It’s no secret that police officers encounter traumatic events on a daily basis. What we probably don’t realize is the scope of it all. While most citizens will potentially experience 3 to 4 traumatic events in their lifetime, each police officer is likely to witness between 400 and 600 of them in their career (20-25 years). This can cause damage to their physical and mental well-being—a price they often pay for serving and protecting others.To show what they really go through, we compiled a list of unsettling stories from times police officers had to carry out house searches. Scroll down to read them for yourself, and don’t forget to upvote those that unnerved you the most.

#1 I used to volunteer with my local PD. Nothing will beat the old lady who passed away in her house and her little dog ate her face. Literally just the skin from the jaw line to the hair line and from ear to ear. It left the eyeballs in the sockets. Just a skeleton in a lady suit, doing the 1000 yard stare.

#2 My very first dead guy had been in his house for almost a week during a very hot July with no A/C...



Did you know that your skin will become clear and you can see EVERYTHING? He popped when the funeral home came to get him. Yes, popped. Some people, they're not bothered by this. Me? No no no. I don't have the stomach. This is the only part of the job that bothers me.

#3 Friend is a cop: Wellness check called in. Went in - smelled horrible - and discovered a large dead guy, shirtless, sitting in his front room, in a lawn chair watching TV. He had setup an industrial space heater behind his chair, which was on at full blast. Due to the heat, and apparently other factors he had "merged" through the back of that lawn chair.

#4 A coat rack with a hat on. Clearing a dark house and seeing what could easily be a person standing motionless in the corner is not fun.

#5 Not a cop but a former corrections officer. Doing a cell search one time and stumbled across a 500ml coffee mate container almost full of accumulated semen... I was later told it took 7 months to save it up.



... I've seen and dealt with a lot of s**t but for some reason that one ranks up there.

#6 My dad answered a domestic call at an apartment on the 23rd floor. As soon as he walked in he saw blood *everywhere*. In pools on the floor, spatter on the walls and ceiling, smeared all over everything. He walked further in to find a woman crumpled on the floor, battered beyond recognition, and the partner is standing in front of an open window. My dad started to talk to the man, to coax him into coming with, and the man immediately turned around and stepped out the window, falling 70m to his death.



Edit: Yes she survived.

#7 Friend of a cop here. He told me about how him and his buddy went to search in an apartment. They looked around and his buddy finally called him over. A guy was just ... in an oven. Dead of course, but in an oven. When the guys tried to pull him out of the oven all the contents and gas of the dead guy fell right out. A few of the guys vomited and gagged.

#8 My mother used to work for a police department, and I'd hang out there when I'd be home sick from school. This old man used to walk to the gas station on the corner to get a pack of smokes and coffee every day. The gas station attendant called for a wellness check when she realized she hadn't seem him for a couple weeks in the dead of summer. Cops went, knocked, smelled something, opened the door, walked in, instantly came back out vomiting from the smell. They had to come back later with respirators, trash bags, and snow shovels to clean up the sludge that used to be the old man.



Another officer almost quit his first night on the job. Really bad accident, guy shows up, the one car has no one in it at all. He's looking around, guy isn't on the ground anywhere. He tried to figure out if maybe the guy walked away, so goes to look inside for some identification. Finds the guy. He hit so hard that he slammed up under and into the dashboard, and was just a broken sack of bones stuffed in around the steering column and other parts.

#9 I know I'm late to the show, but during a search a s*x offender's house, I found a room that looked like a little girl's room. In the closet I found a 4ft doll in a pink dress. He had no kids and was in his late 50s.

#10 Creepiest: A dead guy. But not just your average dead guy. This guy died on his couch, surrounded by no less than 1500 Miller Lite cans. Plus, he had no friends or family. None. He was retired and his electric bill was auto deducted from his checking account. He died, on his couch, and no one realized it for 5 months. When we found him, the top (front really, because he was on his back) was completely skeletonized. But the bottom (or back, against the couch) was still meaty and rotting. The half skeleton was kinda creepy. But its really creepy and sad that this guy left this world and it didnt affect anyone. Just gone and forgotten.







Funniest: Respond ro a burglary. Going through the house with the homeowners, a young married couple, documenting damage and loss. Step in to the bedroom. Theres a red vibrator on the floor. They look at it, I look at it, and then we look at each other. Spend the next 5 minutes with locked eye contact talking about the broken window, missing jewelery, missing TV, etc. Everyone refusing to look at, discuss, ir acknowledge the vibrator. And then on to the living room.





