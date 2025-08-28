ADVERTISEMENT

There was a time when most folks truly thought it implausible for something you see on a screen to be terrifying. Then came films like The Ring or just your run of the mill “cursed images” article to show that, actually, our brains are perfectly good at feeling scared.

We’ve gathered some creepy, unsettling images from across the internet for you to make yourself feel scared, if that’s your cup of tea. So get comfortable, preferably under some blankets, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Dug This Up In A Church Graveyard During Renovation

Creepy and unsettling moment captured showing a twisted, humanoid-shaped root with long wire-like limbs outdoors.

hnnrss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    In Honor Of My Mother, I Present To You: Her Knit Self Portrait

    Two creepy and unsettling knitted figures captured in moments of knitting, creating an eerie and unsettling atmosphere.

    auntiezazas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    The 13-Mile Long Abandoned Pennsylvania Turnpike

    Abandoned graffiti-covered tunnel surrounded by dense trees, creating a creepy and unsettling atmosphere in the moment captured.

    No motor vehicles are allowed on the property, but bicycle riders are free to use it at their own risk. The trail requires helmets and lights.

    joelman0 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    What Is This?

    Creepy and unsettling missing person flyer on a pole warning of bugs under the skin in a parking lot setting.

    I found this missing person‘s at a parking lot at Best Buy. I thought it was another normal missing persons flyer, but until I took a closer look I noticed the weird picture the description and the additional info. Is this some promotion for like a movie or an ARG?

    Sirens_yellout Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    I Took My Daughter's Screens Away For A Week And She Ended Up Drawing This

    Creepy and unsettling hand-drawn faces and figures densely cover a cardboard box, creating an eerie visual effect.

    Coldinthenorth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe... maybe get her checked out. And keep her away from devices for a while.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Remoteness Warning Sign In Australia

    Warning sign in remote area advises precautions for travelers in creepy and unsettling outback conditions.

    iamayeshaerotica Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    gotham-city avatar
    Smeghead Tribble Down Under
    Smeghead Tribble Down Under
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This isn't creepy, this is necessary. And common sense. A good suggestion is to also take a large bed sheet (white) with S.O.S clearly painted on it, just in case. Can be easily seen from the air. And always, always, always take more water than you think you'll need.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #7

    Applying A Window Sticker

    Silhouettes of hands pressed against a fogged glass window at an infectious disease diagnosis and treatment area, creepy moment.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    The Face Of A Tapeworm Under An Electron Microscope

    Close-up of a creepy and unsettling creature with glowing eyes and sharp teeth captured in dark lighting.

    UlteriorKnowsIt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, tapeworms are all around creepy, closeups or not.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Abandoned Hospital

    Abandoned operating room with a broken surgical table and large stain on the floor, creating a creepy and unsettling scene.

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    An Abandoned Funeral Home In The South. This One Had Human Cremains And A Hearse Left Behind

    Creepy and unsettling abandoned mortuary room with caskets, mannequin head, wig, and dirty medical equipment.

    places_forgotten Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    The Human Dolls Of Anatoly Moskvin

    Two creepy and unsettling dolls in red clothing captured in a dimly lit room, creating a chilling moment.

    Anatoly Moskvin is a Russian former journalist, college professor, and self-dubbed "necropolyst" with expert knowledge of cemeteries. For years, his hobby of collecting dolls hid a macabre obsession that drew upon his particular interests: digging up the dead and making dolls out of their corpses.

    Associated Press Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Known As "The Pioneers Defense," This Creepy Historical Image Was Captured In 1937 By Russian Photographer Viktor Bulla

    Large group of people wearing gas masks in a wooded area, capturing a creepy and unsettling moment in history.

    Viktor Bulla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    AI summary: While there was no formal "Leningrad Pioneer Defence Academy," the term likely refers to the civil defense drills conducted for young members of the Vladimir Lenin All-Union Pioneer Organization in the 1930s. These drills trained children in defensive measures in anticipation of a potential conflict. A notable example is a 1937 drill in Leningrad where young pioneers wore gas masks.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    The Hilo Tsunami Of 1946

    Black and white photo of turbulent floodwaters engulfing a structure, capturing a creepy and unsettling moment.

    This chilling image captures the final moments of the unknown person at the bottom left.

