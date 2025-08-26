Addison Bethea, 17, was engaged in scalloping water activities in #Florida, 5 feet deep near Grassy Island, close to Keaton Beach, when a shark suddenly bit her.



Addison remembered from watching Animal Planet that you’re supposed to punch sharks in the nose in case of an attack, but she couldn’t get around to the beast’s nose the way it bit her.



Her brother, Rhett Willingham, jumped in the water to help her. Rhett, 22, a Taylor County emergency medical technician and firefighter, beat and kicked the shark nonstop to pry his sister loose. Once she was free, he grabbed her and placed her on his boat.



Addison suffered severe injuries and had to be airlifted some 80 miles away to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, which listed her in critical condition. Despite the terror she just went through, Addison is staying positive and her friends came to visit her in the ICU.