Oh. There was alsothe dead fat lady with the pug that started eating her a*****e.

#11 Miscarriage. Late term. Mom went nuts, house covered in blood.

#12 Less creepy but more of a surprise. Get a call for a burglary. I'm doing a walk through with the resident noting all missing and damaged property. He was an older guy. We are in the bedroom looking in drawers. I open one and see it full of women's panties and bras. I ask him when his wife will be home to help identify missing items. He stutters a little bit and finally says, "Uhhh those are mine." I just closed the drawer and went on with my investigation. We are all a little weird bro. Far be it from me to judge you for wearing pretty underwear.

#13 Bathtub of dead rats in a share house of illegal workers. They'd leave traps and poison out and when they caught the rat they added it to the pile. Whole house was disgusting.

#14 My aunt is a police dispatcher. Normally she takes calls from the public and has an officer nearby respond. But one day she was asked to work the station's radio because the normal guy was sick. That meant she was acting as the central hub of the police radio network, taking calls from officers in the field and issuing backup to them, that kind of thing.



She wound up having to listen to four cops talking back and forth in a panic as two squad cars arrived to check on a reported murder (The person who called was certain that there were multiple k**lers present). The victim's meat had been cut into one-inch cubes, as if their killer was going to fry them up, or make kebabs. The whole crops had been disassembled like that. Bones cut into neat inch segments, organs removed, separated, organized. She remembers one of the officers panicked and screamed something along the lines of "This is OCD movie monster b******t."



I can't remember the exact quote sadly, and I doubt my aunt remembers it herself. She thought they were playing a joke on her until they called for a hazmat crew to get the body.

#15 I volunteer with local PD and I go on ride alongs often, my creepy thing isn't scary so much as freaky,



So we get a call about some squatters in a house that's going to be demolished soon to make room for a freeway. No big deal, kick them out, go on with our business. It's sunset, just starting to get dark. Our car and the other officer arrive at this place and it's all fenced off and looks abandoned. And by abandoned, I mean it looks scary as hell. It was like an old school house, metal swing set, a "friendly" scare crow next to a fence. Some crosses here and there, but it was in a residential neighborhood. On the blocked in windows, people wrote in sharpie all kinds of spooky stuff, "this place belongs to us" and just all around weird s**t, like even creepier than that. So there was a main house, a garage type thing, and then a cellar. A f*****g door leading under ground with creaky a*s wooden steps. And so if you walk down those, it's concrete and there are windows, but it's a basement. The windows just show dirt. There are beds and stuff but it looks like it's been abandoned for a LONG time. It was so scary it's ridiculous. If this comment gains any traction, I'll drive over and take pictures of it. I know it's still up





UPDATE: I went and checked it out. I guess they demolished it because it was a haven for squatters/homeless people and some people still live in the surrounding houses. I don't know when they demolished it because I was there with my girlfriend maybe 2-3 months ago and I figured it would still be up.

#16 Australian here, worked remote enough for some good stories.

Late at night, called to a drunken dispute where a firearm had been discharged. Attended with 4 or 5 of us, the whole Patrol Group. Found the gun which was all good, my partner went to unload it and realised it had no trigger. He went to touch the safety and paused, we both had a closer look and then asked the owners, apparently the safety was the trigger..



Anyway, no one was licensed so we searched the house for extra ammo or other weapons. (no one is really supposed to have guns here, unless you have a good reason).



Don't know why I did it, it was a dumb idea given the state of the house and the area, dog poop on the floor and stuff, nappies everywhere. I opened the fridge, staring face to face with a kangaroo with its paws out looking at me; that was the top shelf. I looked down one shelf and there was the other half of the kangaroo, tail hanging down off the middle shelf.



The smell... Oh dear the smell, the light was on, not sure the fridge actually worked though, closed the door pretty fast. Of course the most reasonable thing to do was move to another part of the room and yell at my partner to check the fridge.



Not really creepy, just unusual. I was newish at the time.

#17 My dad was a state cop. Yeah, yeah, shut up, it counts.



He responded to a call in a rural area once. The couple involved were known repeat domestic violence/battery offenders. This time, the lady apparently had had enough, and either shot the guy in self defense, or shot him point blank.



When my dad entered the trailer, he told me he could see a trail of dark muck on the floor. Some spots were more splattered/thicker than others, but it was clearly a trail, as if something had been dragged. My dad and his partner followed the slick through the front room, where the man had been shot. It crept down the hallway and into the kitchen, where they saw the man himself. He had dragged himself, bleeding from the chest/stomach, through his house trying to reach a phone. He made it into the kitchen, where he managed to hook his chin onto a table. So his chin was still on the table top, and his body kind of drooped under him with his legs kicked out behind him.