    NOAA Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    The Creepy Photo Taken Just Before The Dyatlov Pass Incident

    Group of people skiing through a harsh snowstorm, capturing a creepy and unsettling moment in low visibility conditions.

    dyatlovpass.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Sydney Ferry Worker

    Person on a ship facing a massive wave, capturing a creepy and unsettling moment that looks powerful and intense.

    ihaig72sydney Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    My Friend Works On A Fishing Boat And Just Sent Me This Abomination

    Unsettling close-up of a deep-sea fish with wide open mouth held by a gloved hand, capturing a creepy moment.

    DaM00s13 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    A Painting Of My Sister

    Dark eerie portrait painting of a girl with haunting eyes creating a creepy and unsettling moment captured on canvas.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Aren't Ya Gonna Come Down? (Digital Edit)

    Group of people wearing creepy skull makeup looking up inside a spiral staircase, creating an unsettling moment captured.

    LeeroyM Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    A Friend Went For A Walk The Other Night And Saw This Woman Just Standing On A Roof

    Creepy and unsettling moment with a shadowy figure standing on a roof at night under dark, ominous skies.

    ewilliam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Standing Under Starship

    Rocket engine nozzles arranged in a circular pattern, creating a creepy and unsettling moment captured up close.

    elonmusk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    My Cousin Got Send This In Her Phone

    Text message showing a creepy black-and-white face photo sent from an unknown number, capturing an unsettling moment.

    Head_Ad6148 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Found This At An An Antique Flea Market , I Should Have Bought It

    Porcelain jar with creepy human-like face and teeth, capturing an unsettling and eerie moment.

    max_bruh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Desperately Needed A Toilet And Was Directed To This…

    Narrow, unstable wooden bridge leading to a dark, open door in a concrete structure over murky water, creating a creepy moment.

    thatgirlnicola Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gah, was directed to something like this in SE Asia. No thanks, I'll hold it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #24

    This Flyer For An Organization At My College

    Creepy and unsettling flyer asking if you hear the mysterious woman calling at night, linked to a haunted research study.

    glitterpens Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Welcome To My Basement

    Close-up of an unsettling, creepy mold growth inside a dark, confined space, capturing a disturbing and eerie moment.

    doralbeus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Opening In Pavement

    Large cracked road hole filled with bright green liquid, cordoned off with orange cones and caution tape in a residential area.

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    According to the City of Toronto, this is a liquid colored with non-toxic dye to see if the mysterious sinkhole connects to any sewers.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #27

    This Dog Freaking Out (At Another Dog)

    This Dog Freaking Out (At Another Dog)

    DraconicDisaster Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    4 Children For Sale

    Four children sitting on worn steps near a woman covering her face, with a creepy sign saying "4 children for sale."

    August 4, 1948 - Chicago, Illinois: They're on the auction block. These small children of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Chalifoux of Chicago, Illinois. For long months 40 year old Ray and his wife, Lucille, 24, waged a desperate but losing battle to keep food in the mouth and a roof over their heads. Now jobless and facing eviction from their near barren flat, the Chalifoux have surrendered to their heart breaking decision. Photo shows mother sobbing as the children pose wonderingly on the steps. Left to right: Lana,6. Rae, 5. Milton, 4. Sue Ellen, 2 years old.

    Bettmann / Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    amandjlgruber avatar
    Rebelliousslug
    Rebelliousslug
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The parents would seem a lot less horrible if the sign said something along the lines of “children need a good home” and not that they were trying to actually sell them, idc how badly they needed the money.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    This Fisherman With A Deep Sea Wolf Eel

    Man in orange rain gear holding a large unusual fish, capturing a creepy and unsettling moment on a rainy day at sea.

    Guygan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    I’ll Never Unsee This

    Close-up of a dirty container spout with foam and teeth-like stains, creating a creepy and unsettling moment captured.

    txplumber Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Signage On A Machine At Work

    Warning sign showing danger of rotating shaft with a graphic, capturing a creepy and unsettling moment of hazard caution.

    littlethumb24 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    The Path I Walk To Go To Work

    Foggy dimly lit street with two red lights resembling eyes, creating a creepy and unsettling captured moment at night.

    pakkmann666 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kaleidoscope-cove888 avatar
    PeepPeep the duck
    PeepPeep the duck
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It was like this in Melbourne when I’d finish work at 5am. You’d almost wait for a pack of zombies to start walking through like a Michael Jackson film clip

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Took This Pic On A Abandoned House A Few Years Ago. Didn’t Expect The Surprise

    Dilapidated room with peeling walls and a creepy dark figure behind a small window, capturing unsettling moments.

