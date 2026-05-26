One Redditor asked users to share photos they took of unique events that may never happen again, and people delivered plenty of fascinating examples. From strange natural phenomena to personal once-in-a-lifetime experiences, we’ve rounded up some of the best ones below. Scroll down to see them.

Before photography , capturing a moment could take a long time. Sometimes, it meant spending hours or even days recreating a scene on canvas. But thanks to the invention and evolution of the camera, we now have the luxury of doing it almost instantly. So when the right opportunity comes along, we can preserve something truly amazing.

#1 I took a photo of these Kevin-Helmholtz clouds ie wave clouds, back in 2017 and it went viral all over the world.

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#2 This is Kīlauea Volcano on Big Island (Hawaii). It has been erupting every couple of weeks since December 2024. This was December 6th! It was the coolest thing I’ve ever experienced. Feeling the heat on your face and hearing the roar of the lava flow was like nothing I’ve ever seen!

#3 I captured layered aurora australis last year in New Zealand. Rare to get aurora here, even rarer to get this layered effect.

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#4 I captured both Jupiter and Saturn in the same image during the great conjunction of 2021. I think it’s another 5000 years until they will pass this close to our line of sight again.

#5 For my birthday in 2021, my partner and I went to a resort in hurghada and we shared a room. we somehow messed up the reservation and instead of saying “amir” it was backwards as “rima”.



We get there and usually they would at this point ask for marriage certificate as egyptians cannot stay with each other unless married or family (more to it but for sake of being short) We were originally just going to change the reservation to 2 single rooms when we check in to avoid a problem.



They obviously find out what happened when we check in but the lady at the desk was a manager of the resort, she told us that the room was prepared already and just don’t order room service (so that nobody finds out by entering).



We get into the room and it was all romantic and stuff and even had a cake like this & flowers everywhere. It was so cute and is probably the closest i’ll ever get to what’s it like in countries where lgbt stuff is both normal & acceptable.

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#6 Southern California was hit by a rare hurricane in the fall of 2023, and its remnants flooded Death Valley, the lowest point in the continent, with several feet of water. They thought it would dry up in a few weeks, but then it just…didn’t. Or at least it was doing so very slowly. Then in February 2024 it was hit with another huge storm which filled it back up again. I cancelled my weekend plan and went down there to paddleboard in the driest point in North America. I had been to Death Valley several times by that point and the vast desert expanses are otherworldly and epic. Seeing it full of water was one of the most surreal experiences of my life.

#7 Mauna Loa eruption, viewed from Maui. It only lasted a week and could only see it from Maui one or two nights.

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#8 It's not a unique event, as it was a Linkin Park concert, among thousands of others, but for me it's a special memory. It was 2009, I was 15 years old, and it was my first open-air concert. It was also the second time Linkin Park had ever come to St. Petersburg. Sadly, Chester Bennington is no longer with us, and no one has been coming to Russia for a long time, and it won't be anytime soon.



Upd. Although no, there was still something unique. At least for me. I had a regular, cheap entrance ticket, but Mike Shinoda thought the fan zone was a bit empty and asked security to let a few people in from the general area in. My friend and I were among those people.

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#9 Aurora Australis from Wellington New Zealand during a severe solar storm last year. It was so bright it was visible through the city lights. Shot on film on a medium format camera.

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#10 Back in 2008 while I was on a vacation in the US I saw a double rainbow outside during a thunderstorm, and I grabbed my camera and went out wanting to capture a picture of it. My 15y old self got pretty hype taking this photo.

#11 Bicolour aurora, visible to naked eye with streetlights, normal portrait exposure, taken at 55 North. Notice the clouds forming? We had full overcast by midnight and they were glowing.

#12 The day the sky turned orange. The Manhattan skyline is hidden somewhere in that haze behind the Colgate Clock. June 7, 2023 - a date and a view I hope we don't have to repeat.

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#13 Both ends of the rainbow in one shot… Taken in Saint Lucia.

#14 When I was camping in the sand dunes, i found this leaf was stuck in the sand by its stem that was repeatedly being spun in circles by the wind. It left this really cool madala-like pattern. I know its probably not as cool as the rest of the posts, but it was a really fun addition to my camping trip.

#15 Comet NEOWISE from my father-in-law's farm. The orange is from the light on the side of the barn.

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#16 Won’t happen again in the same spot at least… also I’m in a cemetery so it felt like skeletons should be rising up.

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#17 Sycamore Gap photo I took a week before it was cut down.

#18 I managed to get a pic of my sister emerging from the water before it breaks with my iPhone 7 in 2017.