#18 Me dad is part of CSI and tells me odd stories every day as he comes home. A heavily obese hoarder was living in her apartment, everything filled head to toe with rotting food, wrappers and p**s. She held the common decency to use her s**t covered toilet and did so, but on that particular day it wasn't just a good 'ol number 2, it was also a baby that had been rotting inside of her for months. The poor creature fell out of her in chunks and its limbs just kinda exploded all around the toilet. A nice baby soup that had to be fished out of a toilet by 2 officers and seemed to have shaken them up for a day.

#19 Not me but a friend. He and his partner was at the time working in a smallish town, so most calls was regarding s******s or elderly people. This day they check up on an apartment of an elderly, which they presume is dead due to the horrible smell. In cases like this they would take turns in who would be the one going in to check on things, and this time it was my friends partner. 5 minutes after going in he comes out with a shocked look on his face, completely wet and covered in all kinds of nasty fluids. When he went in it had been completely dark, so he probed around trying to find the light. Suddenly he slips in a pool of something, and when he landed, he knew the worst had happened. He slipped in fluids of a corpse and landed "in" it so to say, getting submerged in a completely rotting human corpse. Bad day at work i'd say.

#20 My friend's a policewoman. She attended a scene where a body was found wearing a clown mask. Her colleague went to look under the mask before forensics arrived and the face sloughed off as it had adhered to the mask, replacing a clown face with a grinning skull. Natural causes after a party apparently.

#21 Not a cop, but my dad used to be one awhile back. He told me about a time he had a call to domestic violence. If I remember right, the boyfriend was a***ing his girlfriend and somehow it came down to self defense and the girl shot him and k**led him. I guess they still had their guns out when the body twitched and scared the s**t out of my dad's partner. He almost shot the dead guy on reflex. After that, they found his drivers license and discovered it was his birthday. So... they sang happy birthday to a dead guy.



My dad had a lot more stories and that wasn't the most f****d up one but the one that came to mind first.

#22 Not a cop. But one of my best friends is a CSI.

Dead children because of carbon monoxide poisoning.

He says that's the worst he's seen. Grandma was hugging the corpses thinking they were just sleeping.

#23 Ex detective here, saw a person chained to a bed frame no mattress, pot plant bamboo or some vines growing upwards beneath him poking his lower back. Some one feeds him daily he urinates and s***s into the pot plant fertilising it. I still remember the look on my partners face to this day as we stumbled across this.

#24 My brother is a cop. He told me about this time when they responded to a work place accident where a railyard worker had been crushed between two railcars. The guy had been crushed/pressed into the ladder of one of the cars. They kept hearing voices coming from the body. Muffled voices but definitely coming from the body. It took them a while to figure out the worker had been carrying a radio. Needless to say they were a bit disturbed until they reached that conclusion.

#25 I'm not a cop but a paramedic. Went into a ladies house one time, can't remember what the call was for, that had sheets of paper taped all over the walls. They all said something along the lines of "remember the voices aren't real". Gave me a warm safe feeling.

#26 Brother in law is a cop. He told me about a time he and his partner were called to do a wellness check on someone with a terminal illness (family didn't know where he was).



So the get to the house, knock, and get no response. They entered the house to see if he had passed away due to his illness. They did not find him there, but what they did find was a stairway leading down to a basement.



In that basement was a vast number of s*x toys, ropes, harnesses, etc. There was also a stage with a bed on it, and a video camera on a tripod focused on it. He had stumbled upon this guys s*x dungeon.



The guy ended up being alive, but was visiting someone out of town and didn't notify any of his family.

#27 My uncle is a cop and likes to tell the story of the time he shown up to arrest a 15yo who skipped school to throw rocks through some cars and steal things in them. He gets there and knows the kid, They've gotten him a few times from the school with d***s, one time for having a knife. They knock on the door and his 18 year old brother and 17 year old sister open it.



Cops say what they want and they tell them to f**k off. Cops show they have the warrant for the kids arrest and that they have to open the door. Get told another time and now the other cop car pulls up and asks whats going on.



uncle said they might have to force their way in and break the chain. 18yo s**t head says he's got a gun. about 3 seconds later the door is borken, 18 year old s**t head is tassed, 17 yo is screaming for the brother whos wanted to book it. He jumps out the window and gets away (for now), Brother is thrown in cop car, 17 yo slaps the one officer, gets the same free ride and bracelets. They call the property manager and get permission to enter the house completely to investigate.



