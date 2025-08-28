71 Times People Captured Moments So Creepy And Unsettling It Left Them Shaking (New Pics)
There was a time when most folks truly thought it implausible for something you see on a screen to be terrifying. Then came films like The Ring or just your run of the mill “cursed images” article to show that, actually, our brains are perfectly good at feeling scared.
We’ve gathered some creepy, unsettling images from across the internet for you to make yourself feel scared, if that’s your cup of tea. So get comfortable, preferably under some blankets, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
Dug This Up In A Church Graveyard During Renovation
In Honor Of My Mother, I Present To You: Her Knit Self Portrait
The 13-Mile Long Abandoned Pennsylvania Turnpike
No motor vehicles are allowed on the property, but bicycle riders are free to use it at their own risk. The trail requires helmets and lights.
What Is This?
I found this missing person‘s at a parking lot at Best Buy. I thought it was another normal missing persons flyer, but until I took a closer look I noticed the weird picture the description and the additional info. Is this some promotion for like a movie or an ARG?
I Took My Daughter's Screens Away For A Week And She Ended Up Drawing This
Maybe... maybe get her checked out. And keep her away from devices for a while.
Remoteness Warning Sign In Australia
This isn't creepy, this is necessary. And common sense. A good suggestion is to also take a large bed sheet (white) with S.O.S clearly painted on it, just in case. Can be easily seen from the air. And always, always, always take more water than you think you'll need.
Applying A Window Sticker
The Face Of A Tapeworm Under An Electron Microscope
Yeah, tapeworms are all around creepy, closeups or not.
Abandoned Hospital
An Abandoned Funeral Home In The South. This One Had Human Cremains And A Hearse Left Behind
The Human Dolls Of Anatoly Moskvin
Anatoly Moskvin is a Russian former journalist, college professor, and self-dubbed "necropolyst" with expert knowledge of cemeteries. For years, his hobby of collecting dolls hid a macabre obsession that drew upon his particular interests: digging up the dead and making dolls out of their corpses.
Known As "The Pioneers Defense," This Creepy Historical Image Was Captured In 1937 By Russian Photographer Viktor Bulla
AI summary: While there was no formal "Leningrad Pioneer Defence Academy," the term likely refers to the civil defense drills conducted for young members of the Vladimir Lenin All-Union Pioneer Organization in the 1930s. These drills trained children in defensive measures in anticipation of a potential conflict. A notable example is a 1937 drill in Leningrad where young pioneers wore gas masks.
The Hilo Tsunami Of 1946
This chilling image captures the final moments of the unknown person at the bottom left.
The Creepy Photo Taken Just Before The Dyatlov Pass Incident
Sydney Ferry Worker
My Friend Works On A Fishing Boat And Just Sent Me This Abomination
A Painting Of My Sister
Aren't Ya Gonna Come Down? (Digital Edit)
A Friend Went For A Walk The Other Night And Saw This Woman Just Standing On A Roof
Standing Under Starship
My Cousin Got Send This In Her Phone
Found This At An An Antique Flea Market , I Should Have Bought It
Desperately Needed A Toilet And Was Directed To This…
Gah, was directed to something like this in SE Asia. No thanks, I'll hold it.
This Flyer For An Organization At My College
Welcome To My Basement
Opening In Pavement
According to the City of Toronto, this is a liquid colored with non-toxic dye to see if the mysterious sinkhole connects to any sewers.
This Dog Freaking Out (At Another Dog)
4 Children For Sale
August 4, 1948 - Chicago, Illinois: They're on the auction block. These small children of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Chalifoux of Chicago, Illinois. For long months 40 year old Ray and his wife, Lucille, 24, waged a desperate but losing battle to keep food in the mouth and a roof over their heads. Now jobless and facing eviction from their near barren flat, the Chalifoux have surrendered to their heart breaking decision. Photo shows mother sobbing as the children pose wonderingly on the steps. Left to right: Lana,6. Rae, 5. Milton, 4. Sue Ellen, 2 years old.
The parents would seem a lot less horrible if the sign said something along the lines of “children need a good home” and not that they were trying to actually sell them, idc how badly they needed the money.