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#19 When I was 12 (2008) I went on a helicopter tour of White Island (Whakaari) with a couple strangers and a guide, my dad needed to get some work done and figured this was a good tour to send me on where I could explore something cool and he could work uninterrupted for 3 or 4 hours. This is probably the only ‘good’ photo I took of the whole tour!



The island erupted in 2019, 22 casualties and seriously injuring 25. Tours of this island, especially landing and walking around will likely never happen again.

#20 A full rainbow over Monument Valley. Absolutely stunning.

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#21 I shot this over the Sacramento capitol in 2012. It was on its way to LA. As a young kid back in the 80's I watched every shuttle launch and landing in complete awe. Seeing this in person was incredible.

#22 A sun halo, extremely rare in my hometown. They tend to happen once every 11~15 years there.

This one happened on March 18th, 2021 – and is the most remarkable in recent memory due to how well-developed and radiant it was.

#23 Mount Agung (Bali) erupted right when I was flying out of Bali (5 Jul 2018).

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#24 This cool as hell shelf cloud. I doubt I'll ever see one outside my front yard again.

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#25 My first husband, chilling with Noah the cat on a warm late spring day in 2015. About an hour later he [passed] - he suffered an aortic dissection and [passed away] on that very sofa.

#26 This is something I’ll never see again: snow rollers. On a Christmas Eve 9 years ago, we had a unique combination of snow quality and wind that made snowballs appear by themselves and roll across the frozen lake. There were lots of them all over.

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#27 I took this one of the Moon, Saturn, Mars, Venus, and Jupiter in 2021 when the conjunction happened. It will probably never happen again in my lifetime.

#28 A wild whaleshark appeared during my advanced open water training off the coast of Cebu Philippines. It wasnt too far from the shore either.



I was, and am, boycotting Oslob type places where they feed the whale shark to stop them from migrating and getting them all dependent.. they not only get poor nutrition from feeds but lose sense of danger (half the whale sharks there have motor engine injuries from getting too close to boats) - so i felt very much rewarded by the ocean when this beauty showed up.



It came around and swam right above me after this (close enough for me to touch which i didnt ofcourse).

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#29 I’m in the last days of a three-week trip to Japan, traveling with my 16 year old daughter. We went to Tokyo Skytree on December 1st, where Mount Fuji was visible in the distance, standing out against a red sunset.

#30 This was a crazy night. I arrived earlier that day and only wanted to go to bed when the news broke and almost everyone tried to get there. People were crying and singing songs and every time the firefighters left the island everyone clapped.

#31 shooting star

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#32 Northern lights taken at my house in Ohio in 2024.

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#33 Feb 2021 Playa Punta Arena, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.



A deserted beach at mid-day with beautiful weather. Probably unique in that unless there is another global lockdown it will never happen again. This beach is usually teeming with people.

#34 There is no way Mr Pickles will let this happen again...

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#35 Took on 2023, I believe it was Cloud iridescence. a light diffraction phenomenon caused by very tiny water droplets or ice crystals in the air scattering the light. There had been no rain just this tiny rainbow in the sky. I don't know if I'll ever see it again.

#36 A picture I took down in the Florida Keys. The water met the horizon and the horizon met the water. One of my favorite pictures.

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#37 Found a hummingbird with its head stuck in a flower. It was a really hot day and I feared the worst, but when I went to check it started flailing and I was able to set it free. Flew away!

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#38 11:11 on 2011-11-11.

#39 Baal Bán beach in County, Kerry, Ireland. Very close to Dingle and just outside a small village called Ballyferriter. It was raining and wind like you wouldn’t believe. But there was some sun and got this pic.



You can see little cows in the background.



Went and enjoyed a proper pint afterwards.

#40 I shot this from my own back yard in 2021. The president was visiting to tour the California wildfires. I knew he was coming into Mather Field and that the approach was visible from my back yard. So I grabbed a lawn chair, a long lens, and my Fight Aware app and waited for the sound of the engines.

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#41 Ice halo in northern Minnesota earlier this year. They happen but they're rare. It has to be super cold.

#42 Solar eclipse 2024, taken with my phone.

#43 Double rainbow.

#44 Magic moment during our sun downer. Been on many many game drives but this was pure magical, missing sounds, smell and lazy temperature.

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#45 I took this in The Galapagos. They emerged from the bush looking like they were about to drop an amazing hip-hop track.

#46 Photographed on 2012/09/21 while visting Los Angeles. I think it was the Endeavor ferried to her final resting place.

#47 During the 2022 floods in Brisbane, our local shopping centre was decimated. Took this photo from the top level - that was a car park and a very large nature strip. It had flooded several times before but not to this degree. Whole thing had to be torn down.