The second-floor REEKS. Worst smell they've ever smelled. They get upstairs and it just gets worse and worse. They open the door and find a long rotten body surronded by needles and other d**g s**t. They leave and call it in.



Uncle said later it came out that they grandmother died of an o******e, the mother was in jail for stabbing a ups guy, and the kids never reported the grandmother was dead so they could keep cashing her Social security checks. She was dead for about a year.



Other than that his best creepy storyies were a guy who tourtures and k***d animals buy feeding them to other animals (not mouse to snake, think more cat to dog, or WAAAY to large rabbit to a starved snapping turtle) He also nailed several live rodents and cats to a board in the basement where he'd photograph them. and the other is a d**g dealler who k***d a guy and tried to put him through a meat grinder and feed his pit bull.

#28 Super late to this but I'll post anyway. We went to an apartment which was a local d**g den. A female we knew called and said the male renter had been assaulted and she had run. We got there and the door was bolted shut. I kicked the door over and over again and it wouldn't open. What I found out later is the dope team had done a search warrant on the apartment a couple weeks earlier and afterward the tenants had reinforced the door jamb with a metal plate. It took me a total of 22 times kicking the door before I broke the deadbolt in half which flew across the room and hit the wall. We made entry; guns drawn and started clearing the apartment.



This place was the kind of spooky I have only seen in places where a lot of M**h is done. It was dark, there were swastikas, 666, upside down pentagrams, etc painted on the wall, pictures of faces hung on the wall with the eyes X'd out and baby dolls with their eyes scratched out into X's. As we cleared the first room we started seeing the blood. First on the bed, then a trail on the floor leading into the back room. The layout was weird; one main room, then a back room which was more of a hallway and a bathroom at the end of that hall. We followed the trail of blood down the hall to the bathroom door. In front of the door was the renters dog which was shaking uncontrollably and pissing all over the floor, scared out of its mind. As we got closer the dog got really aggressive because it was scared.



I made my way around the dog and entered the bathroom where I found the renter hunched over in the shower, bleeding from his face, holding his cheeks with his hands. He was frantically trying to talk, pleading with us not to hurt his dog. Blood was dripping from his mouth and I couldn't understand him. Then I saw the extend of what had happened to him. His jaw had been dislocated on both sides when he was beat by 2 men with a hammer and it was just hanging there. As he was trying to plead with us he could only attempt to talk by flicking his blood covered tongue in the pattern of the words because his jaw didn't work at all.



Edit: grammar.

#29 Taking this law class, my professor brings in a cop to talk about points of law, at one point the cop shows the class a picture of a man who committed s*****e by gun, "can you see what colour his eyes are?" He asked, of course noone can and after sine dumb stares the cop says "blew, one blew this way, the other blew that way", the whole class groans and I raised my hand, "obviously you have thicker skin about this sort of thing then we do, have you ever seen anything that got to you?"



The cop got serious looking and then told us this story, a local family, two brothers, both young, every Saturday morning the older brother would get up early and make toast and both he and his younger brother would suit in front of the TV, munch some toast and watch Saturday morning cartoons.



This one Saturday the older brother didn't want to get up and make toast, so the younger brother decided to try it himself, he apparently went into the kitchen, put the bread in and pulled the switch down, he didn't notice how close the toaster was to the kitchen window curtains, to make a long story short, the house caught fire and the parents barely made it out alive with the oldest son, by the time the police officer arrived the younger boy was dead, burned to death in the living room.



The officer said he must have set the toaster and went into the living room to watch TV and wait for his older brother to wake up and join him, the officer said the window nearby had collapsed from the heat and melted around the little boy, the cop said he had two boys about their age at that time, said he had to excuse himself from the scene, went to his squad car and couldn't stop crying and shaking, as the cop told the story I'm class, he started crying again.



Crazy sad cop story and I made a cop cry.

#30 I spent my first year as a constable in an inner city suburb of Queensland. Now, of the population of this area, something like 40% was reserved for government commissioned housing for rehabilitated criminals and persons released from mental health assessment centres. So here was a share of creepy s**t, but to be fair for the most part, the people we dealt with were more like cartoon characters than super shady creeps but they had there moments.



One guy that we had met before just decided one afternoon to start destroying s**t in the commission set of units he lived at. He was going f*****g off. Kicking through latticing, throwing pot plants off of buildings at passers-bys, stealing and collecting people's shoes, smashing car windows.



