and sent it flying straight towards me. I tucked forward and gunned pass the mess in progress on the right. I don’t know what happened behind me as I passed but that wheel flew right over me and grazed my backpack.I bee lined to work, sat down on the curb and smoked a bunch of cigarettes to calm myself down.

#32 Got taken away in an unmarked van from my house when living in China and interrogated for 6 hours by police.

#33 A few years back I encountered a paranormal entity living in my cousins house. I was asleep on the recliner one night in his living room, when I woke up around 2am and immediately got the feeling I was being watched. I turn to my right and across from me was a sofa with a lamp behind it turned off.



Above the lamp was a ghastly face staring with hollow sunken eyes. I stared paralyzed with fear at the face for what felt like eons but was really just about 30 seconds. Then it started to sway back and forth which scared me so much I leapt out of the recliner and ran to the kitchen which was next to the living room so I could turn the light on. As I passed the door way in to the kitchen past the entity, I got the coldest chill I’ve ever gotten run through my whole body like I was struck by cold lightning. When I turned the light on and looked above the light, it was still there and slowly sunk in to the wall.



I ran in to my cousins room and told woke them up and told them because I was so scared. His wife immediately said that was it for them because they had been hearing voices on the baby monitor they had for their newborn and they were already looking to move houses. There’s more to this story too if anyone is interested I can reply with the rest.

#34 I was d*****d and as***lted and it freaked me out so badly that my brain repressed it for over 10 years. I didn't know what had happened that night and it was a blank spot in my memory.



When I was finally more mature and in a better place physically and emotionally, I remembered it and went for a LOT of therapy. It still f****d me up for several years.

#35 Got completely lost hiking alone in the middle of nowhere, no signal, sun going down. Found my way out but there was a solid 45 minutes where I genuinely wasn't sure I would. Nobody believes it was as serious as it was because I made it out fine.

#36 In my childhood years, I woke up in the middle of the night and saw my sister standing at the open door of my room with her hair draped over her face. I asked about twice what she was doing, and no s**t, without even blinking she just disappeared



Everybody tells me I was dreaming.

#37 My door opened in the middle of the night. Woke me out of my sleep and I saw it slowly open. Once I turned around to look again to make sure I wasn’t trippin, it was closed. Most bizarre thing to happen to me.

#38 Probably the time my ex blocked my car in a parking garage and tapped an automatic rifle on my window. The three passengers in my car believe, no one else ever has. That wasn’t so terrifying. The terrifying part was finding out why he felt okay to do that, and the absolute lack of accountability or possibility of consequences.

#39 Grew up with BTK during my teens. He drove me home the one and only night I had ever snuck out to go see my boyfriend who only lived 2 houses down, all because he hated my mom and knew she would beat my a*s if I got caught and brought home by one of the other officers. He was at our house regularly because we were one of the few screwed up families there that always had kids around but no one ever wanted to cut the huge lot of grass so we always got tickets from him for non compliance, that or one of our illegal pit bulls would mysteriously get out and get caught by him, who even sh*t the dog with a tranquilizer g*n in broad daylight in front of our neighbors with zero f***s given. That was the day my mom called him a psychopath. Lol.

#40 The story is too long to write the whole thing here. I basically moved in, several states away from my home, when I was 16, to live with a boyfriend in his mid/late twenties. He kept me against my will. He caught me trying to run away once and took me back to his house. He held me on his lap, with a hunting knife against my stomach, telling me he was going to k**l me. When I was screaming he laughed and told me to keep it up. He said the neighbors were used to it as I wasn't the first, and wouldn't be the last that they'd heard. No one, police, neighbors, his parents whose guest house we were living in, came to help. I literally have no idea how long he kept me there and what else happened. I know it was for more than a few weeks. I remember standing in the bathroom and talking to myself in the mirror saying it was going to be okay over and over.



He told his parent's he was going to k**l me if they didn't get rid of me. They called my parents, who I had not been allowed to be in contact with, and told my parent's that they needed to pay 1/2 of the bus fare to get me home. I remember on the 3 day bus trip telling myself over and over it was going to be okay. I never told my parent's what happened and as I was one of those 'bad' kids that broke every rule ever set, ran away often, had seen several counselors and even been placed in halfway houses for runaways, my parent's didn't ask (as far as I recall).



I have told others, including my 2 of my sisters and some friends over time. I've also told counselors and psychiatrists. I've never been believed, except one sister acts like she believes 'something' happened, but that it wasn't nearly as bad as what I claim. I had panic attacks and night terrors for years.

