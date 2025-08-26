90 Random Creepy Facts And Pictures To Deprive Somebody Of Sleep
Real life is full of strange moments that can be more unsettling than a ghost story. The Instagram account 'Halloween' shares everything from bizarre historical events to unexplained scientific phenomena and shocking discoveries about the natural world, and there seems to be no shortage of such material. Whether you love trivia or are simply drawn to the eerie and unusual, each post highlights that the spooky can be celebrated any day of the year. If you want to, of course.
Men convicted of rape will face surgical castration and anyone who r*pes a child under 14 will face the death penalty, under a new law introduced in Nigeria. The governor of the country’s Kaduna state, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, said the “drastic penalties are required to help further protect children from a serious crime”.
This occurred in 2021, the driver got away with no injuries and still drives for the company today.
Mental health expert has warned that those who watch episodes of true crime shows to unwind might be seriously disturbed.
Psychologist Dr. Thema Bryant explained that treating true crime shows as a wav to relax before bed could mean that the trauma portrayed in the series is
“familiar” to you - and could even be a sign that you need counselling.
She said, “If your idea of relaxing before you go to sleep is to watch three episodes of Law and Order, then I would encourage you to think about ‘Why is trauma relaxing to me’?
A victim of childhood s*xual and physical abuse, Jason Vukovich decided to get revenge on s*x offenders by becoming a ped*phile hunter known as the “Alaskan Avenger.”
Two climate activists in their early 20s were sentenced to prison by a London court for throwing soup over Vincent Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” painting during a protest against fossil fuels.
Phoebe Plummer, 23, and Anna Holland, 22, from the protest group Just Stop Oil were imprisoned for two years, and 20 months, respectively.
“Sunflowers” — worth more than $84 million - was preserved under protective glass but the protesters were accused of causing £10,000 (over $13,000) worth of damage to its golden frame.
Addison Bethea, 17, was engaged in scalloping water activities in #Florida, 5 feet deep near Grassy Island, close to Keaton Beach, when a shark suddenly bit her.
Addison remembered from watching Animal Planet that you’re supposed to punch sharks in the nose in case of an attack, but she couldn’t get around to the beast’s nose the way it bit her.
Her brother, Rhett Willingham, jumped in the water to help her. Rhett, 22, a Taylor County emergency medical technician and firefighter, beat and kicked the shark nonstop to pry his sister loose. Once she was free, he grabbed her and placed her on his boat.
Addison suffered severe injuries and had to be airlifted some 80 miles away to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, which listed her in critical condition. Despite the terror she just went through, Addison is staying positive and her friends came to visit her in the ICU.
In 2022, a man in Israel was killed after a sinkhole opened under a swimming pool during a house party.
He was sucked down into a 43 feet deep hole.
On May 14th, 2008, 19-year-old Brandon Swanson was driving home from a party in Minnesota when he accidentally drove his car into a ditch. Uninjured, he called his parents for help, believing he was near the town of Lynd. They stayed on the phone with him as he walked toward what he thought was a more recognizable location. Nearly 50 minutes into the call, Brandon suddenly exclaimed, “Oh, shit!” and the line went silent. Despite extensive searches and public attention, no trace of Brandon has ever been found, and his mysterious disappearance remains one of the most haunting unsolved cases in recent history.
The photo of four-year-old Hudea has quickly become a symbol of the terrible human toll of the war in Syria.
The image was captured by photographer Osman Sagirli, who told the BBC Tuesday that Hudea thought his telephoto lens was a weapon and raised her hands.
“I realized she was terrified after I took it, and looked at the picture, because she bit her lips and raised her hands. Normally kids run away, hide their faces or smile when they see a #camera,” Sagirli said.
According to reports, a cyclist in Oregon was hit by an ambulance, breaking his nose and damaging his bike, and then received a bill of over $1,800 for the hospital ride, according to a lawsuit.
William Hoesch, 71, is suing Columbia River Fire & Rescue for nearly $1 million, citing permanent injuries and about $100,000 in medical costs, as reported by oregonlive.com. Hoesch is seeking $997,000 for pain, suffering, and medical expenses.
On March 6, 1981, Marianne Bachmeier opened fire in a crowded courthouse in what was then known as West Germany. Her target was a 35-year-old sex offender on trial for her daughter’s murder, and he died after taking six of her bullets.
Immediately, Bachmeier became an infamous figure. Her subsequent trial, which was followed closely by the German public, begged the question: was her effort to avenge her slain child justified?
Her daughter was 7 years old when she was ràped and mùrdered. The mother got a 6 year sentence, and was released after 3 years.
Is that thing a snake or a submarine cable?! Nightmare fuel.