This Fisherman With A Deep Sea Wolf Eel
I’ll Never Unsee This
Signage On A Machine At Work
The Path I Walk To Go To Work
It was like this in Melbourne when I’d finish work at 5am. You’d almost wait for a pack of zombies to start walking through like a Michael Jackson film clip
Took This Pic On A Abandoned House A Few Years Ago. Didn’t Expect The Surprise
This Thrifted Tee
Protoclone, The World's First Bipedal, Musculoskeletal Android
Went To My Home Office And Found The Ceiling Like This
It's the only one moved
One Of My Kindergarten Students Drew This
Ok, Fine. Message Received. I Won’t Cross There
This Image In The Restaurant Will Haunt Me Forever
My Nephew Refuses To Go To Our Local Park Because He's Terrified Of This Thing
I Just Found A Tooth In My Luggage While Traveling…
The Trophy Heads Of The Māori
Long before European colonizers arrived in New Zealand, the native Māori people were preserving the severed heads of the fallen. Known as mokomokai, the heads were chopped off, boiled, smoked, dried in the Sun, and dipped in shark oil before being displayed or paraded around like trophies.
The Nuclear Shadows Of Hiroshima
World War II, Human shadow on bank steps, in Hiroshima after the explosion of the atom bomb in August 1945.
A Chilling Message From The Lipstick Killer
Bison Hunting
Rented A Cabin A Few Years Back For A Birthday Party. Just Looked At This Pic And Thought It Was Strange. Anyone Else See It? It Was Night Time And Pitched Black So I Had The High Beams On
When 9 Pillars Of Light Appeared In The Night Sky Above A Coastal Japanese Town
The Laundry Room In The Hospital I Work At. I Hate Going To The Basement After The Workers Leave For The Day…
Hermit Crab Using A Human Skull As A Shell
Found This In The Basement Of My New Home
Reporting An Ad On Facebook Marketplace Gives The Option Of "Knows Too Much"
Mickey Is Always Watching From Behind The Mask
Weird "Are You Dreaming" Sign Found In Psychologist Waiting Room
My Sister Found A Cell Phone In A Ziplock Bag Buried In Her Garden This Afternoon
This War Memorial Has Blank Spaces For Future Conflicts
The Real-Life "Shining" Hotel
Though its story remains lesser-known, the hotel that inspired The Shining is just as chilling as its fictional counterpart.
A Ghost Petting A Deer On The Side Of A Road
Found In The Woods
I was walking in the woods near Copenhagen and stumbled upon this weird artefact thrown in the bushes. I put it on the trail for a photo and left it there for someone else to be creeped out. I wonder if I should have kept it?
Poorly Lit Mcdonald’s Play Place
Was Leaving My House At 6am And Found This In The Dew On The Front Steps
Kirby From Hell
Since Everyone Seemed To Like That Creepy Doll Donation So Much Here Was The Second Creepiest Weird Thing I Ever Found In A Shelf Full Of Paintings
Wasp Nest Around Spotlights
I Pass This Every Single Day
The Last Moments Of Regina Kay Walters
Just before Rhoades unalived 14-year-old Regina Kay Walters in an Illinois barn in early 1990, he took a series of photos of her cowering in fear as he moved in closer. Authorities found this photo and a collection of others like it inside Rhoades' home after he was finally caught several months later.
A Soldier During The Battle Of Passchendaele In September 1917 With A Dazed, Thousand-Yard Stare, A Frequent Symptom Of "Shell-Shock"
I Work Graveyard At The Mall Alone This Was In The Middle Of The Floor At 4 Am This Morning
Bunny Statue At My Mom's Senior Center
My Husband Just Sent Me This... It Was Taken On His Way To Work This Morning
The Unsettling Implications Of Putting A Cage Around A Grave
The Ghost Pilot - 1987
In 1987, Mrs Sayer was visiting air airfield in England with her friend. She thought it would fun to take a photo of her sitting in the cockpit.
When the image was developed, there was a man sitting in the pilot's seat who hadn't been there when the photo was taken. A long lost pilot? No one is sure.