#41 Driving home alone at 2am on a rural highway, empty road, and my headlights caught a man standing in the middle of my lane. Not walking. Standing, facing me, completely still.



I braked hard, swerved, and as I passed him I looked - and there was nobody there. Empty asphalt. I told myself it was a deer, or a trick of the light, or microsleep, and I kept driving because what else do you do.



Here's the part nobody believes. About a mile later I came around a bend and there was a real accident, fresh, a car off the road and a guy waving his arms. If I hadn't already been white-knuckle awake and driving 30 under the limit because of whatever I saw, I'd have come around that corner at full speed.



I've never figured out what to do with that. The rational explanation is that I was tired, my brain invented a hazard, and the slow careful driving afterward was just a frightened person being cautious. That's almost certainly what happened.



But every time I tell it, people hear "phantom on the road saved my life" and either roll their eyes or get weird about it. So I mostly don't tell it anymore.



Probably just a tired brain. Probably.

#42 I was driving late at night with a friend from our main town to a smaller town on the outside of it and above my car there was what looked like and seemed like a giant spotlight. It was super freaking bright and my passenger was stunned by it too. The light then quickly raced an acre out to the left of us, then within a second darted over 3 acres out to the right of us and hovered in that spot before taking off quicker than we could realize it was gone.



Neither of us can explain it.

#43 Back when we used to live in Saudi Arabia, we went out to visit Al Kharj once. I was a kid and remember being in high spirits - we were going to visit a meteorite crater!



It struck me pretty much immediately upon arrival that this was likely not a meteorite - it didn't have the crater shape - but the adults insisted it was and I went along with it. I tagged along with a friend of my dad's who was a bit more adventurous than the rest of the adults in the group, and we went along the (back then) spare railing to get a good look - there was supposed to be water in the crater.



We found a spot where the railing had collapsed and went inside. It had clearly been an unofficial entry point for a while. We stood to the edge, and it was quite a view - these are limestone sinkholes that go 500-600 feet deep. There was water at the bottom, and you could see the pumps the local used to draw it too.



The guy who was with me said something about not going too close because the hole would pull you in which I ignored - that's not how gravity or magnetism works - and I guess he thought he needs to be more funny and gave me a slight jerk. It caught me completely off guard.



I fell. Flat on my back. And then started sliding forward.



In a flash I was lying on the ground staring up at the sun with my feet dangling over the giant pit. I remember that my mind was blank, I was so scared that I couldn't even scream. The guy had the sense to grab the collar of my shirt as I fell, but I was a skinny little kid and for one sickening second it felt like I would just slide through the too large shirt and fall into the pit leaving him holding my half-sleeves as a keepsake. Luckily, I kept my hands stretched out, and that didn't happen.



It was all over quickly, he pulled me back up, and started laughing like it was nothing. Then he told me parents that I had slipped and fallen on my a*s and gotten a little scared about nothing. They laughed with him. I never told anyone anymore after that.



To this day I am scared of heights.

#44 My aunt and uncle lived in a very old house built in the late 1800s/early 1900s that was definitely haunted and 2 scary things happened there when I was a kid/teen. First when I went to a sleep over with my cousin when I was about 10 and we stayed up late watching movies and playing video games until around 1am. We went to sleep and then something woke me up an hour or so later that sounded like someone jiggling the doorknob but it was coming from the little small storage closet in the corner of his room. It was like a mini attic space he used to store a bunch of his junk in. I was frozen in place, couldn’t talk or move to wake my cousin up as the little half door creaked open about half way. It was dark but I could definitely see something black crawling out of the closet low to the floor. As it got to the bed it stuck its hand up and snatched the blanket off the bed hard enough that it flew across the room to the closet door and pushed it shut. Scared me so bad I finally was able to scream and ran downstairs to my aunt and uncles room and refused to go back to bed and called my mom as soon as the sun came up to pick me up. No one believed me that it happened and said I must have had a nightmare and kicked the blanket off.



Second incident happened when I was about 16. They needed to fill the oil tank for the heater in the cellar and asked me to help bring the cans down. The stairs in the house to the basement were removed and the door nailed shut for some reason long before them moved in so the only way to get down there was through the storm doors in the back down an old stone stair case. We were taking the cans down and I noticed that there was a wall with some bricks loose or missing from the top of it and since the ceiling was so low I could see over there was what looked like another room behind it. When I asked my uncle what was over there he said he had no idea since it had been bricked up before they bought the house and he never really cared enough to open the wall since they didn’t use the basement. Well stupid me wanted to take a peek and I went over and moved a couple bricks and pointed the flashlight in. There was a room larger than the one we were standing in with what looked like tables and cabinets in there. I saw something move out of the corner of my eye and when I pointed the light at it I almost s**t my pants looking at a ghost. It was a woman in a dirty white dress, long black hair and her eye sockets were empty with what looked like dried blood dripping from them. She opened her mouth really wide and silently screamed as she floated quickly towards me. I immediately screamed and ran out the cellar smacking my head on the low door frame. Once again no one believed me and said I was just seeing things.