After about 15 minutes of mayhem, he must have ran out of steam and gone back to his unit. That's where we found him and he decided to bung on a turn. He just would not stop screaming and bashing his head and face into any surface or object he could find. Eventually we got a van with a pod and secured him, then we went back into the the house to figure out what the f**k had happened.



The house is a cluster f**k. Somehow he had fit 2 Coles trolleys inside and was using them as furniture. The whole place smelt of rotting food and s**t. On the coffee table (if you can call it that) are a series of scrawled notes of just expletives (again, not massive mental function with this guy) and a wooden box.



Inside the wooden box, was about 100 small clip seal bags. Over half the bags had a brown granular organic material in them, the others had clear crystal like stuff in them. The brown bags were somewhat organised from smallest to largest staples.



Now with the type of people we had in the area, we had all sorts of wonderful ways these people got high. We were used to seeing weird s**t that people would ingest. So we don't recognise these bags, but we've got a pretty good idea it's a narcotic of some kind. So of course, we examine these bags and the contents. There is enough there to test if need be so I get one of these bags and empty the contents to see it better.



So these "samples" of brown material. They've got flecks of colour and little tendril like hairs, not unusual for a plant derivative to have. But I've never seen it before, so I'm looking at it as I hold talking to my partner that it might be really course hash derivative or a byproduct of production of something else. Khat maybe. Might explain why this guy went nuts.



A dog unit officer who assisted with the arrest comes in. He sees the scene, looks at the coffee table looks, looks at the bags, looks at me holding the contents of one in the palm of my hand. And straight away says "that guys got golden staph, he's been collecting scabs...."



This guy had been picking at a golden staph infection on his leg, collecting the scabs, organising them into smallest to largest, and then eating them. The small yellow crystals? Snot and crust from his nose. Same end goal.



Tldr; I responded to a disturbance call and fondled the real life Goldmembers personal stash by mistake.



S**t was f****d. I bought shares in Purcell hand sanitizer after that.

#31 Not a cop, but I worked alongside Adult Protective Services and sometimes cops.



The place smelled absolutely dreadful. The elderly lady was dead sitting upright on the couch. She had s**t herself a watery one at that time of death apparently. That's not the only thing that smelled bad. There were buckets of s**t. Literally dozens of bucks filled with fecal matter in every room of the house. One of the cops didn't have a face mask, and he almost puked every time he cough or sneezed because all of the dust and the putrid smell.



Apparently the elderly lady lived in the home with a few of her brothers. Some homeless people that were squatting in the backyard were the ones that called the police because they saw the brothers leave, but hadn't seen the lady in days. The smell coming from the house also raised some red flags.

#32 Former LEO with two stories. Got dispatched to a call, daughter has tried to reach her elderly mom and can't make contact (these usually end badly). Made location at the house and received written authorization from daughter to make forced entry at the front door. Asked the daughter to wait by the squad car and had fire department spread the door frame open. Immediately noticed the smell and began to search the house. Found the mom in the kitchen laying on open door of the oven. Half of her face and hair were burnt off and the oven was still on cooking her. Apparently, we found out from the daughter, the mother used the oven for heat and had a heart attack and fell on the oven door. Best thing I can say it looked like Harvey Dent from the Nolan Batman film.



Second story, got a call from dispatch about a women screaming from an abandoned apartment saying she was being tortured/k**led. My partner, 4 other officers and I had to search every room and door in what looked like a college dorm. All the doors faced inwards and there was absolutely no way of knowing where the screaming was coming from. Partner found the women covered in her own blood running out of an apartment. I held apartment door while he ran her down. Scariest call of my life....turns out she was tripping on PCP and have been cutting herself. There was no way of knowing that until we searched the apartment. I swear that Michael Myers-Kruger-Chuckie was waiting behind every door in that apartment waiting to stab me. Awesome time.

#33 This may be a bit off the post. My friend is a police officer. They got a call one night from a 4 yr old that dad was hurt. When they got to said address the small child answered the door. As they head inside they hear a woman calling out "in here" .

They approach the bedroom to find mom tied to the bed dressed as scantily like Wonder Woman. Dad is knocked out cold as Super Man . Apparently Dad jumped on the bed forgot about the ceiling fan and knocked himself out cold.

My friend said it was the funniest ,craziest thing he ever saw. Woman had to scream to wake up the child to call the cops.