Eddie Justice was one of the 49 lives lost in the Pulse nightclub sh*oting in 2016. Trapped in a bathroom during the attack, he texted his mom: “Mommy I love you… In club they sh*oting.” As chaos unfolded, he told her he was scared and hiding. His final messages were full of fear, but also love—a son reaching out to his mother in his last moments.
In 1978, Steven Kubacki, a college student from Michigan, mysteriously vanished while skiing near Lake Michigan. Searchers found his skis and backpack near a frozen lake, along with footprints that ended abruptly, suggesting he may have fallen through the ice. Despite extensive searches, no trace of him was found—until 15 months later, when Kubacki suddenly woke up in a grassy field in Massachusetts, over 700 miles from where he disappeared. He had no memory of the missing time or how he got there. To this day, his disappearance and unexplained return remain one of the most baffling unsolved cases in modern history.
In a scene that seems straight out of a comedy skit, a Turkish man unwittingly joined a search party looking for him. Beyhan Mutlu, a 50-year-old from rural Turkey, had gone drinking with friends before wandering into a forest and not returning, prompting his friends to alert authorities.
As the search expanded, more volunteers joined, calling out Mutlu’s name in nearby neighborhoods. After hours of searching, someone in the group finally realized the missing person was right among them. Mutlu himself reportedly asked, “Who are we looking for? I am here.”
In 2001, Dawnell Batista was suffering from kidney disease and was in need of a transplant.
Richard, her husband at the time, offered to donate one of his kidneys. The transplant was a success, and Dawnell’s health improved significantly.
However, the couple’s marriage began to deteriorate, and they eventually divorced in 2005.
During the divorce proceedings, Richard made the surprising demand that Dawnell return the kidney he had donated to her or pay $1.5M in compensation, arguing that it was a gift given in the expectation of love and companionship, which had not been fulfilled.
It was ruled that organs in the United States may not be bought or sold, and donating one is considered a gift.
Richard did not get his kidney back or any compensation.
The Ovitz family was a family of Hungarian Jewish actors/traveling musicians originating from present Romania, who survived imprisonment at the Auschwitz concentration camp during World War II. Most of them were dwarfs.
In Syria, 17 hours after the earthquake devastated the region, this 7-year-old girl was found under the rubble with her hand over her little brother’s head to protect him. Both made it out safely.
Mackenzie Shirilla, 19, was convicted of intentionally crashing her car at 100 mph, killing her boyfriend Dominic Russo, 20, and his friend Davion Flanagan, 19.
She was sentenced to two concurrent 15 years-to-life sentences.
The tumour wasn't melon sized when it was first diagnosed, it was far smaller. He chose to go against medical advice and try alternative therapy instead-eating "clean," high dose vitamins, psychotherapy. It continued to grow and he only agreed after 18 months to have surgery, at which point, the surgery was far more extensive than it would have been initially.
In August 2015, Hardison underwent the most extensive face transplant to date, with a survival chance estimated at 50/50. Despite the odds, Hardison survived.
The gun that started World War I was a Browning M1910 semiautomatic pistol used by Gavrilo Princip to assassinate Archduke Franz Ferdinand and his wife Sophie on June 28, 1914
Judy Melinek is an American forensic pathologist and writer. She is a pathologist at the Wellington District Health Board and Chief Executive Officer of PathologyExpert Inc.
In Japan, female members of the imperial family only have titles and must leave the family if they marry commoners. Princess Mako gave up her royal titles and took her husband’s surname, becoming Mako Komuro. She also turned down a $1.3 million payout that is traditionally paid to royal women who lose their status.
The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery has been continuously guarded since July 2, 1937, every minute of every day.
The guards, members of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment known as “The Old Guard,” perform this duty in any weather, including extreme conditions like hurricanes or snowstorms.
The dedication required for this role is immense, with the guards undergoing rigorous training to ensure they maintain the highest level of discipline and respect for the unidentified soldiers who gave their lives in service.
Their commitment symbolizes the nation’s enduring respect and honor for all fallen soldiers.
In 2013, a tragic and unusual incident occurred in Seffner, Florida, involving a man named Jeff Bush. On the night of February 28, 2013, while Jeff was sleeping in his bedroom, a sinkhole suddenly opened beneath his house and swallowed him alive. The event happened without warning, and Jeff’s brother, Jeremy Bush, who lived in the same house, heard a loud crash and Jeff screaming for help. Jeremy tried to rescue him by jumping into the hole but was pulled back by rescue personnel due to safety concerns.
British teenager, Aditya Verman made jokes in a group chat with friends before his departure saying that immediately after boarding the flight he would blow up the plane.
His message wrote, “On the way to blow up a plane, I am a member of the Taliban”.
A YouTuber whose girlfriend was killed in a sickening live stream has been jailed for causing her death.
Trash vlogger ReeFlay - who used the name Stanislav Reshetnikov, 30, real family name Reshetnyak - was convicted of inflicting grievous bodily harm resulting in death sentenced to six years in a strict penal colony by a Russian court.