Welp learned a few years later that their house was built by a mortician who ran his business out of the house, used their living room as the viewing space and embalmed the bodies in the cellar room that was bricked over. It’s been about 20 years since the last incident and I still refuse to go in that cellar or be at their house after dark.

#45 Abducted by aliens when I was an early teen, the actual experience was positive as the beings came across as very benevolent and caring. The terrifying part was the reasons they told me about why their existence is being hidden from the public and the grim future outlook of our species. Obviously never told anyone cause I don't want to be thrown in a psych ward.

#46 I was biking. I fell and my helmet literally cracked in half. That could have been my head. I truly believe the helmet saved me.

#47 So to preface this story, I want to say that it sounds unbelievable and I know I didn’t imagine it due to other witnesses involved, police report, my dad being there, and I have photographic proof.



One day, I was driving to a therapy appt. I woke up, got ready, and left my house around 9am for a 10am appt about 40 mins from me. I remember leaving my house and exiting the neighborhood then next thing I know, I felt like I “woke up” trapped in mud way off the road around 10:20ish in the morning. I was very confused and had no memory of how I got there or any idea of where I was. I called my therapist and let her know I wasn’t coming and she was very concerned about me telling her I was off the road stuck in mud. I sent her photo proof so she knew I wasn’t trying to play hooky from my appt.



Then, I called my dad for help and sent him my location and walked quite aways to the hwy to flag him down. It took him awhile but he found me. I was actually on restricted airport property so he had to park a ways away to get to me. Some guy working on construction said he followed me for a bit but that I was driving like a “bat out of hell” and going like 70mph AND left the road and went on restricted property. He offered to tow my car out of the mud but later the police came and advised him not to, as it could damage his car.



Before the police got there, my dad told me to lie to them so I won’t get in trouble or they wouldn’t suspend my license. He said to tell them I got lost and was trying to turn around, which made no sense because why would I go way off the road to turn around…. Anyways, I told the officers about waking up there. They were very confused and asked if I took anything. At the time I had a feeding tube and was on meds for depression and constipation and nausea, so nothing that would cause me to nod off or be out of it. (I know psych meds can do this to you but I’d been on this one for a while and never had that happen). They also asked if I had an emotional morning or fight with anyone, which I didn’t but I don’t see how that would lead to this.



We ended up having to pay 500$ for a special tow truck to get my car out.



There’s no way I could’ve fallen asleep. I literally went way off the road and did a u turn under a bridge then was driving in the woods and near this railroad track where I was dodging the tracks, cement wall, and trees. Getting stuck in that mud probably saved my life. I legit have no memory during any of that drive except right when I left my neighborhood. How did I dodge all this stuff? Why don’t I have any memory? How was I going so fast? Did I fall asleep and really was just lucky to not crash? Was something or someone protecting me? Why was I over there, that wasn’t the direction I was headed in? Did something/someone takeover my body or something (getting really into conspiracy theory here)?? It just seems so impossible that I nodded off/fell asleep if I managed to do all those things. Plus how did I get so far from where I was headed if I just “fell asleep.” I don’t know if I was actually unconscious or not but I have no memory of that time and just removed suddenly coming to mad being so confused.



I did go to ER and they said I was dehydrated… that wouldn’t cause this!! I went and saw a neurologist and everything came back clear but he ended up having to put me on a medical driving restriction (not legally enforced, just suggested by my neurologist that I saw after the event).



Nothing like this has ever happened again. I know it’s real due to police report and my dad seeing it. I asked my dad what he thought happened and he thinks I drove off the road for attention… why would I do that? I could’ve damaged or wrecked my car and it cost $500 to get out, plus I could’ve gotten in trouble for being on restricted property. He says there’s no way I was unconscious because I dodged so many things. I get that the situation sounds unbelievable that he’s try to rationalize it someway but that doesn’t make sense either and I know it’s not what happened as I didn’t do anything intentionally.



I have googled stuff and found a couple people sharing stories similar to mine and they said they had an absent seizure where they were with it enough to drive somewhere but then would wake up somewhere random with no memory. While my EEG was clear and showed no seizure activity, it still could’ve happened on the day of.



