Who Is Pam Grier? Pamela Suzette Grier is an American actress, singer, and martial artist, known for her powerful, assertive roles. She became an icon of 1970s blaxploitation cinema, commanding the screen with a fierce independence. Her breakout moment arrived with the titular roles in the films Coffy and Foxy Brown, establishing her as cinema’s first female action star. These performances cemented her unique brand of strong, no-nonsense heroines.

Full Name Pamela Suzette Grier Gender Female Relationship Status Single Net Worth $20 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Metropolitan State College, University of California, Los Angeles Father Clarence Ransom Grier Jr. Mother Gwendolyn Sylvia Davis Siblings Rodney Grier, Gina Grier

Early Life and Education Gwendolyn and Clarence Grier’s daughter, Pamela Suzette Grier, was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, to a military family that frequently relocated. Her early years included a period living in Swindon, England, before the family settled in Denver, Colorado. She attended East High School in Denver, where she participated in stage productions and beauty contests to fund her tuition at Metropolitan State College. Grier later studied directing and producing at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Pam Grier’s life, including relationships with basketball player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, comedian Freddie Prinze, and actor Richard Pryor. She was also briefly engaged to music executive Kevin Evans. Pam Grier has never married and has no children, a choice she candidly reflects on in her memoir.

Career Highlights Pam Grier’s career took off in the 1970s, where she became synonymous with the blaxploitation genre, starring in iconic films like Coffy and Foxy Brown. These roles established her as a groundbreaking female action star, influencing many who followed. Her career experienced a significant resurgence with Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown, earning her a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actress. She later appeared in the acclaimed Showtime series The L Word, expanding her reach into television drama. To date, Grier has received nominations for an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Satellite Award, and a Saturn Award, recognizing her enduring contributions to film and television.