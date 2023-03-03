We’re not here to tell you that nature is amazing - you already know it. Yet, that does not mean that knowing this fact eliminates the factor of various natural phenomena being totally breathtaking and awe-inspiring! And, since we love ourselves a bit of beautiful nature in our day, here’s our list of the most wondrous natural phenomena on Earth.

But before we skip straight to the natural phenomena examples, we must contain our excitement and learn what exactly these amazing nature occurrences are. So, for starters, we must know that these majestical things always happen without the interference of humans (that’s why they’re called natural), and it’s all nature’s play. Now, examples of natural phenomena include, but are not limited to, gravity, tides, moons, sandstorms, oscillation, volcanic lighting, cloud formations, and even ant armies! And while some of these occurrences do happen pretty frequently - like rainbows - some rare natural phenomena only grace us perhaps once a year or in one specific place. And very predictably, Australia has plenty of these weird natural phenomena to itself. Well, we guess it’s a fair trade for living in a place where everything can eliminate you - at least you get a pretty view!

Anyway, it’s not all about Australia in this list, and as you’re about to see, these beautiful nature occurrences do happen everywhere in the world. From glowworm caves to light pillars to a literal hellhole, there are lots of natural phenomena to gawk at on this list! So, scroll down below, check out the submissions, and give your vote to the natural phenomena examples you found the most awesome.