In 2016, an EgyptAir flight from Alexandria to Cairo was hijacked by a man named Seif Eldin Mustafa, who claimed to be wearing an explosive belt.
The hijacker forced the plane to divert to Cyprus, where a tense standoff took place. During the incident, a British passenger named Ben Innes made headlines when he asked to take a photo with the hijacker.
Innes, a health and safety auditor from the UK, approached Mustafa and posed for what appeared to be a cheerful selfie, despite the danger. The image quickly went viral, with many people shocked by his boldness. Later, authorities confirmed that the hijacker’s explosive belt was fake, and he was arrested without any casualties.
Lowering a praying mantis into water is a method sometimes used to coax a parasitic horsehair worm (Nematomorpha) out of its host. These worms can live inside the mantis undetected for most of the insect’s life, subtly influencing its behavior. When the mantis comes into contact with water—either naturally or through human intervention—the parasite seizes the moment to exit the host, often dramatically unfurling its long, thread-like body. This behavior is due to the worm’s aquatic life cycle; it must return to water to reproduce. The process is both fascinating and unsettling, revealing the eerie complexity of parasitic manipulation in nature.
The perfectly-preserved body is discovered in permafrost in Siberia but DNA tests fail to determine its ancestry. An “amazingly well-preserved” 18,000-year-old puppy has been found in Siberia - but scientists cannot decide whether it is a dog or a wolf.
This bizarre event actually occurred a few years ago, it was reported that a feral pig stole 18 cans of beer left out by campers in Australia. After getting nice and drunk, the feral pig went through the garbage cans, looking for a bite to soak up all that booze.
The pig then attempted to pick a fight with a cow.
“There was some other people camped right on the river and they saw him running around their vehicle being chased by a cow.” - witnesses revealed.
In 2007, Interpol made headlines when it successfully identified a p*dophile who had been sharing abusive images online while obscuring his face with a digital swirl effect. The man, later revealed as Christopher Paul Neil, a Canadian national living in Thailand at the time, believed the swirl would protect his identity. However, Interpol’s digital forensics team managed to reverse the swirl effect, revealing his face and sparking an international manhunt. Neil was tracked down and arrested in Thailand, where he was convicted and served time for his crimes. After completing his sentence, he returned to Canada, where he has since drawn public and legal scrutiny under close monitoring by authorities.
A hiking trail in Brazil was flooded with heavy rainfall, creating a beautiful underwater paradise!
The water level rose to 10ft (3 meters) during the flood, completely submerging the path underwater for two days.
A dad who underwent a liver transplant has shared before and after photos of himself taken just six weeks apart to show the incredible impact of organ donation.
This image, featuring Avril Lavigne in her signature early 2000s punk style alongside Steven Anthony Lawrence was found saved on Osama Bin Laden’s hard drive during the raid on his compound in 2011. The discovery of such pop culture artifacts among his files was unexpected and showed a bizarre contrast to his public persona.
Bin Laden’s collection also included other random and seemingly mundane items, which has since sparked curiosity and analysis regarding his interests and daily life during his years in hiding. This particular photo has since become a peculiar part of the narrative surrounding the infamous terrorist leader.
Ziegel, severely injured in a s*icide b*mbing in Iraq, lost his left hand, three fingers on his right, part of his skull, sight in one eye, and was left with a disfigured face.
Unable to work, he relied on benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs, but issues with his payments left him struggling.
In 2012, Ziegel sadly died from an overdose of alcohol and morphine.
Riley Horner, an Illinois teenager, was accidentally kicked in the head. As a result of the injury, her memory resets every two hours, and she wakes up thinking every day is June 11.
Michael Jackson’s bedroom, where he tragically passed away, It became a focal point of media attention after he died in 2009.
The stone, of great scientific interest, could be between 38.5 and 70 million years old and is one of the largest in the world.
The woman, who found the 3.5-kilogram (7.7 |b) stone in the bed of a stream in Colti, a village in the southeast of the Eastern European country, used it as a simple doorstop for decades without anyone realizing its value, relatives of the late woman said that thieves failed to recognise the real treasure before their eyes when they broke into her home and departed with a few pieces of gold jewellery.
This is the story of Miriam Rodriguez, she hunted down 10 members of the cartel that kidnapped and murdered her 20-year-old daughter. She stalked the cartel members one by one across Mexico. Unfortunately, her daughter’s remains were found in 2014.
Miriam was assassinated in 2017 on mother’s day by being shot 12 times in her home.
Two teenagers expelled from Saint Francis High School in Mountain View, California, for allegedly wearing blackface received over $1 million in compensation after proving the accusations false.
They were actually wearing a green acne face mask in a photo taken during a 2017 sleepover.