#34 Sgt. at my law enforcement school told us that a landlord once called them to investigate an apartment room (for a reason). As my instructor went in with her partner, they discovered a lonely lady had died, but no one knew about her, so no one checked. Her corpse was decomposing for such a long time, ahe started to seep through the ceiling and into another apartment room.



She had other stories but this was the quickest to type.

#35 Not a cop but a contractor for cleaning up dead bodies. My high school psych teacher told a story about how he got a call to clean up a s*****e in Louisiana i believe. He shows up to the house with his partner and gears up in a hazmat suit and head up to the attic where a man killed himself a week prior, via crossbow. Upon entering the room he was hit with a wave of moist, pungent corpse air and even through the suit it made him wrench. This guy sat on a box and held the crossbow out in front of himself and pinned himself to the wall with a bolt through the head. As they started removing the crossbow bolt his severely bloated body " exploded " into a giant slop covering both of them in week old Louisiana guts, needless to say he chose a different career path.

#36 Tiny, quiet, southern town. Whole family that had been dead for a week. Their teenage daughters boyfriend who she met online was visiting from across the country. Step dad, mother, daugher and her friend all murder and hacked up by an ax. The mom was a professor at my university a block away and when she didnt show up to work for a few days cops went to house and talked to murder who gave them some plausible excuse so they left. He stayed in the house for a full week before leaving. The cops went back when neighbors reported the smell. They caught the guy at rhe airport about to fly home.

#37 Dead bodies, booby trapped house, teenage kid who had just hung himself, but died when the EMTs did not arrive in time



Source: family.



Edit: Something was rigged to explode, but I cant recall if it was a light switch or a door opening. It was a suspected m**h lab so they had been going super carefully and ran across it without setting it off thankfully

#38 This one is from an MP friend of mine, so take with a grain of salt.



My buddy was duty officer one night and as such, he had to respond to serious events.



One night there was a fire alarm and he and a bunch of MPs rolled on it. This was a real fire (false alarms are pretty common). The source turned out to be an officer's apartment and... The officer.



When the investigation was conducted, it was found that the officer had filled a bathtub with fuel and field manuals, and decided to s*****e out by sitting in the tub and igniting the fuel. After a few seconds he decided that this was a bad idea and ran from the tub to his apartment door before death finally took him. So the responding MP s found his charred remains and the bits of burning flesh that were falling off him as he ran for the door.

#39 Hoarders house last spring... Go in and there's maybe 5 inches of dust everywhere. And clothes all over and mail from 1999. There was a small walkway cleared through the house just enough to walk around. I walk into the bathroom and there are turds floating in the toilet and the water is spinning. So there is just a whirlpool of t**ds. Lol forget the violence and s*****es I've seen, this tops it for me.

#40 Not a cop but a friend of a cop. My buddy's the sheriff even though it's of a very safe town. He still takes his job seriously and has done a lot for the community. Nothing bad happened to the community until he had to investigate as double homicide. One mother and her child, shot up by their divorced father/husband. My buddy's daughter had to photograph the body (forget what it's technically called), and she couldn't forget about it and she tried to k**l herself months later.

#41 Dead bodies, especially hanging bodies are always creepy finds.



Found some guys "hate room" a back room in a trailer with a red light full of knives and holes in the panelling.



It's not uncommon would walk into a house with weapons but there was one dude I remember had motion detectors and cameras in his yard as well as a hunting or sniper rifle at every window of the house.



There was another warrant served on a dispatcher at a local agency, he was found in his house with no utilities, several female wigs, and a piece of raw meat in his bed that he had been sticking his d**k in. I guess what made that creepy is that this dude seemed odd, but not crazy as a shithouse rat.

#42 A cop I know, his first day on the job he goes to a s*****e call. Shotgun in a chair, pulled the trigger with his toe. There were like, white things stuck in the wall and on the floor. He didn't know what they were. Yup, teeth.



Another one told me of the guy who was forced at gunpoint to shoot his own d**k off. Rival d**g dealers.

#43 Back when I was in training I had a call for service where these people didn't want to go in their house because they thought it was haunted. (They weren't explicitly saying the word haunted but it was heavily implied) They said the last straw was when they went to go to the bathroom and saw glowing green handprints all over their bathroom walls.



Ok sure fam, I'll check it out to you.



I go in the bathroom and sure enough there were f*****g glowing handprints all over the g*****n walls. My training officer and I noped it out of there pretty quick. Sketchy a*s house...





This isn't my creepiest call as far as dead bodies and such go but it's the only one that was related to paranormal creepy rather than regular ol creepy.