I’m always slightly scared this will happen again.

#48 I was having a sleepover once and ran into my mothers washroom to grab something and as clear as day I saw a rotting woman grabbing on to the shower curtains. Even 20 years later I’m afraid of that washroom.

#49 Strangled in 2020, laughed out of hospital and now have chronic pain alongside FND and PTSD. I'll always believe it was due to being ignored that my trauma has lasted this long 😞.

#50 Some cases of premonition that some school friends didnt believe but were witnessed. First case, I was 7 and had a terrifying dream, incredibly realistic that this big clubhouse up the hill from our house was on fire. I went into my older high school sister’s room shaking to wake her up, crying. I told her my dream. She looked out the window, told me to return to bed, nothings on fire. Too scared I sat on the floor waiting, much later, I get up, look out her window and the clubhouse is in flames. I wake her up and she’s pissed. But she looks out the window at the fire. By this time tons of neighbors are outside their houses watching. The next day at breakfast, my brother made a comment about my dream. My older sister slammed her cereal bowl down and left. She couldn’t cope with what she witnessed. Days later, police said a vending machine with bad wiring caused the fire.



Second case, 9yrs old. Another realistic dream my parents and siblings were in a car accident. Next day my mom tells me to get in the car to go shopping and I refuse. I tell her there is going to be an accident. She says it will be fine and he will drive slowly. I refuse and I beg them not to go but they go. They return some hrs later with the front of the car all messed up. Somebody hit them on the drivers side. Luckily, no one was seriously injured.



Third case, I was 13yr. My mom had cancer but was recovering. I knew the night she died, but not how I knew. I waited up in bed crying and early morning heard my dad call the hospital saying she had a heart attack.



Last case, I was 14. It was my birthday, which fell on Memorial Day. My little sister comes into my bedroom telling me to come down stairs to talk to my grandfather. I tell her my favorite aunt died this morning right? I dont know how, I just knew. She did d*e.

#51 I took a wrong trail coming down from a mountain viewpoint. Ended up on a path that wasn't even on the map. Spent an hour terrified I'd run into wild animals or someone dangerous. Nobody believes how scared I was because "it's just a hike.".

#52 I have never told anyone this, but I actually got on audio voices talking in a completely quiet room and I know no one would believe it even with evidence



So we were visiting my partners family. Back then I was working on some music ideas, and since I can't really write notes, I would often take short audios of me humming just to capture the melody I had in my head.



We were already in bed sleeping, same as their parents. The house was so quiet that I had to go to the shower room which is furthest away from the bedrooms. I remember it being so quiet that my humming sounded too loud no matter how quiet I tried to be. I took the audio, put my phone away and went to sleep.



I listened to the audio a few days after when we were back home. To say I was shocked does not cover it. You could literally almost not hear my voice because of all the other ones. I'm talking horror movie type stuff, men and women whispering all at the same time. My hairs are literally standing on my arms as I'm writing this, I cannot explain how I felt listening to it. I could not believe something like that actually happened in real life, it's terrifying and also somehow utterly ridiculous.



It was not anything that could be explained by some static noice or such, it was voices. You can choose to believe or not believe me, doesn't really matter. I would rather it not happening at all, so I wish you would be right if you don't believe it.



Guess what I did? I listened to it a few times, then deleted the whole thing. Didn't try to understand what they were saying, didn't even think to show anyone. I know, very convenient. But what would've been the alternative? I could literally take a video of my family whispering right now and put it on TikTok claiming it's ghosts. Absolutely no one would believe it. Also I just really didn't want to hear what was being said. I felt like it's not going to be anything nice anyway, I would just traumatize myself listening to it.



I have zero regrets deleting it and I hope to never capture anything like it again.

#53 I’ve seen ghosts. Not one, but two.



Tbh I still don’t know if I believe in ghosts but I can’t explain the s**t I saw.

#54 Was down in TJ with some friends my senior year of HS. We had our scandanvian foreign exchange student with us who got drunk and decided to just be a general menace. So we got stopped by the Mexican police. 4 boys, 2 girls.



My brother was also with us and he had spent a year on an exchange program in very rural Argentina so he was pretty fluent in Spanish. Anyway, we’re all super white blond so they didn’t consider anyone could speak Spanish and started discussing what they were going to do with us. My brother’s face went white for a moment. And then he put on a poker face and whispered for us all to hand over whatever money we had.



He started negotiating in English never letting on he understood them. We managed to escape for like $74.



He never told us what they said but he said he never wanted to talk about it again.