The photo, misunderstood as blackface, resurfaced and went viral in 2020 amid the Black Lives Matter protests. Each student received $500,000 in damages and reimbursement for their $70,000 tuition fees.
Before she was preserved, Rosie the Shark once swam the waters off Portland, South Australia.
This is before she became entangled in a tuna net in 1997. The 18-year-old shark was then put in a tank, and transported to the Wonderland wildlife park in Victoria where she was put in a tank of formaldehyde—a highly toxic preservative—where she would remain for the next few years.
Then, in 2012 , the park shut down and all the attractions were taken away. Apart from Rosie... Rosie remained in a dark shed within the abandoned park for a number of years.
It was not until urban explorer Luke McPherson stumbled across Rosie in 2018— while looking around the abandoned amusement park—that she caught global attention.
A halo is a ring or light that forms around the sun or moon as the sun or moon light refracts off ice crystals present in a thin veil of cirrus clouds.
The halo is usually seen as a bright, white ring although sometimes it can have color - and if you are lucky enough to catch one at sunrise, you can find these incredible red/orange Halos
On May 26, 1990, Marlene Warren opened her Florida door to a clown holding balloons and flowers, only to be shot in the face. It took 27 years for authorities to arrest Sheila Keen, who had since married Warren’s husband.
The Jaeger Corps also known as the Huntsmen Corps is an elite special operations force of the Danish Defense ⚔️
Dustin Gorton, a student at Columbine High School, after discovering the shooters were his friends
Unearthed in 1999 from the 22,000 foot summit of Mount Llullaillaco, her frozen body was among the best preserved mummies ever found, with internal organs intact, blood still present in the heart and lungs, and skin and facial features mostly unscathed
A bat fetus in the womb displays some remarkable features as it develops, reflecting the distinctive adaptations of adult bats. Like other mammals, bat fetuses have tiny limbs, and at an early stage, they develop elongated fingers that will support the wing membrane as they grow.
The body appears compact, with large developing eyes, though some species of bats are born blind. As they mature, the delicate skin between the fingers begins forming the wing structure that will eventually allow for flight.
Additionally, the bat’s ears, which are crucial for echolocation in many species, start to form distinct shapes early on in development.
Bats usually have short gestation periods, and the mothers typically give birth to well-developed pups ready to cling to them or the roost, as they require significant maternal care right after birth.
The accident investigation board concluded that, during the launch of the shuttle, a piece of insulating foam had torn from the external tank and struck the orbiter’s left wing, weakening its thermal protection ability.
A man kisses his fiance for the last time after receiving a life sentence in prison (2002)
The Xoloitzcuintli, or Xolo, has been around for over 3,000 years. These dogs were not only companions to ancient civilizations like the Aztecs but also played roles in their spiritual practices.
Their unique genetic traits, including their hairlessness, make them a fascinating subject in the study of evolution and selective breeding.
A murder fugitive from Ohio, who had been on the state’s “most wanted” list for nearly 20 years, was discovered working as a police officer in his hometown in Mexico.
Antonio Riano, wanted since 2004 for the shooting death of 25-year-old Benjamin Becarra, was arrested on August 1 in Zapotilan Palmas, Oaxaca, Mexico. According to U.S.
Marshals, Riano, now 72, had been employed as a police officer in the town. He was previously listed as one of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office’s “Most Wanted” and was also featured on the “America’s Most Wanted” television series in 2005.
Scientists have discovered & revived a 48,500-year-old “zombie virus” in Russia as a result of climate change.
Samples were collected from permafrost in the Siberia region of Russia, reviving 13 new pathogens “including one frozen under a lake more than 48,500 years ago.” They found that these viruses remain infectious despite being dormant for hundreds of millennia.
The herbicide (Agent Orange) was sprayed extensively by the U.S. military to defoliate forests and destroy enemy hiding spots, but it had severe and long-lasting consequences on the environment and human health.
Even today, areas sprayed with Agent Orange still suffer from contaminated soil and water, leading to ongoing health problems for local communities.
Birth defects, disabilities, cancer, and other illnesses are tragically common among those exposed to the chemical, both directly and through generations.
The persistence of Agent Orange’s effects serves as a stark reminder of the long-term consequences of warfare and the importance of environmental stewardship and support for affected communities.
Efforts to clean up contaminated areas, provide medical assistance, and support those affected by Agent Orange continue, but much work remains to be done to address this enduring legacy of the Vietnam War.
Denise Balbaneda, 36, and Gerald Gonzales, 40, face charges for injury to a child causing serious bodily injury by omission after allegedly treating their 12-year-old daughter, Miranda Sipps, with smoothies and vitamins instead of seeking immediate medical help.
The incident occurred on August 8, and four days later, Balbaneda called 911 as her daughter went into respiratory distress.
Miranda was taken to the hospital but was pronounced died. The parents were arrested and held on $200,000
bond each.