    Achaeminuz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    This Thrifted Tee

    Creepy unsettling thrift shop shirt claiming there is not a dead body on Highland Ave with eerie images.

    wy4bt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Protoclone, The World's First Bipedal, Musculoskeletal Android

    Creepy and unsettling humanoid figure suspended by wires in a dimly lit workshop, creating eerie atmosphere.

    Eyal-M Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Went To My Home Office And Found The Ceiling Like This

    Office ceiling with a displaced black panel above a glass partition, creating a creepy and unsettling moment captured indoors.

    It's the only one moved

    thisisloreez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    One Of My Kindergarten Students Drew This

    Sketch of a face with distorted features and the text I'm unwell, capturing a creepy and unsettling moment.

    suminagashi_swirl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Ok, Fine. Message Received. I Won’t Cross There

    Creepy and unsettling scene of old bones arranged against a crosswalk closed sign in a snowy, desolate outdoor area.

    maamcakes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    This Image In The Restaurant Will Haunt Me Forever

    Surreal and creepy hot dog advertisement featuring a man with a bun for a mouth, capturing an unsettling moment.

    David_Trancon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    My Nephew Refuses To Go To Our Local Park Because He's Terrified Of This Thing

    Sculpture of a person doing a handstand in a garden, creating a creepy and unsettling moment captured outdoors.

    sKullsHavezzz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    I Just Found A Tooth In My Luggage While Traveling…

    Close-up of a hand holding a creepy and unsettling extracted tooth, highlighting eerie captured moments.

    cevans001 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    The Trophy Heads Of The Māori

    Man seated next to a wall displaying multiple unsettling severed heads, creating a creepy and chilling captured moment.

    Long before European colonizers arrived in New Zealand, the native Māori people were preserving the severed heads of the fallen. Known as mokomokai, the heads were chopped off, boiled, smoked, dried in the Sun, and dipped in shark oil before being displayed or paraded around like trophies.

    Henry Stevens Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    The Nuclear Shadows Of Hiroshima

    Shadowy wet stain on stone steps resembling a creepy figure, capturing a moment so unsettling it left people shaking.

    World War II, Human shadow on bank steps, in Hiroshima after the explosion of the atom bomb in August 1945.

    Universal History Archive / Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    A Chilling Message From The Lipstick Killer

    Creepy and unsettling message smeared on a wall above a cluttered desk in a dimly lit room, creating eerie vibes.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Bison Hunting

    Massive eerie pile of skulls with two people near it, capturing a creepy and unsettling moment.

    Chick Bowen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Rented A Cabin A Few Years Back For A Birthday Party. Just Looked At This Pic And Thought It Was Strange. Anyone Else See It? It Was Night Time And Pitched Black So I Had The High Beams On

    Dark forest path at night with a creepy and unsettling ghostly figure captured among the trees nearby.

    peonie666 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    When 9 Pillars Of Light Appeared In The Night Sky Above A Coastal Japanese Town

    Unsettling night sky with eerie vertical light beams piercing through dark, creepy clouds over silhouetted landscape.

    ImPennypacker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    The Laundry Room In The Hospital I Work At. I Hate Going To The Basement After The Workers Leave For The Day…

    Dimly lit industrial laundry room with large carts and hanging bags filled with white fabric, evoking creepy and unsettling vibes.

    noxverde Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Hermit Crab Using A Human Skull As A Shell

    Crab carrying a human skull on sand in shallow water, capturing a creepy and unsettling moment in nature.

    psuedon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Found This In The Basement Of My New Home

    Close-up of a rusty chain and ball with a lock on cracked dirt ground, creating a creepy and unsettling moment.

    franco-noce Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Reporting An Ad On Facebook Marketplace Gives The Option Of "Knows Too Much"

    Menu showing reasons to hide an ad, highlighting creepy and unsettling moments captured by people online.

    spaceandstuff_NMS Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So if you click it, the algorithm dings "ad spot on!"

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #52

    Mickey Is Always Watching From Behind The Mask

    Close-up of a creepy and unsettling character costume eye, capturing a moment that feels eerie and disturbing.

    Texas1971 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    vanewimsey avatar
    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, yeah, so he doesn't bump into things and fall down.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #53

    Weird "Are You Dreaming" Sign Found In Psychologist Waiting Room

    Instructional graphic showing steps to find a mirror, stand before it, and check for a creepy or unsettling face reflection.

