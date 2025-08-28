We’ve gathered some creepy , unsettling images from across the internet for you to make yourself feel scared, if that’s your cup of tea. So get comfortable, preferably under some blankets, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

There was a time when most folks truly thought it implausible for something you see on a screen to be terrifying. Then came films like The Ring or just your run of the mill “cursed images” article to show that, actually, our brains are perfectly good at feeling scared.

#1 Dug This Up In A Church Graveyard During Renovation Share icon

RELATED:

#2 In Honor Of My Mother, I Present To You: Her Knit Self Portrait Share icon

#3 The 13-Mile Long Abandoned Pennsylvania Turnpike Share icon No motor vehicles are allowed on the property, but bicycle riders are free to use it at their own risk. The trail requires helmets and lights.



#4 What Is This? Share icon I found this missing person‘s at a parking lot at Best Buy. I thought it was another normal missing persons flyer, but until I took a closer look I noticed the weird picture the description and the additional info. Is this some promotion for like a movie or an ARG?

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 I Took My Daughter's Screens Away For A Week And She Ended Up Drawing This Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Remoteness Warning Sign In Australia Share icon

#7 Applying A Window Sticker Share icon

#8 The Face Of A Tapeworm Under An Electron Microscope Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Abandoned Hospital Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 An Abandoned Funeral Home In The South. This One Had Human Cremains And A Hearse Left Behind Share icon

#11 The Human Dolls Of Anatoly Moskvin Share icon Anatoly Moskvin is a Russian former journalist, college professor, and self-dubbed "necropolyst" with expert knowledge of cemeteries. For years, his hobby of collecting dolls hid a macabre obsession that drew upon his particular interests: digging up the dead and making dolls out of their corpses.

#12 Known As "The Pioneers Defense," This Creepy Historical Image Was Captured In 1937 By Russian Photographer Viktor Bulla Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 The Hilo Tsunami Of 1946 Share icon This chilling image captures the final moments of the unknown person at the bottom left.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 The Creepy Photo Taken Just Before The Dyatlov Pass Incident Share icon

#15 Sydney Ferry Worker Share icon

#16 My Friend Works On A Fishing Boat And Just Sent Me This Abomination Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 A Painting Of My Sister Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Aren't Ya Gonna Come Down? (Digital Edit) Share icon

#19 A Friend Went For A Walk The Other Night And Saw This Woman Just Standing On A Roof Share icon

#20 Standing Under Starship Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 My Cousin Got Send This In Her Phone Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Found This At An An Antique Flea Market , I Should Have Bought It Share icon

#23 Desperately Needed A Toilet And Was Directed To This… Share icon

#24 This Flyer For An Organization At My College Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Welcome To My Basement Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Opening In Pavement Share icon

#27 This Dog Freaking Out (At Another Dog) Share icon

#28 4 Children For Sale Share icon August 4, 1948 - Chicago, Illinois: They're on the auction block. These small children of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Chalifoux of Chicago, Illinois. For long months 40 year old Ray and his wife, Lucille, 24, waged a desperate but losing battle to keep food in the mouth and a roof over their heads. Now jobless and facing eviction from their near barren flat, the Chalifoux have surrendered to their heart breaking decision. Photo shows mother sobbing as the children pose wonderingly on the steps. Left to right: Lana,6. Rae, 5. Milton, 4. Sue Ellen, 2 years old.

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 This Fisherman With A Deep Sea Wolf Eel Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 I’ll Never Unsee This Share icon

#31 Signage On A Machine At Work Share icon

#32 The Path I Walk To Go To Work Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Took This Pic On A Abandoned House A Few Years Ago. Didn’t Expect The Surprise Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 This Thrifted Tee Share icon

#35 Protoclone, The World's First Bipedal, Musculoskeletal Android Share icon

#36 Went To My Home Office And Found The Ceiling Like This Share icon It's the only one moved

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 One Of My Kindergarten Students Drew This Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Ok, Fine. Message Received. I Won’t Cross There Share icon

#39 This Image In The Restaurant Will Haunt Me Forever Share icon

#40 My Nephew Refuses To Go To Our Local Park Because He's Terrified Of This Thing Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 I Just Found A Tooth In My Luggage While Traveling… Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 The Trophy Heads Of The Māori Share icon Long before European colonizers arrived in New Zealand, the native Māori people were preserving the severed heads of the fallen. Known as mokomokai, the heads were chopped off, boiled, smoked, dried in the Sun, and dipped in shark oil before being displayed or paraded around like trophies.

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 The Nuclear Shadows Of Hiroshima Share icon World War II, Human shadow on bank steps, in Hiroshima after the explosion of the atom bomb in August 1945.

#44 A Chilling Message From The Lipstick Killer Share icon

#45 Bison Hunting Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 Rented A Cabin A Few Years Back For A Birthday Party. Just Looked At This Pic And Thought It Was Strange. Anyone Else See It? It Was Night Time And Pitched Black So I Had The High Beams On Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 When 9 Pillars Of Light Appeared In The Night Sky Above A Coastal Japanese Town Share icon

#48 The Laundry Room In The Hospital I Work At. I Hate Going To The Basement After The Workers Leave For The Day… Share icon

#49 Hermit Crab Using A Human Skull As A Shell Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 Found This In The Basement Of My New Home Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 Reporting An Ad On Facebook Marketplace Gives The Option Of "Knows Too Much" Share icon

#52 Mickey Is Always Watching From Behind The Mask Share icon

#53 Weird "Are You Dreaming" Sign Found In Psychologist Waiting Room Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 My Sister Found A Cell Phone In A Ziplock Bag Buried In Her Garden This Afternoon Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 This War Memorial Has Blank Spaces For Future Conflicts Share icon

#56 The Real-Life "Shining" Hotel Share icon Though its story remains lesser-known, the hotel that inspired The Shining is just as chilling as its fictional counterpart.

#57 A Ghost Petting A Deer On The Side Of A Road Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 Found In The Woods Share icon I was walking in the woods near Copenhagen and stumbled upon this weird artefact thrown in the bushes. I put it on the trail for a photo and left it there for someone else to be creeped out. I wonder if I should have kept it?

ADVERTISEMENT

#59 Poorly Lit Mcdonald’s Play Place Share icon

#60 Was Leaving My House At 6am And Found This In The Dew On The Front Steps Share icon

#61 Kirby From Hell Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 Since Everyone Seemed To Like That Creepy Doll Donation So Much Here Was The Second Creepiest Weird Thing I Ever Found In A Shelf Full Of Paintings Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#63 Wasp Nest Around Spotlights Share icon

#64 I Pass This Every Single Day Share icon

#65 The Last Moments Of Regina Kay Walters Share icon Just before Rhoades unalived 14-year-old Regina Kay Walters in an Illinois barn in early 1990, he took a series of photos of her cowering in fear as he moved in closer. Authorities found this photo and a collection of others like it inside Rhoades' home after he was finally caught several months later.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 A Soldier During The Battle Of Passchendaele In September 1917 With A Dazed, Thousand-Yard Stare, A Frequent Symptom Of "Shell-Shock" Share icon

#67 I Work Graveyard At The Mall Alone This Was In The Middle Of The Floor At 4 Am This Morning Share icon

#68 Bunny Statue At My Mom's Senior Center Share icon

#69 My Husband Just Sent Me This... It Was Taken On His Way To Work This Morning Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 The Unsettling Implications Of Putting A Cage Around A Grave Share icon