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#48 People gathered in front of the supreme court on the day of impeachment trial of the former president who declared martial law and tried to enforce dictatorship. Proud expression of Korean democracy.

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#49 Eclipse from Mount Fuji



Did a 2 day climb of Mount Fuji in September and stayed over night in a mountain hut half way up, turned out there was a total luna eclipse going on.

#50 A hopefully unique event. This is a heli dumping water onto a wildfire, at the back of my house....

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#51 Hobbiton during the 20th Anniversary release of Return of the King. It was freaking magical as the sun was setting, a sublime orange glow, the smoke from the open fires made everything a little hazy, the smell of delicious food cooking outside the Green Dragon, buzzy atmosphere, people dressed up in theme... I felt like a hobbit! We then watched the movie outdoors, on beanbags with popcorn, well into the night... simply delightful.

#52 I was in Paris when Notre Dame burned down.

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#53 The last time i'll ever jump [this] tree. It was destroyed to build a housing complex weeks later.

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#54 In Yokohama, we had the biggest automated robot that was operating for less than 2 years because the huge amount of money required to maintain it made it non viable. I am not seeing anyone building a similar robot just for a show. The company that built that went bankrupt.

#55 Covid craze!

#56 Lake Powell, April 2020. It was the peak of the Covid pandemic. The entire lake’s services were shut down. We paddle boarding around the lake for two days. In the morning, the lake was glass. There was not another soul on the lake, no power boats, no jet skis, no house boats. There will never… and I mean, never be a time that this again. The picture shown is the “busiest boat ramp in the world”, and there is not a single car in sight.

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#57 Comet Neowise July 2020. Won't be back for over 6000 years.

#58 Pokemon Go Rayquaza event in Downtown LOL.

#59 Fog bow or white rainbow 🌈 The particles of water in the fog are too small to refract light into the colour spectrum so you just get a white bow instead. Was riding my bike through the fog and broke through to see this and quickly captured it before it was gone.

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#60 Well I’m sure a million other beautiful sunsets will take place on Sandy Hook Beach in New Jersey. But since I moved thousands of miles away I will not be able to take another special photo of it… at least for a while.

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#61 I took this photo in front of Dubai mall during lockdown. I was on my way to a doctor appointment inside the mall clinic and got government approval to leave the house. Normally this area is filled with people walking, eating, taking pictures. It was surreal. So nice honestly.

#62 22-03-2020 19:00. A completly deserted Wallen, Amsterdam. Never gonna see that again around that time of the day. Never been more happy to live in Amsterdam during the first weeks of the pandemic. Was so quite and beautiful.

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#63 Driving home, Elgin AZ, a couple weeks ago. It looked like a postcard. A whole flock of turkeys just walking by. I stopped to watch. It was so peaceful.

#64 Partial eclipse sunrise.

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#65 Almost a meter of snow from one storm in the suburbs of Washington, DC (January 2016). I can't imagine ever seeing that again around here.

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#66 The day I visited Hallstatt, is Austria, there was a huge fire. It was contained and later discovered to be originated by an explosion on a bus engine. Luckily it wasn’t a big deal at the end but it was super scary since most of the historic buildings are made out of wood. For sure a memorable experience.

#67 Went to SeaWorld and got a perfect shot of one of the dolphins coming out to say hi! I didn’t even have my phone ready, I just barely pulled up my camera and took the picture blindly.

#68 This photo I took in January this year of the Tasman Bridge in Hobart, Australia - on the anniversary of a shipping disaster that saw part of it collapse 50 years prior. This bridge was lit up for only 30 minutes, with the blue indicating the collapsed section.



I drove around to a few different vantage points, specifically because this was a custom lighting arrangement, only displayed for a short time, and photos of it would be a rare thing to have.

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#69 Northern lights as far south as St Louis Missouri.

#70 21.08.2024, 03:21 (Night) A i Lofoten, Norway. I drove with my cousin from germany to norway in my old Volvo car. Next time we do this, we will have a roof tent and won‘t be awake in the middle of the night because the tent broke and everything was wet….

#71 Double halo around an (almost) full moon - Alexandria, VA, USA. December 3 2025!



What made this unique is that right after this picture I saw a shooting star. Pass through the outer halo. It was pretty cool.

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#72 Central Bark, uh, Park, completely empty (except for me and Ranger) during the day because of COVID (April 2020):

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#73 The Georgia Guidestones a few months before some idiot blew them up in 2022. Were they weird, sure. Controversial? That too. But they were definitely unique.

#74 A very orange winter sunset.

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#75 Cloud formation.

#76 Eclipse from April 2024.

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#77 Took this back in May 2019 at the Texas panhandle. I still have no idea what the weather was trying to do that day.