    BlueSparksFly Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    My Sister Found A Cell Phone In A Ziplock Bag Buried In Her Garden This Afternoon

    Creepy and unsettling moment showing an iPhone found hidden in a ziplock bag under weeds in a planter box.

    cairhead13 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    This War Memorial Has Blank Spaces For Future Conflicts

    Black memorial monument listing war names including Vietnam War and War on Terrorism, capturing a creepy unsettling moment outdoors.

    jonjopop Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    The Real-Life "Shining" Hotel

    Old abandoned building with broken windows in a desolate area, capturing a creepy and unsettling moment.

    Though its story remains lesser-known, the hotel that inspired The Shining is just as chilling as its fictional counterpart.

    husker3in4 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    A Ghost Petting A Deer On The Side Of A Road

    Deer standing on a dark road at night near trees, captured in a creepy and unsettling moment photo.

    _NotSlimShady Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Found In The Woods

    Carved wooden sculpture with a screaming face on a snowy forest path, capturing a creepy and unsettling moment.

    I was walking in the woods near Copenhagen and stumbled upon this weird artefact thrown in the bushes. I put it on the trail for a photo and left it there for someone else to be creeped out. I wonder if I should have kept it?

    Vanil-je Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Poorly Lit Mcdonald’s Play Place

    Dark empty play structure entrance in a kids' indoor playground, capturing a creepy and unsettling moment with eerie lighting.

    Staraa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Was Leaving My House At 6am And Found This In The Dew On The Front Steps

    Person wearing black shoes standing on a cracked wooden step, a creepy and unsettling moment captured outdoors.

    NastyPotatoes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Kirby From Hell

    Creepy and unsettling handmade Kirby sculpture from elementary school displayed on apron, capturing eerie and unsettling moments.

    UrameshiYuusuke , PBandZee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Since Everyone Seemed To Like That Creepy Doll Donation So Much Here Was The Second Creepiest Weird Thing I Ever Found In A Shelf Full Of Paintings

    Framed eerie artwork of a distorted figure with wide mouth and glasses, capturing creepy and unsettling moments.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Wasp Nest Around Spotlights

    Creepy and unsettling moment showing a dark, glowing-eyed figure mounted on a house wall above a bull skull.

    SKA1960 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    I Pass This Every Single Day

    Creepy and unsettling statue of a smiling french fries container standing on a porch railing in dim light.

    unbotheredworm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    The Last Moments Of Regina Kay Walters

    Person in black dress standing in an old wooden structure, captured in a creepy and unsettling moment outdoors.

    Just before Rhoades unalived 14-year-old Regina Kay Walters in an Illinois barn in early 1990, he took a series of photos of her cowering in fear as he moved in closer. Authorities found this photo and a collection of others like it inside Rhoades' home after he was finally caught several months later.

    Robert Ben Rhoades Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    A Soldier During The Battle Of Passchendaele In September 1917 With A Dazed, Thousand-Yard Stare, A Frequent Symptom Of "Shell-Shock"

    Black and white photo of a soldier with a bandaged arm, captured in a creepy and unsettling moment during war.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    vanewimsey avatar
    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's smiling. He's focused. This is not a thousand-yard stare.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #67

    I Work Graveyard At The Mall Alone This Was In The Middle Of The Floor At 4 Am This Morning

    Red balloon floating alone in a deserted hallway, creating a creepy and unsettling moment captured indoors.

    Wheezybee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Bunny Statue At My Mom's Senior Center

    Creepy moss-covered rabbit statue with unsettling eyes in overgrown garden surrounded by green plants and yellow flowers.

    jesseberdinka Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    My Husband Just Sent Me This... It Was Taken On His Way To Work This Morning

    Silhouetted figure walking in dense fog near a tree, creating a creepy and unsettling captured moment.

    fmlmel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    The Unsettling Implications Of Putting A Cage Around A Grave

    Rusty iron cage standing outdoors on fallen leaves near a stone wall, creating a creepy and unsettling moment captured.

    tropicalginger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    The Ghost Pilot - 1987

    Elderly woman sitting inside a dark vehicle with a creepy and unsettling atmosphere captured in the moment.

    In 1987, Mrs Sayer was visiting air airfield in England with her friend. She thought it would fun to take a photo of her sitting in the cockpit.
    When the image was developed, there was a man sitting in the pilot's seat who hadn't been there when the photo was taken. A long lost pilot? No one is sure.

    The Society of Psychical Research Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!